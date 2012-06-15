Schumacher takes solo victory
German takes over GC lead
Stage 3: Kragujevac - Bajina Basta
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
|4:09:13
|2
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:16
|3
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:00:18
|4
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) CCN-Hong Kong
|5
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|6
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Tusnad Cycling Team
|7
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey National Team
|8
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|9
|Alexander Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|10
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|11
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:01:18
|12
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|13
|Alessandro Malagoti (Ita) Hemus 1896
|14
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|15
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|16
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|18
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|19
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|20
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|21
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|22
|Nikola Dal Santo (Ita) Hemus 1896
|23
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey National Team
|24
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|25
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author
|26
|Nebojša Jovanovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|27
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|28
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|29
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|30
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|31
|Blaž Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|32
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|33
|Fortunato Balliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|34
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|35
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
|36
|Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|0:01:51
|37
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|38
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|39
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool - Author
|40
|Thomas Frei (Swi) Christina Watches - Onfone
|41
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|42
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|43
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches - Onfone
|44
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano
|45
|Mert Mutlu (Tur) Turkey National Team
|0:02:02
|46
|Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 1896
|47
|Bastian Menzel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|0:02:56
|48
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|49
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|50
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkey National Team
|51
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|52
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|53
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:14
|54
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|0:04:42
|55
|Kemal Kucujbay (Tur) Turkey National Team
|56
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|57
|Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|58
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|59
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|60
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|61
|Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|62
|Julien Schick (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|63
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|64
|Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|65
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|66
|Arnold Lukacs (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|67
|Gergeli Kiss (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|68
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|69
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:04:51
|70
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|0:06:58
|71
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|72
|Solymosi Marton (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|73
|Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo
|74
|Luke Dunbar (GBr) CMI The Trilogy Group
|75
|Simeon Green (GBr) CMI The Trilogy Group
|76
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Hemus 1896
|77
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
|78
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano
|79
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|80
|Konrad Kott (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|0:07:44
|81
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|82
|Petar Panayotov (Bul) Železnicar Niš
|83
|Manuel Fedele (Ita) Hemus 1896
|0:07:49
|84
|Goran Šmelcerovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|85
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Železnicar Niš
|86
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|87
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|88
|Goran Cerovic (Srb) BSK Banja Luka
|89
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|90
|Rene Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|91
|Dejan Maric (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|92
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|93
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano
|94
|Lukas Kalt (Swi) CCN-Hong Kong
|0:15:41
|95
|Dragiša Jovic (BiH) Bosnia Herzegovnia National Team
|0:16:47
|96
|Michael Humbert (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|0:17:02
|97
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|0:18:17
|98
|Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|99
|Stanimir Cholakov (Bul) BSK Banja Luka
|100
|Domagoj Breznik (Cro) Hemus 1896
|101
|Mujo Kurtovic (BiH) Bosnia Herzegovnia National Team
|102
|Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|103
|Stefan Petrovski (Mkd) BSK Banja Luka
|104
|Marko Danilovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
|105
|Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|106
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano
|107
|Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCN-Hong Kong
|0:18:57
|108
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|109
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|110
|Djordje Stevanovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
|0:19:37
|111
|Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
|112
|Vladimir Kuvalja (BiH) BSK Banja Luka
|113
|Aleksandr Sizko Antti (Fin) CCN-Hong Kong
|114
|Wojciech Szlachta (Pol) CCN-Hong Kong
|115
|Balint Bischof (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|116
|Nebojša Petrovic (Srb) BSK Banja Luka
|117
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:19:42
|118
|Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur) Turkey National Team
|119
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano
|0:20:12
|120
|Zbignew Gucwa (Pol) CMI The Trilogy Group
|DNS
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christina Watches - Onfone
|12:28:15
|2
|Itera - Katusha
|0:00:16
|3
|Turkey National Team
|0:03:02
|4
|Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:18
|5
|BDC - Marcpol Team
|6
|Whirlpool - Author
|7
|Team Nippo
|8
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:51
|9
|Hemus 1896
|0:04:02
|10
|LKT Brandenburg
|0:06:02
|11
|Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|0:06:42
|12
|RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|13
|Bianchi Regional
|0:07:20
|14
|RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC
|0:08:20
|15
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:09:06
|16
|CMI The Trilogy Group
|0:15:46
|17
|Salcano
|0:16:02
|18
|Železnicar Niš
|0:21:55
|19
|Srbija Mladi Festina
|0:22:28
|20
|CCN – HONG KONG
|0:34:20
|21
|BSK Banja Luka
|0:43:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|3
|3
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|2
|4
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|3
|3
|Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|2
|4
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author
|2
|3
|Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 1896
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|5
|pts
|2
|Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|3
|3
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|2
|4
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|3
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|2
|3
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|3
|3
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|2
|4
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
|8:59:44
|2
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:20
|3
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:00:24
|4
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) CCN-Hong Kong
|0:00:28
|5
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Tusnad Cycling Team
|6
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|7
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey National Team
|8
|Alexander Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|9
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|10
|Gabor Fejes (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|11
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|0:01:18
|12
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:23
|13
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|0:01:24
|14
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|0:01:27
|15
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|0:01:28
|16
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|18
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|19
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey National Team
|20
|Alessandro Malagoti (Ita) Hemus 1896
|21
|Blaž Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|22
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author
|23
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|24
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
|25
|Fortunato Balliani (Ita) Team Nippo
|26
|Nebojša Jovanovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|27
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|28
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|29
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|30
|Nikola Dal Santo (Ita) Hemus 1896
|31
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|32
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|33
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|34
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|35
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano
|0:01:50
|36
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:01:51
|37
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:58
|38
|Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|0:01:59
|39
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:01
|40
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|41
|Thomas Frei (Swi) Christina Watches - Onfone
|42
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|43
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches - Onfone
|44
|Mert Mutlu (Tur) Turkey National Team
|0:02:12
|45
|Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 1896
|46
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkey National Team
|0:03:06
|47
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|48
|Bastian Menzel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|49
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|50
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|51
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:24
|52
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|0:04:46
|53
|Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|54
|Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|0:04:51
|55
|Kemal Kucujbay (Tur) Turkey National Team
|0:04:52
|56
|Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|57
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|58
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|59
|Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|60
|Gergeli Kiss (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|61
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
|62
|Julien Schick (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|63
|Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
|64
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|65
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:05:01
|66
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:23
|67
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|0:05:27
|68
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|0:05:35
|69
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|0:07:08
|70
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano
|71
|Solymosi Marton (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|72
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
|73
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|74
|Simeon Green (GBr) CMI The Trilogy Group
|75
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|76
|Petar Panayotov (Bul) Železnicar Niš
|0:07:54
|77
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|0:07:55
|78
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|79
|Manuel Fedele (Ita) Hemus 1896
|0:07:59
|80
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|81
|Goran Šmelcerovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|82
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Železnicar Niš
|83
|Rene Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|84
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|85
|Dejan Maric (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
|86
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano
|87
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:18
|88
|Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:10:56
|89
|Luke Dunbar (GBr) CMI The Trilogy Group
|90
|Konrad Kott (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|0:11:42
|91
|Goran Cerovic (Srb) BSK Banja Luka
|0:11:43
|92
|Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Hemus 1896
|0:15:51
|93
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano
|0:18:27
|94
|Arnold Lukacs (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|95
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|0:19:07
|96
|Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|0:19:12
|97
|Wojciech Szlachta (Pol) CCN-Hong Kong
|0:19:47
|98
|Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur) Turkey National Team
|0:19:52
|99
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano
|0:20:22
|100
|Dragiša Jovic (BiH) Bosnia Herzegovnia National Team
|0:20:38
|101
|Michael Humbert (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|0:21:24
|102
|Marko Danilovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
|0:22:15
|103
|Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|104
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|0:22:55
|105
|Djordje Stevanovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
|0:23:35
|106
|Lukas Kalt (Swi) CCN-Hong Kong
|0:24:34
|107
|Stanimir Cholakov (Bul) BSK Banja Luka
|0:26:14
|108
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|0:27:07
|109
|Stefan Petrovski (Mkd) BSK Banja Luka
|0:27:10
|110
|Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
|111
|Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCN-Hong Kong
|0:27:50
|112
|Nebojša Petrovic (Srb) BSK Banja Luka
|0:27:57
|113
|Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
|0:28:30
|114
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:28:35
|115
|Zbignew Gucwa (Pol) CMI The Trilogy Group
|0:29:29
|116
|Aleksandr Sizko Antti (Fin) CCN-Hong Kong
|0:30:25
|117
|Vladimir Kuvalja (BiH) BSK Banja Luka
|0:31:55
|118
|Mujo Kurtovic (BiH) Bosnia Herzegovnia National Team
|0:35:45
|119
|Domagoj Breznik (Cro) Hemus 1896
|0:35:49
|120
|Balint Bischof (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christina Watches - Onfone
|27:00:18
|2
|Itera - Katusha
|0:00:16
|3
|Turkey National Team
|0:03:02
|4
|BDC - Marcpol Team
|0:03:18
|5
|Telenet - Fidea
|6
|Team Nippo
|7
|Whirlpool - Author
|8
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:03:51
|9
|Hemus 1896
|0:04:02
|10
|LKT Brandenburg
|0:06:02
|11
|Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|0:06:42
|12
|RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|13
|Bianchi Regional
|0:07:20
|14
|RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC
|0:08:20
|15
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:09:06
|16
|CMI The Trilogy Group
|0:15:46
|17
|Salcano
|0:16:02
|18
|Železnicar Niš
|0:21:55
|19
|Srbija Mladi Festina
|0:22:28
|20
|CCN – HONG KONG
|0:43:03
|21
|BSK Banja Luka
|0:59:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano
|15
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|13
|3
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|13
|4
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
|10
|5
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|8
|6
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|7
|7
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|7
|8
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|7
|9
|Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|7
|10
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|6
|11
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|6
|12
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|5
|13
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|5
|15
|Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|5
|16
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|5
|17
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|4
|18
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) CCN-Hong Kong
|3
|19
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|3
|20
|Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|3
|21
|Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|2
|22
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|1
|23
|Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|1
|24
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|1
|25
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|1
|26
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|13
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|7
|3
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|6
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|6
|5
|Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|3
|6
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|3
|7
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|3
|8
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
|3
|9
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author
|2
|10
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|2
|11
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|1
|12
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1
|13
|Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 1896
|1
|14
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|16
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|15
|3
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|15
|4
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|10
|5
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
|8
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|8
|7
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|8
|8
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional
|8
|9
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano
|7
|10
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|6
|11
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo
|5
|12
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|5
|13
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|4
|15
|Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
|4
|16
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|3
|17
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author
|3
|18
|Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
|3
|19
|Adam Wadecki (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|3
|20
|Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|3
|21
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
|2
|22
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|1
|23
|Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 1896
|1
|24
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
|1
