Image 1 of 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) is metres away from earning the victory in stage 3. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 8 Race leader Allan Davis (Astana) with Paolo Bettini. Stage 3 was dedicated to Franco Ballerini and Bettini, the new Italian national team manager, was in attendance. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 8 A high-speed bunch sprint concluded stage three. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 8 Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) on the attack. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 8 Riders await the start of stage three, dedicated to Franco Ballerini. Paolo Bettini, the new Italian national team manager, stands next to race leader Allan Davis (Astana). (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 8 Stage winner Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 8 Defending Tour of Poland champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 8 of 8 Allan Davis (Astana) remains in the race lead. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Yauheni Hutarovich from Francaise des Jeux won stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne after besting Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) and Allan Davis (Astana) in a high-speed mass sprint.

"This win is special to me since it's my first victory in a ProTour race," said Hutarovich. "The final kilometres were very fast since the road was going downhill. It was hard to spin my legs faster. It's an important victory for me and for our team and I'm really glad that I was able to beat such specialists in the sprint like Allan Davis and Borut Bozic.

"It was difficult and technical course with over 17 turns on every lap," said the 26-year old rider from Belarus. "It was raining a little bit so the roads got slightly wet and slippery."

Davis, the third place finisher, maintained his overall lead and the time bonus provided a slight cushion on general classification. The Australian leads Hutarovich by four seconds and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Euskaltel - Euskadi) by eight seconds.

Stage 3 from Sosnowiec to Katowice was dedicated to Franco Ballerini, the Italian national team coach who died tragically after an accident during a rally race. Race director Czeslaw Lang decided to honor the memory of his friend and invited Paolo Bettini, who became two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist under Ballerini's wings, to attend.

After yesterday's stage, the longest one in this year's edition of the race at 240km, the riders had to face only 122.1km today consisting of seven 11-kilometre laps in Katowice. Shorter doesn't always mean easier, since the pace is usually much higher. That was the case today and it was very hard for the attacking riders to break clear and build up a big lead.

Simon Geschke (Skil-Shimano) and Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) managed to escape, but the peloton only let them gain a maximum advantage of 1:30 at the 40km mark. Team HTC-Columbia set the tempo at the head of the peloton and eventually the leading duo were reeled back in with 59km to go.

Soon after the next move was made, this time by two teammates from Team Sky: Mathew Hayman and Ian Stannard. They were quickly brought back into field, however, as the pace in the main group increased dramatically.

Later Jonas Ljungblad (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) tried to follow the footsteps of the Sky riders, but again the power of the bunch was just too strong for any breakaway attempts.

With 24 kilometres to go Danilo Napolitano (Katusha), Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) and Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) surprised everyone by attacking on the category 3 climb. When they looked over their shoulders and realized that there was a 300 metre gap they decided to give it their all.

Entering the final lap the trio were joined by the Team HTC-Columbia duo of Peter Velits and, surprisingly, André Greipel. The winner of yesterday's stage soon realised that this breakaway had no chance to succeed and sat up for the Vacansoleil-driven peloton.

With eight kilometres to the finish the remaining four escapees were caught and after attacks launched by Steve Houanard (Skil-Shimano) and Yoann Offredo (Francaise des Jeux) were neutralised the bunch started preparing for the final sprint.

In the last two kilometres Vacansoleil was doing most of the work in the front, leading out their sprinter Borut Bozic. On the slightly downhill final straight, Team Sky took over but in the end it was Yauheni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) who was the fastest man in the field. It was a very close finish, however, as he won by a half-wheel length over runner-up Lucas Sebastian Haedo from Saxo Bank.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 2:45:04 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 11 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 12 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 16 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 25 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 26 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 27 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 32 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 33 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 35 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 36 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 38 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 41 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 43 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 44 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 45 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 46 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 47 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 49 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 50 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 51 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 53 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 58 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 59 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 60 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 63 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 66 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 67 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 71 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 73 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 76 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 77 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 79 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 80 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 81 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 83 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 84 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 88 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 90 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 91 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 92 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 93 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 94 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 95 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 96 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 97 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 99 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 100 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 101 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 104 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 106 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 108 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 109 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 111 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 112 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 115 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 117 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 119 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 122 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 123 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 124 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 125 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 126 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 128 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 131 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 132 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 133 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 134 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 135 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 136 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 137 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 138 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 141 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 142 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 143 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 144 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 145 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 146 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 147 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 148 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 149 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 150 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 151 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 152 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 153 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 154 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 155 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 156 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 157 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 158 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 159 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 160 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 161 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 162 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 163 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 164 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 165 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 166 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:31 167 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 168 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:38 169 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:53 170 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 171 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 172 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 173 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:01 174 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 175 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:01:13 176 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 177 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:56 178 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 179 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 180 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:13 181 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:46 182 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 - Sosnowiec, 10.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2 3 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Sprint 2 - Siemianowice Slaskie, 27.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 2 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Sprint 3 - Katowice ul.Powstanców, 100.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 - Katowice Al. Korfantego, 97.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 3 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 2 3 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 20 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 19 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 18 4 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 17 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 15 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 13 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 12 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 10 12 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 13 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 14 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 6 16 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 5 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 4 18 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 19 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 2 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 12:53:14 2 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12:53:17 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12:53:18 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 5 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12:53:22 6 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 7 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12:53:23 9 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 10 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 11 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 12:53:24 12 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12:53:25 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 15 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 12:53:26 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 18 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 19 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 20 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 12:53:27 21 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12:53:28 23 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 25 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 26 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 27 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 31 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 32 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 34 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 35 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 36 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 38 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 39 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 40 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 42 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 45 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 46 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 48 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 54 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 56 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 59 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 60 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 62 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 66 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 67 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 68 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 71 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 72 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 75 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 77 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 78 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 79 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 80 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 81 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 84 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 86 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 87 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 88 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 89 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 90 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 93 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 94 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 95 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 97 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 98 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 100 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 101 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 102 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 103 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 105 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 106 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 107 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 110 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 111 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 112 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 113 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 114 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 115 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 118 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 120 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 121 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 123 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 124 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 125 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 126 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 127 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 128 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 129 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 130 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 131 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 132 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 133 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 134 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 136 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 137 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 138 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 139 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 140 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 141 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 142 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 143 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 144 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 145 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 146 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 147 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 148 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 149 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 150 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 151 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 152 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 153 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 154 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 155 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 156 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 157 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 158 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 159 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 160 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 161 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 162 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 163 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 164 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 165 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12:53:57 166 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12:54:01 167 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12:54:06 168 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 12:54:21 169 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 170 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 171 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 172 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12:54:29 173 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 12:54:41 174 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12:54:49 175 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 12:55:24 176 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 177 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 12:55:40 178 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12:57:14 179 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 13:06:01 180 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13:06:20 181 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13:06:58 182 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13:07:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 6 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 5 4 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 5 5 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 6 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 8 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 9 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 2 10 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2 11 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 2 12 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 2 13 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 14 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 15 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1 16 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 1 17 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 3 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 4 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 2 6 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 7 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 1 8 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1