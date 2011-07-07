Trending

Whitten brings track power to Toona prologue

Van Uden secures win for Pure Black

Image 1 of 18

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) having a super strong ride today.

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) having a super strong ride today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 18

Frank Pipp (Bissell) comes around on his way to second place.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) comes around on his way to second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 18

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) time trailing today but will wear her new national road race champ jersey tomorrow.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) time trailing today but will wear her new national road race champ jersey tomorrow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 18

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) attacking one of the little climbs on the TT course.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) attacking one of the little climbs on the TT course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 18

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) is a past winner and still a threat for riders this week.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) is a past winner and still a threat for riders this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 18

Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO) heads through a turn on the back side of the course.

Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO) heads through a turn on the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 18

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) will be one to watch in the sprints this week.

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) will be one to watch in the sprints this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 18

Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) looking strong after her podium at last week's elite nationals.

Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) looking strong after her podium at last week's elite nationals.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 18

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) will get to sport her new U23 national champs' jersey in tomorrow's road race.

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) will get to sport her new U23 national champs' jersey in tomorrow's road race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 18

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) gets the countdown to start.

Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) gets the countdown to start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 18

Tim Gudsell (pure Black) leans through one of the tight corners.

Tim Gudsell (pure Black) leans through one of the tight corners.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 18

Tim Rugg (XO Communications) is coming off of a good ride at elite nationals to race this week at Toona.

Tim Rugg (XO Communications) is coming off of a good ride at elite nationals to race this week at Toona.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 18

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) gets back to racing after healing from a past race injury.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) gets back to racing after healing from a past race injury.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 18

Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) negotiates one of the technical corners before winning the TT.

Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) negotiates one of the technical corners before winning the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 18

Big time racing comes back to the steel and railroad town of Altoona.

Big time racing comes back to the steel and railroad town of Altoona.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 18

Riders had to negotiate city streets and back alleys for the TT.

Riders had to negotiate city streets and back alleys for the TT.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 18

The prologue time trial brought riders right through downtown Altoona.

The prologue time trial brought riders right through downtown Altoona.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 18

The women's time trial podium.

The women's time trial podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) used her world-class track expertise to win the Altoona Sunset Time Trial, the opening stage of the Tour de Toona on Wednesday night. She out-paced her teammate Jennifer Wheeler, who placed second, and Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis-MS Society) in third.

"I am really excited to win and for my team Tibco to get first and second on the podium, that was really exciting," Whitten told Cyclingnews. "We pre-rode the course over the last couple of days and we were thinking about what equipment to use and how to take certain corners and we really gave it a lot of thought."

Whitten will lead the women's peloton into the stage one road race, a 116 kilometre road race that finishes at the top of the lengthy and steep Blue Knob ascent on Thursday.

"We will have to see how the race plays out," Whitten said. "I know that we have some strong climbers on our team. We checked out the finishing climb yesterday and we know what it looks like. Depending on how I am feeling and how my teammates are feeling, we have a few cards to play."

The prologue offered the field a five-kilometre and technical jaunt through the downtown streets of Altoona, Pennsylvania. The parcours included 15 corners along with several steep inclines and fast descents.

"It was a very technical course and so I knew that the distance would suit me but I was a little bit nervous about all the cornering," Whitten said. "I felt that I carried my speed pretty well in and out of the corners, so I was very happy with that."

Organizers were forced to cancel two of the original six stages due to limited support from surrounding towns Martinsburg and Hollidaysburg. Despite the last minute changes, Whitten is expecting a showdown between some of the top teams and riders participating in the now four-day event.

"I was disappointed to hear that we were losing a couple of stages but at the same time I was really looking forward to coming down to do this stage race, once I heard that it was on again. I had never done this race because it hasn't happened since I started road racing and I always heard great things about it."

Van Uden secures win for Pure Black

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) secured a victory in the men's race with the youngster pipping the day's favourite Frank Pipp (Bissell), who placed second and his teammate Chase Pinkham in third.

"I'm really happy winning the prologue and it was a great win for the team," Van Uden told Cyclingnews. "The course was about five kilometres long and about 15 really tight and difficult corners, which was pretty much perfect for me."

Van Uden is confident that his team will be able to hold onto the overall leader's jersey after the stage one 116 kilometre road race that includes a grueling mountaintop finish on the famed Blue Knob ascent.

"It will definitely be a hard stage and I am going to ride as best as I can to try and defend the jersey," Van Uden said. "Hopefully we can keep the jersey within the team. That would be awesome. We have eight guys and we finished with six guys in the top ten. We have plenty of cards to play and plenty of guys that can do something."

Pipp was the first rider off and was ranked at the top of the prologue leader board for most of the event. However, Van Uden surpassed his time for the win late in the race.

"It was the same prologue that I felt like I did before in 2006 and 2007 when I raced here," Pipp said. "It was up and down and a lot of turns, very technical. I think I improved my time trialing and prologue each year and it was perfect for me. I was first off and had the fastest time until the last ten riders. I was really trying to go for the win today and I thought I had it until Roman beat me."

The following stages will likely conclude with a showdown between the two dominant teams Bissell and Pure Black Racing, which have registered eight riders a piece. According to Pipp, however, there are no doubt several local riders who will shine on the two mountainous stages one and two.

"There are only teams here minimum of five and maximum of eight, Bissell has a full team and so does Pure Black Racing along with a few other squads," Pipp said. "I don't want to discount anyone because sometimes you have those guys that can climb. If you do well tomorrow, because of the type of stage on Saturday, if you have a decent team you should be able to hold onto it. I believe that Pure Black and Bissell will be fighting it out."

The participating teams arrived to Altoona on Monday, expecting to begin racing the following day. However, race organizers were forced to make some last minute adjustments to the original six-day race that included canceling two circuit races in Martinsburg and Hollidaysburg.

"Initially it was frustrating," Pipp said. "It turned out fine and had a good ride yesterday and got to refresh our memory of blue knob climb, we went up it the two different ways. It was too bad though because we brought a team that has GC contenders and also a sprint heavy squad for the two circuit races and the criterium. It will work out in the end and there is not much you can do."

Full results

Men Pro/1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:05:05.1
2K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:02.3
3Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:07.0
4Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:00:08.2
5Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:00:09.6
6Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:00:10.8
7Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:00:11.5
8James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:00:11.8
9Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:00:12.1
10Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:12.2
11Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12.5
12Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12.6
13Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:13.1
14Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:14.3
15Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:00:14.7
16Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:15.5
17Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:16.2
18Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:16.4
19Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:00:16.7
20Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:17.1
21Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:00:18.1
22Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:18.2
23Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:18.8
24Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:19.3
25Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:19.8
26Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:20.0
27Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
28Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:20.3
29Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:00:20.9
30Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:21.7
31Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:00:22.8
32Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:00:23.7
33Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:00:23.8
34Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:24.0
35Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:24.4
36Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:24.5
37David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:00:25.4
38Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25.6
39Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:26.1
40Winston David (Globalbike)
41Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:26.9
42Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:27.1
43Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:27.7
44Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:28.4
45Andrew Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:29.5
46Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:29.9
47Mike Stone (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
48Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:30.0
49Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:00:30.2
50Shaun McCarthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:30.7
51Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:00:30.9
52Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
53Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:00:31.5
54Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:00:31.6
55Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:00:32.2
56Tony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:32.8
57Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:33.6
58Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:00:33.8
59Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:34.1
60John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
61Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:00:35.1
62Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:38.2
63Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:00:40.0
64Christian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:42.1
65Chris Aten (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
66Simon Bennett (Globalbike)0:00:42.9
67Michael Lanham (Globalbike)0:00:43.4
68Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:44.8
69Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:00:47.7
70James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:49.7
71Shaun Adamson (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:51.0
72S Charles Zamastil (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:01:30.1
73Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:03:41.6
DNSPeter Haile (Globalbike)

Women - Cat 1/2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)0:05:39.9
2Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)0:00:01.4
3Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:02.8
4Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:04.3
5Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:05.5
6Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:00:07.5
7Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:09.5
8Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:10.4
9Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)0:00:11.0
10Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:00:11.2
11Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ)0:00:12.4
12Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:00:13.8
13Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:14.4
14Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:15.2
15Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
16Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:16.5
17Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:00:16.9
18Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:00:17.7
19Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
20Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:00:19.3
21Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO)0:00:20.2
22Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:20.6
23Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:22.2
24Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:00:22.9
25Kristine (Kacy) Wander (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:00:23.3
26Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)
27Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:00:24.1
28Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:00:24.7
29Emily Kachorek (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:25.6
30Patricia Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:00:27.3
31Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:00:27.8
32Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:00:28.2
33Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women)0:00:28.6
34Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:00:28.8
35Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:00:28.9
36Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:00:30.6
37Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:00:30.7
38Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:00:31.0
39Rachel Warner (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)
40Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:31.2
41Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:00:31.4
42Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:31.5
43Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)
44Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:00:34.0
45Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:00:34.4
46Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:34.9
47Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:00:35.7
48Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:00:35.8
49Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:35.9
50Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:00:36.7
51Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:00:37.0
52Sarah Iepson (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:00:38.4
53Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:00:39.1
54Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:00:39.2
55Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:41.7
56Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women)0:00:41.9
57Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:00:42.0
58Natalie Klemko (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:42.5
59Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:43.7
60Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:00:44.0
61Arley Kemmerer (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:00:45.9
62Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:00:46.4
63Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women)0:00:47.1
64Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:00:49.2
65Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:00:49.3
66Jen Magur (Farm Team Elite Women)0:00:51.7
67Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:54.0
68Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:54.5
69Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:54.8
70Laura Meadley (Farm Team Elite Women)0:00:55.6
71Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:00:59.2
72Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women)0:01:00.2
73Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women)0:01:02.1
74Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)0:01:06.0
75Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:01:09.4
76Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:02:15.5
77Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:02:37.0
DNSRhae Shaw (Rouse Bicycles)

Latest on Cyclingnews