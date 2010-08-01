Guarnieri speeds to first stage win
Massive crash takes down half the peloton in sprint
Italy's Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) won his first ever professional road race in last year's Tour of Poland and he struck again on the opening stage of the 67th edition of the race in Warsaw on Sunday.
The 22 year-old former European and Italian pursuit and Madison champion used his speed to power from the small group that was ahead of a massive pile-up with 1.5km to go, topping Euskaltel-Euskadi's Aitor Galdos and Allan Davis (Astana).
The stage ended on the wide roads of central Warsaw but the riders were fighting for position and a flick near the front put other riders in the barriers, including Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo. He was still sitting in the road stunned and angry after Guarnieri had crossed the line.
For the Italian stage winner and new leader of the ProTour event, it was a big moment in his budding career. "It's a really important success for me. Maybe the most important one of my career," said Guarnieri afterwards. "I've been racing at the professional level only for three years and so far I haven't had to many chances to compete in many big races."
"I'm not the only Liquigas-Doimo sprinter in the Polish race. There is also Daniele Bennati and Peter Sagan and I'm really happy that I was able to win on the first day and claim the yellow jersey."
It was known from the very beginning that the Polish riders would be aggressive and try to get in the breakaway. That's why it was no surprise that Lukasz Bodnar (Polish National Team) attacked right after the start gun. He tried to break clear with Florian Stalder (BMC Racing) and Marco Corti (Footon Servetto), but the peloton didn't let them go too far and it absorbed the trio as quickly as it was launched.
The next move was made by Blazej Janiaczyk (Polish National Team) at kilometer 10. He was joined by Michael Schar (BMC Racing), Laszlo Bodrogi (Katyusha) and Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel Euskadi). They soon gained 6 minute advantage and that's as far ahead as the four leading riders got.
Fryederyk Chopin was the background theme of the first stage and Janiaczyk won the intermediate sprint in Zelazowa Wola, were Chopin was born 200 years ago. The Polish rider was awarded a statue representing image of the greatest polish composer, whose music accompanied the peloton on the starting line.
The next three intermediate sprints were won consecutively by Schar and twice by Janiaczyk. Four riders worked well together but the HTC-Columbia-led peloton reduced the gap to only 1:25 with 80 kilometers to go.
Right before entering the first of 8 laps in Warsaw there was a crash in the bunch which involved Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) and Timothy Gudsell (Francaise Des Jeux). The latter had to abandon the race due to broken collarbone.
The feed zone slowed down the peloton and gave some hopes to the escapees, as their advantage increased to 2:40. Andre Greipel's team controlled the pace of the chase but didn't want to catch the breakaway too early to avoid any counterattacks.
The stage was held on the 66th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising. To pay tribute to the heroes of the uprising, the Tour de Pologne's organizers set out a special intermediate sprint that was taken by Schar.
When Katusha and Astana joined HTC-Columbia in the front of the chase pack, the bunch turned up the volume and quickly cut the gap to 35 seconds with 30 kilometers to go. When the breakaway was within striking distance Bodrogi decided to take off in a solo effort. He took the victory on the next to last intermediate sprint and continued to go alone. Janiaczyk, Schar and Sesma were caught by the field 22 kilometers from the finish line.
Bodrogi managed to increase his lead to 55 seconds, but the Hungarian-turned-Frenchman didn't have too much longer out front after two riders jumped off the bunch and joined the front of the race. It was Bodnar and Steve Houanard (Skil Shimano). The former Polish time trial champion attacked to win the only mountain prime of the stage and claimed the mountain jersey.
The escape was over with 8 kilometers to go and the sprinters' teams started to increase the pace to get their fastest men into position for the final sprint in Warsaw.
Just before the red triangle which indicates the last kilometer, a massive crash happened. Some of the GC contenders, including Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing) went down. In the chaotic finish Jacopo Guarnieri got a great lead out from his Liqugas-Doimo teammate and took a win. He bested Aitor Alonso Galdos (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Allan Davis (Astana).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:05:32
|2
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|12
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|20
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|27
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|30
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|31
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|37
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|40
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|42
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|44
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|45
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|46
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|48
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|51
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|52
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|60
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|62
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|64
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|67
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|68
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|69
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|71
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|73
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|76
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|78
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|79
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|82
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|83
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|84
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|86
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|91
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|93
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|94
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|95
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|96
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|99
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|104
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|105
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|107
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|108
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|109
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|110
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|111
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|112
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|113
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|114
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|115
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|116
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|117
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|120
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|123
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|124
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|125
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|126
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|127
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|129
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|130
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|131
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|132
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|133
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|135
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|136
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|137
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|138
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|139
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|140
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|141
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|143
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|144
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|146
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|149
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|150
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|151
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|153
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|154
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|155
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|156
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|157
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|158
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|159
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|160
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|161
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|162
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|163
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|164
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|165
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|167
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|168
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|169
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|170
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|172
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|173
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|174
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|175
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|177
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|178
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|179
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|180
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|181
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|183
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|pts
|2
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|pts
|2
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|18
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|5
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|6
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|11
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|10
|12
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|8
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|15
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|18
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|20
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:04
|3
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|6
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:06
|7
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:08
|8
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:10
|9
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|16
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|18
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|27
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ
|34
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ
|35
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|41
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|43
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ
|44
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|47
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|48
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|49
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|55
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|56
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|62
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|63
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|65
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|67
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|70
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|71
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|74
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|75
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|76
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|81
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|82
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|85
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|86
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ
|87
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|89
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|90
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|91
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|93
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|95
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|96
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|97
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|98
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|102
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|106
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|107
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|108
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|109
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|110
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|111
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|112
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|113
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|114
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|116
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|117
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|120
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|123
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|124
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|125
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|126
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|127
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|129
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|130
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|131
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|132
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|133
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|135
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|136
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|137
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|138
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|139
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|140
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|141
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|142
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|143
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|144
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|145
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|146
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|149
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|150
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|151
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|153
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|154
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|155
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|156
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|157
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|158
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|159
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|160
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|161
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|162
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|163
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|164
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|165
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|167
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|168
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|169
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|170
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|172
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|173
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|174
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|175
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|177
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|178
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|179
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|180
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|181
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|183
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|pts
|2
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|18
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|5
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|6
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|14
|8
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|11
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|10
|12
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|8
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|15
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|17
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|18
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ
|2
|20
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ
|3
|pts
|2
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|3
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|5
|4
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12:16:36
|2
|Quick Step
|3
|Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Team Radioshack
|6
|Poland BGZ
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Française Des Jeux
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Rabobank
|12
|Garmin - Transitions
|13
|Team Katusha
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Astana
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|Team Milram
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|21
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Skil - Shimano
|23
|Cervelo Test Team
