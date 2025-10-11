Tour de Vendée: Dorian Godon sprints to victory as Clément Venturini wins Coupe de France

Godon took victory in the final round of the Coupe de France

French national champion Dorian Godon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) sprinted to victory in the Tour de Vendée, doubling up on wins this week after also winning the Coppa Bernocchi on Monday.

With a large peloton coming to the line in Dompierre-sur-Yon, Godon was the fastest, beating Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) to the win.

The Tour de Vendée was the final round of the season-long Coupe de France, and fourth place on Saturday for Clément Venturini (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) sealed his place as the overall champion of the series, 50 points ahead of Jeannière.

For Godon, who became the French champion in June, this is sixth win on the road this season. He is back in action on Sunday at Paris-Tours, and in 2026 he will move to ride for Ineos Grenadiers.

