Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Giocattoli) put his last name to the test when he stepped on the gas with 250 metres to go and won the opening stage of the Tour de San Luis on the streets of Justo Daract.

The Italian was one of a handful of sprinters that made the decisive split in the peloton with 20 kilometres to go including Maximiliano Richeze (D’Angelo & Antenucci) who placed second and Jacobo Guarneri (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third.

"I wanted to be on Max Richeze’s wheel and that is where I ended up," Ferrari said. "I thought that in that group of 20 riders he would be the fastest. The sprint straightaway was very long and I started my sprint at a couple hundred metres to go, a little late. I felt really good. It was too hot today but I felt good."

Ferrari will start stage two’s 156 km road race wearing the leader’s jersey but does not expect to hold on to it after the mountaintop ascent to Mirador del Potrero. The best climber competition is led by breakaway rider Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada) and his race-day companion Juan Lucero (Team Argentina) leads the best sprinter competition.

Strong cross winds force decisive split

After a relatively tranquil 140 kms, the peloton shattered along Highway 7 with 20 kilometres to go due to strong cross winds and the efforts of several motivated teams and racers.

"The wind was very, very strong today and so it was our plan to stay at the front of the race, especially near the end," Ferrari said. "We had Jose Serpa with us and that was great because he is our general classification rider."

Those who made the split included Ferrari’s teammates Angel Vicioso and Jose Serpa, who placed second to Vincenzo Nibali in last year’s general classification. Guarneri ended the race with a podium sprint with help from his teammate Nerz Dominik and overall contender Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale).

"We had a few riders in that front group and it was good that we had a fast sprinter like Ferrari," Serpa said. "To have three of us in the front is a good situation for our team. There were a few good climbers in the front group. I am happy because there was a small gap to the next big group and all those small amount of seconds will count later in the race."

Five riders represented Team Argentina in the move with 2007 overall winner Jorge Giacinti, 2009 overall winner Alfredo Lucero, Walter Perez, Mauro Richeze and Gerargo Fernandez. Also in the front move was former stage winner Xavier Tondo (Movistar), David De Lay (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Iker Camano (Endura racing), Patxi Vila and Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa-Flaminia), Emanuel Yanes and Jorge Soto (Team Uruguay).

The hot and windy long haul to Justo Daract

Liquigas-Cannondale arrived to the start of the opening stage sign-in wearing race radios in protest of the International Cycling Union (UCI) decision to prohibit them. The event’s chief official instructed the team to remove the radios before the start of the race.

The stage opened with three eight-kilometre circuits around the city of San Luis. After two relatively uneventful laps, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada) ignited the race with a solo attack. He was later joined by Juan Lucero (Team Argentina) and the pair gained a three-minute advantage ahead of the peloton as they headed out onto Autopista 7. They would stay on that road for the next 140kms until reaching the finishing town of Justo Daract.

Rosendo kicked off the event’s best climber competition after taking full points the stages first and only King of the Mountain located 50 kms into the stage. The pair increased their lead to more than eight minutes however, their chances of making it to the finish line were slim with strong cross-head winds and more than 100 kms to go.

Lucero picked up full points in the two sprint hot spots located in Fraga and Villa Mercedes. The Argentine sprinter will no doubt want to contest the event’s sprint jersey, coached by his teammate and last year’s best sprinter Walter Perez.

Back in the peloton, Liquigas-Cannondale, Movistar and Androni-Giocattoli picked up the tempo to reduce the time to the breakaway to a more manageable margin of one and half minute. Lucero’s breakaway move helped to absolve his nine remaining teammates from having to chase and allowed them to prepare a fresh lead-out for sprinter Mauro Richeze. One of Richeze’s sprint competitors was his older brother Maximiliano along with Ferrari and both ended up taking the two top spots on the podium.

"I am very, very happy with Ferrari," said Androni-Giocattoli directeur Gianni Savio. "He is a very good sprinter and he is not even at 100 percent top form yet. I think he is at about 80 percent right now and I hope that he will continue to win races in Europe. Many compliments to my whole team today."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 4:59:30 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 3 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 5 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 6 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 7 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 8 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 9 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 12 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 13 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 14 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 15 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 16 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:05 17 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:08 18 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 19 Emanuel Yanes (Uru) Uruguay 20 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 21 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 22 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 23 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 24 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 25 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 26 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 27 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 28 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 29 Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 30 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 31 Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Brasil 32 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 33 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 34 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 35 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 36 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 37 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 38 Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 39 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 40 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 41 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 42 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 43 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 45 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 46 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 47 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 48 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 49 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 51 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 52 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 53 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 54 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 55 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 56 Felix R. Cardenas (Col) Colombia 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 59 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 60 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 61 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 62 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 63 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 64 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 65 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 66 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 67 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 68 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 69 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 70 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 72 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 73 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 74 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 75 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 76 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 78 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 79 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 80 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 81 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 82 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 83 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 84 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 85 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 86 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 87 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 88 Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil 89 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 90 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 92 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 94 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 95 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:01:53 96 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 97 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:02:17 98 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 99 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 100 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia 101 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 102 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 103 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 104 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 105 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 106 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 107 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 108 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 109 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 111 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 112 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 113 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 114 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 115 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 116 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 117 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 118 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 119 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 120 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 121 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 122 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 123 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 124 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 125 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 126 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 127 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 128 Rodigo Cuevas (Chi) Chile 0:03:45 129 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 130 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:07:19 131 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 132 Samuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay 0:07:33 133 Juan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay 0:07:36 134 Fernando Rolon (Par) Paraguay 135 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:11 136 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 137 Victor H. Tarqui (Bol) Bolivia 138 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 139 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 140 Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile 141 Sebastin Araya (Chi) Chile 0:10:20 142 Oscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay 0:14:40

La Cumbre (Cat. 3), km. 49.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 2 3 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1

Fraga, km. 85,10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 2 3 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 1

Villa Mercedes, km. 127,10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 2 3 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni-Giocattoli 14:58:30 2 Argentina 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:08 4 De Rosa-Flaminia 0:00:38 5 Uruguay 0:00:46 6 Endura Racing 0:01:16 7 D'Angelo & Antenucci 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Movistar 10 Colombia 0:01:54 11 ONDA 12 Andalucia-Caja Granada 13 Ecuador 14 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 15 Brazil 16 UnitedHealthcare 17 Cuba 18 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 19 Chile 0:03:09 20 Bolivia 0:05:12 21 Paraguay 0:17:09

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 4:59:20 2 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:00:04 3 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 4 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:00:10 5 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 6 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 7 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 8 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 9 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 12 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 13 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 14 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 15 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 16 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:15 17 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 18 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 19 Emanuel Yanes (Uru) Uruguay 20 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:00:44 21 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:47 22 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 23 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:00:48 24 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 25 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 26 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 27 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 28 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 29 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 30 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 31 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 32 Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador 33 Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Brasil 34 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 35 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 36 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 37 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 38 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 39 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 40 Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 41 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 42 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 43 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 44 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 45 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 47 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 48 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 49 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 50 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 52 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 53 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 54 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 55 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 56 Felix R. Cardenas (Col) Colombia 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 59 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 60 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 61 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 62 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 63 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 64 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 65 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 66 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 67 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 68 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 69 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 70 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 72 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 73 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 74 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 75 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 76 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 78 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 79 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 80 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 81 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 82 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 83 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 84 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 85 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 86 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 87 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 88 Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil 89 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 90 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 92 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 94 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 95 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:02:03 96 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 97 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:02:21 98 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:02:27 99 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 100 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 101 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia 102 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 103 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 104 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 105 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 106 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 107 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 108 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 109 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 111 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 112 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 113 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 114 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 115 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 116 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 117 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 118 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 119 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 120 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 121 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 122 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 123 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 124 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 125 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 126 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 127 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 128 Rodigo Cuevas (Chi) Chile 0:03:55 129 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 130 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:07:29 131 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 132 Samuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay 0:07:43 133 Juan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay 0:07:46 134 Fernando Rolon (Par) Paraguay 135 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:21 136 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 137 Victor H. Tarqui (Bol) Bolivia 138 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 139 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 140 Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile 141 Sebastin Araya (Chi) Chile 0:10:30 142 Oscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay 0:14:50

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 2 3 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 6 pts 2 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 4 3 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1 4 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 4 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 6 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 7 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 8 Samuel Coronel (Par) Paraguay 9 Juan P. Villamayor (Par) Paraguay 10 Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile 11 Oscar A. Matiauda (Par) Paraguay