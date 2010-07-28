Trending

Downing wins final stage sprint

British Team Sky rider snatches overall success

Image 1 of 37

Russel Downing (Team Sky) was all smiles on the podium

Russel Downing (Team Sky) was all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 37

Vantomme in the best young rider's jersey

Vantomme in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 37

Laurent Mangel heads to the start.

Laurent Mangel heads to the start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 37

Jeremie Galland

Jeremie Galland
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 37

Mat Hayman and Russell Downing make a plan to win the race.

Mat Hayman and Russell Downing make a plan to win the race.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 37

The flag holder for 0km race start.

The flag holder for 0km race start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 37

The race is on for the final stage of Tour de Wallonie.

The race is on for the final stage of Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 37

The first climb split up the group.

The first climb split up the group.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 37

The final stage was full of action.

The final stage was full of action.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 37

Greg Van Avermaet working hard at the front.

Greg Van Avermaet working hard at the front.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 37

Stijn Devolder puts in an effort.

Stijn Devolder puts in an effort.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 37

Kevin Van Impe at the head of the peloton.

Kevin Van Impe at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 37

Cofidis strings out the bunch.

Cofidis strings out the bunch.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 37

The two-man escape.

The two-man escape.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 37

The Francaise des Jeux soigneur gets ready for the arrival of the peloton.

The Francaise des Jeux soigneur gets ready for the arrival of the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 37

Quick Step in charge of the pace setting.

Quick Step in charge of the pace setting.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 37

The riders head through the feed zone.

The riders head through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 37

The breakaway on the final stage.

The breakaway on the final stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 37

The day's escape at the third sprint.

The day's escape at the third sprint.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 37

The peloton hurtles through the finishing chute.

The peloton hurtles through the finishing chute.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 37

The sprint is on!

The sprint is on!
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 37

Downing opens up the sprint.

Downing opens up the sprint.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 37

Downing makes his charge for the line.

Downing makes his charge for the line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 37

The sprint for the final stage

The sprint for the final stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 37

Russell Downing (Team Sky)

Russell Downing (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 37

Russell Downing (Team Sky) enjoys his moment on the podium

Russell Downing (Team Sky) enjoys his moment on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 37

Russell Downing (Team Sky) won Tour de Wallonie 2010

Russell Downing (Team Sky) won Tour de Wallonie 2010
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 37

Russell Downing (Team Sky)

Russell Downing (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 37

Russell Downing (Sky) claimed the overall Tour de Wallonie on the last day.

Russell Downing (Sky) claimed the overall Tour de Wallonie on the last day.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 37

Jérémie Galland won the sprint classification

Jérémie Galland won the sprint classification
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 37

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) was best young rider overall.

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) was best young rider overall.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 37

The Saur Sojasun squad earned the best team title.

The Saur Sojasun squad earned the best team title.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 37

Maxime Monfort at the Tour de Wallonie.

Maxime Monfort at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 37

Saur-Sojasun teammates Laurent Mangel and Jeremie Galland.

Saur-Sojasun teammates Laurent Mangel and Jeremie Galland.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 37

The morning's leader Laurent Mangel and sprint leader Jeremie Galland.

The morning's leader Laurent Mangel and sprint leader Jeremie Galland.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 37

The Tour de Wallonie final podium.

The Tour de Wallonie final podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 37

The final podium topped by Sky's Russell Downing.

The final podium topped by Sky's Russell Downing.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Russell Downing gave Team Sky a boost after a disappointing Tour de France, by taking overall victory in the five-day Tour de Wallonie stage race in Belgium.

Downing won the final stage in Lontzen with a long sprint. He got a perfect lead out from his Teammates and just had the speed to beat Stefan Van Dijk (Verandas Willems) to the line. Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) was third and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) was fourth.
Downing started the stage in fifth place overall, eight seconds down overall, but snatched the yellow jersey by two seconds thanks to the stage winner’s time bonus.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) finished two seconds behind, with stage four winner Laurent Mangel (Saur – Sojasun) third at three seconds.

It was Downing second victory of the season after he also won stage two of the Criterium International in late March.

 

Full results
1Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3:46:11
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
6Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
10Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
15Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
19Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
20Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
21Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
30Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
31Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
37Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
38Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
39Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
43Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
45Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
48Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
49Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
51Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
52Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
54Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
56Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
61Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
63Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
64Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
65Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:00:13
66Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:16
67Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:17
68Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
69Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:00:32
70Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:00:39
71James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
72Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
73Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:01:57
74Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
75Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:28
76Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:42

Points
1Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team25pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems20
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step14
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
7Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step9
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
10Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
11Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha5
12Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank3
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
15Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 1 - Jalhay
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Robertville
1Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems3
3Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Welkenraedt
1Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Trasenter
1Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems10pts
2Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems8
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Ovifat
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems6pts
2Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems2

Mountain 3 - Mur d'Eupen
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems10pts
2Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
5Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Team
1Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)11:18:33
2Saur Sojasun (Fra)
3Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
4Team Katusha (Rus)
5Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
6Verandas Willems (Bel)
7Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
8AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
9BMC Racing Team (Usa)
10Rabobank (Ned)
11BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)
12Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)
13FDJ
14Quick Step (Bel)0:00:13
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)0:00:17
16Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)0:00:19

Young rider
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:46:11
2Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
3Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
5Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
9Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
11Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
12Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
15Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:16

Final classification
1Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team21:50:07
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:03
4Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:07
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:09
6Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:11
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:12
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:13
9Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
12Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:17
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:20
16Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:21
17Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone0:00:23
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
24Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
28Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
30Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:32
33Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
34Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:54
35Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
36Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:10
38Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:01:15
39Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:01:52
40Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:01
41Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
42Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:02:32
43Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
44Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:13
45Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:10
46Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:04:15
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
48Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:57
49Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:47
50Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
52Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:08:17
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:52
54Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:11:36
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:39
56Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:21
57Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:13:12
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:16
60Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:13:20
61Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:13:33
62Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:13:40
63Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:14:09
64Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:15:41
65Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:16:56
66Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:17:10
67James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:17:12
68Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
69Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:02
70Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:14
71Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
72Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
73Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:21:31
74Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:24:13
75Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux0:27:11
76Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:31:04

Points classification
1Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems59pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team58
3Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step58
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale40
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team32
6Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha30
7Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator22
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team21
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha20
12Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet20
13Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
15Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
16Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank12
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
20Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
21Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
22Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step9
23Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank8
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
26Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
27Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
28Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
29Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom6
30Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux4
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
33Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom2

Sprints classification
1Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15pts
2Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
4Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
5Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
7Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
8Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
9Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
10Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
12Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
13Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
15Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems3
16Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems3
17Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
18Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
19Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
20Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems54pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems48
3Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto28
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team26
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
6Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet22
7Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
8Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
9Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14
10Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems12
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
12Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step10
13Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
14Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
15Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
16Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha6
19Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank6
20Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
21Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
23Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Team classification
1Saur Sojasun (Fra)65:31:10
2Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)0:00:10
3Team Katusha (Rus)
4FDJ
5Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
6Rabobank (Ned)
7Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)0:00:20
8Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
9AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)0:00:56
10Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)0:02:25
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)0:03:57
12Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)0:07:47
13BMC Racing Team (Usa)0:12:33
14Quick Step (Bel)0:15:20
15BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)0:15:47
16Verandas Willems (Bel)0:28:25

