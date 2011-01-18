Trending

Image 1 of 36

Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Giocattoli) celebrates a fine win.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Image 2 of 36

Hernan Buenahora (Colombia)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 36

Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 36

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) and Edwin Avila (Colombia)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 36

Spain's Pablo Lastras (Movistar)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 36

Ivan Basso and Xavier Tondo

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 36

Ivan Basso flanked by two Colombia riders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

Ivan Basso and Jacopo Guarnieri in the new Liquigas-Cannondale colours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

THe pace was steady early on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

The peloton fills the whole road

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Blue skies and sun for the riders in the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

Xavier Tondo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

Xavier Tondo with his new Movistar teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 36

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 36

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) got it

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 36

Roberto Ferrari with Androni Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 36

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) wins stage one in the Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 36

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 36

The podium celebrations

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 36

The D'Angelo & Antenucci riders show off their new kit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 36

The podium: Maximiliano Richeze (D'Angelo & Antenucci), Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) and Jacobo Guarneri (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 23 of 36

Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Giocattoli) closes in on the win.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)
Image 24 of 36

The Colombian team has a laugh

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 36

Jose Serpa (Androni) and Mauricio Soler (Movistar)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 36

Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada) and Juan Lucero (Team Argentina) in the break

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 27 of 36

The peloton on stage 1

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 28 of 36

Lucero and Rosendo fight the crosswins on stage 1

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 29 of 36

Lucero pulls into the wind

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 30 of 36

The peloton gets underway on the Tour de San Luis opening stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 31 of 36

The group all together on a hot day

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 32 of 36

The Cuban team

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 33 of 36

The Colombian team car

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 34 of 36

Basso takes it easy on stage 1

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 35 of 36

A fan gets ready to cheer on the peloton

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 36 of 36

Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Giocattoli) grabs stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.

(Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)

Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Giocattoli) put his last name to the test when he stepped on the gas with 250 metres to go and won the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis on the streets of Justo Daract.

The Italian was one of a handful of sprinters that made the decisive split in the peloton with 20 kilometres to go including Maximiliano Richeze (D’Angelo & Antenucci) who placed second and Jacobo Guarneri (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third.

"I wanted to be on Max Richeze’s wheel and that is where I ended up," Ferrari said. "I thought that in that group of 20 riders he would be the fastest. The sprint straightaway was very long and I started my sprint at a couple hundred metres to go, a little late. I felt really good. It was too hot today but I felt good."

Ferrari will start stage two’s 156 km road race wearing the leader’s jersey but does not expect to hold on to it after the mountaintop ascent to Mirador del Potrero. The best climber competition is led by breakaway rider Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada) and his race-day companion Juan Lucero (Team Argentina) leads the best sprinter competition.

Strong cross winds force decisive split

After a relatively tranquil 140 kms, the peloton shattered along Highway 7 with 20 kilometres to go due to strong cross winds and the efforts of several motivated teams and racers.

"The wind was very, very strong today and so it was our plan to stay at the front of the race, especially near the end," Ferrari said. "We had Jose Serpa with us and that was great because he is our general classification rider."

Those who made the split included Ferrari’s teammates Angel Vicioso and Jose Serpa, who placed second to Vincenzo Nibali in last year’s general classification. Guarneri ended the race with a podium sprint with help from his teammate Nerz Dominik and overall contender Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale).

"We had a few riders in that front group and it was good that we had a fast sprinter like Ferrari," Serpa said. "To have three of us in the front is a good situation for our team. There were a few good climbers in the front group. I am happy because there was a small gap to the next big group and all those small amount of seconds will count later in the race."

Five riders represented Team Argentina in the move with 2007 overall winner Jorge Giacinti, 2009 overall winner Alfredo Lucero, Walter Perez, Mauro Richeze and Gerargo Fernandez. Also in the front move was former stage winner Xavier Tondo (Movistar), David De Lay (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Iker Camano (Endura racing), Patxi Vila and Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa-Flaminia), Emanuel Yanes and Jorge Soto (Team Uruguay).

The hot and windy long haul to Justo Daract

Liquigas-Cannondale arrived to the start of the opening stage sign-in wearing race radios in protest of the International Cycling Union (UCI) decision to prohibit them. The event’s chief official instructed the team to remove the radios before the start of the race.

The stage opened with three eight-kilometre circuits around the city of San Luis. After two relatively uneventful laps, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada) ignited the race with a solo attack. He was later joined by Juan Lucero (Team Argentina) and the pair gained a three-minute advantage ahead of the peloton as they headed out onto Autopista 7. They would stay on that road for the next 140kms until reaching the finishing town of Justo Daract.

Rosendo kicked off the event’s best climber competition after taking full points the stages first and only King of the Mountain located 50 kms into the stage. The pair increased their lead to more than eight minutes however, their chances of making it to the finish line were slim with strong cross-head winds and more than 100 kms to go.

Lucero picked up full points in the two sprint hot spots located in Fraga and Villa Mercedes. The Argentine sprinter will no doubt want to contest the event’s sprint jersey, coached by his teammate and last year’s best sprinter Walter Perez.

Back in the peloton, Liquigas-Cannondale, Movistar and Androni-Giocattoli picked up the tempo to reduce the time to the breakaway to a more manageable margin of one and half minute. Lucero’s breakaway move helped to absolve his nine remaining teammates from having to chase and allowed them to prepare a fresh lead-out for sprinter Mauro Richeze. One of Richeze’s sprint competitors was his older brother Maximiliano along with Ferrari and both ended up taking the two top spots on the podium.

"I am very, very happy with Ferrari," said Androni-Giocattoli directeur Gianni Savio. "He is a very good sprinter and he is not even at 100 percent top form yet. I think he is at about 80 percent right now and I hope that he will continue to win races in Europe. Many compliments to my whole team today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli4:59:30
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
3Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
5Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
6Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
7Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
8Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
9David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
12Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
13Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
14Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
15Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
16Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:00:05
17Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:08
18Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
19Emanuel Yanes (Uru) Uruguay
20Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:00:38
21Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
22Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
23Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
24Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
25Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
26Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
27Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
28Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
29Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
30Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
31Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Brasil
32Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
33Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
34Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
35Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
36Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
37Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
38Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
39Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
40David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
41David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
42Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
43Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
45Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
46Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
47Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
48Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
49Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
51Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
52Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
53Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
54Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
55Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
56Felix R. Cardenas (Col) Colombia
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
58Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
59Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
60Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
61Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
62Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
63Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
64Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
65Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
66Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
67Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
68Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
69Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
70Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
72Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
73Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
74Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
75Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
76Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
78Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
79Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
80Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
81Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
82Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
83Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
84Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
85Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
86Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
87Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
88Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
89Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
90Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
92Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
93Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
94Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
95Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:01:53
96Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
97Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:02:17
98Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
99Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
100Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
101Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
102Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
103Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
104Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
105Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
106Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
107Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
108Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
109Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
111Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
112Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
113Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
114Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
115Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
116Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
117Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
118Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
119Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
120Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
121Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
122Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
123Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
124Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
125Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
126Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
127Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
128Rodigo Cuevas (Chi) Chile0:03:45
129Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
130Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:07:19
131Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
132Samuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay0:07:33
133Juan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay0:07:36
134Fernando Rolon (Par) Paraguay
135Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:11
136Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
137Victor H. Tarqui (Bol) Bolivia
138Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
139Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
140Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile
141Sebastin Araya (Chi) Chile0:10:20
142Oscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay0:14:40

La Cumbre (Cat. 3), km. 49.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada3pts
2Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina2
3Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina1

Fraga, km. 85,10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada2
3Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba1

Villa Mercedes, km. 127,10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada2
3Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni-Giocattoli14:58:30
2Argentina
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:08
4De Rosa-Flaminia0:00:38
5Uruguay0:00:46
6Endura Racing0:01:16
7D'Angelo & Antenucci
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Movistar
10Colombia0:01:54
11ONDA
12Andalucia-Caja Granada
13Ecuador
14Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
15Brazil
16UnitedHealthcare
17Cuba
18Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
19Chile0:03:09
20Bolivia0:05:12
21Paraguay0:17:09

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli4:59:20
2Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:00:04
3Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
4Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:00:10
5Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
6Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
7Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
8Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
9David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
12Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
13Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
14Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
15Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
16Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:00:15
17Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
18Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
19Emanuel Yanes (Uru) Uruguay
20Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:00:44
21Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:00:47
22Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
23Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:00:48
24Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
25Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
26Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
27Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
28Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
29Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
30Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
31Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
32Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
33Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Brasil
34Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
35Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
36Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
37Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
38Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
39Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
40Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
41Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
42David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
43David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
44Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
45Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
47Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
48Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
49Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
52Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
53Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
54Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
55Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
56Felix R. Cardenas (Col) Colombia
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
58Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
59Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
60Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
61Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
62Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
63Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
64Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
65Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
66Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
67Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
68Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
69Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
70Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
72Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
73Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
74Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
75Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
76Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
78Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
79Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
80Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
81Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
82Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
83Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
84Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
85Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
86Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
87Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
88Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
89Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
90Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
92Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
93Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
94Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
95Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:02:03
96Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
97Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:02:21
98Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:02:27
99Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
100Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
101Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
102Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
103Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
104Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
105Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
106Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
107Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
108Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
109Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
111Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
112Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
113Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
114Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
115Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
116Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
117Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
118Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
119Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
120Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
121Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
122Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
123Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
124Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
125Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
126Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
127Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
128Rodigo Cuevas (Chi) Chile0:03:55
129Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
130Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:07:29
131Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
132Samuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay0:07:43
133Juan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay0:07:46
134Fernando Rolon (Par) Paraguay
135Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:21
136Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
137Victor H. Tarqui (Bol) Bolivia
138Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
139Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
140Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile
141Sebastin Araya (Chi) Chile0:10:30
142Oscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay0:14:50

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada3pts
2Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina2
3Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina6pts
2Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada4
3Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina1
4Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
4Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
5Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
6Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
7Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
8Samuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay
9Juan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay
10Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile
11Oscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni-Giocattoli14:58:30
2Argentina
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:08
4De Rosa-Flaminia0:00:38
5Uruguay0:00:46
6Endura Racing0:01:16
7D'Angelo & Antenucci
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Movistar
10Colombia0:01:54
11ONDA
12Andalucia-Caja Granada
13Ecuador
14Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
15Brazil
16UnitedHealthcare
17Cuba
18Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
19Chile0:03:09
20Bolivia0:05:12
21Paraguay0:17:09

 

