Androni-Giocattoli enjoyed second stage win at the Tour de San Luis as Jackson Rodriguez won a two-man sprint to the line ahead of late-race breakaway companion and stage two winner Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) on Friday. Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) surprised the crowds when he caught up to the chase group of well-known climbers and attacked them to take the third spot on the podium.

"I’m very happy with this victory," Rodriguez said afterwards. "I am more happy with the way my teammates rode today on the climb. It was a great finish for us and for our team. The Spanish rider [Rafael Valls] attacked and I got on his wheel. I didn’t have to work because my teammate Jose Serpa is close in the overall and he was behind us. So the stage ended well."

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) displayed an impeccable performance by warding off seven GC-hungry competitors on the final climb to successfully maintain his overall lead in the race. Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) held onto his second place, 30 seconds behind the Italian leader. Rafael Valls, who sits one 1:09 behind the leader, jumped ahead from ninth place into third place following his stage five podium performance.

"The last climb was very, very hard and the rhythm was very fast because of Michael Rasmussen and my teammates from Liquigas-Doimo [Valerio] Agnoli and [Robert] Kiserlovski," Nibali said. "It was a tremendous stage because of the heat. I’m happy that everything worked out well."

Androni-Giocattoli dominates the climb to La Carolina

Luis Mate (Androni-Giocattoli) made the first move at the base of the steepest part of the final ascent up to La Carolina. His efforts were rewarded with a near ten-second lead over a chase group of approximately 20 riders.

Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) led the chase in an attempt to reduce the large group to a small, more manageable number. Seven riders remained in the hunt for the escapee. Those riders included Mate’s teammates Jose Serpa and Jackson Rodriguez along with race leader Vincenzo Nibali, stage two winner Rafael Valls, Rasmussen, Ignacio Pereyra (Team Argentina) and Arnols Alcolae (Team Cuba).

"Before today I was sitting twelfth in the overall and for the moment I still don’t have the change of rhythm that some of the other riders have," Rasmussen said. "I wanted to ride a hard pace to try to get rid of some of the guys that are right ahead of me. I think I got rid of a few of them. Some came back through the cars like [Santiago] Botero, but I’m happy with the day today."

Odds-on favorites to win the stage had been Androni-Giocattoli, who had a numerical advantage with three riders in front and another, Carlos Ochoa, following a close distance behind. "First I want to say congratulations to the entire team because they executed the tactics perfectly," said the team's Directeur Sportif Gianni Savio. "Our first goal was to have as many riders as we could stay in the front group because it is important to us to keep our team in the lead of the overall team classification. After that, we wanted to think about the individual classification."

Serpa started the stage 30-seconds behind Nibali and the pair stayed glued to one another for the duration of the climb. With Mate slightly up the road, Valls attacked in an attempt to bridge across to the sole leader bringing Nibali and Serpa with him. During that attack, Rasmussen was the first to fall off pace followed by Pereyra, Rodriguez and Alcolea.

Valls, Nibali and Serpa caught Mate several hundred metres from the top of the climb and despite a fast tempo Mate was able to grit his teeth and hang on to the back. The front group of four riders slowed down to watch one another and anticipate who would make the next move. Nibali signalled to the Androni-Giocattoli teammates Serpa and Mate to help work, however, the slow speed allowed Rodriguez to catch back up.

As soon as Rodriguez rejoined, Mate launched several more attacks until he got away with Valls sitting tight on his wheel. Nibali was forced to chase with Serpa and Rodriguez in tow. Valls and Mate barrelled over the crest of the climb and crashed into a photographer’s motorcycle on the steep descent before the first switchback. The pair picked themselves up and joined Nibali, Serpa and Rodriguez who rode cautiously past the accident.

"We were coming fast. There were cars and the motos and we just crashed," Valls said. "I was thinking of the general and the stage win. There were three Diquigiovani [Androni-Giocattoli] riders and I got second."

At the bottom of the descent, the original group of climbers reunited with Valls, Nibali, Serpa, Rodriguez, Mate, Rasmussen and Pereyra. With 10 kilometres to go, Santiago Botero appeared weaving through race traffic and caught back onto the rear of the lead group. Not too far back in the distance followed another danger-man Alexander Kolobnev.

"I knew that climb because I did it last week," Kolobnev said. "I tried to stay with the front group on the climb or just not to drop too far back. Thank God I had Santiago Botero with me because it was hard to find a good rhythm on the climb. We were together over the climb for about fifteen kilometres. As soon as I could catch the lead group, I started to attack to try to catch the two guys before the finish. I lost by just a moment because I had good legs to be in a sprint. I think I was coming faster than they did the sprint. But I am very happy with this result at the beginning of the season."

Valls made one last ditch effort to separate himself from the small group with Rodriguez on his wheel. In a chaotic finish, the Spaniard led through the last kilometres, around the twists and turns of the local roads and through the traffic of official cars and motorcycles. However, despite his efforts Rodriguez sprinted passed him at the line. Kolobnev passed through the chase group and captured third place.

"I told Rodriguez to pay close attention to Valls and to remember how fast he was during stage two when he won," Savio said. "Valls is a very good rider. But Rodriguez did great work and he paid attention."

Early breakaway succeeds to final climb

Some 130 riders line up in typical Argentina summer heat set to embark on stage five of the Tour de San Luis. The 156-kilometre ‘queen’ stage started in San Luis and took the riders on a predominantly flat route toward the daunting and final 40-kilometre climb up to La Carolina, the second of three mountaintop finish of the stage race.

Race leader and stage four time trial winner, Vincenzo Nibali cruised in the driver’s seat behind his protective ProTour team Liquigas-Doimo during the first quarter of the race. Miche Silver Cross, Nutrixxion-Sparkasse and Funvic-Pindamonhangaba were the three most aggressive teams during the opening kilometres of the race. Several unsuccessful breakaways were reeled in before the start of the lengthy trek along Autopista 146.

Some confusion as to what side of the Autopista 146 to ride on caused the peloton to split several times on either side of the road upon exiting the multiple roundabouts. Once all back together, a breakaway of three riders escaped Liquigas-Doimo’s grip on the peloton. The trio included Argentina’s former World Madison Champion Walter Perez (Team Argentina), Flavio Cardoso (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) and Philipp Mamos (Nutrixxion-Sparkasse).

The trio gained approximately one minute at the 20-kilometre mark, an advantage that increased to four minutes by the time they'd reached the 50-kilometre point of the race.

Walter Perez used his years of track experience to maintain his position in third to last wheel approaching the first intermediate sprint in the town of Toro Negro. The Argentine times his sprint perfectly to capture full points ahead of Cardoso and Mamos.

Some 40 kilometres later the trio turned right onto a small road at the foothills of the mountains. They approached the second and final intermediate sprint in the town of San Francisco del Monte de Oro, where Perez easily won a second time.

Following the sprint, the breakaway rode into a mountainous backdrop of the Andes Mountain Range, where they met the base of the 40-kilometre ascent to the finish line. They held onto a six minute margin up until that point, a time that was precisely monitored by the leading team Liquigas-Doimo.

On the climb, Mamos attacked his breakaway companions as they approached the first King of the Mountain line located 130-kilometres into the stage.

Two kilometres later, the peloton shattered into pieces as some of the world’s best climbers set a relentless pace up the steep mountain switchbacks. All breakaway riders were caught and passed by the front group of approximately ten climbers who were vying to move forward in the overall classification.

There was no change top spot in the overall classification. Italian Vincenzo Nibali will wear the orange leader’s jersey in tomorrow’s stage six. The 150-kilometre stage will start with an initial 20-kilometre climb to the top of Cantana. The peloton will then continue toward the final climb of the day, a 25-kilometre ascent that passes through the small town of Merlo before finishing at the top of Mirador Del Sol.



Results 1 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 4:39:20 2 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 3 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 4 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:07 5 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 8 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 9 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:10 11 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 12 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 13 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 14 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 15 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:01:51 16 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 17 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:01:54 18 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:44 19 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 20 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 21 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:03:59 22 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 23 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 24 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 25 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 26 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 27 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 28 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 29 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 30 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:05:06 32 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 33 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:05:27 34 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 35 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 36 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 37 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:05:29 38 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 39 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 40 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:05:32 41 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 42 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:06:25 43 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:07:22 44 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 45 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 47 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 48 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:07:25 49 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 50 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 51 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 52 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 53 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 54 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 55 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 56 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:07:29 57 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 58 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:09:01 59 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 60 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 61 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 62 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 63 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 64 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 65 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 66 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 67 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 68 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:09:18 69 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 70 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 71 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 72 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 73 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:09:22 74 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:09:38 75 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:09:44 76 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:09:59 77 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:44 78 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:59 79 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:11:03 80 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:11:40 81 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:11:45 82 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:13:36 83 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 84 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 85 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 86 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 87 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 88 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 89 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 90 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 91 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 92 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 93 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 94 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 95 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 96 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:16:21 97 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 98 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 99 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 100 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 101 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:16:24 102 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 103 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 104 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 105 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 106 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 107 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 108 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 109 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 110 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 0:16:31 111 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:39 112 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:19:56 113 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 114 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 115 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 116 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 117 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:22 118 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 119 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 120 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 121 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 122 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 123 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 124 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 126 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 127 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:24:20 128 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:26:59 129 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home DNF Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay DNF Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba

Mountain one - 131.20km Cat.1 1 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 10 pts 2 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 8 3 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 6 4 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 4 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Mountain two - 138.70km Cat.1 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 10 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 3 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 6 4 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 4 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 2 6 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 1

Sprint one - 70km 1 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 2 3 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 1

Sprint two - 119.30km 1 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 2 3 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 1

Teams 1 Androni-Giocattoli 13:58:14 2 Footon-Servetto 0:06:29 3 Seleccion Cuba 0:07:35 4 Seleccion Argentina 0:07:51 5 Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:25 6 Xacobeo-Galicia 0:08:34 7 Katusha 0:09:52 8 Andalucia-Cajasur 0:10:28 9 Seleccion Colombia 0:11:14 10 Miche 0:11:24 11 Scott- Marcondes 0:13:48 12 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:18:06 13 Seleccion Chile 0:21:41 14 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:22:30 15 Seleccion Alemania 0:22:48 16 Isd-Neri 0:23:37 17 Selccion Uruguay 0:23:47 18 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:27:50 19 Seleccion Mexico 0:40:06

General classification 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17:58:31 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:30 3 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:01:09 4 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:01:10 5 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 0:01:14 6 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:29 7 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:01:56 8 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:01:59 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:02:08 10 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:03:31 11 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:03:32 12 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:03:40 13 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 0:04:12 14 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:04:29 15 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:32 16 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:04:53 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:03 18 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:05:05 19 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:05:10 20 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:06:38 21 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:06:51 22 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:06:56 23 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:59 24 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:07:26 25 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:07:34 26 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:07:42 27 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:07:43 28 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:07:47 29 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:08:38 30 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:09:03 32 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:09:16 33 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:09:17 34 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:09:25 35 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:09:29 36 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:09:34 37 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:09:35 38 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:09:40 39 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:10:39 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:10:51 41 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:11:11 42 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:11:43 43 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:11:52 44 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 0:12:03 45 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:12:18 46 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:12:37 47 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:12:42 48 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:12:43 49 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:13:13 50 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:13:32 51 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:13:39 52 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 0:14:15 53 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:14:20 54 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:14:24 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:35 56 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 0:14:44 57 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 58 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:15:04 59 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:15:25 60 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 0:15:27 61 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:15:30 62 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:15:32 63 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:15:42 64 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:15:57 65 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:16:02 66 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:16:19 67 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:16:44 68 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 0:16:52 69 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:17:05 70 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:17:11 71 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:17:18 72 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:17:38 73 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:17:44 74 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 0:17:50 75 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:18:01 76 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:18:11 77 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:18:22 78 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:18:46 79 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:19:00 80 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:19:41 81 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:20:02 82 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:20:35 83 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:20:38 84 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:20:56 85 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 0:20:57 86 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:21:06 87 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:21:33 88 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:21:34 89 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 0:21:36 90 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:22:08 91 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 0:24:04 92 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:24:06 93 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:24:15 94 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:24:26 95 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 0:24:48 96 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:25:09 97 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:25:24 98 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:25:52 99 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:26:01 100 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:26:10 101 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 0:26:34 102 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:26:37 103 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:27:01 104 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:27:13 105 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:27:19 106 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:27:32 107 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 0:28:00 108 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:28:02 109 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:29:09 110 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 0:30:01 111 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:30:27 112 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:30:28 113 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 0:30:30 114 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:31:03 115 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:04 116 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 0:31:39 117 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:31:56 118 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:32:11 119 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:33:18 120 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:33:30 121 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:34:36 122 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:34:37 123 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 0:34:48 124 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:34:54 125 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:34:59 126 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:38:49 127 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:40:52 128 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:40:58 129 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 0:49:20

Mountains classification 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 24 pts 2 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 4 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 5 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 10 6 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 8 7 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 8 8 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 6

Sprint classification 1 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 pts 2 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 6 3 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 5 4 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 5 5 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 4 6 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 3 7 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 3 8 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 3

Young rider classification 1 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 18:05:27 2 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:00:30 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:02:20 4 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:04:15 5 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:48 6 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 0:10:54 7 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:12:45 8 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:13:39