A volcanic eruption has led the Tour d’Indonesia’s chief commissionaire to cancel the race’s fifth stage today. The peloton had expected to tackle the 168.8 kilometre stage from Semarang to Yogakarta, but volcanic activity in the area meant conditions were unsafe.

The day’s stage included two categorised climbs plus one hors category climb in Selo, Boyolali. The race is unable to use the northern slopes of Mount Merapi for the hors category climb however due to three volcanic eruptions yesterday.

Chief commissionaire Jose Adolfo Cruz decided to cancel the day’s stage after consultation with residence in the area. At least 25 people were killed as a result of Mount Merapi blowing its top yesterday, while rescue workers are continuing to search the area for survivors.

While understanding of the situation local cyclist Nugroho Krisnanto was disappointed with the cancellation, telling kompas.com: “I am really disappointed this stage has been cancelled. The team and I have been training for a long time. But it's OK because the conditions won’t allow us to race.”

The Tour d’Indonesia will continue on Saturday, with Friday a planned rest day in the 10 stage race. The peloton will contest a 179.4 kilometre stage from Jogjakarta to Madison.