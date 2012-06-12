Tour de Serbie past winners
Champions from 1999 to 2011
|2011
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|2010
|Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC Cavaliere
|2009
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) Centri Della Calzatura
|2008
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Perutnina Ptuj
|2007
|Matej Stare (Slo) Perutnina
|2006
|Ivaylo Gabrovski (Bul) Flanders
|2005
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Perutnina Ptuj
|2004
|Koji Fukushima (Jpn) BGT Bridgestone-Anchor
|2003
|Jacek Walczak (Pol) Legia Bazyliszek Lu
|2002
|Aleksandar Nikacevic (Yug) Alessio
|2000
|Aleksandar Nikacevic (Yug)
|1999
|Kjell Calstrom (Fin)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy