Polygon claims opening stage

Kudentsov takes race lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Polygon0:15:53
2CCN Sportswear0:00:08
3Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services0:00:19
4Vali Asr0:00:21
5Malaysia0:00:27
6United Bike Kencana0:00:28
7Issi Yogyakarta0:00:31
8Customs
9Putra Perjuangan0:00:48
10Bintang Karanggan0:00:52
11Araya Indonesia0:00:54
12Tirta0:00:56
13Dki Jakarta0:00:57
14Kutai Kartanegara0:00:59
15Jabar0:01:06
167-Eleven0:01:08
17Binong Baru0:01:26
18Power Move0:01:32
19Ocbc0:01:38

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Kudentsov0:15:53
2Matnur Matnur
3Hari Fitrianto
4Herwin Jaya
5Alex Malone0:00:08
6Will Wettenhall
7Lex Nederlof
8David Treacey
9Roger Nathan Dahlberg
10Sam Davis0:00:19
11Edmunds John Hollands
12Dean Gathercole
13Peter Griffin
14Chris Clasby
15Seyed Moezeddin Seyed Rezaei Khormizi0:00:21
16Saeed Nateghi
17Jaeel Islami
18Ali Reza Asgharzadeh
19Mohammad Zangi Abadi
20Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin0:00:27
21Mohd Zamri Saleh
22Yusrizal Usoff
23Rully Ibnu0:00:28
24Ali Usman
25Budi Santoso
26Muhammad Taufik0:00:31
27Fatahilah Abdullah
28Purnomo Didit
29Nugroho Krisnanto
30Hartono Gunawan
31Parno
32Iwan Setiawan
33Endra Wijaya
34Heksa Priya Prasetya
35Agus Suhariawan0:00:42
36Arin Iswanna0:00:48
37Dadi Suryadi
38Ari Pratama
39Rakhmadani0:00:52
40Teddy Adrian
41Elan Sutomo Riyadi
42Edy Susanto
43Ade Solihin0:00:53
44Eko Bayu Nur0:00:54
45Robin Manulang
46Awang Sumbodo
47Kaswanto Kaswanto
48Warseno0:00:56
49Maruli Fajar
50Yuli Hariyanto
51Alvin Firlandi0:00:57
52Andri Prawata
53Iman Suparman
54Yudiansyah Yudiansyah
55Rizky Anugrah Pekelti
56Edi Purnomo0:00:58
57Projo Waseso0:00:59
58Bayu Satrio
59Fauzian Syah
60Galih Wardana
61Robert Wijaya0:01:06
62Nanto Ferry
63Ricky Rinaldy
64Erik Suprianto
65Adi Ahmad Zukardi
66Kurniawan
67Tots Oledan0:01:08
68Baler Ravina
69Mark John Lexer Guevarra
70Joel Calderon
71Yonata Pungky0:01:11
72Sherwin Carrera0:01:18
73Adi Wibowo0:01:20
74Patria Rastra0:01:21
75Jelly Dorisman0:01:26
76Idris Purnama Kasih
77Amin Saryana
78Kriswo
79Irvan Firmanyah0:01:28
80Alexander Smyth0:01:32
81Nicolas Winter
82Martin Müller
83Calvin Sim0:01:38
84Lemuel Lee
85Marcus Leong Yong Yi
86Nunung Burhanudin0:01:41
87Ahmad Fahrullah Alias0:01:42
88Panca Suryo Noor0:02:09
89Ali Ahmad Fallanie0:02:23
90Hasan Basarahil0:02:26
91Jun Rong Ho0:03:06
92Agus Sofian Ziad0:03:11

