Caleb Ewan sprints to win at men's Schwalbe Classic Tour Down Under opener

Caleb Ewan (Australia national team) won his third Schwalbe Classic in a row on Saturday, the Australian sprinting getting the better of Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the sprint finish to the criterium race in Adelaide.

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM) rounded out the top five in a fast finish to the hour-and-a-lap-long race held on a 1.35km through the streets of the city's central business district.

Ewan, racing in Australian colours rather than those of his trade team Lotto-Dstny, was comfortably the quickest finisher from the massed peloton after the sprint squads brought the breakaway back late on in the race.

A late crash saw Patrick Bevin (Team DSM) collide with the roadside barriers and somersault out of the race at the front of the peloton just as the break of the day was in the process of being caught a lap from the line

The incident didn't hinder the fastmen just metres behind, though, with Ewan, Meeus, Groves and the rest coming through unscathed to battle over the win later on.

The break group had made their way off the front of the peloton midway through the race, with Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) and Lucas Hamilton (Jayco-AlUla) among the riders having gone on the attack earlier on.

A group of six then went on the attack, with Hamilton joined out front by Jannik Steimle (Soudal-QuickStep), Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost), Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ), and Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The break never had a huge gap on the short circuit, however, and the race always looked set to conclude with a fight to the line among the quickest finishers.

That proved to be the case, with Ewan leading from the front to claim his first – albeit unofficial – victory of the 2023 season from Meeus.

