Andriato takes sprint victory in Three Rivers
Simon remains in overall lead
The Brazilians scored their first win of the Tour do Rio with Rafael Andriato (Petroli Firenze) besting a bunch sprint to the finish line at Tres Rios. Andriato reversed Wednesday's result, this time getting the better of Stage 1 winner Edgardo Simon (Padaria Real/Caloi/CEU Azul/Alimentos) who finished in second place. Roberto Pinheiro (Funvic/Pindamonhangaba) was third ahead of Annibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) who finished in fourth.
The result sees Simon retain his yellow leader's jersey, although with the time bonuses his lead was decreased to four seconds over his nearest rival Andriato.
Andriato was pleased to have gone one better today.
"My goal here this week was to win a stage and I was disappointed to have finished second yesterday so this makes up for it," he smiled for reporters.
Today's course was much improved on Stage 1, with only speed bumps scattered along the race route causing any real obstacles for the riders – no doubt it made for much less nervous officials. Unlike Stage 1, there was no speed bump on the final straight, only a sharp u-turn at four kilometres to go as the race headed into the town of Tres Rios.
Playing out much like a rest day following Wednesday's brutal Tour opener, the 166 kilometre stage was dominated with a long breakaway by Mauricio Frazer (MMR – Spiuk p/b Start Cycling) and Jean Silva (Sao Lucas/Giant/Cic. Ravena/Americana), who moved away from the bunch around five kilometres into the stage. Gasore Hategeka from Team Rwanda, which is well-suited to the race with a squad full of climbing ability, attempted to bridge the gap but was unsuccessful and was soon told by DS Jock Boyer to wait for the group.
Frazer's and Silva's gap gradually crept out to a maximum of 5:13 from the peloton as the course wound its way through rural villages with their streets lined with locals cheering the riders on. As the chase bunch surged to speeds of around 57 kilometres an hour the pair was eventually brought back to the bunch just over 100 kilometres later, just before the second and final KOM point.
While he admits he's not in his "best shape" following a 20-day break, Borrajo came close in the bunch sprint.
"The team helped me get in good position in the final kilometres but it was dangerous with the u-turn," he told Cyclingnews.
The US team which according to captain Tyler Wren says is "here to win," will be eyeing tomorrow's 120 kilometre third stage to Teresopolis.
"Maybe tomorrow Tyler can do good because there are more climbs and he's in good shape," explained an optimistic Borrajo.
Full results
|1
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|4:04:02
|2
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|3
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|4
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|5
|Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|6
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani
|7
|Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|8
|Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|9
|Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|10
|Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE
|11
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|12
|Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|13
|Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|14
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani
|15
|Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
|16
|Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|17
|Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|18
|Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|19
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE
|20
|Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|21
|Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|22
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|23
|Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|24
|Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE
|25
|Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|26
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|27
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|28
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi
|29
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|30
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani
|31
|Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE
|32
|Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|33
|Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|34
|Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|35
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|36
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|37
|Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|38
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|39
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|40
|David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
|41
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|42
|Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|43
|Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|44
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|45
|José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|46
|William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|47
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|48
|Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|49
|Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|50
|Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani
|51
|Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE
|52
|Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|0:00:15
|53
|Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|54
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|55
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|56
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|57
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|58
|Jean Coloca (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|59
|Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|60
|Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:00:26
|61
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|0:00:31
|62
|Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|63
|Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|64
|Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|65
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|66
|Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|67
|Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|68
|Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|0:00:42
|69
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|70
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi
|71
|André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|0:01:07
|72
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani
|0:01:27
|73
|Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|0:01:29
|74
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani
|0:02:19
|75
|Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi
|0:05:27
|76
|Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|77
|Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|78
|Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
|79
|Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|80
|Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|0:06:55
|81
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|82
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|83
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|0:08:02
|84
|Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|0:08:50
|85
|Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|86
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|87
|Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|88
|Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|0:12:58
|89
|Carlos França (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|0:13:00
|DNF
|Rogério Santiago (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|DNF
|Fabrício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|DNF
|Hallyson Ferreira (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|1
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|3
|3
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani
|2
|1
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|3
|3
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|2
|1
|Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|6
|pts
|2
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|4
|3
|Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|2
|1
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|6
|pts
|2
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|4
|3
|Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|1
|Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team
|12:12:06
|2
|Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|3
|MMR - Spiuk P-B Start Cycling
|4
|Trevigiani
|5
|EPM - UNE
|6
|Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Foz do Iguaçu
|7
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|8
|GRCE Memorial-Pref. De Santos-Giant
|9
|São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|10
|São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|0:00:15
|11
|Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|12
|Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|13
|Rwanda Cycling Federation
|0:00:46
|14
|FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
|0:05:27
|15
|R2 - Bianchi
|0:06:09
|16
|Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|0:07:26
|1
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|7:16:07
|2
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani
|0:00:16
|4
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:00:19
|5
|Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:20
|6
|Robigzon Oyola (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|Juan Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani
|9
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|10
|Edward Beltran (Col) EPM-UNE
|11
|Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:29
|12
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:19
|13
|Raphael Serpa (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|0:02:23
|14
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|15
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|16
|Simone Fruini (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|17
|Tiago Nardin (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|18
|Josep Constantino (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|19
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|20
|Alcides Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|21
|Daniel Rogelin (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|22
|Wagner Alves (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|23
|Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|24
|Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) Trevigiani
|25
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|26
|Flávio Reblin (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|27
|Rafael Abreu (Col) EPM-UNE
|28
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|0:02:37
|29
|Alex Diniz (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|0:02:38
|30
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|31
|Marco Prodigioso (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|32
|Douglas Bueno (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:49
|33
|Dario Mantelle (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|34
|Renato Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|0:03:18
|35
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani
|0:03:49
|36
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Trevigiani
|0:08:22
|37
|Antoelson Bruno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|38
|Adélio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|39
|Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|0:10:03
|40
|Geraldo Silva Jr (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|41
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:10:45
|42
|José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|0:11:18
|43
|Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|0:11:19
|44
|Fabiele Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
|0:11:20
|45
|Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|46
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|47
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|48
|David Leite (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
|49
|Renan Maia (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|50
|William Chiarello (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|51
|Flávio Santos (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|52
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|53
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|54
|Armando Camargo (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|55
|Ruben Menendez (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|0:11:35
|56
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|57
|Willian Solera (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|58
|Jean Coloca (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|59
|Edgar Nohales (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|60
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|61
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|0:11:51
|62
|Walter Ribeiro Jr (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|63
|Bruno Petroucic (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|64
|Luis Amorim (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|65
|Kléber Silva (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|0:12:02
|66
|Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) R2-Bianchi
|67
|André Pulini (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|0:12:27
|68
|Maurício Morandi (Bra) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|0:12:49
|69
|Fabiano Mota (Bra) FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
|0:13:49
|70
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Trevigiani
|0:13:59
|71
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|0:15:10
|72
|Jean Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|0:16:47
|73
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|0:18:15
|74
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling Federation
|75
|Nelson Correa Junior (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|76
|Tiago Damasceno (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|0:18:53
|77
|Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|0:20:06
|78
|Geovane Andriatto (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|0:24:41
|79
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2-Bianchi
|80
|Pedro Milan (Spa) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|0:25:35
|81
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|82
|Adriano Martins (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|0:28:20
|83
|Ricardo Picoli (Bra) Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|0:29:33
|84
|Luis Nova (Chi) R2-Bianchi
|0:30:08
|85
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|0:30:49
|86
|Bruno Tabanez (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|0:31:02
|87
|Gustavo Costa (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|0:32:32
|88
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|0:34:25
|89
|Carlos França (Bra) São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|0:38:35
|1
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|24
|pts
|2
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|10
|4
|Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|6
|5
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze-Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trevigiani
|5
|7
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|5
|8
|Jaime Castaneda (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|9
|Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|10
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|José Eriberto Medeiros (Bra) Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|3
|12
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|2
|13
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani
|2
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Trevigiani
|2
|15
|Lauro Chaman (Bra) Grce Memorial-Pref. de Santos-Giant
|2
|16
|Rodrigo Melo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|2
|1
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|8
|pts
|2
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|8
|3
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Trevigiani
|6
|4
|Jean Silva (Bra) São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|6
|5
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) MMR-Spiuk P/B Start Cycling
|4
|6
|Javier Gomez (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|7
|Gregolry Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu
|2
|1
|EPM-UNE
|21:49:21
|2
|Trevigiani
|0:02:03
|3
|Petroli Firenze - Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|4
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|5
|Clube Dataro de Ciclismo-Foz do Iguaçu
|6
|Jamis-Sutter Home Pro Cycling
|0:06:09
|7
|São Francisco Saúde-Ribeirão Preto
|0:12:08
|8
|Padaria Real-Caloi-Ceu Azul-Alimentos
|0:13:18
|9
|MMR - Spiuk P-B Start Cycling
|0:15:06
|10
|São Lucas-Giant-Cic.Ravena-Americana
|0:23:01
|11
|GRCE Memorial-Pref. De Santos-Giant
|0:24:03
|12
|Clube Cic. S.J. Dos Campos-Cannondale
|0:24:18
|13
|Rwanda Cycling Federation
|0:33:46
|14
|FW Engenharia-Amazonas Bike-Três Rios
|0:35:29
|15
|Velo-Seme Rio Claro
|0:40:26
|16
|R2 - Bianchi
|1:05:51
