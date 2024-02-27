Dwars door Vlaanderen Women past winners

By Cycling News
published

Champions 2012 to 2023

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) wins 2023 Dwars Door Vlaanderen women’s race
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) wins 2023 Dwars Door Vlaanderen women’s race (Image credit: Getty Images)

YearWinner
2023Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022Chiara Consonni (Ita)Valcar-Travel & Service
2021Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
2020Not held due to pandemic
2019Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
2018Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Sunweb
2017Lotta Henttala (Fin) Cervélo-Bigla
2016Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle-High5
2015Amy Pieters (Ned) Liv-Plantur
2014Amy Pieters (Ned) Giant-Shimano
2013Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano
2012Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos

