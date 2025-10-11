Tour de Vendée: Dorian Godon sprints to victory as Clément Venturini wins Coupe de France

French national champion beats Emilien Jeannière and Giovanni Lonardi in Dompierre-sur-Yon

POITIERS, FRANCE - AUGUST 29: Dorian Godon of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 39th Tour Poitou - Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine 2025, Stage 4 a 185.9km stage from La Rochefoucauld to Poitiers on August 29, 2025 in Poitiers, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Godon took victory in the final round of the Coupe de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
French national champion Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) sprinted to victory in the Tour de Vendée, doubling up on wins this week after also winning the Coppa Bernocchi on Monday.

With a large peloton coming to the line in Dompierre-sur-Yon, Godon was the fastest, beating Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) to the win.

The Tour de Vendée was the final round of the season-long Coupe de France, and fourth place on Saturday for Clément Venturini (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) sealed his place as the overall champion of the series, 50 points ahead of Jeannière.

Results

