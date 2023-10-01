Arnaud Démare wins Tour de Vendée

Arnaud Démare claimed his first victory in the colours of Arkéa-Samsic when he sprinted to the win at the Tour de Vendée ahead of Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) and Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies).

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) came home in ninth place in his final road race as a professional after sitting up in the sprint. The three-time world champion will focus his attention on mountain biking in 2024 with an eye to competing at the Paris Olympics.

More to follow…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling