Bouhanni wins final stage of Circuit Franco-Belge
Roelandts clinches overall victory
Jürgen Roelandts of Lotto Belisol celebrated a start-to-finish overall win in the Circuit Franco-Belge, as Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ-Big Mat won the mass sprint of the final stage. Adam Blythe of BMC Racing Team was second on the day, and Roelandts third, which was enough to give him the overall title.
Juan Antonio Flecha of Sky was second overall at 17 seconds down, and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Omega Pharma-QuickStep third at 19 seconds.
A group of 11 riders tried to get away near the end and challenge Roelandts' narrow lead, but th epeloton did not let them get away. French national champion Bouhanni, who had finished second in the previous two stages, finally got his win.
Roelandts had won the first stage and never relinquished the lead. He also won a stage at the Tour of Luxembourg this year and was third overall in the Ster ZLM Toer.
The victory tops off a remarkable year for the 27-year-old Belgian. He suffered a fractured cervical vertebra in a crash t the first stage of the Tour Down Under in January, and did not resume racing again until the Tour of Belgium the end of May.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:24:25
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|11
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|17
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|18
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|21
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|27
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|29
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:06
|30
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:11
|32
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|33
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|34
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|37
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|45
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|46
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:20
|47
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:21
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:25
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|51
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|53
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|56
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|57
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:29
|58
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|60
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|61
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|62
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|65
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|66
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|68
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|69
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|70
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|71
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:36
|72
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|74
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|75
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:39
|76
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|81
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|83
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|84
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|85
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|89
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|91
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|93
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|97
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:51
|98
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:54
|100
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:03
|101
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:03
|103
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|105
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|106
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|107
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|109
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|110
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|112
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:19
|113
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|114
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:25
|116
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|118
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|119
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|121
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|122
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:37
|123
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|124
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|127
|Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|128
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:02:16
|130
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|131
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|132
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|133
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|134
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|136
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:07
|137
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:05:37
|138
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|140
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|141
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:45
|142
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|143
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|144
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|145
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|146
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|147
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|149
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|150
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|151
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|152
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|154
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|155
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|156
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|157
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|158
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|159
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|DNF
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|DNF
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|DNF
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|pts
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|10
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|6
|11
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|14
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|3
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|4
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|pts
|2
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|4
|3
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|pts
|2
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|4
|3
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|4
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|pts
|2
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|3
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|4
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|10:13:15
|2
|FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|9
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:06
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:22
|12
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:25
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:29
|17
|Argos - Shimano
|0:00:31
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:32
|20
|Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|21
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:07
|22
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:12
|23
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:18
|24
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:48
|25
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15:31:48
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:19
|4
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:42
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|7
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:01
|8
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:03
|11
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|14
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|18
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|20
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|21
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:10
|22
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|23
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:13
|24
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:14
|25
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:15
|26
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|27
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:24
|30
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:25
|31
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:28
|32
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:29
|33
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|34
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|35
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:33
|36
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:35
|37
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|38
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:40
|39
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:43
|40
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|42
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|43
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|46
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:59
|47
|Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|48
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:07:43
|49
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:49
|50
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|51
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:00
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:11
|56
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:19
|57
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:23
|58
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:24
|59
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:25
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|61
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|62
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|67
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|68
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|69
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:31
|70
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:36
|72
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|73
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:39
|75
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|0:09:45
|77
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:50
|78
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|79
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:54
|80
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:56
|81
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|82
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:10:04
|83
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:47
|87
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|88
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:02
|89
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:17
|90
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:12:30
|91
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:51
|92
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:49
|93
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:37
|94
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|97
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|98
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:45
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|101
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|102
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:15:48
|103
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|104
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:15:50
|106
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:02
|107
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|108
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:08
|109
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|110
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:10
|111
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:16
|112
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:32
|114
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:34
|115
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|116
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:17:01
|117
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:17
|118
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:17:19
|119
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:17:21
|120
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:17:52
|124
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|125
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:00
|127
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|128
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|129
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:11
|130
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:30
|131
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:35
|132
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:43
|133
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:52
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:19:17
|135
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:19:47
|136
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:19:49
|137
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|138
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|139
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:21:03
|140
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:21:39
|141
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:59
|142
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|143
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:46
|144
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:06
|145
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:23:33
|146
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|147
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:23:44
|148
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:03
|149
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:24:06
|150
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|151
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:28
|152
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:25:59
|153
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:26:28
|154
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:27:48
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:27:56
|156
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:11
|157
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:29:10
|158
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:30:21
|159
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|70
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|50
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|40
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|27
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|20
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|20
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|13
|15
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|16
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|18
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|19
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|9
|20
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|22
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|23
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|8
|24
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|25
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|8
|26
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|27
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|28
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|7
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|31
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|6
|32
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|33
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|34
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|35
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|36
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|37
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|38
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|40
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|41
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|42
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|43
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|45
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|46
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|47
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|48
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|49
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|50
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|pts
|2
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|5
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|6
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|7
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|10
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|12
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|15
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|16
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|17
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|18
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|19
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|20
|Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|2
|22
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|23
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|15:32:07
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:23
|3
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:45
|6
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|7
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:56
|11
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:05
|13
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:16
|15
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:21
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:24
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|20
|Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:30
|21
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:41
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:52
|25
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:00
|26
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:04
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:05
|28
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:06
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|31
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:12
|32
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:17
|34
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|35
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|36
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:45
|37
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:10:43
|38
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:58
|39
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:18
|40
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|42
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|43
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|44
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:26
|45
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:15:29
|46
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|47
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:15:31
|49
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:43
|50
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:57
|51
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:13
|52
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:28
|53
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:42
|54
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:58
|55
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:17:00
|56
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:17:02
|57
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:17:33
|58
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:41
|59
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|61
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:17:52
|62
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:11
|63
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:24
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:18:58
|65
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:19:28
|66
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|67
|Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:44
|68
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:21:20
|69
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:40
|70
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|71
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:22:27
|72
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:23:14
|73
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|74
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:23:25
|75
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:23:47
|76
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:28:51
|78
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:30:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ-Big Mat
|46:37:57
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|6
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:32
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|8
|Radioshack-Nissan
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:45
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:01
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:18
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:51
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:39
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:09:00
|17
|Argos - Shimano
|0:09:31
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:17:43
|19
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:17:46
|20
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:17:52
|22
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:21:39
|23
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:57
|24
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:34:07
|25
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:47:46
