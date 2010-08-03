Hutarovich squeaks to win in sprint ahead of Haedo
Davis retains yellow jersey
Yauheni Hutarovich from Francaise des Jeux won stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne after besting Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) and Allan Davis (Astana) in a high-speed mass sprint.
"This win is special to me since it's my first victory in a ProTour race," said Hutarovich. "The final kilometres were very fast since the road was going downhill. It was hard to spin my legs faster. It's an important victory for me and for our team and I'm really glad that I was able to beat such specialists in the sprint like Allan Davis and Borut Bozic.
"It was difficult and technical course with over 17 turns on every lap," said the 26-year old rider from Belarus. "It was raining a little bit so the roads got slightly wet and slippery."
Davis, the third place finisher, maintained his overall lead and the time bonus provided a slight cushion on general classification. The Australian leads Hutarovich by four seconds and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Euskaltel - Euskadi) by eight seconds.
Stage 3 from Sosnowiec to Katowice was dedicated to Franco Ballerini, the Italian national team coach who died tragically after an accident during a rally race. Race director Czeslaw Lang decided to honor the memory of his friend and invited Paolo Bettini, who became two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist under Ballerini's wings, to attend.
After yesterday's stage, the longest one in this year's edition of the race at 240km, the riders had to face only 122.1km today consisting of seven 11-kilometre laps in Katowice. Shorter doesn't always mean easier, since the pace is usually much higher. That was the case today and it was very hard for the attacking riders to break clear and build up a big lead.
Simon Geschke (Skil-Shimano) and Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) managed to escape, but the peloton only let them gain a maximum advantage of 1:30 at the 40km mark. Team HTC-Columbia set the tempo at the head of the peloton and eventually the leading duo were reeled back in with 59km to go.
Soon after the next move was made, this time by two teammates from Team Sky: Mathew Hayman and Ian Stannard. They were quickly brought back into field, however, as the pace in the main group increased dramatically.
Later Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) tried to follow the footsteps of the Sky riders, but again the power of the bunch was just too strong for any breakaway attempts.
With 24 kilometres to go Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) and Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) surprised everyone by attacking on the category 3 climb. When they looked over their shoulders and realized that there was a 300 metre gap they decided to give it their all.
Entering the final lap the trio were joined by the Team HTC-Columbia duo of Peter Velits and, surprisingly, André Greipel. The winner of yesterday's stage soon realised that this breakaway had no chance to succeed and sat up for the Vacansoleil-driven peloton.
With eight kilometres to the finish the remaining four escapees were caught and after attacks launched by Steve Houanard (Skil-Shimano) and Yoann Offredo (Francaise des Jeux) were neutralised the bunch started preparing for the final sprint.
In the last two kilometres Vacansoleil was doing most of the work in the front, leading out their sprinter Borut Bozic. On the slightly downhill final straight, Team Sky took over but in the end it was Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) who was the fastest man in the field. It was a very close finish, however, as he won by a half-wheel length over runner-up Lucas Sebastian Haedo from Saxo Bank.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|2:45:04
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|12
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|16
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|26
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|32
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|36
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|41
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|43
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|45
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|46
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|49
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|50
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|51
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|53
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|59
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|63
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|67
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|71
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|76
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|77
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|79
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|81
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|84
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|88
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|90
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|91
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|92
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|93
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|94
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|95
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|96
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|97
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|99
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|100
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|101
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|104
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|106
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|109
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|112
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|115
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|117
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|119
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|122
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|123
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|124
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|125
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|126
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|128
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|131
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|132
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|134
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|135
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|136
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|137
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|138
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|141
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|142
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|143
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|144
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|145
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|146
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|147
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|148
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|149
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|150
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|151
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|152
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|153
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|154
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|155
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|157
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|158
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|160
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|161
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|162
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|163
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|164
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|165
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|166
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:31
|167
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|168
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|169
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:53
|170
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|171
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|172
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|173
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:01
|174
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|175
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:01:13
|176
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|177
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|178
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|179
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|180
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:13
|181
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:46
|182
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|2
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|20
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|18
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|17
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|15
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|12
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|10
|12
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|13
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|6
|16
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|5
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|18
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|2
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|12:53:14
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12:53:17
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12:53:18
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|5
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:53:22
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12:53:23
|9
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|10
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|11
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|12:53:24
|12
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12:53:25
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|12:53:26
|17
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|20
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|12:53:27
|21
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12:53:28
|23
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|25
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|26
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|27
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|31
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|38
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|39
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|40
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|42
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|46
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|48
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|56
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|59
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|60
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|66
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|67
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|68
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|71
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|72
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|74
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|75
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|78
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|79
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|81
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|84
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|86
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|87
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|89
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|90
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|93
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|97
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|100
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|101
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|103
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|105
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|106
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|107
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|111
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|112
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|113
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|114
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|115
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|118
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|120
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|121
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|123
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|125
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|126
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|127
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|128
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|129
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|130
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|131
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|132
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|134
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|136
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|137
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|138
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|139
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|141
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|143
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|144
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|145
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|147
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|148
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|149
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|150
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|151
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|152
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|153
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|154
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|155
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|156
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|157
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|158
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|159
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|160
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|161
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|162
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|163
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|164
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|165
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:53:57
|166
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12:54:01
|167
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12:54:06
|168
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|12:54:21
|169
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|170
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|171
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|172
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12:54:29
|173
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|12:54:41
|174
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12:54:49
|175
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|12:55:24
|176
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|177
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|12:55:40
|178
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:57:14
|179
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|13:06:01
|180
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13:06:20
|181
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13:06:58
|182
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13:07:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|5
|4
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|5
|5
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|6
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|8
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|9
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|10
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|11
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|12
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|2
|13
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|15
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|16
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|17
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|3
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|7
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|8
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|55
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|38
|4
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|5
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|6
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|32
|8
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|12
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|20
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18
|15
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|17
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|18
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|15
|20
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|21
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|22
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|23
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|25
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|7
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|28
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|29
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|30
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|31
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|32
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|34
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|35
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|37
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|2
|38
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
