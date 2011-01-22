Trending

Rubiano claims the stage as La Carolina crowns Arriagada race leader

Tondo, Basso lose 15 minutes

Image 1 of 19

Marco Arriagada crests the final climb ahead of Mauricio Soler
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Marco Arriagada crests the final climb ahead of Mauricio Soler
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 19

Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) rides in the break
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) rides in the break
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 19

The Movistar team before their unfortunate stage

The Movistar team before their unfortunate stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 19

Riders make their way up the climb

Riders make their way up the climb
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 19

Team Colombia pose with Jose Rujano and Gianni Savio

Team Colombia pose with Jose Rujano and Gianni Savio
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 19

Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) rides to second on the stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) rides to second on the stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 19

Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia) goes on the attack

Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 19

Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) rides to the stage win
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) rides to the stage win
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 19

Rubiano tops the stage six podium

Rubiano tops the stage six podium
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 19

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 19

The group of Perez and Tondo came in over 15 minutes down on the stage winner
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The group of Perez and Tondo came in over 15 minutes down on the stage winner
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 19

Marco Arriagada (Chile) climbed into the race lead

Marco Arriagada (Chile) climbed into the race lead
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 19

Xavier Tondo (Movistar)

Xavier Tondo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 19

Xavier Tondo comes in over 15 minutes down, losing the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Xavier Tondo comes in over 15 minutes down, losing the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 19

Miguel Angel Rubiano hammered to the stage win at La Carolina
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Miguel Angel Rubiano hammered to the stage win at La Carolina
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 19

No, this isn't a mountain bike race, but a stream crossing gave a little relief on a scorching day
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

No, this isn't a mountain bike race, but a stream crossing gave a little relief on a scorching day
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 19

Jonathan Millan (Colombia) scored KOM points but fell shy of taking the jersey
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Jonathan Millan (Colombia) scored KOM points but fell shy of taking the jersey
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 19

The breakaway on stage six

The breakaway on stage six
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 19

Tondo is consoled by teammate Mauricio Soler after crashing out of the race lead.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Tondo is consoled by teammate Mauricio Soler after crashing out of the race lead.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Miguel Angel Rubiano (D’Angelo & Antenucci) stormed to victory on stage six of the Tour de San Luis after spending more than 180 km off the front of the race as part of a large breakaway. The Colombian dominated the queen stage’s final ascent to La Carolina by a minute and half to beat one of his breakaway companions Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) into second.

“I felt good today,” Rubiano said. “I got over the climb and had enough left to make it to the finish line. The stage was very hard and the breakaway I was in worked well together until the last climb. I’m a little surprised that I was able to win the race but I was feeling good on the climbs and there was a lot of climbing today.”

Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) jumped from the peloton several times on the ascent and rode in for third place, some 30 seconds ahead of the decisive group of climbers. The Chilean moved into the lead of the overall classification, 38 seconds ahead of José Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) and Josue Moyano (Team Argentina).

“I’m really happy with this position,” Arriagada said. “I felt good on the first climb so I attacked on the second climb. I got up to Piedra and we worked to the finish line. I felt bad for Tondo but this happens in bike racing. I feel sorry for him but it happens.”

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) started the decisive stage as the race leader. The Spaniard looked to have the overall sewn up after passing the final ascent with the lead group of climbers. An unfortunate crash on the way to the finish line took him out of contention in the overall classification.

“We reacted well to Arriagada to try and catch him at the top but just after the top I started to feel like sooner or later I would get dropped,” Tondo said. “I thought the finish was flat but there were a lot of little hills and every time we got to one of them I felt bad. I touched Marco’s rear wheel and crashed alone. I am disappointed because my team was working really well for me.”

Eros Capecchi’s (Liquigas-Cannondale) eighth place on the day provisionally moved him into third place overall. However, race officials added 20 seconds to his finishing time for drafting off the team vehicle following a crash in the last 20 km. The additional time moved him down into fourth place overall.

Chaos on La Carolina

An 11-rider breakaway approached the final 15 km climb to La Carolina with a three-minute advantage over the driving peloton that included overall race leader, Tondo.

In the break, Rubiano launched his winning attack at the base of the climb and gained more than a minute ahead of Piedra. An unfortunate series of mechanicals forced Piedra to get off his bike and stand at the side of the road for assistance, losing valuable time to Rubiano.

Behind, the climbers emerged from the peloton on the ascent, including Tondo and his teammate Mauricio Soler (Movistar), Josue Moyano (Team Argentina), Gonzalo Garrido (Team Chile), Camilo Gomez (Team Colombia), Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and José Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli). The seven riders caught up to one of the remaining breakaway riders Maarten De Jonge (Endura Racing).

Arriagada made his final attack on the rolling terrain after the ascent and caught breakaway rider Piedra, who was riding in second place. The pair worked together to try and close the gap to Rubiano but were not successful.

Rubiano crossed the line a minute and half ahead of Piedra in second and Arriagada in third. “Arriagada came up to me and we worked together to the line because he was interested in gaining time in the overall and I was interested in the podium,” Rubiano said.

Tondo crashed on the way to the finish line and lost 15 minutes on the stage, knocking him out of the overall classification.

Two men standing after all-day break

Some 140 racers lined up to start the highly anticipated queen stage six at the Tour de San Luis. The 193.5km parcours included two lengthy category one ascents.

The first climb of nearly 25 kms was located mid-race on the Alto de Nogoli and the second during the final 15 kms of the race up to La Carolina. The climbing offered one last chance to make a difference to the overall classification, led by Tondo.

A breakaway was established inside the first 15 km and it included Miguel Rubiano (D’Angelo & Antenucci) and Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada), who were the highest placed riders in the overall at 4:56 and 5:44 minutes respectively.

Also in the break were 2009 overall winner Alfredo Lucero (Team Argentina), Nerz Dominik (Liquigas-Cannondale), Christian Meier and Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa-Flaminia), and David Bernabeu (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Jonathan Millan and Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia), Maarten De Jonge and Robert Patridge (Endura Racing) and Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

They started up the first lengthy ascent through the winding shallow base of Routa Nogoli in the Rio Grande. The pitches steepened as the riders proceeded up the high-desert mountain walls of the Andes. The group remained intact with the exception of Roldan, who fell off pace near the top.

The gruellingly long ascent culminated with the third intermediate King of the Mountains prime won by Millan. The peak was followed by a fast and twisty descent where officials warned of dangerous sections. The group made it to the bottom, minus Patridge, who flatted and ever regained contact with the leaders.

The breakaway was notified of a six and half-minute lead along the flat Routa 146. The riders took the time to drink as much cold water as possible under the warm 35C temperatures. Their lead dropped considerably in the flat run in to the final climb to La Carolina.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci5:22:14
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:01:29
3Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
4Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:02:01
5Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
6Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
7Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:02:03
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:05
9Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:02:06
10Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:04:25
11Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
13Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
14Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
15Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
16Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
17Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
18Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
19Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:04:30
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:32
23Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:44
24Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:48
25Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:04:53
26Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:07:20
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:55
28Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
29Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
30Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
31Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
32Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
33Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
34Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
35Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
36Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
37Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:08:00
38Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:10:00
39Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
40Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:10:02
41David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:13:18
42Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:13:19
43Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
44Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
45Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
46Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
47Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
48Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:15:01
49Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar0:15:05
50Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
51Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
55Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
56Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
57Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
58Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
59Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
60Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
61Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
62Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
63Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
64Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
65Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
66Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:16:53
67Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
68Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
69David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:27
70Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:17:58
71Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
72Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
73Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
74Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
75Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:18:04
76Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:18:13
77Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador0:21:29
78Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:23:00
79Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
80Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:23:03
81Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
82Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
83Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
84Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
85Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
86Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
87Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
88Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
89Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:23:07
90Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:23:15
92Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:25:02
93Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:27:38
94Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
95Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
96Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
97Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
98Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
99Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
100Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
101Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
102Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
103Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
104Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
105Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
106Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
107Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
108Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
109Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
110Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
111Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
112Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
113Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
114Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
115Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
116Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
117Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli

La Florida (Cat. 3), km. 26.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia3pts
2Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina2
3David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada1

Nogoli (Cat. 1), km. 60.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia10pts
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada8
3David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada6
4Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina4
5Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare2
6Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Cerro El Amago (Cat. 1), km. 175.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci10pts
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada8
3Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile6
4Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar4
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar2
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Nogoli, km. 84,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing3pts
2Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare2
3David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada1

S.Francisco Del Monte De, km. 156,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare3pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci2
3Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chile16:14:37
2Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:29
3Argentina0:02:56
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:42
5AG2R La Mondiale0:05:27
6Colombia0:08:31
7D'Angelo & Antenucci0:11:35
8Endura Racing0:12:03
9UnitedHealthcare0:14:42
10Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:23:08
11De Rosa-Flaminia0:24:13
12Androni-Giocattoli0:24:21
13ONDA0:25:53
14Cuba0:29:33
15Ecuador0:36:30
16Movistar0:37:20
17Uruguay0:39:56
18Bolivia0:43:00
19Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:55:45

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile22:05:59
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:38
3Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:01:51
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:02:42
6Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:04:36
7Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:04:56
8Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:05:24
9Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:05:38
10Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:05:53
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:06:17
12Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:07:08
13Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:07:16
14Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:51
15David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:08:33
16Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:08:35
17Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:08:38
18Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:09:03
19Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina0:09:36
20Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:10:59
21Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:01
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:11:06
23Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar0:13:03
24Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:05
25Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia0:13:23
26Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:13:33
27Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:13:35
28Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:14:55
29Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:15:21
30Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:15:35
31Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda0:15:56
32Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:16:29
33Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador0:16:41
34Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:16:47
35Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:16:54
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:01
37Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:18:05
38Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:18:57
39Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia0:19:50
40Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:19:55
41Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:20:41
42David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:55
43Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:21:01
44Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
46Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:21:30
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:48
48Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:21:51
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:52
50David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:21:58
51Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:22:06
52Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:22:19
53Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar0:22:59
54Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:23:42
55Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare0:23:49
56Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:24:23
57Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:25:10
58Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:25:53
59Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay0:25:56
60Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:27:25
61Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:27:47
62Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia0:27:48
63Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:29:04
64Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:29:39
65Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:30:09
66Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:30:19
67Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:21
68Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:30:36
69Celio Sousa (Por) Onda0:32:16
70Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:32:38
71Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:34:37
72Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:34:38
73Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
74Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:35:14
75Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:35:15
76Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:36:30
77Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:37:15
78Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:37:26
79Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:38:19
80Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar0:38:39
81Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:40:30
82Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:40:33
83Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador0:40:42
84Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:41:01
85Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:42:41
86Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:42:59
87Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia0:44:22
88Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:44:44
89Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:45:01
90Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:45:03
91Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:45:21
92Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:45:40
93Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:46:14
94Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:46:16
95Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:46:39
96Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar0:46:50
97Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:56
98Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:48:13
99Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:48:56
100Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:49:11
101Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:49:32
102Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:50:07
103Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:51:27
104Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:51:28
105Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:51:32
106Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:52:00
107Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda0:52:16
108Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:52:40
109Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:53:40
110Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:53:53
111Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay0:54:44
112Bruno Lima (Por) Onda0:56:11
113Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:58:06
114Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse1:00:42
115Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba1:09:47
116Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador1:14:59
117Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay1:17:05

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada16pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile14
3Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia13
4Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli10
5Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci10
6Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina10
7Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
9David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada7
10Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6
11Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar6

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile16pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay13
3Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina6
4Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare5
5Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada4
6Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing3
7Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci2
8Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
9Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada1
10David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada1
11Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
4Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
5Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
6Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
7Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Argentina66:25:50
2Chile0:05:09
3Andalucia-Caja Granada0:10:03
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:54
5Colombia0:16:40
6Endura Racing0:21:03
7AG2R La Mondiale0:21:08
8UnitedHealthcare0:31:55
9D'Angelo & Antenucci0:34:17
10Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:39:30
11Movistar0:48:01
12Androni-Giocattoli0:48:15
13Cuba0:51:06
14ONDA0:53:34
15De Rosa-Flaminia0:54:10
16Ecuador1:03:02
17Uruguay1:11:27
18Bolivia1:13:02
19Nutrixxion-Sparkasse1:37:12

 

