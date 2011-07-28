Image 1 of 5 The yellow jersey was well protected at the fron all day. (Image credit: Tony D'Andrea) Image 2 of 5 The final podium. (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 3 of 5 The sprint is on. (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 4 of 5 Rafael Andriato makes amends for yesterday's near miss with victory on stage 2. (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 5 of 5 The chase in full swing, as the bunch hunts down the morning break. (Image credit: Tony D'Andrea)

The Brazilians scored their first win of the Tour do Rio with Rafael Andriato (Petroli Firenze) besting a bunch sprint to the finish line at Tres Rios. Andriato reversed Wednesday's result, this time getting the better of Stage 1 winner Edgardo Simon (Padaria Real/Caloi/CEU Azul/Alimentos) who finished in second place. Roberto Pinheiro (Funvic/Pindamonhangaba) was third ahead of Annibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) who finished in fourth.

The result sees Simon retain his yellow leader's jersey, although with the time bonuses his lead was decreased to four seconds over his nearest rival Andriato.

Andriato was pleased to have gone one better today.

"My goal here this week was to win a stage and I was disappointed to have finished second yesterday so this makes up for it," he smiled for reporters.

Today's course was much improved on Stage 1, with only speed bumps scattered along the race route causing any real obstacles for the riders – no doubt it made for much less nervous officials. Unlike Stage 1, there was no speed bump on the final straight, only a sharp u-turn at four kilometres to go as the race headed into the town of Tres Rios.

Playing out much like a rest day following Wednesday's brutal Tour opener, the 166 kilometre stage was dominated with a long breakaway by Mauricio Frazer (MMR – Spiuk p/b Start Cycling) and Jean Silva (Sao Lucas/Giant/Cic. Ravena/Americana), who moved away from the bunch around five kilometres into the stage. Gasore Hategeka from Team Rwanda, which is well-suited to the race with a squad full of climbing ability, attempted to bridge the gap but was unsuccessful and was soon told by DS Jock Boyer to wait for the group.

Frazer's and Silva's gap gradually crept out to a maximum of 5:13 from the peloton as the course wound its way through rural villages with their streets lined with locals cheering the riders on. As the chase bunch surged to speeds of around 57 kilometres an hour the pair was eventually brought back to the bunch just over 100 kilometres later, just before the second and final KOM point.

While he admits he's not in his "best shape" following a 20-day break, Borrajo came close in the bunch sprint.

"The team helped me get in good position in the final kilometres but it was dangerous with the u-turn," he told Cyclingnews.

The US team which according to captain Tyler Wren says is "here to win," will be eyeing tomorrow's 120 kilometre third stage to Teresopolis.

"Maybe tomorrow Tyler can do good because there are more climbs and he's in good shape," explained an optimistic Borrajo.

Full results

1 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 4:04:02 2 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 3 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 4 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 5 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 6 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani 7 Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 8 Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 9 Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 10 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 11 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 12 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 13 Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 14 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani 15 Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 16 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 17 Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 18 Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 19 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 20 Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 21 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 22 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 23 Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 24 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 25 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 26 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 27 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 28 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi 29 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 30 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 31 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 32 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 33 Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 34 Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 35 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 36 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 37 Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 38 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 39 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 40 David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 41 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 42 Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 43 Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 44 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 45 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 46 William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 47 Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 48 Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 49 Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 50 Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani 51 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 52 Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:00:15 53 Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 54 Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 55 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 56 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 57 Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 58 Jean Coloca (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 59 Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:00:19 60 Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:26 61 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:00:31 62 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 63 Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 64 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 65 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 66 Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 67 Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 68 Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:00:42 69 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 70 Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi 71 André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:01:07 72 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 0:01:27 73 Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 0:01:29 74 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani 0:02:19 75 Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi 0:05:27 76 Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 77 Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 78 Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 79 Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 80 Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:06:55 81 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 82 Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 83 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:08:02 84 Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:08:50 85 Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 86 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 87 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 88 Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:12:58 89 Carlos França (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:13:00 DNF Rogério Santiago (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos DNF Fabrício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale DNF Hallyson Ferreira (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro

Sprint 1 1 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 5 pts 2 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 3 3 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 2

Sprint 2 1 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 5 pts 2 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 3 3 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 2

Mountain 1 1 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 6 pts 2 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 4 3 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 2

Mountain 2 1 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 6 pts 2 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 4 3 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 2

Teams 1 Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team 12:12:06 2 Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 3 MMR - Spiuk P-B Start Cycling 4 Trevigiani 5 EPM - UNE 6 Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Foz do Iguaçu 7 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 8 GRCE Memorial-Pref. De Santos-Giant 9 São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 10 São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:00:15 11 Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 12 Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 13 Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:00:46 14 FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 0:05:27 15 R2 - Bianchi 0:06:09 16 Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:07:26

General classification after stage 2 1 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 7:16:07 2 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani 0:00:16 4 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:19 5 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:20 6 Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE 7 Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE 8 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 9 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 10 Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE 11 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 0:00:29 12 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:19 13 Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:02:23 14 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 15 Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 16 Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 17 Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 18 Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 19 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 20 Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 21 Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 22 Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 23 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 24 Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani 25 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 26 Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 27 Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE 28 Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:02:37 29 Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:02:38 30 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:02:42 31 Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 32 Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:49 33 Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:03:03 34 Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 0:03:18 35 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 0:03:49 36 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani 0:08:22 37 Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 38 Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 39 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 0:10:03 40 Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 41 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:10:45 42 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:11:18 43 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:11:19 44 Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 0:11:20 45 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 46 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 47 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 48 David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 49 Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 50 William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 51 Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 52 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 53 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 54 Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 55 Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:11:35 56 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 57 Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 58 Jean Coloca (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 59 Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 60 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 0:11:48 61 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:11:51 62 Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 63 Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 64 Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 65 Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:12:02 66 Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi 67 André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:12:27 68 Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 0:12:49 69 Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios 0:13:49 70 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani 0:13:59 71 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:15:10 72 Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 0:16:47 73 Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:18:15 74 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation 75 Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 76 Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:18:53 77 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:20:06 78 Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 0:24:41 79 Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi 80 Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:25:35 81 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 82 Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:28:20 83 Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro 0:29:33 84 Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi 0:30:08 85 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 0:30:49 86 Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 0:31:02 87 Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 0:32:32 88 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale 0:34:25 89 Carlos França (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto 0:38:35

Points classification 1 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 24 pts 2 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 17 3 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 10 4 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 6 5 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team 5 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani 5 7 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 5 8 Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE 3 9 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 3 10 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling 3 11 José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos 3 12 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 2 13 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 2 14 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani 2 15 Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant 2 16 Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 2

Mountains classification 1 Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 8 pts 2 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 8 3 Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani 6 4 Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana 6 5 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling 4 6 Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE 2 7 Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu 2