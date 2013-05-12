Image 1 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) has turned on the afterburners and left his rivals behind. (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) has plenty of time to celebrate his victory on the final day at the Tour de Picardie. (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) wins the final stage at the Tour de Picardie which also secures overall victory for the German sprinter. (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 4 2013 Tour de Picardie champion Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) speaks to the media. (Image credit: ASO)

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) took a convincing sprint victory on the final stage of the Tour de Picardie which secured the general classification win for the German fast man. Vacansoleil-DCM teammates Kenny van Hummel and Danny van Poppel rounded out the top three for the 171km stage from Nanteuil-le-Haudouin to Soissons.

The third and final stage of the Tour de Picardie would be the decider for overall honours between Kittel and Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar), as the pair started the day tied on time having each won one stage and finished second on another the previous two days. Coquard started the final stage in the leader's jersey, having won the previous day, and snagged a time bonus at the stage's second intermediate sprint to move into the lead on the road against Kittel, but the Frenchman had no answer for Kittel in the sprint for the stage win. While Kittel won the stage, Coquard could only manage 12th and with the winner's time bonus factored in Kittel won overall by seven seconds against the Europcar Frenchman. Van Hummel completed the GC podium in third place at 20 seconds.

"Today was a very good day – a good ‘late’ birthday present for me," said Kittel, who turned 25 on Saturday. "I am really happy to win the final stage, but even more happier to win the general classification today as well. For a sprinter it doesn’t happen that often, so that makes it very special and I am really proud of it and of the team who made it happen.

"We had a good position for this stage as Europcar had the leader and were forced to take control, so we could save some energy for the final. The last 40km was quite tough as there were some hills and a lot of attacks. We decided from the start that we would focus on the final sprint and not the intermediate one, so we decided to go all in.

"After we had lost Tom Veelers due to a crash, it was up to Ramon Sinkeldam to be my last lead-out man. He positioned me on the front to easily start sprinting with 200m to go. The lead-out went really well and just like Friday, you can see that everybody believes in our goal and stays cool which is what makes the difference and is the key to our success."

The action on the final day kicked off early with David Boucher launching an attack at kilometre 12 and the FDJ rider was soon joined by Maxime Daniel (Sojasun) and Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille).

The three escapees worked together smoothly and quickly put clear daylight between themselves and the peloton. 2005 Tour de Picardie stage winner Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) and Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida) missed the train but tried to make amends three kilometres later. Despite coming within striking distance from the front of the race, just 20 seconds in arrears in Villers-Cotterêts at km 33.5, the two chasers were unable to close the gap. After a long chase they finally gave up when the difference reached one minute at kilometre 65.

By the time Boucher went across the top of the Côte de Braine (81.5km) in first place, the breakaway had a 2:40 advantage on the field, led by the race leader's team, Europcar. The gap peaked at three minutes at the first intermediate sprint in Malval (100.5km), taken by Daniel. David Boucher, who hails from Maubeuge, not too far from here, grabbed a few more precious KOM points at the top of the Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique (131.5km, with 39.5km to go), ensuring that once in Soissons he would seize the best climber's jersey from the man who took it yesterday, Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale).

The break was finally caught with 25km to go. Coquard won the intermediate sprint on the first crossing of the finish line in Soissons (160.5km), netting himself a precious three-second bonus to move ahead of Kittel on the general classification.

The German, however, was keeping his powder dry for the final sprint, which Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was forced to sit out due to a fall nine kilometres from the finish. Kittel, the winner of the first stage in Flixecourt two days ago, launched a powerful sprint on the final straight in Soissons that left all his rivals in the dust.

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:05:13 2 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 7 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 10 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 19 Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 25 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 31 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 32 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 33 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 34 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 35 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 38 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 42 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 43 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 44 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 47 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 48 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environment 50 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 53 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 55 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 56 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 57 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 59 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 David Le Lay (Fra) Sojasun 61 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 62 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 63 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 67 Jacques Janse Van Rensbourge (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 68 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 75 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 76 José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:21 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:27 78 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:29 79 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 80 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 81 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 82 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:35 84 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 85 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:43 86 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 88 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 89 Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:09 90 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:01:15 91 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 92 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 93 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 95 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 96 Joshua Berry (USA) La Pomme Marseille 0:01:27 97 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:47 99 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:06 100 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:15 102 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:02:42 103 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 104 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:03:29 106 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:03:37 107 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:04:30 108 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:49 109 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:44 111 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 112 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 113 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Songero Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 DNF Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 DNF Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 DNF Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ

Points 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 6 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 15 7 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 14 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 13 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 12 10 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 11 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 13 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 8 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 15 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 17 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 3 19 Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2 20 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 1 - Malcal (Colligis-Crandelain) 1 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 3 pts 2 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2 3 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Soissons 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2 3 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Braine 1 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2 3 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique 1 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2 3 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12:15:39 2 Lotto Belisol 3 FDJ 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 La Pomme Marseille 8 BigMat-Auber 93 9 Sojasun 10 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Team Europcar 12 Lampre-Merida 13 Team Argos-Shimano 14 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 MTN-Qhubeka 16 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:29

Final general classification 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13:08:44 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:07 3 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 4 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:21 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:22 7 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:23 10 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:24 11 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 12 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:26 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 22 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 25 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:48 27 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:51 28 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 29 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 30 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:53 31 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 33 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 34 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 36 Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 37 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 38 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 44 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 David Le Lay (Fra) Sojasun 46 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 47 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 48 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:06 50 Jacques Janse Van Rensbourge (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:10 52 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:16 54 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:18 55 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:21 56 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:22 57 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 58 Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:41 59 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:04 60 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:07 61 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 62 Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 63 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 67 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:02:19 68 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:20 69 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:28 70 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 71 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:34 72 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:38 73 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:48 74 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:50 75 Joshua Berry (USA) La Pomme Marseille 0:02:59 76 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:07 77 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:03:08 78 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:37 79 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:38 80 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:42 81 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:03:59 82 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:12 83 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:19 84 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environment 0:04:49 85 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:56 86 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:18 87 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:20 88 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:24 89 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:05:44 90 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:05:45 91 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:06:03 92 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 93 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:06 94 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:06:12 95 Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:59 96 Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:07:12 97 Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:07:13 98 Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:20 99 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun 0:07:51 100 Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:08:08 101 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:11 102 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:10 103 José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 0:10:02 104 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:04 105 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:08 106 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:23 107 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:07 108 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:33 109 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:36 110 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:57 111 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:18:39 112 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:45 113 Songero Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 114 Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:07

Points classification 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 72 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 59 3 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 5 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 38 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 7 Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 35 8 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 31 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 30 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 12 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 13 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 18 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 15 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 15 16 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 15 17 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 18 Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 20 Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 21 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 10 23 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 24 Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 25 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 26 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 27 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 8 28 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 7 29 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 30 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 6 31 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 32 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 33 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 34 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 35 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 36 Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol 4 37 José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 4 38 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 3 39 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 2 40 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 1 41 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 1 42 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 1 43 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Mountains classification 1 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 8 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 4 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 5 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 6 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 4 7 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun 2 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2 9 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 2 10 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 12 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 1 13 Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 14 Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1