Will routes the field uphill
Routley takes the White Rock Opener
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|2
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|3
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|4
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|5
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy
|6
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|7
|Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|8
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|9
|Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|10
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|11
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|12
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|13
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|14
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|16
|Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|17
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
|18
|Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|19
|Steven Devantier (Can) Local Ride Racing
|20
|Jason Kilmartin (Can) Balance Point Racing
|21
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|22
|Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|23
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|25
|Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|26
|Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
|27
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent
|28
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|29
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|30
|Cuylar Conly (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|31
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|32
|Allan Prazsky (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|33
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|34
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|35
|Boris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|36
|Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution
|37
|Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|38
|Zachary Young (Can) Local Ride Racing
|39
|Geoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution
|40
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|41
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|Geoff Macdonald (Can) ERTC Revolution
|43
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|44
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|45
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|46
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|47
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|48
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|49
|Mark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|50
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|51
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|52
|Mathew Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|53
|Nathan MacDonald (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|54
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|55
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|56
|Andrew Kyle (Can) Garneau Evolution
|57
|Rory McAdams (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|58
|John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|59
|Maurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|60
|Chris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|61
|David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
|62
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
|63
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23
|64
|Hugh Trenchard (Can) Dr. Walker Chiropractor
