Tour de Serbie past winners

2011Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
2010Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC Cavaliere
2009Davide Torosantucci (Ita) Centri Della Calzatura
2008Matija Kvasina (Cro) Perutnina Ptuj
2007Matej Stare (Slo) Perutnina
2006Ivaylo Gabrovski (Bul) Flanders
2005Matija Kvasina (Cro) Perutnina Ptuj
2004Koji Fukushima (Jpn) BGT Bridgestone-Anchor
2003Jacek Walczak (Pol) Legia Bazyliszek Lu
2002Aleksandar Nikacevic (Yug) Alessio
2000Aleksandar Nikacevic (Yug)
1999Kjell Calstrom (Fin)

