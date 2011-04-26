Castroviejo stuns in Romandie prologue
Young Spaniard tops Phinney, Howard in short, technical test
Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claimed the most important victory of his budding professional career, careening through the short prologue course of the Tour de Romandie in a time of 3:40.42, 27 hundredths of a second quicker than American Taylor Phinney of BMC.
The Spaniard from Getxo is in his second year at the ProTour level, and before today his best result at the top level was a second place in a time trial at the Vuelta Asturias last year.
An eighth place in the stage 7 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico hinted that the soon-to-be 24-year-old had promise in the sport's elite ranks.
Yet few expected Castroviejo, who turns 24 tomorrow, to top short-course time trial specialists such as Phinney, the reigning US time trial champion and a former world pursuit champion.
"I'm very happy! Tomorrow is my birthday, so it's been an amazing gift, we will double the celebration," said Castroviejo. "We came into today's time trial to do our best and rank high in the GC. After what happened this afternoon, my mentality has changed, now I can go out and win. I've always been very good at time trials, but to win a prologue like the Tour de Romandie is a major leap."
The day was not without incident for the Basque rider, who said a crash on the way to the start ramp provided him the adrenaline boost he needed to go fast. "I also had the time of Gorka Verdugo as a reference. He was the eleventh fastest time and his time checks were very important in the final outcome.
"It was a time trial for specialists, with technical turns, but which was won on straights, with plenty of power. The last stretch was short, and I gave everything and it has come out great."
The 2.9km course in Martigny was flat, tight and technical, and posed such a high risk for spectacular failure that the GC contenders as a whole seemed to take a much more conservative approach.
It was a day for the young and reckless, with Castroviejo, Phinney and third placed Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) posting the fastest times, and five of the top 10 on the stage were under-25 riders.
"There were probably places where I could make up some time, but at the end of the day, it's just so crazy with everything just flying at you," Phinney said. "The cobbled sections actually kind of frightened me before the race, but when I was on them, I just went full-tilt into it and it ended up being pretty good."
24-year-old Denis Van Winden (Rabobank) set the fastest time early on, and he remained in the hot seat until RadioShack's Geoffroy Lequatre went more than a second quicker.
Lequatre was overtaken by Howard, who became the first rider to break 3:42, but he had only a few minutes to enjoy his time on the top of the leader board until Phinney came in half a second quicker.
Phinney, who has missed out on a month of racing due to knee issues, looked to be back to top form, but the 20-year-old was soon disappointed to see his time beaten by the little-known Spaniard.
"Ouch... I wanted that!," Phinney said on Twitter.
Castroviejo will wear the race leader's jersey into the second stage, where the sprinters will look to overtake the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider. HTC-Highroad, with both Mark Renshaw and Howard in the top 10, have the best options for sprint bonuses.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:40.42
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:00.27
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:00.73
|4
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:00:01.95
|5
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:02.10
|6
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:02.98
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:03.44
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:03.64
|9
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:03.95
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:04.00
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:04.29
|12
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:04.90
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05.22
|14
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:05.34
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:05.66
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05.84
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:06.74
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:00:06.90
|19
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:07.08
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:07.10
|21
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07.24
|22
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:07.56
|23
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:07.61
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07.69
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07.71
|26
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:00:07.78
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:08.06
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08.13
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08.36
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:08.68
|31
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:08.71
|32
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:08.76
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:00:08.78
|34
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:08.88
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:08.97
|36
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08.99
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:09.10
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09.49
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09.51
|40
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09.70
|41
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09.94
|42
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:00:09.96
|43
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:10.19
|44
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:00:10.20
|45
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:10.26
|46
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:00:10.45
|47
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10.54
|48
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10.67
|49
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10.79
|50
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:10.84
|51
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:10.92
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:11.03
|53
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:11.25
|54
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11.27
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11.29
|56
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11.32
|57
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:11.37
|58
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:11.44
|59
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:11.50
|60
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:11.52
|61
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:11.71
|62
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:11.73
|63
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11.79
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11.87
|65
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11.96
|66
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:12.09
|67
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:00:12.11
|68
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:12.14
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12.53
|70
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:12.56
|71
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:12.59
|72
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12.60
|73
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:12.64
|74
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:12.67
|75
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12.72
|76
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12.73
|78
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12.76
|79
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12.87
|80
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:12.96
|81
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:12.97
|82
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:12.99
|83
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:13.13
|84
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13.39
|85
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|86
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13.80
|87
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:00:13.81
|88
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13.82
|89
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:13.84
|90
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:13.90
|91
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:13.95
|92
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:14.37
|94
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:14.41
|95
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14.56
|96
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14.59
|97
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:14.62
|98
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:14.77
|99
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14.92
|100
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:14.96
|101
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:15.23
|102
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15.49
|103
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:15.52
|104
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:15.62
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:15.63
|106
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15.69
|107
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15.72
|108
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15.92
|109
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:16.14
|110
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:00:16.17
|111
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:16.35
|112
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:16.48
|113
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:16.49
|114
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:16.51
|115
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:16.63
|116
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16.68
|117
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16.71
|118
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:16.95
|119
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:17.08
|120
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:17.10
|121
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:17.26
|122
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17.49
|123
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:17.79
|124
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17.82
|125
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:17.84
|126
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:18.05
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:18.33
|128
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18.85
|129
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:19.14
|130
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:19.38
|131
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:19.41
|132
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:20.61
|133
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:20.65
|134
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:20.75
|135
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:20.76
|136
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:00:20.85
|137
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:00:20.94
|138
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:00:21.04
|139
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:21.35
|140
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21.45
|141
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:22.73
|142
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:22.89
|143
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:23.08
|144
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:23.43
|145
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24.44
|146
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:25.75
|147
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:26.61
|148
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:26.82
|149
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29.38
|150
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:30.57
|151
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:38.87
|152
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:41.55
|153
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42.47
|154
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:00:54.22
|155
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:02.52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|0:11:08
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:05
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:09
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:12
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:14
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|9
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:17
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:19
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|15
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:23
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Europcar
|0:00:26
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:30
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
