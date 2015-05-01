Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Nordhaug wins opener in Scarborough

Norwegian wins from group of five

Image 1 of 57

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) takes the win at Tour de Yorkshire stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 57

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 57

Team BMC at sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 57

IAM Cycling at the sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 57

Steve Cummings signs on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 57

Team Europcar at sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 57

Christian Prudhomme and Gary Verity at the start of stage 1

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 57

Team Roompot at the sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 57

Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 57

Team Great Britain at sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 57

JLT-Condor and Ed Clancy at the sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 57

The JLT-Condor riders sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 57

NFTO at sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 57

Madison Genesis sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 57

Marcel Kittel only lasted 100km before getting into the team car

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 57

Three riders try and escape the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

The skies held off raining during stage 1 in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) drives the pace during stage 1 in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

Team Sky drives the pace.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Wiggins finished 96th on the day.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

Riders climb a steep section in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

A Europcar rider on the move.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 57

Trains new and old wait along the race route.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

crowds watch riders climb during stage 1 at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

The peloton at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Wiggins fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) celebrates his stage 1 win on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

Big crowds greeted riders at the start in Bridlington.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Big crowds greeted riders at the start in Bridlington.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 57

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) is leading the overall and the points classifications

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 57

A little music helped pass the time waiting for the race.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 57

Fans enjoyed the day in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 57

Fans enjoyed the day in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 57

Fans enjoyed the day in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 57

British national team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Team Sky and BMC Racing Team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 57

BMC Racing Team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 57

BMC rider at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 57

The peloton during stage 1 at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 57

Stage 1 Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 57

A small group gets away from the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 57

British national team rider leads the group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 57

Rider taking a feed from the team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 57

The peloton ride during Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough on May 1, 2015 in Scarborough, England

The peloton ride during Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough on May 1, 2015 in Scarborough, England
Image 48 of 57

Lars-Petter Nordhaug of Norway and Team SKY celebrates winnning stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 49 of 57

Lars-Petter Nordhaug of Norway and Team SKY celebrates winnning stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 50 of 57

Lars-Petter Nordhaug of Norway and Team SKY celebrates winnning stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 51 of 57

Lars-Petter Nordhaug of Norway and Team SKY celebrates winnning stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 52 of 57

The peloton ride during Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough

Image 53 of 57

Fans cheer on the peloton during Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough

Image 54 of 57

Fans cheer on the peloton during Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough

Image 55 of 57

Sir Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins looks on prior to Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire

Image 56 of 57

Fans look on from a balcony prior to the start of Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough

Image 57 of 57

Lars-Petter Nordhaug (c) of Norway and Team SKY sprints for the finish line on his way to winning stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough

Lars-Petter Nordhaug (c) of Norway and Team SKY sprints for the finish line on his way to winning stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) won the opening stage at the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough on Friday. The Norwegian was a part of a five-rider breakaway that made it to the finish line where he out sprinted his rivals. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finished second in the sprint and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) was third.
 
Nordhaug pulled on the first leader's jersey of the race following his stage win. He heads into the second stage on Saturday with a four-second lead over Voeckler and six seconds on Rossetto.

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) made his return to racing at the Tour de Yorkshire after suffering from illness in the early season. However, the German sprinter abandoned the race after roughly 100km. Another pre-race favourite, Ben Swift (Team Sky) also abandoned the race after he crashed inside the final 60 kilometres of racing.

Meanwhile Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) made it safely through the opening day of racing as part of his new development team but he languished in 96th place, almost 15 minutes down on his former teammate, Nordhaug.

How it unfolded

The inaugural Tour de Yorkshire rolled out on Friday from the coastal town of Bridlington under blue skies and fresh spring air carried over from the North Sea. The race, built as part of the grand depart’s legacy from 2014, saw 18 teams rollout and head towards a demanding 174 kilometre route through some of the county’s most demanding terrain.

It wasn’t long before the day’s first break sauntered clear with Mark Christian (WIGGINS), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), Eddie Dunbar (NFTO), Mark Stewart (Madison Genesis) and Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) establishing a near five-minute lead.

Team Sky were unwilling to let leaders build anything that would threaten the early overall complexion of the race and they quickly set about reducing the deficit and by the time the five-man break had reached the 90 kilometre point and the foot of the Côte de Rosedale the gap had been reduced to just a few seconds.

Pierrick Quéméneur (EUC) was the next rider to try his luck and he was quickly joined by Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Kittel, by this point was already struggling having been dropped on the previous climb and as the leading pair moved 40 seconds clear of the field Kittel’s position only began to worsen. He navigated through the team cars, alone and cut off from his teammates, before finally giving up.

The German wasn’t the only rider to leave the race. On the wet descent into Egton with just over 50 kilometres to go Swift was involved in a heavy fall that took out a number of riders. 
The crucial move was soon to come with 40 kilometres to go as the race headed into Whitby. First a 15-man break moved clear containing the eventual winning break.

It was Deignan who put the hammer down on the summit of the Côte de Robin Hood’s Bay after 145km with only Voecker, Nordhaug, Rossetto and Sanchez able to respond.

By the time they reached the finish line they had over a minute on the chasing peloton and Sky made their advantage pay, responding to a late attacks with their own accelerations but the quintet could not be separated until the line, with Nordhaug timing his sprint perfectly in the blustery conditions.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky4:22:38
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing0:01:10
7Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
9Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
10Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing0:01:13
12David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
14Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
16Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:21
17Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
19Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
20Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
22Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
23Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
24Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
27Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:23
28Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin0:03:39
29Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
30Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
32Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
34Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
35Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
36Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
37Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
38Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
39Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
40Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
42Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
44Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
45Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
46Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
47Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
48Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
49Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
50Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
53Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
54Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
55Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
56Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
57Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
58Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
60Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
61Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
62Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
63Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
64Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
65Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
66Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
67Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
68Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:07:10
69Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
70Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
71Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:57
72Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
73Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
74Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
75Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
76Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin0:14:41
77Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
78Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:52
80Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
81Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
83Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
85Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
86Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
87Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
88Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
89James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
90Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
91Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
92Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
93Dan Craven Nam Europcar
94Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
95Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
96Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
97Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
98Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
99Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
100Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
101Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
102Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:16:40
103Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
104James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
105André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
106Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
107Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
108Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
109Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
110Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
111Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
112Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar
115Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
116Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
117Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
118Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
119Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
120Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
121Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:16:43
122Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
124Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
125Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
126Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
127Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
128Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
129Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
130Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
131Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling
132Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFEddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFYohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSCaleb Fairly (USA) Giant-Alpecin
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Alpecin
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNFSteven Burke (GBr) Team WIGGINS

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar5pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky15pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar12
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing7
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing5
7Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis3
9Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor2
10Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO5pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS2
4Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO5pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS2
4Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar5pts
2Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky2
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar5pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
4Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing5pts
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky3
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar2
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1

Most aggressive
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky4:22:28
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar0:00:04
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing0:00:10
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing0:01:20
8Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
9Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
10Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
11Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing0:01:23
12David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
14Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
16Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar0:02:28
17Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:31
18Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
20Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
21Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
23Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
25Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
27Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:33
28Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:46
29George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:03:48
30Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
31Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin0:03:49
32Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
33Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
34Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
35Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
37Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
38Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
39Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
40Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
41Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
45Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
47Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
48Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
49Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
50Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
51Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
52Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
55Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
56Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
57Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
59Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
61Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
62Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
63Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
64Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
65Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
66Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
67Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
68Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:07:20
69Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
70Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
71Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:07
72Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
73Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
74Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
75Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
76Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:14:49
77Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin0:14:51
78Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:02
80Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
81Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
83Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
84Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
85Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
86Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
87Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
88Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
89James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
90Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
91Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
92Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
93Dan Craven Nam Europcar
94Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
95Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
96Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
97Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
98Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
99Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
100Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
101Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
102Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:16:50
103Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
104James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
105André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
106Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
107Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
108Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
109Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
110Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
111Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
112Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar
115Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
116Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
117Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
118Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
119Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
120Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
121Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:16:53
122Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
124Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
125Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
126Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
127Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
128Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
129Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
130Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
131Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling
132Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky15pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar12
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing7
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
6Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
7Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar5
8Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing5
10Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis3
11Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
12Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor2
13Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot1
14George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling1
15Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar10pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis7
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing6
4Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky3
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
7Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar2
9David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky2
10Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
11George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
12Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1

 

