Jürgen Roelandts of Lotto Belisol celebrated a start-to-finish overall win in the Circuit Franco-Belge, as Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ-Big Mat won the mass sprint of the final stage. Adam Blythe of BMC Racing Team was second on the day, and Roelandts third, which was enough to give him the overall title.

Juan Antonio Flecha of Sky was second overall at 17 seconds down, and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Omega Pharma-QuickStep third at 19 seconds.

A group of 11 riders tried to get away near the end and challenge Roelandts' narrow lead, but th epeloton did not let them get away. French national champion Bouhanni, who had finished second in the previous two stages, finally got his win.

Roelandts had won the first stage and never relinquished the lead. He also won a stage at the Tour of Luxembourg this year and was third overall in the Ster ZLM Toer.

The victory tops off a remarkable year for the 27-year-old Belgian. He suffered a fractured cervical vertebra in a crash t the first stage of the Tour Down Under in January, and did not resume racing again until the Tour of Belgium the end of May.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:24:25 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 11 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 17 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 18 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 21 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 22 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 23 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 27 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 29 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:06 30 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:00:11 32 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 33 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 34 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 37 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 39 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano 45 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 46 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 0:00:20 47 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:21 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:25 50 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 51 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 53 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 56 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 57 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:29 58 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 60 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 61 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 62 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 63 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 65 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 66 Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 68 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 69 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 70 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 71 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:36 72 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 74 Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 75 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:39 76 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 81 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 83 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 84 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 85 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 89 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 90 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 91 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 93 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 95 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:50 97 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:51 98 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:54 100 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:03 101 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:03 103 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 105 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 106 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 107 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 109 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 110 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 111 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 112 Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:19 113 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 114 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:25 116 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 118 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 119 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 121 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 122 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:37 123 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 124 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 127 Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 128 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:02:16 130 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 131 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 132 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38 133 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 134 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 136 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:07 137 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:05:37 138 Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:39 140 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 141 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:45 142 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 143 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 144 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 145 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 146 Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team 147 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 149 Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 150 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 151 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 152 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 154 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 155 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 156 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 157 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 158 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 159 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - QuickStep DNF Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano DNF Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze DNF Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze DNF Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Sprint 4 - Final sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 pts 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 5 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 8 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 10 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 6 11 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 12 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 4 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 3 14 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Croix Jubaru # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 3 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 4 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Mountain 2 - Croix Jubaru # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 pts 2 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 4 3 Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Mountain 3 - Croix Jubaru # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 6 pts 2 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 4 3 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 4 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Mountain 4 - Croix Jubaru # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 pts 2 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 4 3 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 4 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Idemasport - Biowanze 10:13:15 2 FDJ-Big Mat 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Katusha Team 6 Radioshack-Nissan 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 9 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:06 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:22 12 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 13 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:25 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 16 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:29 17 Argos - Shimano 0:00:31 18 Team Europcar 19 Garmin - Sharp 0:00:32 20 Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:39 21 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:07 22 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:12 23 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:18 24 Saur - Sojasun 0:05:48 25 Sky Procycling 0:06:39

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15:31:48 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:17 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:19 4 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:29 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:42 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:57 7 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:01 8 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 9 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:03 11 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 12 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 13 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 14 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 16 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 18 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 20 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 21 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:10 22 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:12 23 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:13 24 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:14 25 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:15 26 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 27 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 28 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:24 30 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:25 31 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:28 32 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:29 33 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 34 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 35 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:33 36 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:35 37 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 38 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:40 39 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:43 40 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 42 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 43 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 44 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:54 46 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:59 47 Sébastien Minart (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 48 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:07:43 49 Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:49 50 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 51 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:00 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:11 56 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:09:19 57 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:23 58 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:24 59 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:25 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 61 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 62 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 67 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 68 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 69 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:31 70 Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:36 72 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano 73 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:39 75 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 0:09:45 77 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:50 78 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 79 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:09:54 80 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:56 81 Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:59 82 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:10:04 83 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:47 87 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:55 88 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:11:02 89 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:17 90 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:12:30 91 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:51 92 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:49 93 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:37 94 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 95 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 97 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 98 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:45 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 101 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 102 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:15:48 103 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 104 Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:15:50 106 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:02 107 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 108 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:16:08 109 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 110 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:10 111 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:16 112 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:32 114 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:34 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:47 116 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:17:01 117 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:17 118 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:17:19 119 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:17:21 120 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:17:52 124 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 125 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:00 127 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 128 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 129 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:11 130 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:30 131 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:35 132 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:43 133 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:52 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:19:17 135 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:19:47 136 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:19:49 137 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:12 138 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:27 139 Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:21:03 140 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:21:39 141 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:59 142 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 143 Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:46 144 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:06 145 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:23:33 146 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 147 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:23:44 148 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:03 149 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:24:06 150 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 151 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:28 152 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:25:59 153 Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:26:28 154 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:27:48 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:27:56 156 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:11 157 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:29:10 158 Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:30:21 159 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 80 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 70 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 50 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 40 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 27 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 24 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 20 10 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 20 12 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 16 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 13 15 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 16 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 17 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 18 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 19 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 9 20 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 22 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 23 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 8 24 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 25 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 8 26 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 27 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 7 28 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 7 29 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 30 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 6 31 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 6 32 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 33 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 34 Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 35 Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 36 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 37 Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 38 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 40 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3 41 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 42 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 43 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 44 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 45 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 46 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1 47 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 48 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 49 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 50 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 pts 2 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 3 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 5 Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 10 6 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9 7 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 9 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 10 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 12 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 4 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 15 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 16 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 17 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 19 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 3 20 Rob Ruigh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 2 22 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 23 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 15:32:07 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:23 3 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 5 Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:45 6 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 7 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:56 11 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 12 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:05 13 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:16 15 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:21 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:24 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:35 20 Wouter Wippert (Fra) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:30 21 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:41 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:08:52 25 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:09:00 26 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:04 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:05 28 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:06 29 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 31 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:12 32 Maxime Renault (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:17 34 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos - Shimano 35 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 36 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:45 37 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:10:43 38 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:58 39 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:18 40 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 42 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 43 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 44 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:26 45 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:15:29 46 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 47 Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:15:31 49 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:43 50 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:57 51 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:13 52 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:28 53 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:42 54 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:58 55 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:17:00 56 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:17:02 57 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:17:33 58 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:41 59 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:52 62 Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:11 63 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:24 64 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:18:58 65 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:19:28 66 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:53 67 Sebastian Stamegna (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:44 68 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:21:20 69 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:40 70 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 71 Thomas Scully (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:22:27 72 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:23:14 73 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 74 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:23:25 75 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:23:47 76 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:28:51 78 Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:30:02