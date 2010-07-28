Image 1 of 37 Russel Downing (Team Sky) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 37 Vantomme in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 37 Laurent Mangel heads to the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 37 Jeremie Galland (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 37 Mat Hayman and Russell Downing make a plan to win the race. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 37 The flag holder for 0km race start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 37 The race is on for the final stage of Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 37 The first climb split up the group. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 37 The final stage was full of action. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet working hard at the front. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 37 Stijn Devolder puts in an effort. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 37 Kevin Van Impe at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 37 Cofidis strings out the bunch. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 37 The two-man escape. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 37 The Francaise des Jeux soigneur gets ready for the arrival of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 37 Quick Step in charge of the pace setting. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 37 The riders head through the feed zone. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 37 The breakaway on the final stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 37 The day's escape at the third sprint. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 37 The peloton hurtles through the finishing chute. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 37 The sprint is on! (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 37 Downing opens up the sprint. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 37 Downing makes his charge for the line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 37 The sprint for the final stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 37 Russell Downing (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 37 Russell Downing (Team Sky) enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 37 Russell Downing (Team Sky) won Tour de Wallonie 2010 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 37 Russell Downing (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 37 Russell Downing (Sky) claimed the overall Tour de Wallonie on the last day. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 37 Jérémie Galland won the sprint classification (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 37 Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) was best young rider overall. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 37 The Saur Sojasun squad earned the best team title. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 37 Maxime Monfort at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 37 Saur-Sojasun teammates Laurent Mangel and Jeremie Galland. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 37 The morning's leader Laurent Mangel and sprint leader Jeremie Galland. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 37 The Tour de Wallonie final podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 37 The final podium topped by Sky's Russell Downing. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Russell Downing gave Team Sky a boost after a disappointing Tour de France, by taking overall victory in the five-day Tour de Wallonie stage race in Belgium.

Downing won the final stage in Lontzen with a long sprint. He got a perfect lead out from his Teammates and just had the speed to beat Stefan Van Dijk (Verandas Willems) to the line. Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) was third and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) was fourth.

Downing started the stage in fifth place overall, eight seconds down overall, but snatched the yellow jersey by two seconds thanks to the stage winner’s time bonus.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) finished two seconds behind, with stage four winner Laurent Mangel (Saur – Sojasun) third at three seconds.

It was Downing second victory of the season after he also won stage two of the Criterium International in late March.

Full results 1 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:46:11 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 10 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 12 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 15 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 18 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 19 Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 21 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 24 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 28 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 30 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 31 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 37 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 38 Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 39 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 43 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 45 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 48 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux 51 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 52 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 54 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 55 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 56 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 61 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 63 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 64 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 65 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:13 66 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:16 67 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:17 68 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 69 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:32 70 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:39 71 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 72 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 73 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:01:57 74 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 75 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:28 76 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:42

Points 1 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 20 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 14 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 7 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 9 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 11 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 5 12 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 3 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 15 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Sprint 1 - Jalhay 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Robertville 1 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 3 3 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Welkenraedt 1 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Trasenter 1 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 pts 2 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 8 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 5 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Ovifat 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 pts 2 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 2

Mountain 3 - Mur d'Eupen 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 pts 2 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 5 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Team 1 Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel) 11:18:33 2 Saur Sojasun (Fra) 3 Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra) 4 Team Katusha (Rus) 5 Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita) 6 Verandas Willems (Bel) 7 Landbouwkrediet (Bel) 8 AG2R La Mondiale (Fra) 9 BMC Racing Team (Usa) 10 Rabobank (Ned) 11 BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra) 12 Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr) 13 FDJ 14 Quick Step (Bel) 0:00:13 15 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel) 0:00:17 16 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned) 0:00:19

Young rider 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:46:11 2 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 9 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 11 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 12 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 15 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:16

Final classification 1 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21:50:07 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:03 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:07 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:09 6 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:11 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:12 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:13 9 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 12 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:17 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:20 16 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:21 17 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:23 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 24 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 25 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 26 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 28 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 30 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 32 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:32 33 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 34 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:54 35 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 36 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:10 38 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:15 39 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:01:52 40 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:01 41 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 42 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:32 43 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 44 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:13 45 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:10 46 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:15 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 48 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:57 49 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:47 50 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 52 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:17 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:52 54 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:11:36 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:39 56 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:21 57 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:12 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:16 60 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:13:20 61 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:33 62 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:13:40 63 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:09 64 Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:15:41 65 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:16:56 66 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:17:10 67 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:17:12 68 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 69 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:02 70 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:14 71 Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 72 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 73 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:21:31 74 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:24:13 75 Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux 0:27:11 76 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:31:04

Points classification 1 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 59 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 58 3 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 58 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 40 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 32 6 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 30 7 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 21 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 20 12 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 13 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 15 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 16 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 12 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 20 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 21 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 22 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 9 23 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 8 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 26 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 27 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 28 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 29 Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 30 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 4 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 33 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 2

Sprints classification 1 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 pts 2 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 4 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 5 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 9 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 10 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 12 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 13 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 15 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 3 16 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 3 17 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 18 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 19 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 20 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 54 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 48 3 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 6 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 22 7 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 8 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 9 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 10 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 12 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 12 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 10 13 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 14 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 15 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 16 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 6 19 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 6 20 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 21 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 22 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 23 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 24 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1