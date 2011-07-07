Image 1 of 18 Tara Whitten (TIBCO) having a super strong ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 18 Frank Pipp (Bissell) comes around on his way to second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 18 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) time trailing today but will wear her new national road race champ jersey tomorrow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 18 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) attacking one of the little climbs on the TT course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 18 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) is a past winner and still a threat for riders this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 18 Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO) heads through a turn on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 18 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) will be one to watch in the sprints this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 18 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) looking strong after her podium at last week's elite nationals. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 18 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) will get to sport her new U23 national champs' jersey in tomorrow's road race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 18 Janel Holcomb (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) gets the countdown to start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 18 Tim Gudsell (pure Black) leans through one of the tight corners. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 18 Tim Rugg (XO Communications) is coming off of a good ride at elite nationals to race this week at Toona. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) gets back to racing after healing from a past race injury. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 18 Bernard Van Uden (Pure Black) negotiates one of the technical corners before winning the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 18 Big time racing comes back to the steel and railroad town of Altoona. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 18 Riders had to negotiate city streets and back alleys for the TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 18 The prologue time trial brought riders right through downtown Altoona. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 18 The women's time trial podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) used her world-class track expertise to win the Altoona Sunset Time Trial, the opening stage of the Tour de Toona on Wednesday night. She out-paced her teammate Jennifer Wheeler, who placed second, and Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis-MS Society) in third.

"I am really excited to win and for my team Tibco to get first and second on the podium, that was really exciting," Whitten told Cyclingnews. "We pre-rode the course over the last couple of days and we were thinking about what equipment to use and how to take certain corners and we really gave it a lot of thought."

Whitten will lead the women's peloton into the stage one road race, a 116 kilometre road race that finishes at the top of the lengthy and steep Blue Knob ascent on Thursday.

"We will have to see how the race plays out," Whitten said. "I know that we have some strong climbers on our team. We checked out the finishing climb yesterday and we know what it looks like. Depending on how I am feeling and how my teammates are feeling, we have a few cards to play."

The prologue offered the field a five-kilometre and technical jaunt through the downtown streets of Altoona, Pennsylvania. The parcours included 15 corners along with several steep inclines and fast descents.

"It was a very technical course and so I knew that the distance would suit me but I was a little bit nervous about all the cornering," Whitten said. "I felt that I carried my speed pretty well in and out of the corners, so I was very happy with that."

Organizers were forced to cancel two of the original six stages due to limited support from surrounding towns Martinsburg and Hollidaysburg. Despite the last minute changes, Whitten is expecting a showdown between some of the top teams and riders participating in the now four-day event.

"I was disappointed to hear that we were losing a couple of stages but at the same time I was really looking forward to coming down to do this stage race, once I heard that it was on again. I had never done this race because it hasn't happened since I started road racing and I always heard great things about it."

Van Uden secures win for Pure Black

Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) secured a victory in the men's race with the youngster pipping the day's favourite Frank Pipp (Bissell), who placed second and his teammate Chase Pinkham in third.

"I'm really happy winning the prologue and it was a great win for the team," Van Uden told Cyclingnews. "The course was about five kilometres long and about 15 really tight and difficult corners, which was pretty much perfect for me."

Van Uden is confident that his team will be able to hold onto the overall leader's jersey after the stage one 116 kilometre road race that includes a grueling mountaintop finish on the famed Blue Knob ascent.

"It will definitely be a hard stage and I am going to ride as best as I can to try and defend the jersey," Van Uden said. "Hopefully we can keep the jersey within the team. That would be awesome. We have eight guys and we finished with six guys in the top ten. We have plenty of cards to play and plenty of guys that can do something."

Pipp was the first rider off and was ranked at the top of the prologue leader board for most of the event. However, Van Uden surpassed his time for the win late in the race.

"It was the same prologue that I felt like I did before in 2006 and 2007 when I raced here," Pipp said. "It was up and down and a lot of turns, very technical. I think I improved my time trialing and prologue each year and it was perfect for me. I was first off and had the fastest time until the last ten riders. I was really trying to go for the win today and I thought I had it until Roman beat me."

The following stages will likely conclude with a showdown between the two dominant teams Bissell and Pure Black Racing, which have registered eight riders a piece. According to Pipp, however, there are no doubt several local riders who will shine on the two mountainous stages one and two.

"There are only teams here minimum of five and maximum of eight, Bissell has a full team and so does Pure Black Racing along with a few other squads," Pipp said. "I don't want to discount anyone because sometimes you have those guys that can climb. If you do well tomorrow, because of the type of stage on Saturday, if you have a decent team you should be able to hold onto it. I believe that Pure Black and Bissell will be fighting it out."

The participating teams arrived to Altoona on Monday, expecting to begin racing the following day. However, race organizers were forced to make some last minute adjustments to the original six-day race that included canceling two circuit races in Martinsburg and Hollidaysburg.

"Initially it was frustrating," Pipp said. "It turned out fine and had a good ride yesterday and got to refresh our memory of blue knob climb, we went up it the two different ways. It was too bad though because we brought a team that has GC contenders and also a sprint heavy squad for the two circuit races and the criterium. It will work out in the end and there is not much you can do."

Full results

Men Pro/1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:05.1 2 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:02.3 3 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:07.0 4 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:08.2 5 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:09.6 6 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:00:10.8 7 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:11.5 8 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:11.8 9 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:12.1 10 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:12.2 11 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12.5 12 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12.6 13 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:13.1 14 Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:14.3 15 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:00:14.7 16 Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:15.5 17 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:16.2 18 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:16.4 19 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:16.7 20 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:17.1 21 Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:00:18.1 22 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:18.2 23 Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:18.8 24 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:19.3 25 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:19.8 26 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:20.0 27 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 28 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:20.3 29 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:00:20.9 30 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:21.7 31 Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:00:22.8 32 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:23.7 33 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:00:23.8 34 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:24.0 35 Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:00:24.4 36 Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:00:24.5 37 David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:00:25.4 38 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:25.6 39 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:00:26.1 40 Winston David (Globalbike) 41 Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:00:26.9 42 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:00:27.1 43 Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:00:27.7 44 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:28.4 45 Andrew Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:00:29.5 46 Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:29.9 47 Mike Stone (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 48 Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:30.0 49 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:00:30.2 50 Shaun McCarthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:30.7 51 Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:00:30.9 52 Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 53 Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:00:31.5 54 Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:00:31.6 55 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:00:32.2 56 Tony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:00:32.8 57 Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:33.6 58 Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:00:33.8 59 Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:00:34.1 60 John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 61 Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:00:35.1 62 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:38.2 63 Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:00:40.0 64 Christian Parrett (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:00:42.1 65 Chris Aten (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 66 Simon Bennett (Globalbike) 0:00:42.9 67 Michael Lanham (Globalbike) 0:00:43.4 68 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:44.8 69 Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:00:47.7 70 James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:00:49.7 71 Shaun Adamson (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:00:51.0 72 S Charles Zamastil (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:01:30.1 73 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:03:41.6 DNS Peter Haile (Globalbike)