Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) won the opening stage at the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough on Friday. The Norwegian was a part of a five-rider breakaway that made it to the finish line where he out sprinted his rivals. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finished second in the sprint and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) was third.



Nordhaug pulled on the first leader's jersey of the race following his stage win. He heads into the second stage on Saturday with a four-second lead over Voeckler and six seconds on Rossetto.

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) made his return to racing at the Tour de Yorkshire after suffering from illness in the early season. However, the German sprinter abandoned the race after roughly 100km. Another pre-race favourite, Ben Swift (Team Sky) also abandoned the race after he crashed inside the final 60 kilometres of racing.

Meanwhile Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) made it safely through the opening day of racing as part of his new development team but he languished in 96th place, almost 15 minutes down on his former teammate, Nordhaug.

How it unfolded

The inaugural Tour de Yorkshire rolled out on Friday from the coastal town of Bridlington under blue skies and fresh spring air carried over from the North Sea. The race, built as part of the grand depart’s legacy from 2014, saw 18 teams rollout and head towards a demanding 174 kilometre route through some of the county’s most demanding terrain.

It wasn’t long before the day’s first break sauntered clear with Mark Christian (WIGGINS), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), Eddie Dunbar (NFTO), Mark Stewart (Madison Genesis) and Rasmus Quaade (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) establishing a near five-minute lead.

Team Sky were unwilling to let leaders build anything that would threaten the early overall complexion of the race and they quickly set about reducing the deficit and by the time the five-man break had reached the 90 kilometre point and the foot of the Côte de Rosedale the gap had been reduced to just a few seconds.

Pierrick Quéméneur (EUC) was the next rider to try his luck and he was quickly joined by Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Kittel, by this point was already struggling having been dropped on the previous climb and as the leading pair moved 40 seconds clear of the field Kittel’s position only began to worsen. He navigated through the team cars, alone and cut off from his teammates, before finally giving up.

The German wasn’t the only rider to leave the race. On the wet descent into Egton with just over 50 kilometres to go Swift was involved in a heavy fall that took out a number of riders.

The crucial move was soon to come with 40 kilometres to go as the race headed into Whitby. First a 15-man break moved clear containing the eventual winning break.

It was Deignan who put the hammer down on the summit of the Côte de Robin Hood’s Bay after 145km with only Voecker, Nordhaug, Rossetto and Sanchez able to respond.

By the time they reached the finish line they had over a minute on the chasing peloton and Sky made their advantage pay, responding to a late attacks with their own accelerations but the quintet could not be separated until the line, with Nordhaug timing his sprint perfectly in the blustery conditions.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 4:22:38 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 0:01:10 7 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 10 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing 0:01:13 12 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:21 17 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing 19 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh 23 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 24 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 27 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:23 28 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 0:03:39 29 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar 30 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh 31 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 32 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 34 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 35 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 36 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 37 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 38 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 39 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 40 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO 42 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 44 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 45 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 46 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling 47 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 48 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar 49 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 50 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 53 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling 55 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 56 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing 57 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 58 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 60 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 61 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 62 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 63 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 64 Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling 65 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 66 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 67 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 68 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:07:10 69 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 70 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 71 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:57 72 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 73 Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS 74 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh 75 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 76 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 0:14:41 77 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 78 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:52 80 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor 81 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing 83 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 84 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 85 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 86 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo 87 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 88 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 89 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 90 Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo 91 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 92 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain 93 Dan Craven Nam Europcar 94 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 95 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS 96 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 97 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 98 Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain 99 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 100 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 101 Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar 102 Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:16:40 103 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 104 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 105 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 106 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 107 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 109 Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO 110 Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 111 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh 112 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar 115 Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 116 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 117 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 118 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 119 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh 120 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh 121 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:43 122 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 124 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 125 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 126 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 127 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 128 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 129 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 130 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 131 Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling 132 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO DNF Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Caleb Fairly (USA) Giant-Alpecin DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Giant-Alpecin DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky DNF Steven Burke (GBr) Team WIGGINS

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 5 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 12 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 7 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 5 7 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 9 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 2 10 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 5 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 2 4 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 5 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 2 4 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 5 pts 2 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 2 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 5 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 4 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 5 pts 2 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 3 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 2 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1

Most aggressive # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 4:22:28 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 0:00:04 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:06 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 0:00:10 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 0:01:20 8 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 10 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing 0:01:23 12 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 0:02:28 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:31 18 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing 20 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 23 Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 25 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 27 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:33 28 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:46 29 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:03:48 30 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 31 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 0:03:49 32 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar 33 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh 34 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 35 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 37 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 38 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 39 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 40 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 41 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 42 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 43 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO 45 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 47 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 48 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling 49 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 50 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar 51 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 52 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling 56 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 57 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 59 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 61 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 62 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 63 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 64 Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling 65 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 66 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 67 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 68 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:07:20 69 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 70 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 71 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:07 72 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 73 Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS 74 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh 75 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 76 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:14:49 77 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 0:14:51 78 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:02 80 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor 81 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing 83 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 84 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 85 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 86 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo 87 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 88 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 89 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 90 Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo 91 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 92 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain 93 Dan Craven Nam Europcar 94 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 95 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS 96 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 97 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 98 Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain 99 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 100 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 101 Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar 102 Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:16:50 103 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 104 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 105 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 106 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 107 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 109 Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO 110 Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 111 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh 112 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Europcar 115 Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 116 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 117 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 118 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 119 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh 120 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh 121 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:53 122 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 123 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 124 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 125 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 126 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 127 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 128 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 129 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 130 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 131 Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling 132 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 12 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 7 5 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 7 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 5 8 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 5 10 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 11 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 12 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 2 13 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 1 14 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1 15 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1