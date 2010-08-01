Trending

Guarnieri speeds to first stage win

Massive crash takes down half the peloton in sprint

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) gets the glory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) wins stage one at the Tour of Poland in Warsaw

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacopo Guarnieri zips up his first yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacopo Guarnieri, the future of Italian sprinting

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) beats Aitor Galdos Alonso (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Allan Davis (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) enjoys his time on the podium.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) has fun with the champagne.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) out-sprinted a fractured peloton to claim the first stage of the Tour of Poland

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates his win in Warsaw.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Italy's Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) won his first ever professional road race in last year's Tour of Poland and he struck again on the opening stage of the 67th edition of the race in Warsaw on Sunday.

The 22 year-old former European and Italian pursuit and Madison champion used his speed to power from the small group that was ahead of a massive pile-up with 1.5km to go, topping Euskaltel-Euskadi's Aitor Galdos and Allan Davis (Astana).

The stage ended on the wide roads of central Warsaw but the riders were fighting for position and a flick near the front put other riders in the barriers, including Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo. He was still sitting in the road stunned and angry after Guarnieri had crossed the line.

For the Italian stage winner and new leader of the ProTour event, it was a big moment in his budding career. "It's a really important success for me. Maybe the most important one of my career," said Guarnieri afterwards. "I've been racing at the professional level only for three years and so far I haven't had to many chances to compete in many big races."

"I'm not the only Liquigas-Doimo sprinter in the Polish race. There is also Daniele Bennati and Peter Sagan and I'm really happy that I was able to win on the first day and claim the yellow jersey."

It was known from the very beginning that the Polish riders would be aggressive and try to get in the breakaway. That's why it was no surprise that Lukasz Bodnar (Polish National Team) attacked right after the start gun. He tried to break clear with Florian Stalder (BMC Racing) and Marco Corti (Footon Servetto), but the peloton didn't let them go too far and it absorbed the trio as quickly as it was launched.

The next move was made by Blazej Janiaczyk (Polish National Team) at kilometer 10. He was joined by Michael Schar (BMC Racing), Laszlo Bodrogi (Katyusha) and Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel Euskadi). They soon gained 6 minute advantage and that's as far ahead as the four leading riders got.

Fryederyk Chopin was the background theme of the first stage and Janiaczyk won the intermediate sprint in Zelazowa Wola, were Chopin was born 200 years ago. The Polish rider was awarded a statue representing image of the greatest polish composer, whose music accompanied the peloton on the starting line.

The next three intermediate sprints were won consecutively by Schar and twice by Janiaczyk. Four riders worked well together but the HTC-Columbia-led peloton reduced the gap to only 1:25 with 80 kilometers to go.

Right before entering the first of 8 laps in Warsaw there was a crash in the bunch which involved Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) and Timothy Gudsell (Francaise Des Jeux). The latter had to abandon the race due to broken collarbone.

The feed zone slowed down the peloton and gave some hopes to the escapees, as their advantage increased to 2:40. Andre Greipel's team controlled the pace of the chase but didn't want to catch the breakaway too early to avoid any counterattacks.

The stage was held on the 66th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising. To pay tribute to the heroes of the uprising, the Tour de Pologne's organizers set out a special intermediate sprint that was taken by Schar.

When Katusha and Astana joined HTC-Columbia in the front of the chase pack, the bunch turned up the volume and quickly cut the gap to 35 seconds with 30 kilometers to go. When the breakaway was within striking distance Bodrogi decided to take off in a solo effort. He took the victory on the next to last intermediate sprint and continued to go alone. Janiaczyk, Schar and Sesma were caught by the field 22 kilometers from the finish line.

Bodrogi managed to increase his lead to 55 seconds, but the Hungarian-turned-Frenchman didn't have too much longer out front after two riders jumped off the bunch and joined the front of the race. It was Bodnar and Steve Houanard (Skil Shimano). The former Polish time trial champion attacked to win the only mountain prime of the stage and claimed the mountain jersey.

The escape was over with 8 kilometers to go and the sprinters' teams started to increase the pace to get their fastest men into position for the final sprint in Warsaw.

Just before the red triangle which indicates the last kilometer, a massive crash happened. Some of the GC contenders, including Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing) went down. In the chaotic finish Jacopo Guarnieri got a great lead out from his Liqugas-Doimo teammate and took a win. He bested Aitor Alonso Galdos (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Allan Davis (Astana).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:05:32
2Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
5Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
6Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
11Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
12Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
14Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
15Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
22Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
24Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
25Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
26Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
27Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
28Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
30Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
31Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
32Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
33Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
37Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
40Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
42David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
44Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
45Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
48Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
51Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
52Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
57Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
58Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
59Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
60Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
62Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
63Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
64Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
67Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
68Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
69Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
70Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
71Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
73Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
76Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
78Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
79Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
82Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
83Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
86Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
88Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
91Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
94Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
95Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
96Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
99Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
100Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
103Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
104Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
105André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
106Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
107Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
108Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
109Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
110Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
111Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
112Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
113Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
114Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
115Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
116Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
117Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
118Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
119Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
120Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
123Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
124Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
125Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
126Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
127Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
128Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
129Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
130Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
131Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
132Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
134Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
135Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
136Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
137Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
138Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
139Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
140Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
141Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
143Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
144Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
146Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
149Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
150Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
151Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
152Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
153Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
154Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
155Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
156Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
157Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
158Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
159Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
160Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
161Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
162Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
163Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
164Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
167Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
168Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
169Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
170Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
171Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
172Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
173Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
174Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
175Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
176Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
177Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
178Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
179Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
180Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
181Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
182Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
183Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFTimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux

Premia Specjalna im. F.Chopina
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ

Sprint 1 - Blonie, km. 41,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ1

Sprint 2 - Pruszków, km. 62,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ3pts
2Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha2
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Special prime Konstancin-Jeziorna, km. 91,8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ

Special prime 66 Rocznicy Powstania Warszawskiego, km. 133,0
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint, km. 150,7 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha3pts
2Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ2
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 1, km. 165,3 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ3pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team2
3Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20pts
2Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana18
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
5Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank16
6Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team15
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team14
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step12
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne11
11Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram10
12Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack8
14Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
15Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step6
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
18Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
19Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:04
3Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
5Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
6Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:06
7Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:08
8Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:10
9Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
13Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
15Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
16Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
18Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
19Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
26Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
27Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
29Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
31Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
32Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
34Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
35Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
36Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
37Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
41Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
42Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
44Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
46David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
47Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
48Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
49Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
52Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
54Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
55Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
56Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
60Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
62Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
63Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
64Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
65Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
66Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
67Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
68Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
69Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
70Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
71Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
72Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
73Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
74Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
75Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
76Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
78Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
81Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
82Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
85Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
86Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
87Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
88Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
89Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
90Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
93Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
95Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
96Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
97Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
98Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
101Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
102Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
103Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
105Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
106Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
107André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
108Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
109Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
110Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
111Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
112Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
113Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
114Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
116Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
117Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
118Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
119Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
120Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
123Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
124Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
125Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
126Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
127Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
128Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
129Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
130Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
131Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
132Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
134Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
135Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
136Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
137Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
138Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
139Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
140Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
141Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
142Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
143Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
144Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
145Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
146Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
149Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
150Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
151Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
152Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
153Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
154Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
155Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
156Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
157Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
158Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
159Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
160Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
161Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
162Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
163Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
164Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
167Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
168Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
169Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
170Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
171Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
172Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
173Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
174Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
175Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
176Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
177Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
178Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
179Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
180Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
181Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
182Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
183Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20pts
2Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana18
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
5Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank16
6Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team15
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team14
8Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step12
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne11
11Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram10
12Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack8
14Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions7
15Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step6
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
17Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
18Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
19Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ2
20Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ3pts
2Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team2
3Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ6pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
3Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha5
4Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Professional Cycling Team12:16:36
2Quick Step
3Liquigas-Doimo
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Team Radioshack
6Poland BGZ
7Caisse d'Epargne
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Française Des Jeux
10BMC Racing Team
11Rabobank
12Garmin - Transitions
13Team Katusha
14Team HTC - Columbia
15Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Astana
17Team Saxo Bank
18Lampre-Farnese Vini
19Team Milram
20Footon-Servetto
21Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Skil - Shimano
23Cervelo Test Team

 

