Trending

Tuft takes hold of White Rock

Numainville makes neat work of women's race

Image 1 of 7

The strain showed on the rider's faces during their last-lap criterium push.

The strain showed on the rider's faces during their last-lap criterium push.
(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 2 of 7

The pack rounds Corner 3 and sets up for a downhill run during Saturday's Women's Criterium.

The pack rounds Corner 3 and sets up for a downhill run during Saturday's Women's Criterium.
(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 3 of 7

Team Red Truck Racing's Boris Martin flashes past a seemingly oblivious dog walker during Saturday's Men's Criterium.

Team Red Truck Racing's Boris Martin flashes past a seemingly oblivious dog walker during Saturday's Men's Criterium.
(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 4 of 7

The Criterium pack action remained tight even halfway through the 60-lap, 60km Maximum Collision event.

The Criterium pack action remained tight even halfway through the 60-lap, 60km Maximum Collision event.
(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 5 of 7

United Health Care Pro Cycling's Adrain Hegyvary and Garneau Evolution's Geoff O'Toole on the brief two-block uphill jaunt of the criterium.

United Health Care Pro Cycling's Adrain Hegyvary and Garneau Evolution's Geoff O'Toole on the brief two-block uphill jaunt of the criterium.
(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 6 of 7

Svein Tuft dominated the weekend in White Rock, powering to victory in both the criterium and road race.

Svein Tuft dominated the weekend in White Rock, powering to victory in both the criterium and road race.
(Image credit: Gord Goble)
Image 7 of 7

Team H&R Block brought no less than nine riders to White Rock, including Chris McNeil, shown here.

Team H&R Block brought no less than nine riders to White Rock, including Chris McNeil, shown here.
(Image credit: Gord Goble)

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions1:08:24
2Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:22
3Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions0:00:24
4Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:01
5Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
6Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:03
7Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution0:01:04
8Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
9Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
10Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:01:28
11Rory McAdams (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:01:29
12Maurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
13Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
14Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
15Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent
16Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
17Cuylar Conly (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
18Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
19Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
20Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
21Chris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
22Boris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:34
23Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:35
24Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
25Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
26Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
27Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:37
28Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
29Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
30Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy
31Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution
32Jason Kilmartin (Can) Balance Point Racing
33Geoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution
34Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution0:01:40
35Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
36Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:01:41
37Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
38Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
39Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
40Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
41William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:01:52
42Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:02:01
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFAlex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFGuy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFCurtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFJohn Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFDavid Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFDavid Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
DNFCody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23
DNFHugh Trenchard (Can) Dr. Walker Chiropractor
DNFSteven Devantier (Can) Local Ride Racing
DNFZachary Young (Can) Local Ride Racing

Cat 1/2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:40:29
2Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
4Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club
5Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:03
6Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback
7Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
8Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
9Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
10Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
11Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
12Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
13Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
14Lauren Roschen (USA) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
15Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
16Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo
17Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
18Megan Rathwell (Can) Aviawest/Blue Competition Cycles
19Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
20Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
21Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
22Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
23Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:08
24Lisa Rogers (Can) Independent0:00:48
DNFJennifer Kohm (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFJenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
DNFMarie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews