Albasini takes a second stage in Tour de Romandie
Kwiatkowski out-sprinted in Montreaux, loses race lead
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took his second consecutive sprint win, and moved into the overall leader’s jersey, during Stage 2 at the Tour of Romandie on Thursday. Tony Hurel (Team Europcar) placed second in the bunch sprint and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) was third.
Tour of Romandie’s second stage, 166.5km, started in Sion and ended on the streets of Montreaux, passing two king of the mountains and two intermediate sprints along the way. The peloton welcomed warmer weather conditions compared to the previous day when race organizers had to adjust the course, removing the Simplonpass, due snow.
Breakaway riders, Martin Kohler (BMC Racing) and Pirim Lang (IAM Cycling), entered the final 30 kilometers of the race with a two-minute advantage over the main field. Omega Pharma-QuickStep, protecting overall race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, along with Orica-GreenEdge and Garmin-Sharp were all represented at the front of the peloton, leading the chase toward the finish.
The peloton sped along the shores of Lake Geneva, reducing the leader’s gap to a minute and half with under 15km to go. The gap continued to drop quickly during the last 10km as the peloton continued to chase. Tinkoff-Saxo, Orica-GreenEdge, Lampre-Merida and Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the damage to the breakaway’s gap during the last five kilometers, until the pair were caught in the last three kilometers.
It was a fast and technical run-in to with 400 meters to the line but a little kick before reaching the finish line, and the start of rain, made for a difficult sprint.
Kwiatkowski started the sprint but it was Albasini who took the sprint victory at the line. The Polish champion slipped out of the race lead on time bonuses, and is now five seconds behind Albasini, with Garmin's Ramunas Navardauskas in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4:12:22
|2
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|18
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|52
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|58
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|62
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:08
|66
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|67
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|71
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|80
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|85
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|86
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|89
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|93
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|96
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|97
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|98
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|101
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|102
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|103
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:42
|104
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|107
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:06
|108
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|112
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:35
|113
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|115
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|116
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|121
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:12:22
|2
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|5
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:08
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|18
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:37
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|12:37:06
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:08
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|FDJ.fr
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|19
|Team Sky
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|6:29:50
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:10
|4
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:13
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:19
|10
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:21
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:22
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|17
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|21
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:27
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:28
|24
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:30
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:31
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:38
|41
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|42
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|44
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|48
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|50
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|52
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|53
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:56
|54
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|55
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:02
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|57
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:15
|58
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:16
|59
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:17
|60
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|61
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:19
|62
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:22
|63
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|64
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:27
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|68
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:28
|69
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:30
|71
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|72
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:32
|73
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:33
|75
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|76
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|77
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|78
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:43
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|81
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:46
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|84
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:59
|85
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:02:02
|86
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:10
|87
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:12
|88
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:17
|89
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:26
|90
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:56
|91
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:04
|92
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:15
|93
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:10
|94
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:16
|95
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:18
|96
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:47
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|98
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:19
|99
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:20
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:24
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|102
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:39
|103
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:40
|104
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:52
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:53
|106
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:54
|107
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:55
|108
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:29
|109
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:34
|110
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:44
|111
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:53
|112
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:10:02
|113
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|114
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:40
|115
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:43
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:49
|117
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:51
|118
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:03
|119
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale
|0:11:33
|120
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:54
|121
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:57
|122
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:11
|123
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:43
|124
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:02
|125
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:06
|126
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:37
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:39
|128
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:48
|129
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:03
|130
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:05
|131
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:10
|133
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:10
|134
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:24
|135
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:19:27
|136
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:30
|137
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:31
|138
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:35
|139
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:19:48
|140
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:41
|141
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:02
|142
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:08
|143
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:30
|144
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:25:47
|146
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:51
|147
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:25:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|4
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|9
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|6
|Björn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|7
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|8
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|9
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6:29:55
|2
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:08
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:16
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:23
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:26
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|11
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|12
|Eduard Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:41
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:14
|14
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:35
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:47
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:05
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:38
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:46
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:52
|20
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:30
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:01
|22
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:58
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:19
|24
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:36
|25
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:57
|26
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:25
|27
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:25:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|19:30:11
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:07
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:00:29
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:33
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:50
|12
|Cannondale
|13
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:11
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:03
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:02:17
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:22
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:27
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:45
|19
|Team Sky
|0:03:09
