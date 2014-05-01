Trending

Albasini takes a second stage in Tour de Romandie

Kwiatkowski out-sprinted in Montreaux, loses race lead

Image 1 of 52

GreenEdge lead the descent out of Oron

GreenEdge lead the descent out of Oron
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

Orica-GreenEdge controlling affairs

Orica-GreenEdge controlling affairs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 52

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 52

MTB world champion Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge)

MTB world champion Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 52

Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge)

Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 52

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Garmin riders take a natural break

Garmin riders take a natural break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Tony Hurel (Europcar) on bidon duty before taking second on the stage

Tony Hurel (Europcar) on bidon duty before taking second on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

Some Swiss flags

Some Swiss flags
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

Martin Kohler (BMC) leads his breakaway companion

Martin Kohler (BMC) leads his breakaway companion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Martin Kohler (BMC) and Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling)

Martin Kohler (BMC) and Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

Plenty of snow still about

Plenty of snow still about
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

The peloton in green Swiss countryside

The peloton in green Swiss countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

The peloton approaches Montreaux

The peloton approaches Montreaux
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

The natural beauty of Switzerland on diplay

The natural beauty of Switzerland on diplay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

GreenEdge at the front of the peloton

GreenEdge at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

Race leader Michał Kwiatkowski

Race leader Michał Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) and Martin Kohler (BMC)

Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) and Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Katusha rides at the ready

Katusha rides at the ready
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) rolls in 8 seconds down

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) rolls in 8 seconds down
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 52

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie

Michael Albasini wins stage 2 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Michal Kwiatkowski sits in the bunch

Michal Kwiatkowski sits in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Race leader Michael Albasini on the podium

Race leader Michael Albasini on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Race leader Michael Albasini

Race leader Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

Race leader Michael Albasini

Race leader Michael Albasini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 52

Best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski

Best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 52

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) did not mix it up in the sprint

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) did not mix it up in the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in the race lead after stage 2 in Tour de Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) in the race lead after stage 2 in Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 52

Martin Kohler (BMC) in the points jersey

Martin Kohler (BMC) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) is the new race leader

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 52

IAM Cycling's Johan Tschopp in the mountains jersey

IAM Cycling's Johan Tschopp in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 52

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had another day off the back of the peloton

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had another day off the back of the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 52

Michal Kwiatkowski lost the race lead, but is still best young rider

Michal Kwiatkowski lost the race lead, but is still best young rider
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 52

Danilo Hondo (Trek)

Danilo Hondo (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 52

Best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski

Best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) gets in front

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) gets in front
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) moved into the race lead thanks to time bonuses

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) moved into the race lead thanks to time bonuses
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 2 of Tour de Romandie

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 2 of Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 52

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins his second Tour de Romandie stage in a row

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins his second Tour de Romandie stage in a row
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took his second consecutive sprint win, and moved into the overall leader’s jersey, during Stage 2 at the Tour of Romandie on Thursday. Tony Hurel (Team Europcar) placed second in the bunch sprint and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) was third.

Tour of Romandie’s second stage, 166.5km, started in Sion and ended on the streets of Montreaux, passing two king of the mountains and two intermediate sprints along the way. The peloton welcomed warmer weather conditions compared to the previous day when race organizers had to adjust the course, removing the Simplonpass, due snow.

Breakaway riders, Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) and Pirim Lang (IAM Cycling), entered the final 30 kilometers of the race with a two-minute advantage over the main field. Omega Pharma-QuickStep, protecting overall race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, along with Orica-GreenEdge and Garmin-Sharp were all represented at the front of the peloton, leading the chase toward the finish.

The peloton sped along the shores of Lake Geneva, reducing the leader’s gap to a minute and half with under 15km to go. The gap continued to drop quickly during the last 10km as the peloton continued to chase. Tinkoff-Saxo, Orica-GreenEdge, Lampre-Merida and Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the damage to the breakaway’s gap during the last five kilometers, until the pair were caught in the last three kilometers.

It was a fast and technical run-in to with 400 meters to the line but a little kick before reaching the finish line, and the start of rain, made for a difficult sprint.

Kwiatkowski started the sprint but it was Albasini who took the sprint victory at the line. The Polish champion slipped out of the race lead on time bonuses, and is now five seconds behind Albasini, with Garmin's Ramunas Navardauskas in third.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4:12:22
2Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
11Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
17Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
18Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
19Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
20Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
21Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
33Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
34Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
41Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
47Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
52Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
55Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
58Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
59Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
63Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
65Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:08
66Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
67Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
70Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
71Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
74Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
75Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
76Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
77Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
80Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
86Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
87Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
89Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
90Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
91Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
92Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
93Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
94Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
96David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
97Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
98Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
100Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
101Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
102Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
103Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:42
104Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
105Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
107Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:06
108Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
112Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
113Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
115Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
116Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
118Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
119Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
120Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
121Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
2Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling5pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling2
4Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling5pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling2
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:12:22
2Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
5Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:08
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:37
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp12:37:06
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Katusha Team
4Astana Pro Team
5IAM Cycling
6Team Europcar
7Movistar Team
8Lotto-Belisol Team
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Lampre-Merida
12Team Giant-Shimano
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Orica GreenEDGE0:00:08
15Cannondale
16BMC Racing Team
17FDJ.fr
18Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
19Team Sky0:00:42

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge6:29:50
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:05
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp0:00:10
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:12
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:13
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:14
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:19
10Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:21
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:22
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:23
17Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
18Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
19Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:25
21Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:27
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:28
24Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:30
31Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:31
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:00:38
41Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
42Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
43Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:40
44Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:42
48Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
50Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:48
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:49
52Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
53Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:56
54Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
55Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:02
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
57Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:15
58Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:16
59Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:17
60Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
61Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:19
62Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:22
63Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
64Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
65Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
66Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:27
67Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:28
69Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
70Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:30
71Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
72Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:32
73Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:33
75Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
77Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:01:41
78Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:01:43
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
81Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
82Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:46
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:52
84Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:59
85Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:02:02
86Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:10
87Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:02:12
88Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:03:17
89Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:03:26
90Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:56
91Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:05:04
92Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:15
93Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:10
94Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp0:07:16
95Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:18
96Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:47
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:10
98Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:19
99Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:20
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:24
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
102Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:39
103Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:40
104Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:52
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:08:53
106Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:08:54
107Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:08:55
108Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:29
109Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:34
110Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:44
111Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:09:53
112Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:10:02
113Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:10
114Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:10:40
115Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:43
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:49
117Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:51
118Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:11:03
119Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale0:11:33
120Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:54
121Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:57
122Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:11
123Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:43
124Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:02
125Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:16:06
126Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:37
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:39
128Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:16:48
129Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:17:03
130Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:05
131Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
132Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:17:10
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:10
134Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:24
135Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:19:27
136Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:30
137Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:19:31
138Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:35
139Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:19:48
140Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:41
141Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:02
142Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:08
143Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:30
144Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
145Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:25:47
146Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:51
147Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:25:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
3Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling6
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
9Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling12pts
2Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling10
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
6Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
7Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
8Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo1
9Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6:29:55
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:08
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:16
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:18
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:23
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:26
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
11Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
12Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:41
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:14
14Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:35
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:47
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:05
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:38
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:46
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:52
20Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:12:30
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:16:01
22Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:16:58
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:19
24Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:36
25Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:57
26Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:25
27Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:25:54

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep19:30:11
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:07
3IAM Cycling0:00:14
4Movistar Team0:00:19
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
6Astana Pro Team0:00:23
7Katusha Team0:00:29
8FDJ.fr0:00:33
9Team Europcar0:00:47
10AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:50
12Cannondale
13Orica GreenEDGE0:01:11
14Team Giant-Shimano0:02:03
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:02:17
16Trek Factory Racing0:02:22
17Lampre-Merida0:02:27
18BMC Racing Team0:02:45
19Team Sky0:03:09

