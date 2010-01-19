Trending

Chicchi shuts out Napolitano, Loddo

Italian takes San Luis opener

Image 1 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) took an easy win in the sprint.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) took an easy win in the sprint.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 26

The stage one podium: Danilo Napolitano (3rd, Katusha), Franceso Chicci (1st, Liquigas Doimo) and Edgardo Simon (2nd, Funvic-Pindamonhangaba)

The stage one podium: Danilo Napolitano (3rd, Katusha), Franceso Chicci (1st, Liquigas Doimo) and Edgardo Simon (2nd, Funvic-Pindamonhangaba)
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 3 of 26

The day's break trade turns in their escape

The day's break trade turns in their escape
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 4 of 26

The San Luis peloton

The San Luis peloton
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 5 of 26

Francesco Chicci takes Liquigas' first win of the year

Francesco Chicci takes Liquigas' first win of the year
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 6 of 26

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) appears pleased to be racing once more

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) appears pleased to be racing once more
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 7 of 26

Alexandr Kolobnev in his first race for new team Katusha

Alexandr Kolobnev in his first race for new team Katusha
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 8 of 26

Santiago Botero (Columbia, left) chats with an Androni rider

Santiago Botero (Columbia, left) chats with an Androni rider
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 9 of 26

ISD-Neri line up in the peloton

ISD-Neri line up in the peloton
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 10 of 26

Xacobeo Galicia are one of the Professional Continental teams competing in San Luis

Xacobeo Galicia are one of the Professional Continental teams competing in San Luis
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 11 of 26

The peloton were in good spirits throughout the day's stage, happy to have the season underway

The peloton were in good spirits throughout the day's stage, happy to have the season underway
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 12 of 26

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) rides alongside Liquigas in the peloton

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) rides alongside Liquigas in the peloton
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 13 of 26

Liquigas working for their man Chicchi

Liquigas working for their man Chicchi
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 14 of 26

Santiago Botero (Columbia, left) rides comfortably during the stage

Santiago Botero (Columbia, left) rides comfortably during the stage
(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo)
Image 15 of 26

Pro Continental squad Xacobeo-Galicia

Pro Continental squad Xacobeo-Galicia
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 26

Andalucia-Cajasur wave from the podium

Andalucia-Cajasur wave from the podium
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 26

Androni-Giocattoli is presented to the crowd.

Androni-Giocattoli is presented to the crowd.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 26

Colombia line up in Argentina

Colombia line up in Argentina
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 26

Footon-Servetto show off their new yellow and black jerseys

Footon-Servetto show off their new yellow and black jerseys
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 26

ISD-Neri line up in Argentina

ISD-Neri line up in Argentina
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 26

Filippo Pozzato and Katusha are present in Argentina too

Filippo Pozzato and Katusha are present in Argentina too
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 26

Liquigas are presented

Liquigas are presented
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 26

The fans were out in force for the presentation of the teams

The fans were out in force for the presentation of the teams
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 26

Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos

Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 26

Michael Rasmussen stands alongside his Miche teammates

Michael Rasmussen stands alongside his Miche teammates
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 26

Santiago Botero is presented with the Colombian team

Santiago Botero is presented with the Colombian team
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Italy’s Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas Doimo) won his first race of the season at the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis on Monday. The 168-kilometre stage finished in a bunch kick that saw Chicchi rocket to the finish line ahead of Edgardo Simon (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) and compatriot Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), who took second and third respectively.

“I’m very happy to be here racing in Argentina,” Chicchi said. “This is the first win of the year for the team so that make is very, very important. The finish was very, very fast. There was Katusha contending with my team Liquigas and the sprint was very, very strong. My team was incredible today for the amount of work that they did.”

It was a well-deserved victory on behalf of his entire Liquigas-Doimo team, which staged an unbeatable lead-out through the race’s final 10 kilometres. However as the peloton barreled around the final corner with one kilometre remaining it was Italian Road Champion Filippo Pozzato who single-handedly brought teammate Napolitano into the final metres of the sprint, only have him be passed near the line by one faster man.

“In the last kilometre I had Pozzato and Marco Bandiera there for me pushing in the last 500 metres,” Napolitano said. “In the last metres there were guys like Alberto Loddo and a few other guys lined up but Chicchi was the superior sprinter, better than everyone else and he won. This is my first race so I will be going for stage wins here.”

Argentinean sprinter Simon may not have had the most impressive lead-out of his own, but he used his savvy skills to weave his way through the chaotic final few hundred metres. He found himself in the perfect position to sprint for a podium place.

“It was a very important stage today,” Simon said. “When there are teams like Liquigas, Katusha and Diquigiovanni Androni-Giocattoli then the speed is very high and the riders are very strong. We did a good job. I don’t consider myself the fastest sprinter but for us this podium is very important and we are very happy.”

Young Argentinean shines in front of thousands of local fans

The local San Luis junior cycling team kicked off the opening stage of the Tour of San Luis riding ahead of the well-attended peloton for the duration of the neutral start. Activity from the peloton ignited upon the official start of the opening stage of the Tour of San Luis, a 168.4 kilometre road race set along Autopista number 7.

Spanish Professional Continental team Andalucia- Cajasur proved the most aggressive team in the first half of the 168-kilometre stage as its rider Jesus Rosendo put the pressure on an early break away that gained a maximum time advantage of nearly eight minutes.

His break away companions included an array of Spanish speaking riders from South American and Latin American National teams such as Emanuel Guevera (Team Argentina), Luis Mansilla (Team Chile), Arnols Alcolea (Team Cuba), Arlos Castro (Team Colombia).

The five shared the work for some 60 kilometres with the exception of the first mountain sprint located at the 20-kilometre mark that was won by Mansilla, who became the mountains classification leader. The first intermediate sprint was later won by Alcolea.

Mid-race, the large time margin was reduced as the five riders appeared to lose the motivation needed to tackle the endlessly flat highway spanning across thousands of acres of prime Argentinean land. Guevera took matters into his own hands and attacked his breakaway companions gaining an additional three minutes of padding as the others disappeared back into the peloton.

“Everyone start working less and I am here selected by the Argentinean team to race here in the Tour de San Luis,” Guevera said. “This was a great day and I have to thank the province of San Luis.”

Guevera, 20, is the current Argentinean National Champion in the track sprints and his country’s rising star cyclist. Local fans cheered for the young Argentinean, giving him additional motivation to press on alone.

“Being front alone was good and I was able to collect some points today,” Guevera said. “I’m in good form but I was a little nervous to be out there for so long. I want to be out there racing and taking opportunities. Tomorrow will be another day.”

Back in the bunch, teams with quick sprinters not represented in the early move geared up for the second half of the race, eager set up and capture the first stage win. Sprinters nestled protected in the bunch included Italians Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Diomo), Danilo Napolitano and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha), Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giacatolli), Brazilian Luciano Pagliarini (Scott-Marcondes and American Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home).

After more than 120 kilometres on Autopista number 7 heading south east, Guevera got a break from the monotony and made the first right hand turn in nearly three hours of racing. He turned toward the city of Justa Daract where he won the second intermediate sprint of the day, earning the event’s Best Sprinter leader’s jersey and a five thousand pesos bonus.

Signs for the intermediate sprint city also signified some 30 kilometres to the finish line as the lone leader and the peloton made a U-turn back onto the Autopista number 7 this time heading northwest back to the finishing city of Mercedes. His time gap was drastically reduced form six minutes to two minutes to one minute until he was reabsorbed into the peloton.

The Scott Marcondes squad may have been the first team to organize its men in an early lead-out with 20 kilometres out, however, with ten kilometres remaining it was Liquigas-Diomo that proved to have the dominant lead-out train. Other team trains that had a presence near the front was Androni-Giocattoli, Nutrixxion-Sparkasse, Jamis-Sutter Home, Andalucia-Cajasur and Scott-Marcondes.

Weimar Roldan (Colombia) was the last rider to make one final flyer with five kilometres to go but the speed of the peloton eager to sprint swarmed the lone attacker one kilometre later.

Liquigas-Diomo held a firm grip on the front of the peloton as they barreled down Mercedes City streets, in and out of tight corners and undulating pavement. Italian National Champion, Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) popped out front with one kilometre to go down the final straightaway in a valiant effort to keep his teammate Napolitano sheltered. Pozzato swung off the front and let Napolitano loose with 500 metres to go, just enough distance to allow Chicchi to surge past for the victory.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:22:53
2Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
4Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
5Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
6Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
7Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
8Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
9Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
10Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
11Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
12Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
13Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
14Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
15Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
16Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
17Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
18Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
19Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
20Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
21Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
22Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
23Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
24Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
25Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
26Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
27Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
28Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
29Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
30Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
31Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
32Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
33Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
34Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
35Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
36Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
37Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
39Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
40Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
41Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
42Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
43Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
44Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
45Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
46Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
47Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
48Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
49Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
50Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
51Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
52Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
53Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
54Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
55José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
56Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
57Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
58Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
59Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
60Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
61Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
62Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
63Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
64Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
65Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
66Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
67Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
68Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
69Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
70Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
71Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
72Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
73Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
74Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
75Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
76Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
77Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
78Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
79Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
80Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
81Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
82Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
83Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
84Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
85Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha
86Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
87Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
88Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
89Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
90Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
91Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
92David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
93Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
94Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
95Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
96Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
97Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
98Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
99Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
100Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
101Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
102Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
103Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
104Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
105Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
106Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
107Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
108Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
109Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
110Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
111Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
112Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
113Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
114Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
115Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
116Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
117Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
118Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
119Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
120Ramades Treviño (Mex) Mexico
121Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile
122Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:21
123Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
124Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
125Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:00:26
126Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
127Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia0:00:45
128Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:35
130Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
131Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
132Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:02:44
133Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
134Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:13:02

Mountain - La Cumbre, Cat. 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
2Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
3Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina

Fraga, km 56.20
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
2Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
3Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur

Justo Daract, km 127.10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
2Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
3Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni-Giocattoli13:08:39
2Xacobeo-Galicia
3Footon-Servetto
4Selccion Uruguay
5Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
6Seleccion Argentina
7Scott- Marcondes
8Seleccion Alemania
9Jamis-Sutter Home
10Seleccion Colombia
11Katusha
12Seleccion Cuba
13Liquigas-Doimo
14Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
15Andalucia-Cajasur
16Miche
17Seleccion Chile
18Isd-Neri
19Seleccion Mexico

General Classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:22:43
2Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:00:04
3Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:00:05
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:00:06
5Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:00:07
6Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:08
7Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina0:00:09
8Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
9Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:10
10Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
11Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
12Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
13Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
14Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
15Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
16Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
17Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
18Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
19Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
20Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
21Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
22Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
23Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
24Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
25Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
26Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
27Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
28Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
29Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
30Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
31Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
32Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
33Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
34Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
36Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
37Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
38Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
39Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
40Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
41Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
43Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
44Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
45Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
46Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
47Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
48Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
49Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
50Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
51Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
52Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
53Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
54Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
55Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
56José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
57Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
58Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
59Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
60Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
61Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
62Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
63Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
64Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
65Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
66Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
67Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
68Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
69Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
70Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
71Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
72Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
73Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
74Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
75Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
76Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
77Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
78Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
79Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
80Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
81Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
82Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
83Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
84Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
85Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
86Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha
87Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
88Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
89Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
90Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
91Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
92Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
93David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
94Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
95Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
96Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
97Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
98Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
99Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
100Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
101Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
102Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
103Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
104Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
105Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
106Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
107Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
108Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
109Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
110Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
111Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
112Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
113Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
114Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
115Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
116Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
117Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
118Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
119Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
120Ramades Treviño (Mex) Mexico
121Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile
122Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
123Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
124Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
125Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
126Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:31
127Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
128Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
129Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:00:36
130Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia0:00:55
131Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
132Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:45
133Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:02:54
134Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:13:12

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba2
3Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina5pts
2Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba3
3Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos2
4Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina1
5Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
2Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
3Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
4Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
5Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
6Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
7Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
8Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
9Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
10Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
11Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni-Giocattoli13:08:39
2Xacobeo-Galicia
3Footon-Servetto
4Selccion Uruguay
5Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
6Seleccion Argentina
7Scott- Marcondes
8Seleccion Alemania
9Jamis-Sutter Home
10Seleccion Colombia
11Katusha
12Seleccion Cuba
13Liquigas-Doimo
14Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
15Andalucia-Cajasur
16Miche
17Seleccion Chile
18Isd-Neri
19Seleccion Mexico

 

Latest on Cyclingnews