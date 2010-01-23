Trending

Rodriguez triumphs at Carolina

Nibali maintains overall lead in San Luis

Image 1 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) leading the 2010 Tour de San Luis in Argentina

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) leading the 2010 Tour de San Luis in Argentina
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 42

Local fans have been flocking to the Tour de San Luis

Local fans have been flocking to the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 42

Santiago Botero (Colombia)

Santiago Botero (Colombia)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 42

David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto)

David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 42

Marcos Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) ahead of Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Marcos Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) ahead of Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 42

The leading group

The leading group
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 42

The peloton negotiate the flatter part of today's stage

The peloton negotiate the flatter part of today's stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 42

Jorge Giacinti (Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos) leads a group on the road

Jorge Giacinti (Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos) leads a group on the road
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 42

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giacatolli), on his way to victory on stage five

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giacatolli), on his way to victory on stage five
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 42

Liquigas-Doimo pace things for their man, Nibali

Liquigas-Doimo pace things for their man, Nibali
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 42

Spaniard Luis Mate (Androni-Giocattoli) launches his salvo on La Carolina

Spaniard Luis Mate (Androni-Giocattoli) launches his salvo on La Carolina
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 42

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) leads Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli)

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) leads Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 42

The bulk of the peloton remain together...for now

The bulk of the peloton remain together...for now
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 42

German Philipp Mamos (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse)

German Philipp Mamos (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 42

The climb cuts the peloton to pieces

The climb cuts the peloton to pieces
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) retained his lead after finishing seven seconds down on the winner

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) retained his lead after finishing seven seconds down on the winner
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 42

Liquigas control the pace on the early slopes of the final climb

Liquigas control the pace on the early slopes of the final climb
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 42

Pedro Merino (Footon-Servetto) working hard

Pedro Merino (Footon-Servetto) working hard
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 42

The stage podium: Rafael Valls (2nd, Footon-Servetto), Jackson Rodriguez (1st, Androni-Giacatolli) and Alexandr Kolobnev (3rd, Katusha)

The stage podium: Rafael Valls (2nd, Footon-Servetto), Jackson Rodriguez (1st, Androni-Giacatolli) and Alexandr Kolobnev (3rd, Katusha)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 42

Splash and dash for the peloton on stage five

Splash and dash for the peloton on stage five
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 42

The leading group cut lonely figures in the mystical mountains of Argentina

The leading group cut lonely figures in the mystical mountains of Argentina
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 42

Stage two winner Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto). He finished second on the stage today

Stage two winner Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto). He finished second on the stage today
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 42

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) leads Nibali, Valls and Serpa

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) leads Nibali, Valls and Serpa
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 42

Santiago Botero (Colombia) slogs it out solo

Santiago Botero (Colombia) slogs it out solo
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 42

The peloton's shadows stretch themselves out on the climb

The peloton's shadows stretch themselves out on the climb
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 42

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) makes his way alone

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) makes his way alone
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 27 of 42

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto), Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto), Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 28 of 42

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) chases his rivals on the climb

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) chases his rivals on the climb
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 29 of 42

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) gets some attention paid to road rash after the stage

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) gets some attention paid to road rash after the stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 30 of 42

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) shake hands on the podium

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) shake hands on the podium
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 31 of 42

La Carolina was a relentless challenge

La Carolina was a relentless challenge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 42

Argentina's national team riders get a quick shower en route

Argentina's national team riders get a quick shower en route
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 42

It was a tough day out for everybody

It was a tough day out for everybody
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 42

Valls (Footon-Servetto) continues to lead the front group

Valls (Footon-Servetto) continues to lead the front group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 42

La Carolina is a cruel mistress for the peloton

La Carolina is a cruel mistress for the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 42

Valls rounds a corner with Nibali and the Androni riders in tow

Valls rounds a corner with Nibali and the Androni riders in tow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 42

Rodriguez and Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto)

Rodriguez and Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 42

Valerio Agnoli and the rest of his Liquigas-Doimo teammates worked all day to defend Nibali's lead overall

Valerio Agnoli and the rest of his Liquigas-Doimo teammates worked all day to defend Nibali's lead overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 42

Riders grapple with the gradient up La Carolina

Riders grapple with the gradient up La Carolina
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 42

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) was active on the climb, but couldn't hold the pace of the leaders

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) was active on the climb, but couldn't hold the pace of the leaders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 42

Valls checks to see where Nibali and Serpa are

Valls checks to see where Nibali and Serpa are
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Androni-Giocattoli enjoyed second stage win at the Tour de San Luis as Jackson Rodriguez won a two-man sprint to the line ahead of late-race breakaway companion and stage two winner Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) on Friday. Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) surprised the crowds when he caught up to the chase group of well-known climbers and attacked them to take the third spot on the podium.

"I’m very happy with this victory," Rodriguez said afterwards. "I am more happy with the way my teammates rode today on the climb. It was a great finish for us and for our team. The Spanish rider [Rafael Valls] attacked and I got on his wheel. I didn’t have to work because my teammate Jose Serpa is close in the overall and he was behind us. So the stage ended well."

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) displayed an impeccable performance by warding off seven GC-hungry competitors on the final climb to successfully maintain his overall lead in the race. Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) held onto his second place, 30 seconds behind the Italian leader. Rafael Valls, who sits one 1:09 behind the leader, jumped ahead from ninth place into third place following his stage five podium performance.

"The last climb was very, very hard and the rhythm was very fast because of Michael Rasmussen and my teammates from Liquigas-Doimo [Valerio] Agnoli and [Robert] Kiserlovski," Nibali said. "It was a tremendous stage because of the heat. I’m happy that everything worked out well."

Androni-Giocattoli dominates the climb to La Carolina

Luis Mate (Androni-Giocattoli) made the first move at the base of the steepest part of the final ascent up to La Carolina. His efforts were rewarded with a near ten-second lead over a chase group of approximately 20 riders.

Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) led the chase in an attempt to reduce the large group to a small, more manageable number. Seven riders remained in the hunt for the escapee. Those riders included Mate’s teammates Jose Serpa and Jackson Rodriguez along with race leader Vincenzo Nibali, stage two winner Rafael Valls, Rasmussen, Ignacio Pereyra (Team Argentina) and Arnols Alcolae (Team Cuba).

"Before today I was sitting twelfth in the overall and for the moment I still don’t have the change of rhythm that some of the other riders have," Rasmussen said. "I wanted to ride a hard pace to try to get rid of some of the guys that are right ahead of me. I think I got rid of a few of them. Some came back through the cars like [Santiago] Botero, but I’m happy with the day today."

Odds-on favorites to win the stage had been Androni-Giocattoli, who had a numerical advantage with three riders in front and another, Carlos Ochoa, following a close distance behind. "First I want to say congratulations to the entire team because they executed the tactics perfectly," said the team's Directeur Sportif Gianni Savio. "Our first goal was to have as many riders as we could stay in the front group because it is important to us to keep our team in the lead of the overall team classification. After that, we wanted to think about the individual classification."

Serpa started the stage 30-seconds behind Nibali and the pair stayed glued to one another for the duration of the climb. With Mate slightly up the road, Valls attacked in an attempt to bridge across to the sole leader bringing Nibali and Serpa with him. During that attack, Rasmussen was the first to fall off pace followed by Pereyra, Rodriguez and Alcolea.

Valls, Nibali and Serpa caught Mate several hundred metres from the top of the climb and despite a fast tempo Mate was able to grit his teeth and hang on to the back. The front group of four riders slowed down to watch one another and anticipate who would make the next move. Nibali signalled to the Androni-Giocattoli teammates Serpa and Mate to help work, however, the slow speed allowed Rodriguez to catch back up.

As soon as Rodriguez rejoined, Mate launched several more attacks until he got away with Valls sitting tight on his wheel. Nibali was forced to chase with Serpa and Rodriguez in tow. Valls and Mate barrelled over the crest of the climb and crashed into a photographer’s motorcycle on the steep descent before the first switchback. The pair picked themselves up and joined Nibali, Serpa and Rodriguez who rode cautiously past the accident.

"We were coming fast. There were cars and the motos and we just crashed," Valls said. "I was thinking of the general and the stage win. There were three Diquigiovani [Androni-Giocattoli] riders and I got second."

At the bottom of the descent, the original group of climbers reunited with Valls, Nibali, Serpa, Rodriguez, Mate, Rasmussen and Pereyra. With 10 kilometres to go, Santiago Botero appeared weaving through race traffic and caught back onto the rear of the lead group. Not too far back in the distance followed another danger-man Alexander Kolobnev.

"I knew that climb because I did it last week," Kolobnev said. "I tried to stay with the front group on the climb or just not to drop too far back. Thank God I had Santiago Botero with me because it was hard to find a good rhythm on the climb. We were together over the climb for about fifteen kilometres. As soon as I could catch the lead group, I started to attack to try to catch the two guys before the finish. I lost by just a moment because I had good legs to be in a sprint. I think I was coming faster than they did the sprint. But I am very happy with this result at the beginning of the season."

Valls made one last ditch effort to separate himself from the small group with Rodriguez on his wheel. In a chaotic finish, the Spaniard led through the last kilometres, around the twists and turns of the local roads and through the traffic of official cars and motorcycles. However, despite his efforts Rodriguez sprinted passed him at the line. Kolobnev passed through the chase group and captured third place.

"I told Rodriguez to pay close attention to Valls and to remember how fast he was during stage two when he won," Savio said. "Valls is a very good rider. But Rodriguez did great work and he paid attention."

Early breakaway succeeds to final climb

Some 130 riders line up in typical Argentina summer heat set to embark on stage five of the Tour de San Luis. The 156-kilometre ‘queen’ stage started in San Luis and took the riders on a predominantly flat route toward the daunting and final 40-kilometre climb up to La Carolina, the second of three mountaintop finish of the stage race.

Race leader and stage four time trial winner, Vincenzo Nibali cruised in the driver’s seat behind his protective ProTour team Liquigas-Doimo during the first quarter of the race. Miche Silver Cross, Nutrixxion-Sparkasse and Funvic-Pindamonhangaba were the three most aggressive teams during the opening kilometres of the race. Several unsuccessful breakaways were reeled in before the start of the lengthy trek along Autopista 146.

Some confusion as to what side of the Autopista 146 to ride on caused the peloton to split several times on either side of the road upon exiting the multiple roundabouts. Once all back together, a breakaway of three riders escaped Liquigas-Doimo’s grip on the peloton. The trio included Argentina’s former World Madison Champion Walter Perez (Team Argentina), Flavio Cardoso (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) and Philipp Mamos (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse).

The trio gained approximately one minute at the 20-kilometre mark, an advantage that increased to four minutes by the time they'd reached the 50-kilometre point of the race.

Walter Perez used his years of track experience to maintain his position in third to last wheel approaching the first intermediate sprint in the town of Toro Negro. The Argentine times his sprint perfectly to capture full points ahead of Cardoso and Mamos.

Some 40 kilometres later the trio turned right onto a small road at the foothills of the mountains. They approached the second and final intermediate sprint in the town of San Francisco del Monte de Oro, where Perez easily won a second time.

Following the sprint, the breakaway rode into a mountainous backdrop of the Andes Mountain Range, where they met the base of the 40-kilometre ascent to the finish line. They held onto a six minute margin up until that point, a time that was precisely monitored by the leading team Liquigas-Doimo.

On the climb, Mamos attacked his breakaway companions as they approached the first King of the Mountain line located 130-kilometres into the stage.

Two kilometres later, the peloton shattered into pieces as some of the world’s best climbers set a relentless pace up the steep mountain switchbacks. All breakaway riders were caught and passed by the front group of approximately ten climbers who were vying to move forward in the overall classification.

There was no change top spot in the overall classification. Italian Vincenzo Nibali will wear the orange leader’s jersey in tomorrow’s stage six. The 150-kilometre stage will start with an initial 20-kilometre climb to the top of Cantana. The peloton will then continue toward the final climb of the day, a 25-kilometre ascent that passes through the small town of Merlo before finishing at the top of Mirador Del Sol.
 

Results
1Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli4:39:20
2Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
3Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
4Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:07
5Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
8Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
9Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:10
11Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
12Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
13Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
14Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
15Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:01:51
16Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
17Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:01:54
18Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:44
19Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
20David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
21Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:03:59
22Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
23José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
24Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
25Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
26Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
27Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
28Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
29Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
30Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:05:06
32Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
33Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:05:27
34Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
35Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
36Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
37Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:05:29
38Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
39Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
40Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:05:32
41Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
42Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:06:25
43Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina0:07:22
44Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
45Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
47Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
48Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:07:25
49Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
50Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
51Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
52Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
53Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
54Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
55Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
56Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:07:29
57Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
58Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:09:01
59Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
60Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
61Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
62Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
63Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
64Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
65Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
66Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
67Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
68Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:09:18
69Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
70Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
71Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
72Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
73Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche0:09:22
74Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:09:38
75Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:09:44
76Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:09:59
77Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:10:44
78Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:10:59
79Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:11:03
80Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:11:40
81Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:11:45
82Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:13:36
83Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
84Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
85Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
86Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
87Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
88Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
89Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
90Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
91Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
92Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
93Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
94Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
95Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
96Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:16:21
97Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
98Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
99Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
100Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
101Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:16:24
102Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
103Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile
104Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
105Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
106Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
107Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
108Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
109Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
110Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico0:16:31
111Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay0:18:39
112Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:19:56
113Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
114Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
115Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
116Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
117Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:22
118Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
119Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
120Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
121Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
122Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
123Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
124Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
126Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
127Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:24:20
128Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:26:59
129Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFRoderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
DNFTiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba

Mountain one - 131.20km Cat.1
1Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse10pts
2Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba8
3Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina6
4Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji4
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo1

Mountain two - 138.70km Cat.1
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji10pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo8
3Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli6
4Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli4
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli2
6Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche1

Sprint one - 70km
1Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba2
3Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse1

Sprint two - 119.30km
1Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba2
3Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse1

Teams
1Androni-Giocattoli13:58:14
2Footon-Servetto0:06:29
3Seleccion Cuba0:07:35
4Seleccion Argentina0:07:51
5Liquigas-Doimo0:08:25
6Xacobeo-Galicia0:08:34
7Katusha0:09:52
8Andalucia-Cajasur0:10:28
9Seleccion Colombia0:11:14
10Miche0:11:24
11Scott- Marcondes0:13:48
12Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:18:06
13Seleccion Chile0:21:41
14Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:22:30
15Seleccion Alemania0:22:48
16Isd-Neri0:23:37
17Selccion Uruguay0:23:47
18Jamis-Sutter Home0:27:50
19Seleccion Mexico0:40:06

General classification
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo17:58:31
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:30
3Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:01:09
4Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:01:10
5Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia0:01:14
6Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:29
7Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:01:56
8Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:01:59
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:02:08
10Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:03:31
11Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:03:32
12Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:03:40
13Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba0:04:12
14Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:04:29
15Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:04:32
16Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha0:04:53
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:03
18Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:05:05
19Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:05:10
20Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany0:06:38
21Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:06:51
22Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:06:56
23José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:59
24Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:07:26
25Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:07:34
26David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:07:42
27Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:07:43
28Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:07:47
29Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:08:38
30Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:09:03
32Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:09:16
33Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:09:17
34Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:09:25
35Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:09:29
36Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:09:34
37Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:09:35
38Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:09:40
39Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:10:39
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:10:51
41Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:11:11
42Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:11:43
43Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:11:52
44Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia0:12:03
45Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:12:18
46Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:12:37
47Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:12:42
48Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:12:43
49Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:13:13
50Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:13:32
51Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri0:13:39
52Arles Castro (Col) Colombia0:14:15
53Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:14:20
54Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:14:24
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:35
56Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany0:14:44
57Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
58Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:15:04
59Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:15:25
60Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia0:15:27
61Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:15:30
62Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia0:15:32
63Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:15:42
64Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:15:57
65Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:16:02
66Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:16:19
67Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri0:16:44
68Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia0:16:52
69Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:17:05
70Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:17:11
71Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:17:18
72Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:17:38
73Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:17:44
74Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:17:50
75Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina0:18:01
76Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:18:11
77Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:18:22
78Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:18:46
79Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia0:19:00
80Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:19:41
81Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:20:02
82Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:20:35
83Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche0:20:38
84Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:20:56
85Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile0:20:57
86Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:21:06
87Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri0:21:33
88Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:21:34
89Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany0:21:36
90Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:22:08
91Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia0:24:04
92Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:24:06
93Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:24:15
94Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:24:26
95Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay0:24:48
96Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:25:09
97Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:25:24
98Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:25:52
99Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:26:01
100Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:26:10
101Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico0:26:34
102Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:26:37
103Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:27:01
104Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:27:13
105Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:27:19
106Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:27:32
107Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay0:28:00
108Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:28:02
109Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:29:09
110Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay0:30:01
111Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:30:27
112Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:30:28
113Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay0:30:30
114Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:31:03
115Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:04
116Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico0:31:39
117Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:31:56
118Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:32:11
119Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:33:18
120Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:33:30
121Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:34:36
122Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:34:37
123Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico0:34:48
124Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:34:54
125Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:34:59
126Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:38:49
127Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile0:40:52
128Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:40:58
129Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico0:49:20

Mountains classification
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji24pts
2Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
4Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli10
5Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba10
6Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli8
7Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba8
8Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba6

Sprint classification
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6pts
2Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina6
3Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina5
4Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba5
5Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba4
6Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba3
7Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany3
8Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home3

Young rider classification
1Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina18:05:27
2Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:00:30
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:02:20
4Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:04:15
5Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:10:48
6Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:10:54
7Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:12:45
8Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:13:39

Team classification
1Androni-Giocattoli54:00:40
2Seleccion Argentina0:05:50
3Seleccion Colombia0:10:18
4Seleccion Cuba0:10:34
5Footon-Servetto0:10:42
6Katusha0:11:03
7Andalucia-Cajasur0:12:08
8Scott- Marcondes0:12:17
9Xacobeo-Galicia0:13:08
10Liquigas-Doimo0:13:39
11Miche0:17:44
12Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:21:43
13Seleccion Chile0:25:54
14Isd-Neri0:33:46
15Seleccion Alemania0:35:36
16Selccion Uruguay0:35:52
17Jamis-Sutter Home0:36:50
18Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:41:21
19Seleccion Mexico1:07:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews