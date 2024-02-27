Dwars door Vlaanderen Women past winners
Champions 2012 to 2023
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women past winners
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|Year
|Winner
|2023
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|2022
|Chiara Consonni (Ita)Valcar-Travel & Service
|2021
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|2020
|Not held due to pandemic
|2019
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|2018
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Sunweb
|2017
|Lotta Henttala (Fin) Cervélo-Bigla
|2016
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle-High5
|2015
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Liv-Plantur
|2014
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|2013
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2012
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
