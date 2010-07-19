Trending

Will routes the field uphill

Routley takes the White Rock Opener

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
2Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
3Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
4Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
5Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy
6Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
7Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
8Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
9Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
10Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
11Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
12Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions
13Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
14Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
16Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
17Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
18Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
19Steven Devantier (Can) Local Ride Racing
20Jason Kilmartin (Can) Balance Point Racing
21Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
22Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
23Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
25Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
26Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
27Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent
28Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
29Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions
30Cuylar Conly (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
31Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
32Allan Prazsky (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
33William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
34Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
35Boris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
36Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution
37Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
38Zachary Young (Can) Local Ride Racing
39Geoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution
40David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
41Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Geoff Macdonald (Can) ERTC Revolution
43Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
44Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
46Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
48Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
49Mark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
50Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
51Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
52Mathew Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
53Nathan MacDonald (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
54Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
55Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
56Andrew Kyle (Can) Garneau Evolution
57Rory McAdams (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
58John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
59Maurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
60Chris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
61David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
62Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
63Cody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23
64Hugh Trenchard (Can) Dr. Walker Chiropractor

