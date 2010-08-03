Trending

Hutarovich squeaks to win in sprint ahead of Haedo

Davis retains yellow jersey

Image 1 of 8

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) is metres away from earning the victory in stage 3.

Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) is metres away from earning the victory in stage 3.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 8

Race leader Allan Davis (Astana) with Paolo Bettini. Stage 3 was dedicated to Franco Ballerini and Bettini, the new Italian national team manager, was in attendance.

Race leader Allan Davis (Astana) with Paolo Bettini. Stage 3 was dedicated to Franco Ballerini and Bettini, the new Italian national team manager, was in attendance.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 8

A high-speed bunch sprint concluded stage three.

A high-speed bunch sprint concluded stage three.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 8

Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) on the attack.

Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) on the attack.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 8

Riders await the start of stage three, dedicated to Franco Ballerini. Paolo Bettini, the new Italian national team manager, stands next to race leader Allan Davis (Astana).

Riders await the start of stage three, dedicated to Franco Ballerini. Paolo Bettini, the new Italian national team manager, stands next to race leader Allan Davis (Astana).
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 8

Stage winner Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) celebrates on the podium.

Stage winner Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 8

Defending Tour of Poland champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Defending Tour of Poland champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 8

Allan Davis (Astana) remains in the race lead.

Allan Davis (Astana) remains in the race lead.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Yauheni Hutarovich from Francaise des Jeux won stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne after besting Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) and Allan Davis (Astana) in a high-speed mass sprint.

"This win is special to me since it's my first victory in a ProTour race," said Hutarovich. "The final kilometres were very fast since the road was going downhill. It was hard to spin my legs faster. It's an important victory for me and for our team and I'm really glad that I was able to beat such specialists in the sprint like Allan Davis and Borut Bozic.

"It was difficult and technical course with over 17 turns on every lap," said the 26-year old rider from Belarus. "It was raining a little bit so the roads got slightly wet and slippery."

Davis, the third place finisher, maintained his overall lead and the time bonus provided a slight cushion on general classification. The Australian leads Hutarovich by four seconds and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Euskaltel - Euskadi) by eight seconds.

Stage 3 from Sosnowiec to Katowice was dedicated to Franco Ballerini, the Italian national team coach who died tragically after an accident during a rally race. Race director Czeslaw Lang decided to honor the memory of his friend and invited Paolo Bettini, who became two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist under Ballerini's wings, to attend.

After yesterday's stage, the longest one in this year's edition of the race at 240km, the riders had to face only 122.1km today consisting of seven 11-kilometre laps in Katowice. Shorter doesn't always mean easier, since the pace is usually much higher. That was the case today and it was very hard for the attacking riders to break clear and build up a big lead.

Simon Geschke (Skil-Shimano) and Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) managed to escape, but the peloton only let them gain a maximum advantage of 1:30 at the 40km mark. Team HTC-Columbia set the tempo at the head of the peloton and eventually the leading duo were reeled back in with 59km to go.

Soon after the next move was made, this time by two teammates from Team Sky: Mathew Hayman and Ian Stannard. They were quickly brought back into field, however, as the pace in the main group increased dramatically.

Later Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) tried to follow the footsteps of the Sky riders, but again the power of the bunch was just too strong for any breakaway attempts.

With 24 kilometres to go Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) and Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) surprised everyone by attacking on the category 3 climb. When they looked over their shoulders and realized that there was a 300 metre gap they decided to give it their all.

Entering the final lap the trio were joined by the Team HTC-Columbia duo of Peter Velits and, surprisingly, André Greipel. The winner of yesterday's stage soon realised that this breakaway had no chance to succeed and sat up for the Vacansoleil-driven peloton.

With eight kilometres to the finish the remaining four escapees were caught and after attacks launched by Steve Houanard (Skil-Shimano) and Yoann Offredo (Francaise des Jeux) were neutralised the bunch started preparing for the final sprint.

In the last two kilometres Vacansoleil was doing most of the work in the front, leading out their sprinter Borut Bozic. On the slightly downhill final straight, Team Sky took over but in the end it was Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) who was the fastest man in the field. It was a very close finish, however, as he won by a half-wheel length over runner-up Lucas Sebastian Haedo from Saxo Bank.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux2:45:04
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
11Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
12Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
16David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
18Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
24Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
25Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
26Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
30Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
32Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
33Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
35Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
36Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
37Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
38Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
40Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
41Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
43Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
44Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
45Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
46Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
47Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
49Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
50Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
51Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
53Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
56Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
59Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
60Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
66Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
67André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
68Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
69Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
70Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
71Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
73Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
74Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
75Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
76Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
77Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
79Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
80Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
81Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
82Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
83Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
84Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
87Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
88Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
90Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
91Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
92Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
93Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
94Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
95Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
96Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
97Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
99Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
100Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
101Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
104Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
105Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
106Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
108Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
109Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
111Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
112Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
113Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
114Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
115Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
117Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
118Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
119Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
122Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
123Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
124Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
125Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
126Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
128Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
130Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
131Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
132Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
133Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
134Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
135Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
136Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
137Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
138Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
141Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
142Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
143Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
144Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
145Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
146Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
147Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
148Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
149Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
150Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
151Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
152Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
153Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
154Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
155Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
156Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
157Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
158Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
159Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
160Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
161Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
162Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
163Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
164Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
165Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
166Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:31
167Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
168Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:38
169Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:53
170Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
171Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
172Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
173Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:01
174Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
175Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:01:13
176Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
177Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:56
178Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
179Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
180Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:13
181Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:46
182Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSBaden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 - Sosnowiec, 10.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2
3Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1

Sprint 2 - Siemianowice Slaskie, 27.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack2
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Sprint 3 - Katowice ul.Powstanców, 100.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team2
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 - Katowice Al. Korfantego, 97.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team3pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha2
3Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux20pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank19
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana18
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano17
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step15
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team14
8Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram13
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank12
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team11
11Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram10
12Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha7
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack6
16David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto5
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4
18Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana2
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (Aus) Astana12:53:14
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12:53:17
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12:53:18
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
5Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12:53:22
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
7Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12:53:23
9Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
10Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
11Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step12:53:24
12Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12:53:25
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
15Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
16Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram12:53:26
17Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
18Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
19Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
20Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne12:53:27
21Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
22Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team12:53:28
23Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
25Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
26Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
31David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
32Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
33Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
34Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
35Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
36Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
38Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
39Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
40Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
41Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
42Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
45Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
46Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
48Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
53Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
54Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
55Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
56Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
58Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
59Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
60Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
62Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
64Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
65Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
66Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
67Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
68Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
70Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
71Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
72Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
75Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
77Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
78Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
79Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
80Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
81Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
84Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
86Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
87Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
88Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
89Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
90Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
92Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
93Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
94Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
95Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
97Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
98Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
100Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
101Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
102Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
103Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
105Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
106Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
107Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
110Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
111Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
112Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
113Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
114Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
115Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
116Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
117Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
118Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
120Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
121Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
122Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
123Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
124Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
125Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
126Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
127Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
128Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
129Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
130Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
131Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
132Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
133Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
134Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
136Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
137Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
138Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
139Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
140Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
141Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
142Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
143Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
144Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
145Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
146Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
147Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
148Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
149Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
150Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
151Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
152Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
153Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
154Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
155Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
156Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
157Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
158Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
159Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
160Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
161Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
162Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
163Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
164Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
165Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12:53:57
166Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12:54:01
167Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team12:54:06
168Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia12:54:21
169Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
170Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
171Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
172Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12:54:29
173Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step12:54:41
174Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12:54:49
175Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia12:55:24
176Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
177Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha12:55:40
178Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:57:14
179Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team13:06:01
180Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13:06:20
181Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13:06:58
182Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux13:07:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ6pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ5
4Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha5
5Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
6Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
8Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
9Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team2
10Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2
11Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team2
12Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack2
13Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
14André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
15Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1
16Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana1
17Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
3Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ3
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha2
6Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
7Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team1
8Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (Aus) Astana55pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step45
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team38
4Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
5Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team35
6Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank33
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux32
8Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team30
10André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia20
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
12Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram20
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne19
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano18
15Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram18
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank17
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
18Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank16
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack15
20Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
21Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
22Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
23Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
25David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto7
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha7
27Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
28Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano7
29Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step6
30Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha6
31Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team4
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
34Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3
35Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
37Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana2
38Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

