Spilak tops Froome in stage 3 of Romandie

Katusha rider challenges for race lead

Image 1 of 30

Chris Froome (Team Sky) launches an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 30

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) goes away with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

Nibali and Frank try to close the gap

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) pushes the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

Nibali started off the fireworks in Tour de Romandie stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

Chris Froome (Sky) countered Nibali's move and was joined off the front by Simon Špilak (Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

The local wildlife watches the race action in Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) abandons the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 30

It was a rainy day on stage 3 of Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 30

Simon Špilak (Katusha) won the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 30

Simon Špilak (Katusha) and Chris Froome (Sky) worked together to stay clear

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 30

Simon Špilak (Katusha) wins over Froome

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

Simon Špilak (Katusha) takes the race lead thanks to the time bonus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 30

Simon Špilak (Katusha) sprints to the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 30

Simon Špilak (Katusha) in the race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 30

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) heads home during stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 30

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) goes on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 30

World champion Rui Costa leads home the chasers for third

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 30

Rafael Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a spill in the finale

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 30

Rui Costa still looking for his first win of the year

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 30

Simon Spilak (Katusha) took over the race lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 30

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 30

Simon Spilak (Katusha) dons the leader's jersey in Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 30

Chris Froome (Sky) was out-sprinted by Spilak

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 30

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 30

Simon Spilak (Katusha) wins the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 30

Simon Spilak (Katusha) tops Chris Froome (Sky) in a close sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 30

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) takes the sprint for third

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Simon Spilak (Katusha) edged out Chris Froome (Sky) to take victory in a rain-soaked Aigle, on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) won the sprint out of the chasing to take third place.

Spilak and Froome came to the finish alone, and the resulting sprint to the line saw the Katusha rider edge out Froome by little more than a tyre’s width.

It was almost a carbon copy of last year’s stage four, where Froome attacked on the final climb and Spilak chased him down to take the victory. The last ascent was a little further out this time, but Froome’s attack proved no less effective. He was briefly joined by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), but the Italian cracked and was replaced at the front by Spilak.

The two worked well together and had a minute’s advantage over the chasing group at the top of climb. The rain made for a tentative descent, but they held off Nibali and his descending talents to retain almost all of the lead they’d built up.

There was one small difference compared to last year’s race, with the bonus points for winning proving enough to put Spilak into the race lead. Froome is one second behind in second place, but there is over a minute to Costa in third. With a fairly flat stage tomorrow and the time trial on Sunday, the race looks to be Froome’s to lose.

How it happened

Stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie was the queen stage, with four categorised climbs ready to sort out the top of the general classification. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) started the day as the race leader, after his second stage win yesterday, but there was little chance that he would make it through with his slim lead intact.

Rain greeted the riders making the roads slippy and setting the riders up for a potentially tense day in the saddle. Undeterred by the weather, seven men made it off the front. They were Danilo Wyss (BMC), Jack Bobridge (Belkin), Tom Veelers (Giant-Shimano), Davide Malacarne and Cyril Gautier (both Europcar), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol) and Andrey Grivko (Astana).

The seven riders took a maximum advantage of 5:57 over the peloton, before they hit the first climb of the day. Veelers and Vallee were the first to fall by the wayside on the Col des Planches. That was the order of the day for the escapees, as the continued to lose men over each of the climbs. The last men standing were Gautier and Malacarne, who were finally reeled in with 38 kilometres remaining.

Albasini waved goodbye to his leader’s jersey on the penultimate ascent, as he was dropped from the group along with second placed Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). However, things began to hot up on the final climb of the day.

Out of the group of favourites, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made the first move off the front, with Chris Froome (Sky) launching his own as soon as the Italian was caught. Nibali latched onto Froome’s wheel and the pair began to build a lead before the Astana rider cracked, leaving Froome to go it alone.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) wasn’t able to follow the initial move from Froome, but tracked him down soon after. On his way, Spilak passed a suffering Nibali, who was probably regretting his earlier attack.

Behind the leading duo, the pace was causing havoc. One of the notable victims was Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). With the Giro d’Italia a little over a week away, that may cause some worry for the Colombian. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was also left behind, when he dropped his chain while trying to change gear.

The rain made the roads pretty tricky, added to the train tracks on the side of the road. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) went down at the top, losing touch with the third group on the road.

As Froome and Spilak rode under the king of the mountain barrier, marking the top of the Villars-sur-Ollon, they held a 40-second advantage over the three chasers. The chase behind them began to gain numbers on the descent with Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) joining Nibali.

Nibali used his superior descending skills to reduce the gap, but the wet roads prevented him from exploiting it to the full advantage. The roads dried out as they hit the valley, but the gap to Froome and Spilak was to great to overcome.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha5:09:23
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
6Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:41
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:00
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:35
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:36
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:25
17Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:58
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:43
23Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
24Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:07:34
25Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
26Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
27Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:35
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
30Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:14
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:23
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
34Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
36Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:01
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:14:29
44David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:14:54
45Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
47Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
48Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:56
50Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
51Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:21
52Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:16:23
53Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:28
54Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:17:26
55Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:20:45
56Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:22:52
57Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
65Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
67Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
68Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
69Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
71Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
73Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
74Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:23:21
79Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:30:45
80Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
84Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
87Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:49
88Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:49
89Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:40
91Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:40:03
92Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
93Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
94Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:42:16
95Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
96Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
97Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
101Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
102Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
104Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
105Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
106Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
109Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
110Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
111Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
112Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
113Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
114Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
117Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
118Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
119Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
121Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
122Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
123Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
125Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
126Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
127Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
128Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
129Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
130Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
131Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
132Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
133Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
139Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
141Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFMatthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
3Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar6pts
2Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar12pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar8
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
4Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling6
4Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling12pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp2

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky12pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha8
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team5:11:04
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:54
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:42
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:20
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:15:45
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:11
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:29:04
14Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
15Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:40:35
16Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
19Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
25Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:32:28
2IAM Cycling0:00:54
3Astana Pro Team0:06:10
4Katusha Team0:10:49
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:59
6Garmin-Sharp0:18:13
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:18:58
8Lampre-Merida0:20:35
9BMC Racing Team0:23:08
10Team Sky0:25:29
11Team Europcar0:27:41
12AG2R La Mondiale0:30:28
13FDJ.fr0:32:15
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:52
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:49:57
16Cannondale0:56:19
17Orica GreenEDGE1:06:34
18Team Giant-Shimano1:10:37
19Trek Factory Racing1:22:49

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha11:39:25
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:01
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:02
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:10
6Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:50
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:57
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:18
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:46
14Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:01
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:05
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:36
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:40
18Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
19Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:04:09
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:00
22Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:07
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:13
24Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:50
25Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:56
26Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:10
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:58
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:09:34
29Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:06
30Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:09
31Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:26
32Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:34
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:47
34Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:09
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:10
36Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:13
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:15
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:20
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:34
40Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:13:13
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:15:20
42Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:32
43Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:15:41
44David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:16:34
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:37
46Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:54
47Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:17:14
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:17:16
49Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:17:27
50Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:17:44
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:41
52Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:22:50
53Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:08
54Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:23:11
55Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:23:17
56Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:21
57Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:23
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:29
60Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:23:36
61Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:24:12
62Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:20
63Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp0:24:25
64Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:39
65Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:25:57
66Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:27:44
67Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:27:49
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:16
69Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:50
70Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:38
71Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:51
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:30:59
73Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:00
74Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:03
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:04
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:31:35
77Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:57
78Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:32:14
79Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:32:18
80Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:24
81Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:31
82Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:52
83Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:34:12
84Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
85Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:34
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:17
87Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:47
88Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:12
89Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:13
90Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:39:51
91Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:56
92Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:42:18
93Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:42:42
94Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:43:06
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:43:20
96Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:22
97Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:23
98Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:26
99Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:31
100Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:43:32
101Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:43:35
102Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:43:42
103Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:43:47
104Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:44:06
105Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:45:30
106Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:47:00
107Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:47:19
108Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:22
109Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:51
110Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:50:14
111Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:50:57
112Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:51:33
113Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:51:38
114Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:52:06
115Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:14
116Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:52:44
117Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:52:47
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:53
119Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:53:37
120Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:54:01
121Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:56:06
122Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:56:30
123Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:58:10
124Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:58:41
125Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:58:52
126Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:59:07
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:59:09
128Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:59:14
129Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:14
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:01:28
131Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:01:31
132Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:01:35
133Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:01:52
134Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:04:45
135Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:04:59
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:07:06
137Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:07:34
138Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:07:51
140Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:07:55
141Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:08:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
3Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
5Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
6Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling6
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
8Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
14Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1
15Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team11:41:05
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:17
3Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:29
4Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:54
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:30
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:15:47
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:01
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:21:31
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:41
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:49
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:58
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:19
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:51
14Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:33
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:42
16Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:41:52
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:34
18Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:51:07
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:52:21
20Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:52:59
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:56:30
22Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:57:27
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:59:48
24Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:05
25Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:05:26
26Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:54
27Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:06:23

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team35:02:58
2IAM Cycling0:00:49
3Astana Pro Team0:06:14
4Katusha Team0:10:59
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:30
6Garmin-Sharp0:18:01
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:18:39
8Lampre-Merida0:22:43
9BMC Racing Team0:25:34
10Team Europcar0:28:09
11Team Sky0:28:19
12AG2R La Mondiale0:30:57
13FDJ.fr0:32:29
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:55
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:51:55
16Cannondale0:56:50
17Orica GreenEDGE1:07:26
18Team Giant-Shimano1:12:21
19Trek Factory Racing1:24:52

