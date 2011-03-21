Image 1 of 8 Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) outkicked breakaway companion David McCann (Giant Kenda) on the uphill finish to win stage 2. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 8 The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour de Taiwan. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 8 The peloton makes its way from Taipei City to Linshanbi in stage 2. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 8 Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage victory. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 8 The peloton cross the Kuan To Bridge. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 8 The peloton sets out from Taipei City. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 8 Stage 2 began in Taipei City. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 8 Stage 2 classification leaders (l-r): Chan Jae Jang, points leader; Mehdi Sohrabi, overall leader; Adam Phelan, best young rider. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) continued his recent run of good form as he won stage two ahead of breakaway companion David McCann (Giant Kenda), the defending race champion. The 29-year-old Iranian, fresh off his recent win in the Jelajeh Malaysia stage race, was too much for McCann on the uphill finish as he crossed the line three seconds clear of the Irishman.

Shinri Suzuki (Shimano Racing Team) took the sprint for third from a 21-rider chase group, 1:08 behind Sohrabi.

"I believe that I have more experience in a sprint like this," said Sohrabi. "He might challenge me for the jersey in the next few days but I think that I have enough in me to be competitive.

"I'm happy to win the stage and also take over the yellow jersey. But every day is a new race and we have to be prepared for anything."

With the stage win, Sohrabi also grabbed race leader's yellow jersey with a seven-second advantage over McCann. Overnight leader Adam Phelan (Drapac) drops to third overall, 1:12 back, but the Australian still leads the best young rider classification.

"Today was the first real stage and it was tough," said Phelan. "The last climb was a real test on the legs but I knew that things can easily change.

"There were a lot of attacking today and that made it really hard. But the days are still long and there are several more stages to go, I believe that we still have the chance to make a challenge."

Just two kilometres after the start at the New Taipei City Hall, local rider Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team) went on the attack and scooped up the first KOM points at Huai En Plaza 21 kilometres later.

Feng Chun Kai was then joined by Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Herwin Jaya (Polygon Sweet Nice) but the trio were brought back prior to the first intermediate sprint, taken by Herwin's teammate Bambang Suryadi.

Immediately after the sprint, a group of five riders separated themselves from the peloton: Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team), Kyung Gu Jang (Korea), Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong), Amir Rusli (Drapac) and Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

Sohrabi picked up the second KOM, a Cat. 3 at Ren Ai Home, and also the third KOM, a Cat. 2 before Wanli Clock Tower.

The biggest gap between the five riders and the peloton was slightly over two minutes, but their attack was neutralised on the descent into Linshanbi.

The peloton soon split, however, with 24 riders forming the lead group in the race finale. Approaching the 2km to go marker, Sohrabi and McCann launched the decisive attack as the road sloped upwards through to the finish line.

Despite the gallant effort of McCann, there was just no stopping Sohrabi who not only won the stage and leader's jersey, but also earned the mountain classification leader's red jersey and also the blue jersey for the best-ranked Asian rider.

On Tuesday, the peloton faces the 114km stage three which contains three intermediate sprints as well as two KOMs, including the Cat. 3 climb to the finish.

Full Results 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2:50:15 2 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:08 4 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 5 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 6 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 7 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 8 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 9 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 11 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 12 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 13 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 14 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 15 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 16 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 17 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 19 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 20 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 21 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 22 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 23 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 24 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:01:52 25 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 26 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 27 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 28 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 29 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 30 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 31 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 32 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 33 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 34 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 35 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 36 Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 37 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 38 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 39 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 40 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 41 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 42 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 43 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 44 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 45 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 46 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 47 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 48 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 49 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 50 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 51 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 52 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 53 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 54 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 55 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 56 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 57 Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 58 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 59 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 60 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 61 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 62 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 63 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 64 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 65 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 66 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 67 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 68 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 69 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 70 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 71 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 72 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:02:05 73 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:36 74 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 75 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 0:06:38 76 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 77 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 78 Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 79 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 80 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 81 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 82 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:09:33 83 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:09:36 84 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:09:38 85 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 86 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 87 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 88 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 89 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 90 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 91 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 92 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 93 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 94 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 95 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 0:14:54 96 Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 97 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 98 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia 99 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 0:20:28 DNF Antonius Christopher Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice DNF Ting-Chuan Chang (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - ShiMen Jr. High, 37.6km 1 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 5 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 3 3 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 2 4 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 1

Sprint 2 - 7-Eleven, 97.8km 1 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 2 4 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Huaien (Cat. 2) 23.1km 1 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 4 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 2 4 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 1

Mountain 2 - Ren Ai Home (Cat. 3) 59.5km 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 pts 2 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 2 3 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 1

Mountain 3 - Bei Route 28 (Cat. 2) 79.5km 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 pts 2 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 4 3 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 4 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

General classification after stage 2 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4:14:33 2 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:01:12 4 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:15 5 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:17 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 0:01:18 7 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:19 8 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:21 9 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:22 10 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:23 12 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:25 13 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 14 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 15 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:26 16 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 17 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 18 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 19 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 20 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 21 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:01:27 22 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 0:01:28 23 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:31 24 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:01:56 25 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:58 26 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 27 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 28 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:59 29 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:02:00 30 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:02:02 31 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 32 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 33 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 34 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 0:02:03 35 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 36 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:04 37 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 38 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 39 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:05 40 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 41 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 42 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 43 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:02:06 44 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 45 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:02:07 46 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:08 47 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 48 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 49 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 50 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 51 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 52 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:09 53 Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 54 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 55 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:10 56 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:11 57 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 58 Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 59 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:12 60 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 0:02:13 61 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 62 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 63 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 64 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:14 65 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 66 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 67 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 68 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:15 69 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 70 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:02:16 71 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:20 72 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 73 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:06:49 74 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:50 75 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:06:52 76 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 0:06:56 77 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:06:57 78 Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:06:59 79 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:07:00 80 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:02 81 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 0:07:55 82 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:09:52 83 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:09:53 84 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 85 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:54 86 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:55 87 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:09:58 88 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 89 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:00 90 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 91 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:10:01 92 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:10:02 93 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:10:04 94 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:11:09 95 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 0:15:07 96 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 0:15:08 97 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:12 98 Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:15:16 99 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 0:20:46

Points classification 1 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 11 pts 2 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 5 3 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 5 4 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 5 5 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 5 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 5 7 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 8 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 9 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 3 10 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 11 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 2 12 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 2 13 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 1 14 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 15 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 16 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 1

Mountains classification 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 pts 2 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 6 3 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 6 4 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 4 5 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 2 7 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 1 8 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 9 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 1