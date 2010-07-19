Tuft takes hold of White Rock
Numainville makes neat work of women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|1:08:24
|2
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|0:00:24
|4
|Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:01
|5
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|6
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:03
|7
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:01:04
|8
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|9
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|10
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|11
|Rory McAdams (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:01:29
|12
|Maurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|13
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|14
|Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|15
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent
|16
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|17
|Cuylar Conly (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|18
|Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|19
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|20
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|21
|Chris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|22
|Boris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:34
|23
|Cheyne Hoag (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:35
|24
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|25
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
|26
|Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|27
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:37
|28
|Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|29
|Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
|30
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy
|31
|Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution
|32
|Jason Kilmartin (Can) Balance Point Racing
|33
|Geoff O'Toole (Can) Garneau Evolution
|34
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:01:40
|35
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|36
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|37
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|38
|Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|39
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|40
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|41
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:01:52
|42
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:02:01
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
|DNF
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23
|DNF
|Hugh Trenchard (Can) Dr. Walker Chiropractor
|DNF
|Steven Devantier (Can) Local Ride Racing
|DNF
|Zachary Young (Can) Local Ride Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:40:29
|2
|Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|4
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback
|7
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|8
|Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|9
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
|10
|Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
|11
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|12
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|13
|Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|14
|Lauren Roschen (USA) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|15
|Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|16
|Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo
|17
|Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|18
|Megan Rathwell (Can) Aviawest/Blue Competition Cycles
|19
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|20
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|21
|Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|22
|Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|23
|Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:08
|24
|Lisa Rogers (Can) Independent
|0:00:48
|DNF
|Jennifer Kohm (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|DNF
|Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
