Trending

Andriato takes sprint victory in Three Rivers

Simon remains in overall lead

Image 1 of 5

The yellow jersey was well protected at the fron all day.

The yellow jersey was well protected at the fron all day.
(Image credit: Tony D'Andrea)
Image 2 of 5

The final podium.

The final podium.
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 3 of 5

The sprint is on.

The sprint is on.
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 4 of 5

Rafael Andriato makes amends for yesterday's near miss with victory on stage 2.

Rafael Andriato makes amends for yesterday's near miss with victory on stage 2.
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 5 of 5

The chase in full swing, as the bunch hunts down the morning break.

The chase in full swing, as the bunch hunts down the morning break.
(Image credit: Tony D'Andrea)

The Brazilians scored their first win of the Tour do Rio with Rafael Andriato (Petroli Firenze) besting a bunch sprint to the finish line at Tres Rios. Andriato reversed Wednesday's result, this time getting the better of Stage 1 winner Edgardo Simon (Padaria Real/Caloi/CEU Azul/Alimentos) who finished in second place. Roberto Pinheiro (Funvic/Pindamonhangaba) was third ahead of Annibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) who finished in fourth.

The result sees Simon retain his yellow leader's jersey, although with the time bonuses his lead was decreased to four seconds over his nearest rival Andriato.

Andriato was pleased to have gone one better today.

"My goal here this week was to win a stage and I was disappointed to have finished second yesterday so this makes up for it," he smiled for reporters.

Today's course was much improved on Stage 1, with only speed bumps scattered along the race route causing any real obstacles for the riders – no doubt it made for much less nervous officials. Unlike Stage 1, there was no speed bump on the final straight, only a sharp u-turn at four kilometres to go as the race headed into the town of Tres Rios.

Playing out much like a rest day following Wednesday's brutal Tour opener, the 166 kilometre stage was dominated with a long breakaway by Mauricio Frazer (MMR – Spiuk p/b Start Cycling) and Jean Silva (Sao Lucas/Giant/Cic. Ravena/Americana), who moved away from the bunch around five kilometres into the stage. Gasore Hategeka from Team Rwanda, which is well-suited to the race with a squad full of climbing ability, attempted to bridge the gap but was unsuccessful and was soon told by DS Jock Boyer to wait for the group.

Frazer's and Silva's gap gradually crept out to a maximum of 5:13 from the peloton as the course wound its way through rural villages with their streets lined with locals cheering the riders on. As the chase bunch surged to speeds of around 57 kilometres an hour the pair was eventually brought back to the bunch just over 100 kilometres later, just before the second and final KOM point.

While he admits he's not in his "best shape" following a 20-day break, Borrajo came close in the bunch sprint.

"The team helped me get in good position in the final kilometres but it was dangerous with the u-turn," he told Cyclingnews.

The US team which according to captain Tyler Wren says is "here to win," will be eyeing tomorrow's 120 kilometre third stage to Teresopolis.

"Maybe tomorrow Tyler can do good because there are more climbs and he's in good shape," explained an optimistic Borrajo.

Full results

1Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team4:04:02
2Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
3Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
4Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
5Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
6Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani
7Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
8Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
9Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
10Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE
11Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
12Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
13Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
14Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani
15Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
16Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
17Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
18Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
19Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE
20Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
21Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
22Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
23Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
24Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE
25Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
26Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
27Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
28Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi
29Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
30Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani
31Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE
32Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
33Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
34Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
35Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
36Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
37Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
38Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
39Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
40David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
41James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
42Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
43Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
44Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
45José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
46William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
47Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
48Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
49Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
50Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani
51Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE
52Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:00:15
53Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
54Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
55Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
56Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
57Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
58Jean Coloca (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
59Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:00:19
60Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:00:26
61Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:00:31
62Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
63Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
64Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
65Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
66Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
67Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
68Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:00:42
69Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
70Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi
71André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:01:07
72Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani0:01:27
73Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale0:01:29
74Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani0:02:19
75Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi0:05:27
76Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
77Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
78Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
79Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
80Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:06:55
81Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
82Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
83Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:08:02
84Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:08:50
85Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
86Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
87Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
88Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:12:58
89Carlos França (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:13:00
DNFRogério Santiago (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
DNFFabrício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
DNFHallyson Ferreira (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro

Sprint 1
1Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling5pts
2Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana3
3Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani2

Sprint 2
1Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling5pts
2Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana3
3Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos2

Mountain 1
1Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana6pts
2Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling4
3Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu2

Mountain 2
1Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba6pts
2Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu4
3Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE2

Teams
1Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team12:12:06
2Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
3MMR - Spiuk P-B Start Cycling
4Trevigiani
5EPM - UNE
6Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Foz do Iguaçu
7Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
8GRCE Memorial-Pref. De Santos-Giant
9São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
10São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:00:15
11Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
12Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
13Rwanda Cycling Federation0:00:46
14FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios0:05:27
15R2 - Bianchi0:06:09
16Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:07:26

General classification after stage 2
1Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos7:16:07
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:00:04
3Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani0:00:16
4Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:00:19
5Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:20
6Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE
7Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
8Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani
9Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
10Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE
11Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:29
12Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:19
13Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:02:23
14Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
15Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
16Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
17Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
18Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
19Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
20Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
21Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
22Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
23Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
24Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani
25James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
26Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
27Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE
28Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:02:37
29Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:02:38
30Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:02:42
31Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
32Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:49
33Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:03:03
34Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu0:03:18
35Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani0:03:49
36Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani0:08:22
37Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
38Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
39Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:10:03
40Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
41Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:10:45
42José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:11:18
43Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:11:19
44Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios0:11:20
45Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
46Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
47Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
48David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
49Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
50William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
51Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
52Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
53Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
54Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
55Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:11:35
56Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
57Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
58Jean Coloca (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
59Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
60Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team0:11:48
61Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:11:51
62Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
63Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
64Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
65Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:12:02
66Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi
67André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:12:27
68Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale0:12:49
69Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios0:13:49
70Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani0:13:59
71Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:15:10
72Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation0:16:47
73Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:18:15
74Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
75Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
76Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:18:53
77Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:20:06
78Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant0:24:41
79Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi
80Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:25:35
81Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
82Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:28:20
83Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:29:33
84Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi0:30:08
85Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling0:30:49
86Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:31:02
87Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:32:32
88Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale0:34:25
89Carlos França (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:38:35

Points classification
1Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos24pts
2Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team17
3Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling10
4Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana6
5Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team5
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani5
7Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba5
8Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE3
9Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE3
10Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling3
11José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos3
12Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba2
13Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani2
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani2
15Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant2
16Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu2

Mountains classification
1Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba8pts
2Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu8
3Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani6
4Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana6
5Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling4
6Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE2
7Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu2

Teams classification
1EPM-UNE21:49:21
2Trevigiani0:02:03
3Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team0:04:06
4Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
5Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Foz do Iguaçu
6Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling0:06:09
7São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto0:12:08
8Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos0:13:18
9MMR - Spiuk P-B Start Cycling0:15:06
10São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana0:23:01
11GRCE Memorial-Pref. De Santos-Giant0:24:03
12Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale0:24:18
13Rwanda Cycling Federation0:33:46
14FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios0:35:29
15Velo-Seme Rio Claro0:40:26
16R2 - Bianchi1:05:51

 

Latest on Cyclingnews