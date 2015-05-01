Video: Tour de Yorkshire stage 1 winner Nordhaug talks about defending the leader's jersey

Image 1 of 4 Lars-Petter Nordhaug of Norway and Team SKY celebrates winnning stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire Image 2 of 4 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (c) of Norway and Team SKY sprints for the finish line on his way to winning stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire from Bridlington to Scarborough Image 3 of 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug returns to Sky after a stint with Belkin. (Image credit: Team Sky)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) won the opening stage at the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough on Friday. The Norwegian was a part of a five-rider breakaway that made it to the finish line where he out sprinted his rivals. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finished second in the sprint and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) was third.

Nordhaug put on the first leader's jersey of the race following his stage win. He heads into the second stage on Saturday with a four-second lead over Voeckler and six seconds on Rossetto.

"I didn't expect it to be this hard, but we tried to make it hard..." Nordhaug said. "We will have to try [to defend the overall lead] but I must say the team was fantastic today and they rode super strong, so I hope that we can keep it until Sunday."

Watch the post-race interview with Nordhaug in the video below.

