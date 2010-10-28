Trending

Stage cancelled

Volcanic eruption sees Indonesia skip a stage

A volcanic eruption has led the Tour d’Indonesia’s chief commissionaire to cancel the race’s fifth stage today. The peloton had expected to tackle the 168.8 kilometre stage from Semarang to Yogakarta, but volcanic activity in the area meant conditions were unsafe.

The day’s stage included two categorised climbs plus one hors category climb in Selo, Boyolali. The race is unable to use the northern slopes of Mount Merapi for the hors category climb however due to three volcanic eruptions yesterday.

Chief commissionaire Jose Adolfo Cruz decided to cancel the day’s stage after consultation with residence in the area. At least 25 people were killed as a result of Mount Merapi blowing its top yesterday, while rescue workers are continuing to search the area for survivors.

While understanding of the situation local cyclist Nugroho Krisnanto was disappointed with the cancellation, telling kompas.com: “I am really disappointed this stage has been cancelled. The team and I have been training for a long time. But it's OK because the conditions won’t allow us to race.”

The Tour d’Indonesia will continue on Saturday, with Friday a planned rest day in the 10 stage race. The peloton will contest a 179.4 kilometre stage from Jogjakarta to Madison.

General Classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hari Fitrianto (Ina) PSN10:19:56
2Herwin Jaya (Ina) PSN0:00:02
3Lex Nederlof (Ned)0:00:11
4Roger Nathan Dahlberg (NZl)
5Matnur Matnur (Ina) PSN0:00:12
6Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina)0:00:22
7Edmunds John Hollands (Aus)
8Seyed Moezeddin Seyed Rezaei Khormizi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman Team0:00:24
9Budi Santoso (Ina)0:00:25
10Parno (Ina)0:00:34
11Iwan Setiawan (Ina)0:00:42
12Rakhmadani (Ina)0:00:51
13Projo Waseso (Ina)0:00:52
14Dadi Suryadi (Ina)0:00:55
15Eko Bayu Nur (Ina)0:00:57
16Maruli Fajar (Ina)0:00:59
17Edi Purnomo (Ina)0:01:10
18Tots Oledan (Phi)0:01:11
19Baler Ravina (Phi)0:01:17
20Patria Rastra (Ina) PSN0:01:30
21Nunung Burhanudin (Ina)0:01:42
22Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas) MAS0:01:45
23Sam Davis (Aus)0:03:12
24Hartono Gunawan (Ina)0:03:24
25Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) PSN0:03:31
26Robin Manulang (Ina)0:03:54
27David Treacey (Mas)0:03:55
28Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) MAS0:04:06
29Mohammad Zangi Abadi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman Team0:04:08
30Ali Reza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman Team
31Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina)0:04:15
32Endra Wijaya (Ina)0:04:18
33Nugroho Krisnanto (Ina)
34Purnomo Didit (Ina)
35Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) MAS0:04:23
36Arin Iswanna (Ina)0:04:35
37Ari Pratama (Ina)
38Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)0:04:39
39Edy Susanto (Ina)
40Ade Solihin (Ina)0:04:40
41Yuli Hariyanto (Ina)0:04:43
42Alvin Firlandi (Ina)0:04:44
43Iman Suparman (Ina)
44Rizky Anugrah Pekelti (Ina)
45Kaswanto Kaswanto (Ina)0:04:50
46Warseno (Ina)0:04:52
47Robert Wijaya (Ina)0:04:53
48Ricky Rinaldy (Ina)
49Adi Ahmad Zukardi (Ina)
50Kurniawan (Ina)
51Erik Suprianto (Ina)0:05:02
52Joel Calderon (Phi)0:05:04
53Sherwin Carrera (Phi)0:05:05
54Idris Purnama Kasih (Ina)0:05:13
55Amin Saryana (Ina)
56Adi Wibowo (Ina)0:05:16
57Martin Müller (Swi)0:05:19
58Jelly Dorisman (Ina)0:05:22
59Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) MAS0:05:23
60Hasan Basarahil (Ina)0:06:13
61Agus Sofian Ziad (Ina)0:08:35
62Ali Usman (Ina)0:13:34
63Bayu Satrio (Ina)0:15:36
64Saeed Nateghi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman Team0:17:48
65Yonata Pungky (Ina)0:17:56
66Teddy Adrian (Ina)0:18:19
67Galih Wardana (Ina)0:18:22
68Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin)0:18:23
69Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) MAS0:18:48
70Rully Ibnu (Ina)0:18:49
71Agus Suhariawan (Ina)0:19:03
72Fauzian Syah (Ina)0:19:20
73Irvan Firmanyah (Ina)0:19:47
74Kriswo (Ina)0:23:07
75Alex Malone (Aus)0:24:29
76Andri Prawata (Ina)0:25:30
77Nicolas Winter (Swi)0:26:47
78Alexander Smyth (Aus)0:29:22
79Jaeel Islami (IRI)0:35:06
80Peter Griffin (Aus)0:35:48
81Mark John Lexer Guevarra (Phi)0:36:37
82Lemuel Lee (Sin)0:38:06
83Awang Sumbodo (Ina)0:39:13
84Yudiansyah Yudiansyah (Ina)0:39:16
85Nanto Ferry (Ina)0:39:25
86Calvin Sim (Sin)0:54:15
87Dean Gathercole (Aus)0:58:25
88Chris Clasby (Aus)1:12:27

 

