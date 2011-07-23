Trending

Ladagnous back on form in Wallonie

Frenchman takes his first win since 2009

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) won the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3:45:06
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
3Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
11Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
13Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
14Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
15Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
28Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
31Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
34Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
35Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
39Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
41Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
43Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
45Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
46Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
49Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
50Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
54Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
57Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
58Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
59Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
60Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
64Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
65Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
66Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
67Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
68Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
70Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
71Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
73Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
74Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
75Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ
76Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:38
77Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
80Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:21
82Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
83Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
84Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:25
85Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
86Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
88Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
89Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
90Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
93Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:49
95Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
99Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
100Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
101Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:22
102Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:22
103Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:24
104Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
105Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:52
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
108Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
110Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:01
111Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
112Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:06
113Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
114Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
115Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
116Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:36
119Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
120Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:09:30
121Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Huy, km. 33.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling5pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Havelange, km. 52.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling5pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Hamoir, km. 83.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
3Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Mountain 1 - Côte de France, km. 3.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4pts
2Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Ereffe, km. 16.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole6pts
2Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Peu d'Eau, km. 37
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 4 - Côte de Filot, km. 88.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
3Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2

Mountain 5 - Côte de Werbomont, km. 99.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4
3Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek2

Mountain 6 - Haut Regard, km. 132.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack8
3Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
5Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2

Mountain 7 - Le Fort de Tancremont, km. 148.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack6pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3:44:56
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:04
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
5Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:06
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:09
8Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
9Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
14Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
16Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
26Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
28Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
33Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
34Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
36Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
37Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
38Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
40Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
46Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
49Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
50Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
54Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
57Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
58Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
59Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
60Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
64Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
65Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
66Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
67Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
68Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
70Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
71Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
73Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
74Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
75Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ
76Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:48
77Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
80Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:31
82Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
83Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
84Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:35
85Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
86Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
88Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
89Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
90Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
93Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:59
95Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
99Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
100Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
101Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:32
102Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:30
103Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:34
104Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:04:00
105Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:02
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
108Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
110Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:11
111Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
112Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:16
113Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
114Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
115Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
116Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:46
119Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
120Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:09:40
121Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling10pts
2Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
4Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
5Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32pts
2Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole18
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack14
4Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
6Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
7Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
8Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
10Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
11Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
12Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
13Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
14Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek2
15Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack1

