Tour Down Under past winners

|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2019
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2018
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|2017
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2015
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2013
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
|2011
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin–Cervélo
|2010
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC–Columbia
|2009
|Allan Davis (Aus) Quick-Step
|2008
|André Greipel (Ger) Team High Road
|2007
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Liberty Seguros–Würth
|2004
|Patrick Jonker (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2003
|Mikel Astarloza (Esp) AG2R Prévoyance
|2002
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|2001
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
|2000
|Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|1999
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
