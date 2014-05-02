Image 1 of 30 Chris Froome (Team Sky) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) goes away with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Nibali and Frank try to close the gap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) pushes the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Nibali started off the fireworks in Tour de Romandie stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Chris Froome (Sky) countered Nibali's move and was joined off the front by Simon Špilak (Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 The local wildlife watches the race action in Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) abandons the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 It was a rainy day on stage 3 of Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Simon Špilak (Katusha) won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Simon Špilak (Katusha) and Chris Froome (Sky) worked together to stay clear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Simon Špilak (Katusha) wins over Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Simon Špilak (Katusha) takes the race lead thanks to the time bonus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Simon Špilak (Katusha) sprints to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Simon Špilak (Katusha) in the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) heads home during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 World champion Rui Costa leads home the chasers for third (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 30 Rafael Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a spill in the finale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 30 Rui Costa still looking for his first win of the year (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 30 Simon Spilak (Katusha) took over the race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 30 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 30 Simon Spilak (Katusha) dons the leader's jersey in Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 30 Chris Froome (Sky) was out-sprinted by Spilak (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 30 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 30 Simon Spilak (Katusha) wins the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 30 Simon Spilak (Katusha) tops Chris Froome (Sky) in a close sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 30 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the sprint for third (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) edged out Chris Froome (Sky) to take victory in a rain-soaked Aigle, on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) won the sprint out of the chasing to take third place.

Spilak and Froome came to the finish alone, and the resulting sprint to the line saw the Katusha rider edge out Froome by little more than a tyre’s width.

It was almost a carbon copy of last year’s stage four, where Froome attacked on the final climb and Spilak chased him down to take the victory. The last ascent was a little further out this time, but Froome’s attack proved no less effective. He was briefly joined by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), but the Italian cracked and was replaced at the front by Spilak.

The two worked well together and had a minute’s advantage over the chasing group at the top of climb. The rain made for a tentative descent, but they held off Nibali and his descending talents to retain almost all of the lead they’d built up.

There was one small difference compared to last year’s race, with the bonus points for winning proving enough to put Spilak into the race lead. Froome is one second behind in second place, but there is over a minute to Costa in third. With a fairly flat stage tomorrow and the time trial on Sunday, the race looks to be Froome’s to lose.

How it happened

Stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie was the queen stage, with four categorised climbs ready to sort out the top of the general classification. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) started the day as the race leader, after his second stage win yesterday, but there was little chance that he would make it through with his slim lead intact.

Rain greeted the riders making the roads slippy and setting the riders up for a potentially tense day in the saddle. Undeterred by the weather, seven men made it off the front. They were Danilo Wyss (BMC), Jack Bobridge (Belkin), Tom Veelers (Giant-Shimano), Davide Malacarne and Cyril Gautier (both Europcar), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol) and Andrey Grivko (Astana).

The seven riders took a maximum advantage of 5:57 over the peloton, before they hit the first climb of the day. Veelers and Vallee were the first to fall by the wayside on the Col des Planches. That was the order of the day for the escapees, as the continued to lose men over each of the climbs. The last men standing were Gautier and Malacarne, who were finally reeled in with 38 kilometres remaining.

Albasini waved goodbye to his leader’s jersey on the penultimate ascent, as he was dropped from the group along with second placed Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). However, things began to hot up on the final climb of the day.

Out of the group of favourites, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made the first move off the front, with Chris Froome (Sky) launching his own as soon as the Italian was caught. Nibali latched onto Froome’s wheel and the pair began to build a lead before the Astana rider cracked, leaving Froome to go it alone.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) wasn’t able to follow the initial move from Froome, but tracked him down soon after. On his way, Spilak passed a suffering Nibali, who was probably regretting his earlier attack.

Behind the leading duo, the pace was causing havoc. One of the notable victims was Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). With the Giro d’Italia a little over a week away, that may cause some worry for the Colombian. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was also left behind, when he dropped his chain while trying to change gear.

The rain made the roads pretty tricky, added to the train tracks on the side of the road. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) went down at the top, losing touch with the third group on the road.

As Froome and Spilak rode under the king of the mountain barrier, marking the top of the Villars-sur-Ollon, they held a 40-second advantage over the three chasers. The chase behind them began to gain numbers on the descent with Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) joining Nibali.

Nibali used his superior descending skills to reduce the gap, but the wet roads prevented him from exploiting it to the full advantage. The roads dried out as they hit the valley, but the gap to Froome and Spilak was to great to overcome.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 5:09:23 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:41 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:00 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:35 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:36 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:25 17 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:58 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:43 23 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:07:34 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:35 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 30 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:14 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:23 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:01 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:29 44 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:54 45 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 47 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:56 50 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 51 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:21 52 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:16:23 53 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:28 54 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:17:26 55 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:20:45 56 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:52 57 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 67 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 68 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 71 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 73 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:21 79 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:30:45 80 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 87 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:49 88 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:49 89 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:40 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:03 92 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 93 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:16 95 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 96 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 97 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 98 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 101 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 102 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 104 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 105 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 106 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 109 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 110 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 111 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 112 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 113 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 114 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 115 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 117 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 118 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 119 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 121 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 122 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 123 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 126 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 128 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 129 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 131 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 132 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 133 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 141 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 3 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 pts 2 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 8 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 4 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 2

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 5:11:04 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:54 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:42 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:20 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:15:45 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:11 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:29:04 14 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:35 16 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 18 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 19 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 25 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:32:28 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:54 3 Astana Pro Team 0:06:10 4 Katusha Team 0:10:49 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:59 6 Garmin-Sharp 0:18:13 7 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:18:58 8 Lampre-Merida 0:20:35 9 BMC Racing Team 0:23:08 10 Team Sky 0:25:29 11 Team Europcar 0:27:41 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:28 13 FDJ.fr 0:32:15 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:52 15 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:49:57 16 Cannondale 0:56:19 17 Orica GreenEDGE 1:06:34 18 Team Giant-Shimano 1:10:37 19 Trek Factory Racing 1:22:49

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11:39:25 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:02 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 6 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:50 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:57 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:18 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:46 14 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:01 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:05 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:36 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:40 18 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 19 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:04:09 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:00 22 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:07 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:13 24 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:50 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:56 26 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:10 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:58 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:09:34 29 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:06 30 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:09 31 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:26 32 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:34 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:47 34 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:09 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:10 36 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:13 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:15 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:20 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:34 40 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:13:13 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:20 42 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:32 43 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:41 44 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:34 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:37 46 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:54 47 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:17:14 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:17:16 49 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:17:27 50 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:17:44 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:41 52 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:22:50 53 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:08 54 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:11 55 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:23:17 56 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:21 57 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:23 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:29 60 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:23:36 61 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:24:12 62 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:20 63 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:24:25 64 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:39 65 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:57 66 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:27:44 67 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:27:49 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:16 69 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:50 70 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:30:38 71 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:51 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:30:59 73 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:00 74 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:03 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:04 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:31:35 77 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:57 78 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:32:14 79 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:32:18 80 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:24 81 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:31 82 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:52 83 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:34:12 84 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 85 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:34 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:17 87 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:47 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:12 89 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:13 90 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:51 91 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:56 92 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:42:18 93 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:42:42 94 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:06 95 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:43:20 96 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:22 97 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:23 98 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:26 99 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:31 100 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:43:32 101 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:35 102 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:43:42 103 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:47 104 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:44:06 105 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:45:30 106 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:00 107 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:47:19 108 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:22 109 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:51 110 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:50:14 111 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:57 112 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:51:33 113 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:51:38 114 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:52:06 115 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:14 116 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:44 117 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:52:47 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:52:53 119 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:53:37 120 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:54:01 121 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:56:06 122 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:56:30 123 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:58:10 124 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:58:41 125 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:52 126 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:07 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:59:09 128 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:59:14 129 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:14 130 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:01:28 131 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:01:31 132 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:35 133 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:01:52 134 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:04:45 135 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:04:59 136 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:07:06 137 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:07:34 138 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:07:51 140 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:07:55 141 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:08:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 5 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 6 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 8 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 14 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 15 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 11:41:05 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:17 3 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:29 4 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:54 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:30 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:15:47 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:01 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:31 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:41 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:49 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:58 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:19 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:51 14 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:33 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:42 16 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:41:52 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:34 18 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:51:07 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:52:21 20 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:59 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:30 22 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:27 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:59:48 24 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:05 25 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:26 26 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:54 27 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:06:23