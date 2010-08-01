Image 1 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) gets the glory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) wins stage one at the Tour of Poland in Warsaw (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri zips up his first yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri, the future of Italian sprinting (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) beats Aitor Galdos Alonso (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Allan Davis (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) enjoys his time on the podium. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 9 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) has fun with the champagne. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 11 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) out-sprinted a fractured peloton to claim the first stage of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 13 of 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates his win in Warsaw. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Italy's Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) won his first ever professional road race in last year's Tour of Poland and he struck again on the opening stage of the 67th edition of the race in Warsaw on Sunday.

The 22 year-old former European and Italian pursuit and Madison champion used his speed to power from the small group that was ahead of a massive pile-up with 1.5km to go, topping Euskaltel-Euskadi's Aitor Galdos and Allan Davis (Astana).

The stage ended on the wide roads of central Warsaw but the riders were fighting for position and a flick near the front put other riders in the barriers, including Saxo Bank's JJ Haedo. He was still sitting in the road stunned and angry after Guarnieri had crossed the line.

For the Italian stage winner and new leader of the ProTour event, it was a big moment in his budding career. "It's a really important success for me. Maybe the most important one of my career," said Guarnieri afterwards. "I've been racing at the professional level only for three years and so far I haven't had to many chances to compete in many big races."

"I'm not the only Liquigas-Doimo sprinter in the Polish race. There is also Daniele Bennati and Peter Sagan and I'm really happy that I was able to win on the first day and claim the yellow jersey."

It was known from the very beginning that the Polish riders would be aggressive and try to get in the breakaway. That's why it was no surprise that Lukasz Bodnar (Polish National Team) attacked right after the start gun. He tried to break clear with Florian Stalder (BMC Racing) and Marco Corti (Footon Servetto), but the peloton didn't let them go too far and it absorbed the trio as quickly as it was launched.

The next move was made by Blazej Janiaczyk (Polish National Team) at kilometer 10. He was joined by Michael Schar (BMC Racing), Laszlo Bodrogi (Katyusha) and Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel Euskadi). They soon gained 6 minute advantage and that's as far ahead as the four leading riders got.

Fryederyk Chopin was the background theme of the first stage and Janiaczyk won the intermediate sprint in Zelazowa Wola, were Chopin was born 200 years ago. The Polish rider was awarded a statue representing image of the greatest polish composer, whose music accompanied the peloton on the starting line.

The next three intermediate sprints were won consecutively by Schar and twice by Janiaczyk. Four riders worked well together but the HTC-Columbia-led peloton reduced the gap to only 1:25 with 80 kilometers to go.

Right before entering the first of 8 laps in Warsaw there was a crash in the bunch which involved Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) and Timothy Gudsell (Francaise Des Jeux). The latter had to abandon the race due to broken collarbone.

The feed zone slowed down the peloton and gave some hopes to the escapees, as their advantage increased to 2:40. Andre Greipel's team controlled the pace of the chase but didn't want to catch the breakaway too early to avoid any counterattacks.

The stage was held on the 66th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising. To pay tribute to the heroes of the uprising, the Tour de Pologne's organizers set out a special intermediate sprint that was taken by Schar.

When Katusha and Astana joined HTC-Columbia in the front of the chase pack, the bunch turned up the volume and quickly cut the gap to 35 seconds with 30 kilometers to go. When the breakaway was within striking distance Bodrogi decided to take off in a solo effort. He took the victory on the next to last intermediate sprint and continued to go alone. Janiaczyk, Schar and Sesma were caught by the field 22 kilometers from the finish line.

Bodrogi managed to increase his lead to 55 seconds, but the Hungarian-turned-Frenchman didn't have too much longer out front after two riders jumped off the bunch and joined the front of the race. It was Bodnar and Steve Houanard (Skil Shimano). The former Polish time trial champion attacked to win the only mountain prime of the stage and claimed the mountain jersey.

The escape was over with 8 kilometers to go and the sprinters' teams started to increase the pace to get their fastest men into position for the final sprint in Warsaw.

Just before the red triangle which indicates the last kilometer, a massive crash happened. Some of the GC contenders, including Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing) went down. In the chaotic finish Jacopo Guarnieri got a great lead out from his Liqugas-Doimo teammate and took a win. He bested Aitor Alonso Galdos (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Allan Davis (Astana).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4:05:32 2 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 6 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 10 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 12 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 14 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 15 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 16 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 21 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 27 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 28 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 30 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 31 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 35 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 37 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 40 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 41 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 42 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 44 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 46 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 48 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 51 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 52 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 58 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 60 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 62 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 64 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 67 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 68 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 69 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 70 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 71 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 73 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 76 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 78 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 79 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 82 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 83 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 84 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 86 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 91 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 94 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 95 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 96 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 99 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 100 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 103 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 104 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 105 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 106 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 107 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 108 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 109 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 110 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 111 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 112 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 113 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 114 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 115 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 116 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 117 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 119 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 120 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 123 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 124 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 125 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 126 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 127 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 128 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 129 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 130 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 131 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 132 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 133 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 134 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 135 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 136 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 137 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 138 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 139 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 140 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 141 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 143 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 144 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 145 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 146 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 149 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 150 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 151 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 152 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 153 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 154 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 155 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 156 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 157 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 158 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 159 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 160 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 161 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 162 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 163 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 164 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 165 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 167 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 168 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 169 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 170 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 171 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 172 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 173 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 174 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 175 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 176 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 177 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 178 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 179 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 180 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 181 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 182 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 183 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank DNF Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux

Premia Specjalna im. F.Chopina # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ

Sprint 1 - Blonie, km. 41,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 1

Sprint 2 - Pruszków, km. 62,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 pts 2 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Special prime Konstancin-Jeziorna, km. 91,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ

Special prime 66 Rocznicy Powstania Warszawskiego, km. 133,0 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint, km. 150,7 km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 1, km. 165,3 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 pts 2 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 18 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 17 5 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 16 6 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 12 10 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 11 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 10 12 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 8 14 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 15 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 6 16 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 18 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 19 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:04 3 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 5 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:06 7 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:08 8 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:10 9 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 15 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 16 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 18 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 19 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 27 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 29 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 32 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 33 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Poland BGZ 34 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Poland BGZ 35 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack 41 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 43 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Poland BGZ 44 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 46 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 48 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 49 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 52 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 55 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 56 Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 62 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Poland BGZ 63 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 64 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 65 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 67 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 68 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 69 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 70 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 71 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 74 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 75 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 76 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 78 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 81 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 82 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 85 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 86 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Poland BGZ 87 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 88 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 89 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 90 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 91 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 93 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 95 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 96 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 97 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 98 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 101 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 102 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 103 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 105 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 106 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 107 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 108 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 109 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 110 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 111 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 112 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 113 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 114 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 115 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 116 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 117 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 119 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 120 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 123 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 124 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 125 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 126 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 127 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 128 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 129 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 130 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 131 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 132 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 133 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 134 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 135 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 136 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 137 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 138 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 139 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 140 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 141 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 142 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 143 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 144 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 145 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 146 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 149 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 150 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 151 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 152 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 153 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 154 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 155 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 156 Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 157 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 158 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 159 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 160 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 161 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 162 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 163 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 164 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 165 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 167 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 168 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 169 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 170 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 171 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 172 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 173 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 174 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 175 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 176 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 177 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 178 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 179 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 180 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 181 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 182 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 183 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 pts 2 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 18 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 17 5 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 16 6 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 14 8 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 12 10 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 11 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 10 12 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 8 14 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 7 15 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 6 16 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 17 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 18 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 19 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Poland BGZ 2 20 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland BGZ 3 pts 2 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 2 3 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Poland BGZ 6 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 5 4 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2