Downing wins final stage sprint
British Team Sky rider snatches overall success
Russell Downing gave Team Sky a boost after a disappointing Tour de France, by taking overall victory in the five-day Tour de Wallonie stage race in Belgium.
Downing won the final stage in Lontzen with a long sprint. He got a perfect lead out from his Teammates and just had the speed to beat Stefan Van Dijk (Verandas Willems) to the line. Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) was third and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) was fourth.
Downing started the stage in fifth place overall, eight seconds down overall, but snatched the yellow jersey by two seconds thanks to the stage winner’s time bonus.
Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) finished two seconds behind, with stage four winner Laurent Mangel (Saur – Sojasun) third at three seconds.
It was Downing second victory of the season after he also won stage two of the Criterium International in late March.
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3:46:11
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|12
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|15
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|24
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|28
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|30
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|37
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|38
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|39
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|43
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|48
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|51
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|54
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|63
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|64
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|65
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:13
|66
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:16
|67
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:17
|68
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|69
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:32
|70
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:39
|71
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|72
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|73
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:01:57
|74
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|75
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:28
|76
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|20
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|7
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|9
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|11
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|15
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|3
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|pts
|2
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|2
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|pts
|2
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|5
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|1
|Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
|11:18:33
|2
|Saur Sojasun (Fra)
|3
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
|4
|Team Katusha (Rus)
|5
|Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
|6
|Verandas Willems (Bel)
|7
|Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
|9
|BMC Racing Team (Usa)
|10
|Rabobank (Ned)
|11
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Quick Step (Bel)
|0:00:13
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
|0:00:17
|16
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
|0:00:19
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:46:11
|2
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|9
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|11
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|12
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:16
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21:50:07
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:03
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:07
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|6
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:11
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:12
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:13
|9
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:20
|16
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:21
|17
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:23
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|24
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|28
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|30
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|33
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|35
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|36
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:10
|38
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:15
|39
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:01:52
|40
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:01
|41
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|42
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:32
|43
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|44
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:13
|45
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:10
|46
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:15
|47
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|48
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:57
|49
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|50
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|52
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:17
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:52
|54
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:11:36
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:39
|56
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|57
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:12
|58
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:16
|60
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:20
|61
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:33
|62
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:13:40
|63
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:09
|64
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:15:41
|65
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:16:56
|66
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:17:10
|67
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:17:12
|68
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|69
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|70
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:14
|71
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|72
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|73
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:21:31
|74
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:24:13
|75
|Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|0:27:11
|76
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:04
|1
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|59
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|58
|3
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|58
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|5
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|6
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|30
|7
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|21
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|20
|12
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|13
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|15
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|16
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|20
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|21
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|22
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|9
|23
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|26
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|27
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|29
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|30
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|4
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|33
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|1
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|pts
|2
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|4
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|5
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|9
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|10
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|15
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|16
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|17
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|18
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|19
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|20
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|54
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|48
|3
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|6
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|7
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|8
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|9
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|10
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|12
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|12
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|13
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|14
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|15
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|16
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|6
|19
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|20
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|21
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|23
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|24
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Saur Sojasun (Fra)
|65:31:10
|2
|Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
|0:00:10
|3
|Team Katusha (Rus)
|4
|FDJ
|5
|Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
|6
|Rabobank (Ned)
|7
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
|0:00:20
|8
|Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
|0:00:56
|10
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
|0:02:25
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
|0:03:57
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)
|0:07:47
|13
|BMC Racing Team (Usa)
|0:12:33
|14
|Quick Step (Bel)
|0:15:20
|15
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)
|0:15:47
|16
|Verandas Willems (Bel)
|0:28:25
