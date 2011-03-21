Trending

Sohrabi takes stage and overall lead

Iranian bests defending Tour de Taiwan champion McCann on uphill finish

Image 1 of 8

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) outkicked breakaway companion David McCann (Giant Kenda) on the uphill finish to win stage 2.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) outkicked breakaway companion David McCann (Giant Kenda) on the uphill finish to win stage 2.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 8

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour de Taiwan.

The peloton in action during stage 2 of the Tour de Taiwan.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 8

The peloton makes its way from Taipei City to Linshanbi in stage 2.

The peloton makes its way from Taipei City to Linshanbi in stage 2.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 8

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage victory.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage victory.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 8

The peloton cross the Kuan To Bridge.

The peloton cross the Kuan To Bridge.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 8

The peloton sets out from Taipei City.

The peloton sets out from Taipei City.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 8

Stage 2 began in Taipei City.

Stage 2 began in Taipei City.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 8

Stage 2 classification leaders (l-r): Chan Jae Jang, points leader; Mehdi Sohrabi, overall leader; Adam Phelan, best young rider.

Stage 2 classification leaders (l-r): Chan Jae Jang, points leader; Mehdi Sohrabi, overall leader; Adam Phelan, best young rider.
(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) continued his recent run of good form as he won stage two ahead of breakaway companion David McCann (Giant Kenda), the defending race champion. The 29-year-old Iranian, fresh off his recent win in the Jelajeh Malaysia stage race, was too much for McCann on the uphill finish as he crossed the line three seconds clear of the Irishman.

Shinri Suzuki (Shimano Racing Team) took the sprint for third from a 21-rider chase group, 1:08 behind Sohrabi.

"I believe that I have more experience in a sprint like this," said Sohrabi. "He might challenge me for the jersey in the next few days but I think that I have enough in me to be competitive.

"I'm happy to win the stage and also take over the yellow jersey. But every day is a new race and we have to be prepared for anything."

With the stage win, Sohrabi also grabbed race leader's yellow jersey with a seven-second advantage over McCann. Overnight leader Adam Phelan (Drapac) drops to third overall, 1:12 back, but the Australian still leads the best young rider classification.

"Today was the first real stage and it was tough," said Phelan. "The last climb was a real test on the legs but I knew that things can easily change.

"There were a lot of attacking today and that made it really hard. But the days are still long and there are several more stages to go, I believe that we still have the chance to make a challenge."

Just two kilometres after the start at the New Taipei City Hall, local rider Feng Chun Kai (Action Cycling Team) went on the attack and scooped up the first KOM points at Huai En Plaza 21 kilometres later.

Feng Chun Kai was then joined by Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Herwin Jaya (Polygon Sweet Nice) but the trio were brought back prior to the first intermediate sprint, taken by Herwin's teammate Bambang Suryadi.

Immediately after the sprint, a group of five riders separated themselves from the peloton: Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Team), Kyung Gu Jang (Korea), Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong), Amir Rusli (Drapac) and Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).

Sohrabi picked up the second KOM, a Cat. 3 at Ren Ai Home, and also the third KOM, a Cat. 2 before Wanli Clock Tower.

The biggest gap between the five riders and the peloton was slightly over two minutes, but their attack was neutralised on the descent into Linshanbi.

The peloton soon split, however, with 24 riders forming the lead group in the race finale. Approaching the 2km to go marker, Sohrabi and McCann launched the decisive attack as the road sloped upwards through to the finish line.

Despite the gallant effort of McCann, there was just no stopping Sohrabi who not only won the stage and leader's jersey, but also earned the mountain classification leader's red jersey and also the blue jersey for the best-ranked Asian rider.

On Tuesday, the peloton faces the 114km stage three which contains three intermediate sprints as well as two KOMs, including the Cat. 3 climb to the finish.

Full Results
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:50:15
2David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:03
3Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:08
4Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
5Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
6Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
7Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
8Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
9Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
10Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
11Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
12Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
13Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
14Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
15Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
16Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
17Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
19Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
20Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
21Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
22Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
23Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
24Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:01:52
25Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
26Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
27Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
28Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
29Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
30Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
31Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
32Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
33Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
34Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
35Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
36Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
37Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
38Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
39Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
40Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
41Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
42Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
43Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
44Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
45Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
46Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
47Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
48Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
49Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
50Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
51Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
52Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
53Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
54Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
55Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
56Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
57Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
58Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
59Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
60En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
61Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
62Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
63Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
64Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
65Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
66Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
67Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
68Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
69Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
70Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
71Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
72Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:02:05
73Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:36
74Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
75Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea0:06:38
76Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
77Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
78Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
79Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
80Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
81Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
82Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:09:33
83Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:09:36
84Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:09:38
85Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
86Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
87James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
88Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
89Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
90Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
91Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
92Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
93Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
94Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
95Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong0:14:54
96Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
97Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
98Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia
99Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System0:20:28
DNFAntonius Christopher Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
DNFTing-Chuan Chang (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - ShiMen Jr. High, 37.6km
1Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice5pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac3
3Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team2
4Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports1

Sprint 2 - 7-Eleven, 97.8km
1David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team5pts
2Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac2
4Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Huaien (Cat. 2) 23.1km
1Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team6pts
2Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice4
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac2
4Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia1

Mountain 2 - Ren Ai Home (Cat. 3) 59.5km
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3pts
2Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea2
3Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong1

Mountain 3 - Bei Route 28 (Cat. 2) 79.5km
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6pts
2Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea4
3David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
4Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

General classification after stage 2
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4:14:33
2David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:07
3Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:01:12
4Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:15
5Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:17
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac0:01:18
7Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:19
8Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:21
9Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:22
10Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:23
12Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:25
13Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
14Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
15Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:26
16Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
17Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
18Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
19Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
20Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
21Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:01:27
22Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea0:01:28
23Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:31
24Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:01:56
25Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:58
26Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
27Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
28Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:59
29Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:00
30Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:02:02
31Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
32Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
33Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
34Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea0:02:03
35Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
36Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:04
37Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
38Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
39Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:05
40Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
41Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
42Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
43Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:06
44Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
45Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:02:07
46Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:08
47Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
48Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
49Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
50Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
51Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
52Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:09
53Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
54Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
55Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:10
56Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:11
57Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
58Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
59Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands0:02:12
60Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System0:02:13
61Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
62Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
63Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
64En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:14
65Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
66Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
67Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
68Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:15
69Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
70Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:02:16
71Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:20
72Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
73Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:06:49
74Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:50
75Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:06:52
76Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea0:06:56
77Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:06:57
78Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:06:59
79Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:07:00
80Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands0:07:02
81Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia0:07:55
82Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:09:52
83James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:09:53
84Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
85Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands0:09:54
86Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands0:09:55
87Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:09:58
88Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
89Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:00
90Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
91Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:10:01
92Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:10:02
93Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:10:04
94Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:11:09
95Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong0:15:07
96Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan0:15:08
97Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia0:15:12
98Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:15:16
99Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System0:20:46

Points classification
1Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea11pts
2David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team5
3Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System5
4Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands5
5Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice5
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac5
7Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
8Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
9Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo3
10Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
11Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System2
12Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team2
13Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team1
14Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
15Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
16Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports1

Mountains classification
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9pts
2Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team6
3Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea6
4Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice4
5David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac2
7Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong1
8Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
9Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia1

Teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team12:46:34
2Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:40
3Drapac0:01:01
4d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
5Shimano Racing Team0:01:04
6Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:39
7Korea0:01:52
8Champion System0:02:25
9Japan0:02:37
10Hong Kong0:02:45
11Max Success Sports0:02:47
12Rapha Condor - Sharp0:03:11
13Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:03:27
14Exustar Cycling Team0:03:43
15Action Cycling Team0:04:56
16Netherlands0:08:12
17Malaysia0:08:27
18Polygon Sweet Nice0:19:20

Latest on Cyclingnews