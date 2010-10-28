Stage cancelled
Volcanic eruption sees Indonesia skip a stage
A volcanic eruption has led the Tour d’Indonesia’s chief commissionaire to cancel the race’s fifth stage today. The peloton had expected to tackle the 168.8 kilometre stage from Semarang to Yogakarta, but volcanic activity in the area meant conditions were unsafe.
The day’s stage included two categorised climbs plus one hors category climb in Selo, Boyolali. The race is unable to use the northern slopes of Mount Merapi for the hors category climb however due to three volcanic eruptions yesterday.
Chief commissionaire Jose Adolfo Cruz decided to cancel the day’s stage after consultation with residence in the area. At least 25 people were killed as a result of Mount Merapi blowing its top yesterday, while rescue workers are continuing to search the area for survivors.
While understanding of the situation local cyclist Nugroho Krisnanto was disappointed with the cancellation, telling kompas.com: “I am really disappointed this stage has been cancelled. The team and I have been training for a long time. But it's OK because the conditions won’t allow us to race.”
The Tour d’Indonesia will continue on Saturday, with Friday a planned rest day in the 10 stage race. The peloton will contest a 179.4 kilometre stage from Jogjakarta to Madison.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) PSN
|10:19:56
|2
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) PSN
|0:00:02
|3
|Lex Nederlof (Ned)
|0:00:11
|4
|Roger Nathan Dahlberg (NZl)
|5
|Matnur Matnur (Ina) PSN
|0:00:12
|6
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina)
|0:00:22
|7
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus)
|8
|Seyed Moezeddin Seyed Rezaei Khormizi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Budi Santoso (Ina)
|0:00:25
|10
|Parno (Ina)
|0:00:34
|11
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina)
|0:00:42
|12
|Rakhmadani (Ina)
|0:00:51
|13
|Projo Waseso (Ina)
|0:00:52
|14
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina)
|0:00:55
|15
|Eko Bayu Nur (Ina)
|0:00:57
|16
|Maruli Fajar (Ina)
|0:00:59
|17
|Edi Purnomo (Ina)
|0:01:10
|18
|Tots Oledan (Phi)
|0:01:11
|19
|Baler Ravina (Phi)
|0:01:17
|20
|Patria Rastra (Ina) PSN
|0:01:30
|21
|Nunung Burhanudin (Ina)
|0:01:42
|22
|Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas) MAS
|0:01:45
|23
|Sam Davis (Aus)
|0:03:12
|24
|Hartono Gunawan (Ina)
|0:03:24
|25
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) PSN
|0:03:31
|26
|Robin Manulang (Ina)
|0:03:54
|27
|David Treacey (Mas)
|0:03:55
|28
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) MAS
|0:04:06
|29
|Mohammad Zangi Abadi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman Team
|0:04:08
|30
|Ali Reza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman Team
|31
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina)
|0:04:15
|32
|Endra Wijaya (Ina)
|0:04:18
|33
|Nugroho Krisnanto (Ina)
|34
|Purnomo Didit (Ina)
|35
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) MAS
|0:04:23
|36
|Arin Iswanna (Ina)
|0:04:35
|37
|Ari Pratama (Ina)
|38
|Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)
|0:04:39
|39
|Edy Susanto (Ina)
|40
|Ade Solihin (Ina)
|0:04:40
|41
|Yuli Hariyanto (Ina)
|0:04:43
|42
|Alvin Firlandi (Ina)
|0:04:44
|43
|Iman Suparman (Ina)
|44
|Rizky Anugrah Pekelti (Ina)
|45
|Kaswanto Kaswanto (Ina)
|0:04:50
|46
|Warseno (Ina)
|0:04:52
|47
|Robert Wijaya (Ina)
|0:04:53
|48
|Ricky Rinaldy (Ina)
|49
|Adi Ahmad Zukardi (Ina)
|50
|Kurniawan (Ina)
|51
|Erik Suprianto (Ina)
|0:05:02
|52
|Joel Calderon (Phi)
|0:05:04
|53
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi)
|0:05:05
|54
|Idris Purnama Kasih (Ina)
|0:05:13
|55
|Amin Saryana (Ina)
|56
|Adi Wibowo (Ina)
|0:05:16
|57
|Martin Müller (Swi)
|0:05:19
|58
|Jelly Dorisman (Ina)
|0:05:22
|59
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) MAS
|0:05:23
|60
|Hasan Basarahil (Ina)
|0:06:13
|61
|Agus Sofian Ziad (Ina)
|0:08:35
|62
|Ali Usman (Ina)
|0:13:34
|63
|Bayu Satrio (Ina)
|0:15:36
|64
|Saeed Nateghi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman Team
|0:17:48
|65
|Yonata Pungky (Ina)
|0:17:56
|66
|Teddy Adrian (Ina)
|0:18:19
|67
|Galih Wardana (Ina)
|0:18:22
|68
|Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin)
|0:18:23
|69
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) MAS
|0:18:48
|70
|Rully Ibnu (Ina)
|0:18:49
|71
|Agus Suhariawan (Ina)
|0:19:03
|72
|Fauzian Syah (Ina)
|0:19:20
|73
|Irvan Firmanyah (Ina)
|0:19:47
|74
|Kriswo (Ina)
|0:23:07
|75
|Alex Malone (Aus)
|0:24:29
|76
|Andri Prawata (Ina)
|0:25:30
|77
|Nicolas Winter (Swi)
|0:26:47
|78
|Alexander Smyth (Aus)
|0:29:22
|79
|Jaeel Islami (IRI)
|0:35:06
|80
|Peter Griffin (Aus)
|0:35:48
|81
|Mark John Lexer Guevarra (Phi)
|0:36:37
|82
|Lemuel Lee (Sin)
|0:38:06
|83
|Awang Sumbodo (Ina)
|0:39:13
|84
|Yudiansyah Yudiansyah (Ina)
|0:39:16
|85
|Nanto Ferry (Ina)
|0:39:25
|86
|Calvin Sim (Sin)
|0:54:15
|87
|Dean Gathercole (Aus)
|0:58:25
|88
|Chris Clasby (Aus)
|1:12:27
