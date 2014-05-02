Spilak tops Froome in stage 3 of Romandie
Katusha rider challenges for race lead
Simon Spilak (Katusha) edged out Chris Froome (Sky) to take victory in a rain-soaked Aigle, on stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie. Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) won the sprint out of the chasing to take third place.
Spilak and Froome came to the finish alone, and the resulting sprint to the line saw the Katusha rider edge out Froome by little more than a tyre’s width.
It was almost a carbon copy of last year’s stage four, where Froome attacked on the final climb and Spilak chased him down to take the victory. The last ascent was a little further out this time, but Froome’s attack proved no less effective. He was briefly joined by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), but the Italian cracked and was replaced at the front by Spilak.
The two worked well together and had a minute’s advantage over the chasing group at the top of climb. The rain made for a tentative descent, but they held off Nibali and his descending talents to retain almost all of the lead they’d built up.
There was one small difference compared to last year’s race, with the bonus points for winning proving enough to put Spilak into the race lead. Froome is one second behind in second place, but there is over a minute to Costa in third. With a fairly flat stage tomorrow and the time trial on Sunday, the race looks to be Froome’s to lose.
How it happened
Stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie was the queen stage, with four categorised climbs ready to sort out the top of the general classification. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) started the day as the race leader, after his second stage win yesterday, but there was little chance that he would make it through with his slim lead intact.
Rain greeted the riders making the roads slippy and setting the riders up for a potentially tense day in the saddle. Undeterred by the weather, seven men made it off the front. They were Danilo Wyss (BMC), Jack Bobridge (Belkin), Tom Veelers (Giant-Shimano), Davide Malacarne and Cyril Gautier (both Europcar), Boris Vallee (Lotto-Belisol) and Andrey Grivko (Astana).
The seven riders took a maximum advantage of 5:57 over the peloton, before they hit the first climb of the day. Veelers and Vallee were the first to fall by the wayside on the Col des Planches. That was the order of the day for the escapees, as the continued to lose men over each of the climbs. The last men standing were Gautier and Malacarne, who were finally reeled in with 38 kilometres remaining.
Albasini waved goodbye to his leader’s jersey on the penultimate ascent, as he was dropped from the group along with second placed Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). However, things began to hot up on the final climb of the day.
Out of the group of favourites, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made the first move off the front, with Chris Froome (Sky) launching his own as soon as the Italian was caught. Nibali latched onto Froome’s wheel and the pair began to build a lead before the Astana rider cracked, leaving Froome to go it alone.
Simon Spilak (Katusha) wasn’t able to follow the initial move from Froome, but tracked him down soon after. On his way, Spilak passed a suffering Nibali, who was probably regretting his earlier attack.
Behind the leading duo, the pace was causing havoc. One of the notable victims was Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). With the Giro d’Italia a little over a week away, that may cause some worry for the Colombian. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) was also left behind, when he dropped his chain while trying to change gear.
The rain made the roads pretty tricky, added to the train tracks on the side of the road. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) went down at the top, losing touch with the third group on the road.
As Froome and Spilak rode under the king of the mountain barrier, marking the top of the Villars-sur-Ollon, they held a 40-second advantage over the three chasers. The chase behind them began to gain numbers on the descent with Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Beñat Intxausti (Movistar), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) joining Nibali.
Nibali used his superior descending skills to reduce the gap, but the wet roads prevented him from exploiting it to the full advantage. The roads dried out as they hit the valley, but the gap to Froome and Spilak was to great to overcome.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|5:09:23
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:57
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:00
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:35
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:36
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:25
|17
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:43
|23
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:34
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:35
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:14
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:23
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:01
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:29
|44
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:54
|45
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|47
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:15:56
|50
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|51
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:21
|52
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:23
|53
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:28
|54
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:26
|55
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:45
|56
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:52
|57
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|65
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|71
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:21
|79
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:30:45
|80
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:49
|88
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:49
|89
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:40
|91
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:03
|92
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:16
|95
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|101
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|102
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|110
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|111
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|112
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|118
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|119
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|121
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|123
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|129
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|131
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|132
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|133
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|138
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|141
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|4
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:11:04
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:54
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:42
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:20
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:45
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:11
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:29:04
|14
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:35
|16
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:32:28
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:54
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:10:49
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:59
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:13
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:18:58
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:20:35
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:08
|10
|Team Sky
|0:25:29
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:27:41
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:28
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:32:15
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:52
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:49:57
|16
|Cannondale
|0:56:19
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|1:06:34
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:10:37
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:22:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11:39:25
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:02
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|6
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:50
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:57
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:18
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:46
|14
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:01
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:05
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:40
|18
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|19
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:09
|20
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:00
|22
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:07
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|24
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:50
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:56
|26
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:10
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:58
|28
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:34
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:06
|30
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:09
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:26
|32
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:34
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:47
|34
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:09
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:10
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:15
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:20
|39
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:34
|40
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:13
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:20
|42
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:32
|43
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:41
|44
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:34
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:37
|46
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:54
|47
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:17:14
|48
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|49
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:17:27
|50
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:44
|51
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:41
|52
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:50
|53
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:08
|54
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:11
|55
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:17
|56
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:21
|57
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:23
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:29
|60
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:23:36
|61
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:12
|62
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:20
|63
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:25
|64
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:39
|65
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:57
|66
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:44
|67
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:49
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:16
|69
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:50
|70
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:38
|71
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:51
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:30:59
|73
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:00
|74
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:03
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:04
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:35
|77
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:57
|78
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:32:14
|79
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:18
|80
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:24
|81
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:31
|82
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:52
|83
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:34:12
|84
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|85
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:34
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:17
|87
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:47
|88
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:12
|89
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:13
|90
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:51
|91
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:56
|92
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:42:18
|93
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:42:42
|94
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:06
|95
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:43:20
|96
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:22
|97
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:23
|98
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:26
|99
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:31
|100
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:32
|101
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:35
|102
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:42
|103
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:47
|104
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:44:06
|105
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:30
|106
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:00
|107
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:19
|108
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:22
|109
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:51
|110
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:50:14
|111
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:57
|112
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:51:33
|113
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:38
|114
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:52:06
|115
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:14
|116
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:44
|117
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:52:47
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:53
|119
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:53:37
|120
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:01
|121
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:56:06
|122
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:56:30
|123
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:10
|124
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:58:41
|125
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:52
|126
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:07
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:59:09
|128
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:14
|129
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:14
|130
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:01:28
|131
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|1:01:31
|132
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:35
|133
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1:01:52
|134
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:04:45
|135
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:04:59
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:07:06
|137
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:07:34
|138
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:07:51
|140
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:07:55
|141
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:08:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|5
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|14
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|15
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11:41:05
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:17
|3
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:29
|4
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:54
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:30
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:15:47
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:01
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:31
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:41
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:49
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:58
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:19
|13
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:51
|14
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:33
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:42
|16
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:41:52
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:34
|18
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:51:07
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:21
|20
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:59
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:30
|22
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:27
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:59:48
|24
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:05
|25
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:26
|26
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:54
|27
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:06:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|35:02:58
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:49
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:14
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:10:59
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:30
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:01
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:18:39
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:22:43
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:34
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:28:09
|11
|Team Sky
|0:28:19
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:57
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:32:29
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:55
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:51:55
|16
|Cannondale
|0:56:50
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|1:07:26
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:12:21
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:24:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy