Miguel Angel Rubiano (D’Angelo & Antenucci) stormed to victory on stage six of the Tour de San Luis after spending more than 180 km off the front of the race as part of a large breakaway. The Colombian dominated the queen stage’s final ascent to La Carolina by a minute and half to beat one of his breakaway companions Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) into second.

“I felt good today,” Rubiano said. “I got over the climb and had enough left to make it to the finish line. The stage was very hard and the breakaway I was in worked well together until the last climb. I’m a little surprised that I was able to win the race but I was feeling good on the climbs and there was a lot of climbing today.”

Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) jumped from the peloton several times on the ascent and rode in for third place, some 30 seconds ahead of the decisive group of climbers. The Chilean moved into the lead of the overall classification, 38 seconds ahead of José Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) and Josue Moyano (Team Argentina).

“I’m really happy with this position,” Arriagada said. “I felt good on the first climb so I attacked on the second climb. I got up to Piedra and we worked to the finish line. I felt bad for Tondo but this happens in bike racing. I feel sorry for him but it happens.”

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) started the decisive stage as the race leader. The Spaniard looked to have the overall sewn up after passing the final ascent with the lead group of climbers. An unfortunate crash on the way to the finish line took him out of contention in the overall classification.

“We reacted well to Arriagada to try and catch him at the top but just after the top I started to feel like sooner or later I would get dropped,” Tondo said. “I thought the finish was flat but there were a lot of little hills and every time we got to one of them I felt bad. I touched Marco’s rear wheel and crashed alone. I am disappointed because my team was working really well for me.”

Eros Capecchi’s (Liquigas-Cannondale) eighth place on the day provisionally moved him into third place overall. However, race officials added 20 seconds to his finishing time for drafting off the team vehicle following a crash in the last 20 km. The additional time moved him down into fourth place overall.

Chaos on La Carolina

An 11-rider breakaway approached the final 15 km climb to La Carolina with a three-minute advantage over the driving peloton that included overall race leader, Tondo.

In the break, Rubiano launched his winning attack at the base of the climb and gained more than a minute ahead of Piedra. An unfortunate series of mechanicals forced Piedra to get off his bike and stand at the side of the road for assistance, losing valuable time to Rubiano.

Behind, the climbers emerged from the peloton on the ascent, including Tondo and his teammate Mauricio Soler (Movistar), Josue Moyano (Team Argentina), Gonzalo Garrido (Team Chile), Camilo Gomez (Team Colombia), Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and José Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli). The seven riders caught up to one of the remaining breakaway riders Maarten De Jonge (Endura Racing).

Arriagada made his final attack on the rolling terrain after the ascent and caught breakaway rider Piedra, who was riding in second place. The pair worked together to try and close the gap to Rubiano but were not successful.

Rubiano crossed the line a minute and half ahead of Piedra in second and Arriagada in third. “Arriagada came up to me and we worked together to the line because he was interested in gaining time in the overall and I was interested in the podium,” Rubiano said.

Tondo crashed on the way to the finish line and lost 15 minutes on the stage, knocking him out of the overall classification.

Two men standing after all-day break

Some 140 racers lined up to start the highly anticipated queen stage six at the Tour de San Luis. The 193.5km parcours included two lengthy category one ascents.

The first climb of nearly 25 kms was located mid-race on the Alto de Nogoli and the second during the final 15 kms of the race up to La Carolina. The climbing offered one last chance to make a difference to the overall classification, led by Tondo.

A breakaway was established inside the first 15 km and it included Miguel Rubiano (D’Angelo & Antenucci) and Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada), who were the highest placed riders in the overall at 4:56 and 5:44 minutes respectively.

Also in the break were 2009 overall winner Alfredo Lucero (Team Argentina), Nerz Dominik (Liquigas-Cannondale), Christian Meier and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa-Flaminia), and David Bernabeu (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Jonathan Millan and Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia), Maarten De Jonge and Robert Patridge (Endura Racing) and Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

They started up the first lengthy ascent through the winding shallow base of Routa Nogoli in the Rio Grande. The pitches steepened as the riders proceeded up the high-desert mountain walls of the Andes. The group remained intact with the exception of Roldan, who fell off pace near the top.

The gruellingly long ascent culminated with the third intermediate King of the Mountains prime won by Millan. The peak was followed by a fast and twisty descent where officials warned of dangerous sections. The group made it to the bottom, minus Patridge, who flatted and ever regained contact with the leaders.

The breakaway was notified of a six and half-minute lead along the flat Routa 146. The riders took the time to drink as much cold water as possible under the warm 35C temperatures. Their lead dropped considerably in the flat run in to the final climb to La Carolina.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 5:22:14 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:01:29 3 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 4 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:02:01 5 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:02:03 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:05 9 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:02:06 10 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:04:25 11 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 13 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 14 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 15 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 16 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 17 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 18 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 19 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:04:30 22 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:32 23 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:44 24 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:48 25 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:53 26 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:07:20 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:55 28 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 29 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 30 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 31 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 32 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 33 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 34 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 35 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 36 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 37 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:08:00 38 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:10:00 39 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 40 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:10:02 41 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:13:18 42 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:13:19 43 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 44 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 45 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 46 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 47 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 48 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:15:01 49 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 0:15:05 50 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 51 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 55 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 56 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 57 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 58 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 59 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 60 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 61 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 62 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 63 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 64 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 65 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 66 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:16:53 67 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 68 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 69 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:27 70 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:17:58 71 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 72 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 73 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 74 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 75 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:18:04 76 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:18:13 77 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:21:29 78 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:23:00 79 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 80 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:23:03 81 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 82 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 83 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 84 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 85 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 86 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 87 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 88 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 89 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:23:07 90 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:23:15 92 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:25:02 93 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:27:38 94 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 95 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 96 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 97 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 98 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 99 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 100 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 101 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 102 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 103 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 104 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 105 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 106 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 107 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 108 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 109 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 110 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 111 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 112 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 113 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 114 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 115 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 116 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 117 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli

La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 26.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 2 3 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 1

Nogoli (Cat. 1), km. 60.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 8 3 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 6 4 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 4 5 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 2 6 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Cerro El Amago (Cat. 1), km. 175.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 10 pts 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 8 3 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 6 4 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 4 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 2 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Nogoli, km. 84,80 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 3 pts 2 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 2 3 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 1

S.Francisco Del Monte De, km. 156,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 2 3 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chile 16:14:37 2 Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:29 3 Argentina 0:02:56 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:42 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:27 6 Colombia 0:08:31 7 D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:11:35 8 Endura Racing 0:12:03 9 UnitedHealthcare 0:14:42 10 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:23:08 11 De Rosa-Flaminia 0:24:13 12 Androni-Giocattoli 0:24:21 13 ONDA 0:25:53 14 Cuba 0:29:33 15 Ecuador 0:36:30 16 Movistar 0:37:20 17 Uruguay 0:39:56 18 Bolivia 0:43:00 19 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:55:45

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 22:05:59 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:38 3 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:01:51 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:02:42 6 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:04:36 7 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:04:56 8 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:05:24 9 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:05:38 10 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:05:53 11 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:06:17 12 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:07:08 13 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:07:16 14 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:51 15 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:08:33 16 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:08:35 17 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:08:38 18 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:09:03 19 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 0:09:36 20 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:10:59 21 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:01 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:11:06 23 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 0:13:03 24 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:05 25 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:13:23 26 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:13:33 27 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:13:35 28 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:14:55 29 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:15:21 30 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:15:35 31 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 0:15:56 32 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:16:29 33 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 0:16:41 34 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:16:47 35 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:16:54 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:01 37 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:18:05 38 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:57 39 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 0:19:50 40 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:19:55 41 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:20:41 42 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:55 43 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:21:01 44 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:21:30 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:48 48 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:21:51 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:52 50 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:21:58 51 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:22:06 52 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:22:19 53 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 0:22:59 54 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:23:42 55 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 0:23:49 56 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:24:23 57 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:25:10 58 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:25:53 59 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 0:25:56 60 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:27:25 61 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:27:47 62 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 0:27:48 63 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:29:04 64 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:29:39 65 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:30:09 66 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:30:19 67 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:21 68 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:30:36 69 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 0:32:16 70 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:32:38 71 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:34:37 72 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:34:38 73 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 74 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:35:14 75 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:35:15 76 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:36:30 77 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:37:15 78 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:37:26 79 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:38:19 80 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 0:38:39 81 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:40:30 82 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:40:33 83 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:40:42 84 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:41:01 85 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:42:41 86 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:42:59 87 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 0:44:22 88 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:44:44 89 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:45:01 90 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:45:03 91 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:45:21 92 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:45:40 93 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:46:14 94 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:46:16 95 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:46:39 96 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 0:46:50 97 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:56 98 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:48:13 99 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:48:56 100 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:49:11 101 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:49:32 102 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:50:07 103 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:51:27 104 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:51:28 105 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:51:32 106 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:52:00 107 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 0:52:16 108 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:52:40 109 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:53:40 110 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:53:53 111 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 0:54:44 112 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 0:56:11 113 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:58:06 114 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 1:00:42 115 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 1:09:47 116 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 1:14:59 117 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 1:17:05

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 16 pts 2 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 14 3 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 13 4 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 10 6 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 10 7 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 9 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 7 10 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 11 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 6

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 16 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 13 3 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 6 4 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 5 5 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 4 6 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 3 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 2 8 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 9 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 1 10 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 1 11 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 4 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 6 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 7 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia