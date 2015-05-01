Tour de Yorkshire: Nordhaug wins opener in Scarborough
Norwegian wins from group of five
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) won the opening stage at the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough on Friday. The Norwegian was a part of a five-rider breakaway that made it to the finish line where he out sprinted his rivals. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finished second in the sprint and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) was third.
Nordhaug pulled on the first leader's jersey of the race following his stage win. He heads into the second stage on Saturday with a four-second lead over Voeckler and six seconds on Rossetto.
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) made his return to racing at the Tour de Yorkshire after suffering from illness in the early season. However, the German sprinter abandoned the race after roughly 100km. Another pre-race favourite, Ben Swift (Team Sky) also abandoned the race after he crashed inside the final 60 kilometres of racing.
Meanwhile Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) made it safely through the opening day of racing as part of his new development team but he languished in 96th place, almost 15 minutes down on his former teammate, Nordhaug.
How it unfolded
The inaugural Tour de Yorkshire rolled out on Friday from the coastal town of Bridlington under blue skies and fresh spring air carried over from the North Sea. The race, built as part of the grand depart’s legacy from 2014, saw 18 teams rollout and head towards a demanding 174 kilometre route through some of the county’s most demanding terrain.
It wasn’t long before the day’s first break sauntered clear with Mark Christian (WIGGINS), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), Eddie Dunbar (NFTO), Mark Stewart (Madison Genesis) and Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) establishing a near five-minute lead.
Team Sky were unwilling to let leaders build anything that would threaten the early overall complexion of the race and they quickly set about reducing the deficit and by the time the five-man break had reached the 90 kilometre point and the foot of the Côte de Rosedale the gap had been reduced to just a few seconds.
Pierrick Quéméneur (EUC) was the next rider to try his luck and he was quickly joined by Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Kittel, by this point was already struggling having been dropped on the previous climb and as the leading pair moved 40 seconds clear of the field Kittel’s position only began to worsen. He navigated through the team cars, alone and cut off from his teammates, before finally giving up.
The German wasn’t the only rider to leave the race. On the wet descent into Egton with just over 50 kilometres to go Swift was involved in a heavy fall that took out a number of riders.
The crucial move was soon to come with 40 kilometres to go as the race headed into Whitby. First a 15-man break moved clear containing the eventual winning break.
It was Deignan who put the hammer down on the summit of the Côte de Robin Hood’s Bay after 145km with only Voecker, Nordhaug, Rossetto and Sanchez able to respond.
By the time they reached the finish line they had over a minute on the chasing peloton and Sky made their advantage pay, responding to a late attacks with their own accelerations but the quintet could not be separated until the line, with Nordhaug timing his sprint perfectly in the blustery conditions.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|4:22:38
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:01:10
|7
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:01:13
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
|19
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
|23
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|24
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|27
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:23
|28
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:39
|29
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
|30
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|32
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|34
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|35
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|36
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|37
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|38
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|39
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|40
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
|42
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|44
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|45
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|46
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|47
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|48
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
|49
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|50
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|53
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
|55
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
|57
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|58
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|60
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|61
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|62
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|63
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|64
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
|65
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|66
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|67
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|68
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:07:10
|69
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|70
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|71
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:57
|72
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|73
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|74
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
|75
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|76
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:41
|77
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|78
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:52
|80
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
|81
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
|83
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|85
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|86
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|87
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|88
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|89
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|90
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|91
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|92
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Dan Craven Nam Europcar
|94
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|95
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|96
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|97
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|98
|Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|99
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|100
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|101
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
|102
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:16:40
|103
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|104
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|105
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|106
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|107
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|109
|Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
|110
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|111
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
|112
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar
|115
|Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|116
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|117
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|118
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|119
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
|120
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
|121
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:43
|122
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|124
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|125
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|126
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|127
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|128
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|129
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|130
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|131
|Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling
|132
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Steven Burke (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|12
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|7
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|5
|7
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|9
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|10
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|2
|4
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|2
|4
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|2
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|2
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|4:22:28
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|0:00:04
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|0:00:10
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:01:20
|8
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:01:23
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|0:02:28
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|18
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
|20
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|23
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
|24
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|25
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|27
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|28
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:46
|29
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|30
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|31
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:49
|32
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
|33
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
|34
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|35
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|37
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|38
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|39
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|40
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|41
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|42
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
|45
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|47
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|48
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|49
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
|51
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|52
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
|56
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|59
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|61
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|62
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|63
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|64
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
|65
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|66
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|67
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|68
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:07:20
|69
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|70
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|71
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:07
|72
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|73
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|74
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
|75
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|76
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:14:49
|77
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:51
|78
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:02
|80
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
|81
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
|83
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|85
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|86
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|87
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|88
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|89
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|90
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|91
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|92
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Dan Craven Nam Europcar
|94
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|95
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|96
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|97
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|98
|Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|99
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|100
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|101
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
|102
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:16:50
|103
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|104
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|105
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|106
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|107
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|109
|Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
|110
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|111
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
|112
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar
|115
|Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|116
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|117
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|118
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|119
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
|120
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
|121
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:53
|122
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|124
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|125
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|126
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|127
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|128
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|129
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|130
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|131
|Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling
|132
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|12
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|7
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|5
|8
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|5
|10
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|11
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|13
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|14
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1
|15
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|6
|4
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|5
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|7
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|2
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|11
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
