Bouhanni wins final stage of Circuit Franco-Belge

Roelandts clinches overall victory

Jürgen Roelandts of Lotto Belisol celebrated a start-to-finish overall win in the Circuit Franco-Belge, as Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ-Big Mat won the mass sprint of the final stage. Adam Blythe of BMC Racing Team was second on the day, and Roelandts third, which was enough to give him the overall title.

Juan Antonio Flecha of Sky was second overall at 17 seconds down, and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Omega Pharma-QuickStep third at 19 seconds.

A group of 11 riders tried to get away near the end and challenge Roelandts' narrow lead, but th epeloton did not let them get away. French national champion Bouhanni, who had finished second in the previous two stages, finally got his win.

Roelandts had won the first stage and never relinquished the lead. He also won a stage at the Tour of Luxembourg this year and was third overall in the Ster ZLM Toer.

The victory tops off a remarkable year for the 27-year-old Belgian. He suffered a fractured cervical vertebra in a crash t the first stage of the Tour Down Under in January, and did not resume racing again until the Tour of Belgium the end of May.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:24:25
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
10Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
11Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
14Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
17Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
18Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
20Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
21Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
22Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
27Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:06
30Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:11
32Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
33Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
37David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
39Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
45Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
46Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano0:00:20
47Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:00:21
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:25
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
51Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
53Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
56James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
57Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:29
58Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
60Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
61Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
62Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
63Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
64Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
65Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
66Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
68Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
69Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
70Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
71Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:36
72Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
74Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
75Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:39
76Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
78Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
79Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
81Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
83Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
84Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
85Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
89Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
90Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
91Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
93Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
95Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:50
97Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:51
98Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
99Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:54
100Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:03
101Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:03
103Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
105Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
106Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
107Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
109Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
110Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
111Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
112Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:19
113Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
114Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:25
116Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
118Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
119Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
121Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
122Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:37
123Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
124Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
125Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
127Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:00
128Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:02:16
130Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
131Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
132Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
133Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
134Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
136Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:07
137Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:05:37
138Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:39
140Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
141Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:45
142Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
143Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
144Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
145Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
146Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
147Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
149Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
150Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
151Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
152Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
154Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
155Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
156Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
157Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
158Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
159Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
DNFMehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFJulien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
DNFSerge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
DNFPierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5pts
2Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Sprint 4 - Final sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team20
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator14
5Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly12
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony7
10Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze6
11Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team4
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan3
14Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Croix Jubaru
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly4
3Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
4Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6pts
2Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze4
3Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Mountain 3 - Croix Jubaru
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole6pts
2Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze4
3Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
4Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Mountain 4 - Croix Jubaru
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6pts
2Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
3Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
4Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Idemasport - Biowanze10:13:15
2FDJ-Big Mat
3AG2R La Mondiale
4BMC Racing Team
5Katusha Team
6Radioshack-Nissan
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep
9Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:06
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22
12Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:25
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:29
17Argos - Shimano0:00:31
18Team Europcar
19Garmin - Sharp0:00:32
20Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:39
21Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:07
22An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:12
23Lotto Belisol Team0:01:18
24Saur - Sojasun0:05:48
25Sky Procycling0:06:39

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15:31:48
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:17
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:19
4Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:29
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:42
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:57
7Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:01
8Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:03
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
12Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
14Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
18Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
20Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
21David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:10
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
23Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:13
24Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:14
25Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:15
26Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
27Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
28Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:24
30Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:01:25
31Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:28
32Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:29
33Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
34Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
35Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:33
36Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:35
37Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
38Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:40
39André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:43
40Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
41Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
42Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
43Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
44Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:54
46Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:59
47Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
48Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:07:43
49Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:49
50Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
51Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:00
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:11
56Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:09:19
57Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:23
58Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:24
59Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:25
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
61Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
62Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
64Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
66Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
67Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
68Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
69Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:31
70Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:36
72Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
73Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
74Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:39
75Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano0:09:45
77Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:50
78James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
79Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:54
80Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:56
81Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:59
82Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:10:04
83Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:47
87Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:55
88Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:02
89Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:17
90Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:12:30
91Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:51
92Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:49
93Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:37
94Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
96Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
97Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
98Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:45
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
101Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
102Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:15:48
103Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
104Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:15:50
106Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:02
107Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
108Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:08
109Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
110Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:10
111Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:16
112Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:32
114Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:34
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:47
116Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:17:01
117Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:17
118Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:17:19
119Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:17:21
120Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:17:52
124Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
125Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
126Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:00
127Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
128Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
129Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:11
130Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:30
131Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:35
132Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:43
133Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:52
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:19:17
135Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:19:47
136Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:19:49
137Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:12
138Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:27
139Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:21:03
140Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:21:39
141Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:59
142Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
143Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:22:46
144Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:06
145Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:23:33
146Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
147Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:23:44
148Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:03
149Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:24:06
150Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
151Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:28
152Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:25:59
153Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:26:28
154Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:27:48
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:27:56
156Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:11
157Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:29:10
158Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:30:21
159Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team80pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat70
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano50
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team40
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling27
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan24
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep20
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team20
11Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team20
12Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly17
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia16
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep13
15Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
16Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
17Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp10
18Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
19Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne9
20Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
22Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9
23Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep8
24David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
25Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank8
26Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
27Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team7
28Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar7
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
30André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team6
31Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze6
32Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
33Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
34Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
35Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
36Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team5
37Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
38Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
40Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3
41Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
42Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
43Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
44Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
45Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
46Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1
47Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
48Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
49Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
50Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator28pts
2Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia21
3David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
5Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia10
6Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano9
7Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole8
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
10Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
12Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team4
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly4
15Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
16Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
17Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling3
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
19Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp3
20Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
21Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole2
22Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
23Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep15:32:07
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:23
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
5Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:45
6Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
7Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:56
11Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:05
13Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:16
15Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:21
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:24
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:35
20Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:30
21Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:41
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:52
25Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:09:00
26Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:04
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:05
28Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:06
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
30Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:12
32Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:17
34Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
35Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
36Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:45
37Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:10:43
38Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:58
39Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:18
40Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
42Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
43Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
44Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:26
45Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:15:29
46Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:15:31
49Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:43
50Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:57
51Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:13
52Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:28
53Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:42
54Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:58
55Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:17:00
56Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:17:02
57Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:17:33
58Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:41
59Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:52
62Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:11
63Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:24
64Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:18:58
65Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:19:28
66Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:53
67Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:44
68Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:21:20
69Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:40
70Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
71Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:22:27
72Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:23:14
73Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
74Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:23:25
75Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:23:47
76Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:28:51
78Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:30:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ-Big Mat46:37:57
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep
3BMC Racing Team
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
6Garmin - Sharp0:00:32
7AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
8Radioshack-Nissan
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:45
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:01
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
12Lotto Belisol Team0:01:18
13Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
14An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:51
15Sky Procycling0:06:39
16Katusha Team0:09:00
17Argos - Shimano0:09:31
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:17:43
19Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:17:46
20Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
21Team Europcar0:17:52
22Roubaix Lille Metropole0:21:39
23Saur - Sojasun0:23:57
24Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:34:07
25Idemasport - Biowanze0:47:46

