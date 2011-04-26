Trending

Castroviejo stuns in Romandie prologue

Young Spaniard tops Phinney, Howard in short, technical test

Image 1 of 13

Tour de Romandie race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 13

Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium for his prologue victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 13

Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) en route to victory on the technical prologue course.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 13

British time trial champon Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 13

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) en route to a 5th place finish.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 13

Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) time trials to the biggest win of his career.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 13

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) powers to the finish line for 9th place.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 13

France's Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack) stopped the clock for 4th place.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 13

German time trial champion Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) finished 9 seconds off the pace in 35th place.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 13

Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) finished third on the day.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 13

US time trial champion Taylor Phinney (BMC) fell just short of the prologue win, finishing second.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 13

Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium after his surprise win in the Tour de Romandie prologue.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 13

Tour de Romandie leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: AFP)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) claimed the most important victory of his budding professional career, careening through the short prologue course of the Tour de Romandie in a time of 3:40.42, 27 hundredths of a second quicker than American Taylor Phinney of BMC.

The Spaniard from Getxo is in his second year at the ProTour level, and before today his best result at the top level was a second place in a time trial at the Vuelta Asturias last year.

An eighth place in the stage 7 time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico hinted that the soon-to-be 24-year-old had promise in the sport's elite ranks.

Yet few expected Castroviejo, who turns 24 tomorrow, to top short-course time trial specialists such as Phinney, the reigning US time trial champion and a former world pursuit champion.

"I'm very happy! Tomorrow is my birthday, so it's been an amazing gift, we will double the celebration," said Castroviejo. "We came into today's time trial to do our best and rank high in the GC. After what happened this afternoon, my mentality has changed, now I can go out and win. I've always been very good at time trials, but to win a prologue like the Tour de Romandie is a major leap."

The day was not without incident for the Basque rider, who said a crash on the way to the start ramp provided him the adrenaline boost he needed to go fast. "I also had the time of Gorka Verdugo as a reference. He was the eleventh fastest time and his time checks were very important in the final outcome.

"It was a time trial for specialists, with technical turns, but which was won on straights, with plenty of power. The last stretch was short, and I gave everything and it has come out great."

The 2.9km course in Martigny was flat, tight and technical, and posed such a high risk for spectacular failure that the GC contenders as a whole seemed to take a much more conservative approach.

It was a day for the young and reckless, with Castroviejo, Phinney and third placed Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad) posting the fastest times, and five of the top 10 on the stage were under-25 riders.

"There were probably places where I could make up some time, but at the end of the day, it's just so crazy with everything just flying at you," Phinney said. "The cobbled sections actually kind of frightened me before the race, but when I was on them, I just went full-tilt into it and it ended up being pretty good."

24-year-old Denis Van Winden (Rabobank) set the fastest time early on, and he remained in the hot seat until RadioShack's Geoffroy Lequatre went more than a second quicker.

Lequatre was overtaken by Howard, who became the first rider to break 3:42, but he had only a few minutes to enjoy his time on the top of the leader board until Phinney came in half a second quicker.

Phinney, who has missed out on a month of racing due to knee issues, looked to be back to top form, but the 20-year-old was soon disappointed to see his time beaten by the little-known Spaniard.

"Ouch... I wanted that!," Phinney said on Twitter.

Castroviejo will wear the race leader's jersey into the second stage, where the sprinters will look to overtake the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider. HTC-Highroad, with both Mark Renshaw and Howard in the top 10, have the best options for sprint bonuses.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:40.42
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:00.27
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:00.73
4Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:00:01.95
5David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:02.10
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:02.98
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:03.44
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:03.64
9Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:03.95
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:04.00
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:04.29
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:04.90
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:05.22
14Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:05.34
15Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:05.66
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:05.84
17Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:06.74
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:00:06.90
19Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:07.08
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:07.10
21David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07.24
22Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:07.56
23Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:07.61
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:07.69
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07.71
26Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:00:07.78
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:08.06
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08.13
29Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:08.36
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:08.68
31Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:08.71
32Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:08.76
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:00:08.78
34Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:08.88
35Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:08.97
36David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08.99
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09.10
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09.49
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09.51
40Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09.70
41Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09.94
42Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:00:09.96
43Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:10.19
44Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:10.20
45Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:10.26
46Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:00:10.45
47Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10.54
48Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10.67
49Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10.79
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:10.84
51Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:10.92
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:11.03
53Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:11.25
54Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11.27
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:11.29
56David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11.32
57Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:11.37
58Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11.44
59Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:11.50
60Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:11.52
61Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:11.71
62Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:00:11.73
63José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11.79
64Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:11.87
65Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11.96
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:12.09
67Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:00:12.11
68Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:12.14
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:12.53
70Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:12.56
71Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:12.59
72Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12.60
73Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:12.64
74Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12.67
75Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:12.72
76Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:12.73
78Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12.76
79Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12.87
80Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD0:00:12.96
81Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:12.97
82Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:12.99
83Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13.13
84Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:13.39
85Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
86Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:13.80
87Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:00:13.81
88Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13.82
89Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:13.84
90David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:00:13.90
91Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:13.95
92Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14.37
94Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:14.41
95Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14.56
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:14.59
97Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:14.62
98Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:14.77
99Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:14.92
100Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:14.96
101Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:15.23
102Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:15.49
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15.52
104Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15.62
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15.63
106Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15.69
107Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:15.72
108Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15.92
109Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:16.14
110Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:00:16.17
111Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:16.35
112Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:16.48
113Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16.49
114Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:16.51
115Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:16.63
116Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:16.68
117Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16.71
118Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:16.95
119Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:00:17.08
120Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17.10
121Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17.26
122Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17.49
123Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:17.79
124Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17.82
125Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17.84
126Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:18.05
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:18.33
128Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:18.85
129Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19.14
130Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:19.38
131Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:19.41
132Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:20.61
133Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20.65
134Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:20.75
135Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:20.76
136Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:00:20.85
137Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:20.94
138Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:21.04
139Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:21.35
140John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21.45
141Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:22.73
142Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:22.89
143Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:23.08
144Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:23.43
145Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24.44
146Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:25.75
147Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:26.61
148Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:26.82
149Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:29.38
150Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:30.57
151Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:38.87
152Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:41.55
153Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42.47
154Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:54.22
155Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:02.52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad0:11:08
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:05
3BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Team RadioShack0:00:09
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Leopard Trek0:00:12
7Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
9Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:17
10Pro Team Astana
11Sky Procycling0:00:18
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:19
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
14Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:22
15Geox-TMC0:00:23
16Movistar Team0:00:25
17Katusha Team
18Europcar0:00:26
19Lampre - ISD0:00:30
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:40
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:01
4Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:00:02
5David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:04
9Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:05
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:06
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:07
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
19Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
21David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:08
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
29Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:09
31Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
34Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
35Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
36David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
41Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
43Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
45Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
46Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
47Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:11
49Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
51Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
54Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
57Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
61Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:12
62Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
63José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
64Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
65Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
67Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
68Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:13
72Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
74Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
75Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
81Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
83Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
84Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
85Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
86Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
87Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
88Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
89Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
90David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
91Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
92Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:15
97Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
98Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
99Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
100Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
102Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
108Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
110Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
111Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
112Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
113Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
115Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17
116Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
117Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
119Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
120Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
121Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
123Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:18
124Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
126Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:19
129Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
130Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
132Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:21
133Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
134Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
136Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
137Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
138Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
139Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
140John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:23
142Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
143Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
144Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
146Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:26
147Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
148Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
149Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:29
150Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:30
151Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:39
152Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:41
153Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
154Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:54
155Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:02

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:40
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:01
4Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:07
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
8Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:08
9Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
12Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
14Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
16Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
18Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17
19Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:19
21Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
22Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
23Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:27
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad0:11:08
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:05
3BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Team RadioShack0:00:09
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Leopard Trek0:00:12
7Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
9Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:17
10Pro Team Astana
11Sky Procycling0:00:18
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:19
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
14Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:22
15Geox-TMC0:00:23
16Movistar Team0:00:25
17Katusha Team
18Europcar0:00:26
19Lampre - ISD0:00:30
20Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32

