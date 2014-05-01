Image 1 of 52 GreenEdge lead the descent out of Oron (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 52 Orica-GreenEdge controlling affairs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 52 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 52 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 52 MTB world champion Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 52 Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 52 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 52 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 52 Garmin riders take a natural break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took his second consecutive sprint win, and moved into the overall leader’s jersey, during Stage 2 at the Tour of Romandie on Thursday. Tony Hurel (Team Europcar) placed second in the bunch sprint and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) was third.

Tour of Romandie’s second stage, 166.5km, started in Sion and ended on the streets of Montreaux, passing two king of the mountains and two intermediate sprints along the way. The peloton welcomed warmer weather conditions compared to the previous day when race organizers had to adjust the course, removing the Simplonpass, due snow.

Breakaway riders, Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) and Pirim Lang (IAM Cycling), entered the final 30 kilometers of the race with a two-minute advantage over the main field. Omega Pharma-QuickStep, protecting overall race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, along with Orica-GreenEdge and Garmin-Sharp were all represented at the front of the peloton, leading the chase toward the finish.

The peloton sped along the shores of Lake Geneva, reducing the leader’s gap to a minute and half with under 15km to go. The gap continued to drop quickly during the last 10km as the peloton continued to chase. Tinkoff-Saxo, Orica-GreenEdge, Lampre-Merida and Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the damage to the breakaway’s gap during the last five kilometers, until the pair were caught in the last three kilometers.

It was a fast and technical run-in to with 400 meters to the line but a little kick before reaching the finish line, and the start of rain, made for a difficult sprint.

Kwiatkowski started the sprint but it was Albasini who took the sprint victory at the line. The Polish champion slipped out of the race lead on time bonuses, and is now five seconds behind Albasini, with Garmin's Ramunas Navardauskas in third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4:12:22 2 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 4 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 17 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 18 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 19 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 20 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 21 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 34 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 42 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 52 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 58 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 59 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 63 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 65 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:08 66 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 67 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 70 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 71 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 75 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 76 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 80 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 86 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 87 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 89 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 90 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 93 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 94 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 96 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 97 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 98 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 101 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 102 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 103 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:42 104 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 105 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 107 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:06 108 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 112 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:03:35 113 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 115 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 116 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 119 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 120 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 121 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 4 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:12:22 2 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 5 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:08 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 18 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:37 19 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 12:37:06 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Katusha Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 IAM Cycling 6 Team Europcar 7 Movistar Team 8 Lotto-Belisol Team 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Lampre-Merida 12 Team Giant-Shimano 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:08 15 Cannondale 16 BMC Racing Team 17 FDJ.fr 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 19 Team Sky 0:00:42

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 6:29:50 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 0:00:10 4 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:12 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:13 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:14 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:19 10 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:21 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:22 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:23 17 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 19 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 21 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:26 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:27 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:28 24 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:30 31 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:31 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 40 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:38 41 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 42 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 43 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:40 44 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 48 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:43 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 50 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:49 52 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:50 53 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:00:56 54 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 55 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:02 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 57 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:15 58 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:16 59 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:17 60 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 61 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:19 62 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:22 63 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 64 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 65 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 66 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:27 67 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 68 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:28 69 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:30 71 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:31 72 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:32 73 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:33 75 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:40 77 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:01:41 78 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:43 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 81 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp 82 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:46 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:52 84 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:59 85 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:02:02 86 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:10 87 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:02:12 88 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:17 89 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:26 90 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:56 91 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:05:04 92 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:15 93 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:10 94 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp 0:07:16 95 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:18 96 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:47 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:08:10 98 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:19 99 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:20 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:24 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 102 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:39 103 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:40 104 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:52 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:53 106 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:54 107 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:08:55 108 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:29 109 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:34 110 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:44 111 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:09:53 112 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:10:02 113 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:10 114 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:40 115 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:43 116 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:49 117 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:51 118 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:03 119 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale 0:11:33 120 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:54 121 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:57 122 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:11 123 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:43 124 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:02 125 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:06 126 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:37 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:39 128 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:48 129 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:03 130 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:05 131 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:17:10 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:10 134 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:24 135 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:19:27 136 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:30 137 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:31 138 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:35 139 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:19:48 140 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:41 141 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:02 142 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:08 143 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:30 144 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 145 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:47 146 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:51 147 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:25:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 9 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 pts 2 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 6 Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 7 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 8 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 9 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6:29:55 2 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:08 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:16 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:18 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:23 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:26 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:44 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 11 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 12 Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:41 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:14 14 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:35 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:47 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:05 17 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:38 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:46 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:52 20 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:30 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:01 22 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:58 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:19 24 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:36 25 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:57 26 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:25 27 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:25:54