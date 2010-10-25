Polygon claims opening stage
Kudentsov takes race lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Polygon
|0:15:53
|2
|CCN Sportswear
|0:00:08
|3
|Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services
|0:00:19
|4
|Vali Asr
|0:00:21
|5
|Malaysia
|0:00:27
|6
|United Bike Kencana
|0:00:28
|7
|Issi Yogyakarta
|0:00:31
|8
|Customs
|9
|Putra Perjuangan
|0:00:48
|10
|Bintang Karanggan
|0:00:52
|11
|Araya Indonesia
|0:00:54
|12
|Tirta
|0:00:56
|13
|Dki Jakarta
|0:00:57
|14
|Kutai Kartanegara
|0:00:59
|15
|Jabar
|0:01:06
|16
|7-Eleven
|0:01:08
|17
|Binong Baru
|0:01:26
|18
|Power Move
|0:01:32
|19
|Ocbc
|0:01:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Kudentsov
|0:15:53
|2
|Matnur Matnur
|3
|Hari Fitrianto
|4
|Herwin Jaya
|5
|Alex Malone
|0:00:08
|6
|Will Wettenhall
|7
|Lex Nederlof
|8
|David Treacey
|9
|Roger Nathan Dahlberg
|10
|Sam Davis
|0:00:19
|11
|Edmunds John Hollands
|12
|Dean Gathercole
|13
|Peter Griffin
|14
|Chris Clasby
|15
|Seyed Moezeddin Seyed Rezaei Khormizi
|0:00:21
|16
|Saeed Nateghi
|17
|Jaeel Islami
|18
|Ali Reza Asgharzadeh
|19
|Mohammad Zangi Abadi
|20
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin
|0:00:27
|21
|Mohd Zamri Saleh
|22
|Yusrizal Usoff
|23
|Rully Ibnu
|0:00:28
|24
|Ali Usman
|25
|Budi Santoso
|26
|Muhammad Taufik
|0:00:31
|27
|Fatahilah Abdullah
|28
|Purnomo Didit
|29
|Nugroho Krisnanto
|30
|Hartono Gunawan
|31
|Parno
|32
|Iwan Setiawan
|33
|Endra Wijaya
|34
|Heksa Priya Prasetya
|35
|Agus Suhariawan
|0:00:42
|36
|Arin Iswanna
|0:00:48
|37
|Dadi Suryadi
|38
|Ari Pratama
|39
|Rakhmadani
|0:00:52
|40
|Teddy Adrian
|41
|Elan Sutomo Riyadi
|42
|Edy Susanto
|43
|Ade Solihin
|0:00:53
|44
|Eko Bayu Nur
|0:00:54
|45
|Robin Manulang
|46
|Awang Sumbodo
|47
|Kaswanto Kaswanto
|48
|Warseno
|0:00:56
|49
|Maruli Fajar
|50
|Yuli Hariyanto
|51
|Alvin Firlandi
|0:00:57
|52
|Andri Prawata
|53
|Iman Suparman
|54
|Yudiansyah Yudiansyah
|55
|Rizky Anugrah Pekelti
|56
|Edi Purnomo
|0:00:58
|57
|Projo Waseso
|0:00:59
|58
|Bayu Satrio
|59
|Fauzian Syah
|60
|Galih Wardana
|61
|Robert Wijaya
|0:01:06
|62
|Nanto Ferry
|63
|Ricky Rinaldy
|64
|Erik Suprianto
|65
|Adi Ahmad Zukardi
|66
|Kurniawan
|67
|Tots Oledan
|0:01:08
|68
|Baler Ravina
|69
|Mark John Lexer Guevarra
|70
|Joel Calderon
|71
|Yonata Pungky
|0:01:11
|72
|Sherwin Carrera
|0:01:18
|73
|Adi Wibowo
|0:01:20
|74
|Patria Rastra
|0:01:21
|75
|Jelly Dorisman
|0:01:26
|76
|Idris Purnama Kasih
|77
|Amin Saryana
|78
|Kriswo
|79
|Irvan Firmanyah
|0:01:28
|80
|Alexander Smyth
|0:01:32
|81
|Nicolas Winter
|82
|Martin Müller
|83
|Calvin Sim
|0:01:38
|84
|Lemuel Lee
|85
|Marcus Leong Yong Yi
|86
|Nunung Burhanudin
|0:01:41
|87
|Ahmad Fahrullah Alias
|0:01:42
|88
|Panca Suryo Noor
|0:02:09
|89
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie
|0:02:23
|90
|Hasan Basarahil
|0:02:26
|91
|Jun Rong Ho
|0:03:06
|92
|Agus Sofian Ziad
|0:03:11
