Ladagnous back on form in Wallonie
Frenchman takes his first win since 2009
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3:45:06
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|11
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|13
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|14
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|28
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|37
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|39
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|45
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|46
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|54
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|57
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|59
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|64
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|65
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|68
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|70
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|71
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|72
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|73
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|74
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|77
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|78
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|80
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:21
|82
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|84
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|85
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|86
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|89
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|90
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|93
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:49
|95
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|99
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|101
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:22
|102
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:22
|103
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:24
|104
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|105
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|109
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|110
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:01
|111
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:06
|113
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|114
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|115
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:36
|119
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:30
|121
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
