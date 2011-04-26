Image 1 of 13 Tour de Romandie race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium for his prologue victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) en route to victory on the technical prologue course. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 13 British time trial champon Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 13 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) en route to a 5th place finish. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) time trials to the biggest win of his career. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 13 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) powers to the finish line for 9th place. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 13 France's Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack) stopped the clock for 4th place. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 13 German time trial champion Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) finished 9 seconds off the pace in 35th place. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 13 Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) finished third on the day. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 13 US time trial champion Taylor Phinney (BMC) fell just short of the prologue win, finishing second. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium after his surprise win in the Tour de Romandie prologue. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 13 Tour de Romandie leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: AFP)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claimed the most important victory of his budding professional career, careening through the short prologue course of the Tour de Romandie in a time of 3:40.42, 27 hundredths of a second quicker than American Taylor Phinney of BMC.

The Spaniard from Getxo is in his second year at the ProTour level, and before today his best result at the top level was a second place in a time trial at the Vuelta Asturias last year.

An eighth place in the stage 7 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico hinted that the soon-to-be 24-year-old had promise in the sport's elite ranks.

Yet few expected Castroviejo, who turns 24 tomorrow, to top short-course time trial specialists such as Phinney, the reigning US time trial champion and a former world pursuit champion.

"I'm very happy! Tomorrow is my birthday, so it's been an amazing gift, we will double the celebration," said Castroviejo. "We came into today's time trial to do our best and rank high in the GC. After what happened this afternoon, my mentality has changed, now I can go out and win. I've always been very good at time trials, but to win a prologue like the Tour de Romandie is a major leap."

The day was not without incident for the Basque rider, who said a crash on the way to the start ramp provided him the adrenaline boost he needed to go fast. "I also had the time of Gorka Verdugo as a reference. He was the eleventh fastest time and his time checks were very important in the final outcome.

"It was a time trial for specialists, with technical turns, but which was won on straights, with plenty of power. The last stretch was short, and I gave everything and it has come out great."

The 2.9km course in Martigny was flat, tight and technical, and posed such a high risk for spectacular failure that the GC contenders as a whole seemed to take a much more conservative approach.

It was a day for the young and reckless, with Castroviejo, Phinney and third placed Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) posting the fastest times, and five of the top 10 on the stage were under-25 riders.

"There were probably places where I could make up some time, but at the end of the day, it's just so crazy with everything just flying at you," Phinney said. "The cobbled sections actually kind of frightened me before the race, but when I was on them, I just went full-tilt into it and it ended up being pretty good."

24-year-old Denis Van Winden (Rabobank) set the fastest time early on, and he remained in the hot seat until RadioShack's Geoffroy Lequatre went more than a second quicker.

Lequatre was overtaken by Howard, who became the first rider to break 3:42, but he had only a few minutes to enjoy his time on the top of the leader board until Phinney came in half a second quicker.

Phinney, who has missed out on a month of racing due to knee issues, looked to be back to top form, but the 20-year-old was soon disappointed to see his time beaten by the little-known Spaniard.

"Ouch... I wanted that!," Phinney said on Twitter.

Castroviejo will wear the race leader's jersey into the second stage, where the sprinters will look to overtake the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider. HTC-Highroad, with both Mark Renshaw and Howard in the top 10, have the best options for sprint bonuses.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:40.42 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:00.27 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:00.73 4 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:00:01.95 5 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:02.10 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:02.98 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:03.44 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:03.64 9 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:03.95 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:04.00 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:04.29 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:04.90 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:05.22 14 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:05.34 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:05.66 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05.84 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:06.74 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:00:06.90 19 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:07.08 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:07.10 21 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07.24 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:07.56 23 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:07.61 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07.69 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07.71 26 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:00:07.78 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:08.06 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08.13 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:08.36 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:08.68 31 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:08.71 32 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:08.76 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:00:08.78 34 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:08.88 35 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:08.97 36 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08.99 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:09.10 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09.49 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09.51 40 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09.70 41 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09.94 42 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:00:09.96 43 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:10.19 44 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:10.20 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:10.26 46 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:00:10.45 47 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10.54 48 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10.67 49 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10.79 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:10.84 51 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:10.92 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:11.03 53 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:11.25 54 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11.27 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11.29 56 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11.32 57 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:11.37 58 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11.44 59 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:11.50 60 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:11.52 61 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:11.71 62 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:00:11.73 63 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11.79 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:11.87 65 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11.96 66 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:12.09 67 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:00:12.11 68 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:12.14 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12.53 70 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:12.56 71 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:12.59 72 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12.60 73 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:00:12.64 74 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12.67 75 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12.72 76 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:12.73 78 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12.76 79 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12.87 80 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 0:00:12.96 81 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:12.97 82 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:12.99 83 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:13.13 84 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:13.39 85 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 86 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13.80 87 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:00:13.81 88 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13.82 89 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:13.84 90 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:00:13.90 91 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:00:13.95 92 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:14.37 94 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:14.41 95 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14.56 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14.59 97 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:14.62 98 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:14.77 99 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14.92 100 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:14.96 101 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:15.23 102 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:15.49 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15.52 104 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15.62 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15.63 106 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15.69 107 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:15.72 108 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15.92 109 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:16.14 110 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:00:16.17 111 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:16.35 112 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:16.48 113 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16.49 114 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:16.51 115 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:16.63 116 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16.68 117 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16.71 118 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:16.95 119 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:00:17.08 120 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:17.10 121 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:17.26 122 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17.49 123 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:17.79 124 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:17.82 125 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:17.84 126 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:18.05 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:18.33 128 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:18.85 129 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:19.14 130 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:19.38 131 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:19.41 132 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:20.61 133 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:20.65 134 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:20.75 135 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:20.76 136 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:00:20.85 137 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:20.94 138 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:21.04 139 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:21.35 140 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21.45 141 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:22.73 142 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:22.89 143 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:23.08 144 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:23.43 145 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24.44 146 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:25.75 147 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:26.61 148 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:26.82 149 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:29.38 150 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:30.57 151 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:38.87 152 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:41.55 153 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42.47 154 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:54.22 155 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:02.52

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 0:11:08 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:05 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Team RadioShack 0:00:09 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Leopard Trek 0:00:12 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:14 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 9 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:17 10 Pro Team Astana 11 Sky Procycling 0:00:18 12 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:19 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 14 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:22 15 Geox-TMC 0:00:23 16 Movistar Team 0:00:25 17 Katusha Team 18 Europcar 0:00:26 19 Lampre - ISD 0:00:30 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:40 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:01 4 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:00:02 5 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:03 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:04 9 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:05 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:06 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:07 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 19 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 21 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:08 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:09 31 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 34 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 35 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 36 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 41 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 43 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 46 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 47 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:11 49 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 51 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 54 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:12 62 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 63 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 65 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 67 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 68 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:13 72 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 74 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 76 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 81 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 84 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 85 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 86 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 87 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 88 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 89 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 90 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 91 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 92 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:15 97 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 98 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 100 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 102 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 108 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 111 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 112 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 115 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:17 116 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 117 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 119 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 120 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 121 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:18 124 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 126 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 129 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 131 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 132 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:21 133 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 134 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 136 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 137 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 138 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 139 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 140 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:23 142 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 143 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 144 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 146 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:26 147 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 148 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 149 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 150 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:30 151 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:39 152 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:41 153 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 154 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:54 155 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:02

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:40 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:01 4 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:03 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:07 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 9 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 10 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11 12 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:13 14 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16 16 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:17 19 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:19 21 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 22 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 23 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:27 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:02