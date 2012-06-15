Trending

Schumacher takes solo victory

German takes over GC lead

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone4:09:13
2Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:16
3Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:00:18
4Maarten De Jonge (Ned) CCN-Hong Kong
5Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
6Matija Kvasina (Cro) Tusnad Cycling Team
7Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey National Team
8Gabor Fejes (Hun) Bianchi Regional
9Alexander Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
10Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
11Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:01:18
12Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
13Alessandro Malagoti (Ita) Hemus 1896
14Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
15Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
16Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
17Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
18Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
19Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
20Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
21Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
22Nikola Dal Santo (Ita) Hemus 1896
23Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey National Team
24Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
25Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author
26Nebojša Jovanovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
27Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
28Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
29Daniel Paulus (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
30Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
31Blaž Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
32Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
33Fortunato Balliani (Ita) Team Nippo
34Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
35Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
36Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Brandenburg0:01:51
37Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
38Tobias Knaup (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
39Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool - Author
40Thomas Frei (Swi) Christina Watches - Onfone
41Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
42Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
43Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches - Onfone
44Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano
45Mert Mutlu (Tur) Turkey National Team0:02:02
46Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 1896
47Bastian Menzel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg0:02:56
48Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
49Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
50Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkey National Team
51Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
52Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Bianchi Regional
53Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:14
54Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:04:42
55Kemal Kucujbay (Tur) Turkey National Team
56Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
57Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
58Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
59Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
60Adam Wadecki (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
61Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
62Julien Schick (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
63Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
64Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
65Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
66Arnold Lukacs (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
67Gergeli Kiss (Hun) Bianchi Regional
68Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
69Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:04:51
70Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg0:06:58
71Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
72Solymosi Marton (Hun) Bianchi Regional
73Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo
74Luke Dunbar (GBr) CMI The Trilogy Group
75Simeon Green (GBr) CMI The Trilogy Group
76Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Hemus 1896
77Dragan Spasic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
78Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano
79Vladimir Koev (Bul) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
80Konrad Kott (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team0:07:44
81Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
82Petar Panayotov (Bul) Železnicar Niš
83Manuel Fedele (Ita) Hemus 18960:07:49
84Goran Šmelcerovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
85Plamen Dimov (Bul) Železnicar Niš
86Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
87Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
88Goran Cerovic (Srb) BSK Banja Luka
89Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
90Rene Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
91Dejan Maric (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
92Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
93Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano
94Lukas Kalt (Swi) CCN-Hong Kong0:15:41
95Dragiša Jovic (BiH) Bosnia Herzegovnia National Team0:16:47
96Michael Humbert (Ger) LKT Brandenburg0:17:02
97Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional0:18:17
98Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
99Stanimir Cholakov (Bul) BSK Banja Luka
100Domagoj Breznik (Cro) Hemus 1896
101Mujo Kurtovic (BiH) Bosnia Herzegovnia National Team
102Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
103Stefan Petrovski (Mkd) BSK Banja Luka
104Marko Danilovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
105Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
106Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano
107Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCN-Hong Kong0:18:57
108Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
109Marko Stankovic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
110Djordje Stevanovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš0:19:37
111Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
112Vladimir Kuvalja (BiH) BSK Banja Luka
113Aleksandr Sizko Antti (Fin) CCN-Hong Kong
114Wojciech Szlachta (Pol) CCN-Hong Kong
115Balint Bischof (Hun) Bianchi Regional
116Nebojša Petrovic (Srb) BSK Banja Luka
117Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:19:42
118Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur) Turkey National Team
119Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano0:20:12
120Zbignew Gucwa (Pol) CMI The Trilogy Group
DNSGabor Kasa (Srb) Salcano

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christina Watches - Onfone12:28:15
2Itera - Katusha0:00:16
3Turkey National Team0:03:02
4Telenet - Fidea0:03:18
5BDC - Marcpol Team
6Whirlpool - Author
7Team Nippo
8Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:51
9Hemus 18960:04:02
10LKT Brandenburg0:06:02
11Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:06:42
12RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
13Bianchi Regional0:07:20
14RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC0:08:20
15Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:06
16CMI The Trilogy Group0:15:46
17Salcano0:16:02
18Železnicar Niš0:21:55
19Srbija Mladi Festina0:22:28
20CCN – HONG KONG0:34:20
21BSK Banja Luka0:43:47

Sprint 1 - Mrčajevci
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha5pts
2Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group3
3Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team2
4Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro1

Sprint 2 - Užice
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea5pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team3
3Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group2
4Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano1

KOM 1 - Vučkovica
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team3pts
2Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author2
3Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 18961

KOM 2 - Bela zemlja
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone5pts
2Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group3
3Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team2
4Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1

KOM 3 - M.S. Overpass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone3pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team2
3Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1

KOM 4 - Tara
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone5pts
2Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha3
3Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone2
4Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone8:59:44
2Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:20
3Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:00:24
4Maarten De Jonge (Ned) CCN-Hong Kong0:00:28
5Matija Kvasina (Cro) Tusnad Cycling Team
6Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
7Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey National Team
8Alexander Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
9Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
10Gabor Fejes (Hun) Bianchi Regional
11Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo0:01:18
12Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:23
13Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team0:01:24
14Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team0:01:27
15Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team0:01:28
16Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
17Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
18Georgios Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
19Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey National Team
20Alessandro Malagoti (Ita) Hemus 1896
21Blaž Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
22Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author
23Daniel Paulus (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
24Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Team Nippo
25Fortunato Balliani (Ita) Team Nippo
26Nebojša Jovanovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
27Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
28Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
29Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
30Nikola Dal Santo (Ita) Hemus 1896
31Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
32Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
33Jiri Hudecek (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
34Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
35Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano0:01:50
36Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:01:51
37Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:58
38Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Brandenburg0:01:59
39Joshua Prete (Aus) Whirlpool - Author0:02:01
40Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
41Thomas Frei (Swi) Christina Watches - Onfone
42Tobias Knaup (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
43Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Christina Watches - Onfone
44Mert Mutlu (Tur) Turkey National Team0:02:12
45Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 1896
46Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Turkey National Team0:03:06
47Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
48Bastian Menzel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg
49Frantisek Padour (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
50Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
51Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:24
52Adam Wadecki (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team0:04:46
53Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
54Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group0:04:51
55Kemal Kucujbay (Tur) Turkey National Team0:04:52
56Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
57Dariusz Baranowski (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team
58Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
59Luka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
60Gergeli Kiss (Hun) Bianchi Regional
61Henry Frusto (Ita) Team Nippo
62Julien Schick (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group
63Jakub Vecera (Cze) Whirlpool - Author
64Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
65Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:05:01
66Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:05:23
67Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:05:27
68Zoltan Vigh (Hun) Bianchi Regional0:05:35
69Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg0:07:08
70Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano
71Solymosi Marton (Hun) Bianchi Regional
72Dragan Spasic (Srb) Železnicar Niš
73Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
74Simeon Green (GBr) CMI The Trilogy Group
75Vladimir Koev (Bul) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
76Petar Panayotov (Bul) Železnicar Niš0:07:54
77Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg0:07:55
78Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:56
79Manuel Fedele (Ita) Hemus 18960:07:59
80Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
81Goran Šmelcerovic (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
82Plamen Dimov (Bul) Železnicar Niš
83Rene Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
84Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
85Dejan Maric (Srb) Radnicki Kragujevac
86Marek Canecky (Svk) Salcano
87Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:08:18
88Antonio Testa (Ita) Team Nippo0:10:56
89Luke Dunbar (GBr) CMI The Trilogy Group
90Konrad Kott (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team0:11:42
91Goran Cerovic (Srb) BSK Banja Luka0:11:43
92Pavlin Balinski (Bul) Hemus 18960:15:51
93Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Salcano0:18:27
94Arnold Lukacs (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:18:45
95Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina0:19:07
96Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group0:19:12
97Wojciech Szlachta (Pol) CCN-Hong Kong0:19:47
98Ali Riza Tanriverdi (Tur) Turkey National Team0:19:52
99Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Salcano0:20:22
100Dragiša Jovic (BiH) Bosnia Herzegovnia National Team0:20:38
101Michael Humbert (Ger) LKT Brandenburg0:21:24
102Marko Danilovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš0:22:15
103Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro
104Marko Stankovic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina0:22:55
105Djordje Stevanovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš0:23:35
106Lukas Kalt (Swi) CCN-Hong Kong0:24:34
107Stanimir Cholakov (Bul) BSK Banja Luka0:26:14
108Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional0:27:07
109Stefan Petrovski (Mkd) BSK Banja Luka0:27:10
110Miloš Stojanovic (Srb) Srbija Mladi Festina
111Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCN-Hong Kong0:27:50
112Nebojša Petrovic (Srb) BSK Banja Luka0:27:57
113Marko Bogdanovic (Srb) Železnicar Niš0:28:30
114Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:28:35
115Zbignew Gucwa (Pol) CMI The Trilogy Group0:29:29
116Aleksandr Sizko Antti (Fin) CCN-Hong Kong0:30:25
117Vladimir Kuvalja (BiH) BSK Banja Luka0:31:55
118Mujo Kurtovic (BiH) Bosnia Herzegovnia National Team0:35:45
119Domagoj Breznik (Cro) Hemus 18960:35:49
120Balint Bischof (Hun) Bianchi Regional

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christina Watches - Onfone27:00:18
2Itera - Katusha0:00:16
3Turkey National Team0:03:02
4BDC - Marcpol Team0:03:18
5Telenet - Fidea
6Team Nippo
7Whirlpool - Author
8Meridiana Kamen Team0:03:51
9Hemus 18960:04:02
10LKT Brandenburg0:06:02
11Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro0:06:42
12RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
13Bianchi Regional0:07:20
14RADNIČKI KRAGUJEVAC0:08:20
15Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:06
16CMI The Trilogy Group0:15:46
17Salcano0:16:02
18Železnicar Niš0:21:55
19Srbija Mladi Festina0:22:28
20CCN – HONG KONG0:43:03
21BSK Banja Luka0:59:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano15pts
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo13
3Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team13
4Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone10
5Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha8
6Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg7
7Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha7
8Adam Wadecki (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team7
9Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein7
10Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea6
11Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team6
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea5
13Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team5
14Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone5
15Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group5
16Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional5
17Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro4
18Maarten De Jonge (Ned) CCN-Hong Kong3
19Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team3
20Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Brandenburg3
21Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group2
22Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone1
23Damian Walczak (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team1
24Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team1
25Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Brandenburg1
26Andi Bajc (Slo) Salcano1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone13pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team7
3Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea6
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha6
5Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group3
6Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg3
7Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional3
8Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone3
9Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author2
10Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone2
11Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team1
12Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1
13Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 18961
14Lukas Stoiber (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1

Trophy Bora Ivkovic
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kamp (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone16pts
2Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea15
3Marcin Sapa (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team15
4Kersten Thiele (Ger) LKT Brandenburg10
5Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone8
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Itera - Katusha8
7Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha8
8Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Bianchi Regional8
9Ivan Stevic (Srb) Salcano7
10Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea6
11Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo5
12Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team5
13Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team5
14Gullaume Soula (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group4
15Sebastien Jullien (Fra) CMI The Trilogy Group4
16Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha3
17Matej Jurco (Svk) Whirlpool - Author3
18Nico Hesslich (Ger) LKT Brandenburg3
19Adam Wadecki (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team3
20Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein3
21Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) BDC - Marcpol Team2
22Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone1
23Rezman Bostjan (Cro) Hemus 18961
24Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) Gios Deyser - Leon Kastro1

