Italy’s Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas Doimo) won his first race of the season at the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis on Monday. The 168-kilometre stage finished in a bunch kick that saw Chicchi rocket to the finish line ahead of Edgardo Simon (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba) and compatriot Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), who took second and third respectively.

“I’m very happy to be here racing in Argentina,” Chicchi said. “This is the first win of the year for the team so that make is very, very important. The finish was very, very fast. There was Katusha contending with my team Liquigas and the sprint was very, very strong. My team was incredible today for the amount of work that they did.”

It was a well-deserved victory on behalf of his entire Liquigas-Doimo team, which staged an unbeatable lead-out through the race’s final 10 kilometres. However as the peloton barreled around the final corner with one kilometre remaining it was Italian Road Champion Filippo Pozzato who single-handedly brought teammate Napolitano into the final metres of the sprint, only have him be passed near the line by one faster man.

“In the last kilometre I had Pozzato and Marco Bandiera there for me pushing in the last 500 metres,” Napolitano said. “In the last metres there were guys like Alberto Loddo and a few other guys lined up but Chicchi was the superior sprinter, better than everyone else and he won. This is my first race so I will be going for stage wins here.”

Argentinean sprinter Simon may not have had the most impressive lead-out of his own, but he used his savvy skills to weave his way through the chaotic final few hundred metres. He found himself in the perfect position to sprint for a podium place.

“It was a very important stage today,” Simon said. “When there are teams like Liquigas, Katusha and Diquigiovanni Androni-Giocattoli then the speed is very high and the riders are very strong. We did a good job. I don’t consider myself the fastest sprinter but for us this podium is very important and we are very happy.”

Young Argentinean shines in front of thousands of local fans

The local San Luis junior cycling team kicked off the opening stage of the Tour of San Luis riding ahead of the well-attended peloton for the duration of the neutral start. Activity from the peloton ignited upon the official start of the opening stage of the Tour of San Luis, a 168.4 kilometre road race set along Autopista number 7.

Spanish Professional Continental team Andalucia- Cajasur proved the most aggressive team in the first half of the 168-kilometre stage as its rider Jesus Rosendo put the pressure on an early break away that gained a maximum time advantage of nearly eight minutes.

His break away companions included an array of Spanish speaking riders from South American and Latin American National teams such as Emanuel Guevera (Team Argentina), Luis Mansilla (Team Chile), Arnols Alcolea (Team Cuba), Arlos Castro (Team Colombia).

The five shared the work for some 60 kilometres with the exception of the first mountain sprint located at the 20-kilometre mark that was won by Mansilla, who became the mountains classification leader. The first intermediate sprint was later won by Alcolea.

Mid-race, the large time margin was reduced as the five riders appeared to lose the motivation needed to tackle the endlessly flat highway spanning across thousands of acres of prime Argentinean land. Guevera took matters into his own hands and attacked his breakaway companions gaining an additional three minutes of padding as the others disappeared back into the peloton.

“Everyone start working less and I am here selected by the Argentinean team to race here in the Tour de San Luis,” Guevera said. “This was a great day and I have to thank the province of San Luis.”

Guevera, 20, is the current Argentinean National Champion in the track sprints and his country’s rising star cyclist. Local fans cheered for the young Argentinean, giving him additional motivation to press on alone.

“Being front alone was good and I was able to collect some points today,” Guevera said. “I’m in good form but I was a little nervous to be out there for so long. I want to be out there racing and taking opportunities. Tomorrow will be another day.”

Back in the bunch, teams with quick sprinters not represented in the early move geared up for the second half of the race, eager set up and capture the first stage win. Sprinters nestled protected in the bunch included Italians Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Diomo), Danilo Napolitano and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha), Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giacatolli), Brazilian Luciano Pagliarini (Scott-Marcondes and American Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home).

After more than 120 kilometres on Autopista number 7 heading south east, Guevera got a break from the monotony and made the first right hand turn in nearly three hours of racing. He turned toward the city of Justa Daract where he won the second intermediate sprint of the day, earning the event’s Best Sprinter leader’s jersey and a five thousand pesos bonus.

Signs for the intermediate sprint city also signified some 30 kilometres to the finish line as the lone leader and the peloton made a U-turn back onto the Autopista number 7 this time heading northwest back to the finishing city of Mercedes. His time gap was drastically reduced form six minutes to two minutes to one minute until he was reabsorbed into the peloton.

The Scott Marcondes squad may have been the first team to organize its men in an early lead-out with 20 kilometres out, however, with ten kilometres remaining it was Liquigas-Diomo that proved to have the dominant lead-out train. Other team trains that had a presence near the front was Androni-Giocattoli, Nutrixxion-Sparkasse, Jamis-Sutter Home, Andalucia-Cajasur and Scott-Marcondes.

Weimar Roldan (Colombia) was the last rider to make one final flyer with five kilometres to go but the speed of the peloton eager to sprint swarmed the lone attacker one kilometre later.

Liquigas-Diomo held a firm grip on the front of the peloton as they barreled down Mercedes City streets, in and out of tight corners and undulating pavement. Italian National Champion, Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) popped out front with one kilometre to go down the final straightaway in a valiant effort to keep his teammate Napolitano sheltered. Pozzato swung off the front and let Napolitano loose with 500 metres to go, just enough distance to allow Chicchi to surge past for the victory.





Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4:22:53 2 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 4 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 5 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 6 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 7 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 8 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 9 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 10 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 11 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 12 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 13 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 14 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 15 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 16 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 17 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 18 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 19 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 20 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 21 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 22 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 23 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 24 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 25 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 26 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 27 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 28 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 29 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 30 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 31 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 32 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 33 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 34 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 35 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 36 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 37 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 39 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 40 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 41 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 42 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 43 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 44 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 45 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 46 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 47 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 48 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 49 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 50 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 51 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 52 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 53 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 54 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 55 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 56 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 57 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 58 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 59 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 60 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 61 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 62 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 63 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 64 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 65 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 66 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 67 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 68 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 69 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 70 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 71 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 72 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 73 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 74 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 75 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 76 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 77 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 78 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 79 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 80 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 81 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 82 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 83 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 84 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 85 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha 86 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 87 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 88 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 89 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 90 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 91 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 92 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 93 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 94 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 95 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 96 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 97 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 98 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 99 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 100 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 101 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 102 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 103 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 104 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 105 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 106 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 107 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 108 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 109 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 110 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 111 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 112 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 113 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 114 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 115 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 116 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 117 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 118 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 119 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 120 Ramades Treviño (Mex) Mexico 121 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 122 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:21 123 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 124 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 125 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:00:26 126 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 127 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 0:00:45 128 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:35 130 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 131 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 132 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:02:44 133 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 134 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:13:02

Mountain - La Cumbre, Cat. 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 3 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina

Fraga, km 56.20 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 2 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 3 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur

Justo Daract, km 127.10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 2 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 3 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni-Giocattoli 13:08:39 2 Xacobeo-Galicia 3 Footon-Servetto 4 Selccion Uruguay 5 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 6 Seleccion Argentina 7 Scott- Marcondes 8 Seleccion Alemania 9 Jamis-Sutter Home 10 Seleccion Colombia 11 Katusha 12 Seleccion Cuba 13 Liquigas-Doimo 14 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 15 Andalucia-Cajasur 16 Miche 17 Seleccion Chile 18 Isd-Neri 19 Seleccion Mexico

General Classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4:22:43 2 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:04 3 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:00:05 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:00:06 5 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:00:07 6 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:08 7 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:00:09 8 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 9 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:10 10 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 11 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 12 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 13 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 14 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 15 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 16 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 17 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 18 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 19 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 20 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 21 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 22 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 23 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 24 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 25 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 26 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 27 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 28 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 29 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 30 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 31 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 32 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 33 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 34 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 36 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 37 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 38 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 39 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 40 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 41 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 44 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 45 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 46 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 47 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 48 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 49 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 50 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 51 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 52 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 53 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 54 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 55 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 56 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 57 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 58 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 59 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 60 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 61 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 62 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 63 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 64 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 65 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 66 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 67 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 68 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 69 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 70 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 71 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 72 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 73 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 74 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 75 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 76 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 77 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 78 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 79 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 80 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 82 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 83 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 84 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 85 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 86 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha 87 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 88 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 89 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 90 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 91 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 92 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 93 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 94 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 95 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 96 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 97 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 98 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 99 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 100 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 101 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 102 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 103 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 104 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 105 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 106 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 107 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 108 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 109 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 110 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 111 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 112 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 113 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 114 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 115 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 116 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 117 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 118 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 119 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 120 Ramades Treviño (Mex) Mexico 121 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 122 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 123 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 124 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 125 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 126 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:31 127 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 128 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 129 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:00:36 130 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 0:00:55 131 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 132 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:45 133 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:02:54 134 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:13:12

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 2 3 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 5 pts 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 3 3 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 2 4 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 1 5 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 2 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 3 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 4 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 5 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 6 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 7 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 8 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 9 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 10 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 11 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina