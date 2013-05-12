Kittel claims Tour de Picardie
Argos-Shimano sprinter wins final stage to secure overall victory
Stage 3: Nanteuil-le-Haudouin - Soissons
Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) took a convincing sprint victory on the final stage of the Tour de Picardie which secured the general classification win for the German fast man. Vacansoleil-DCM teammates Kenny van Hummel and Danny van Poppel rounded out the top three for the 171km stage from Nanteuil-le-Haudouin to Soissons.
The third and final stage of the Tour de Picardie would be the decider for overall honours between Kittel and Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar), as the pair started the day tied on time having each won one stage and finished second on another the previous two days. Coquard started the final stage in the leader's jersey, having won the previous day, and snagged a time bonus at the stage's second intermediate sprint to move into the lead on the road against Kittel, but the Frenchman had no answer for Kittel in the sprint for the stage win. While Kittel won the stage, Coquard could only manage 12th and with the winner's time bonus factored in Kittel won overall by seven seconds against the Europcar Frenchman. Van Hummel completed the GC podium in third place at 20 seconds.
"Today was a very good day – a good ‘late’ birthday present for me," said Kittel, who turned 25 on Saturday. "I am really happy to win the final stage, but even more happier to win the general classification today as well. For a sprinter it doesn’t happen that often, so that makes it very special and I am really proud of it and of the team who made it happen.
"We had a good position for this stage as Europcar had the leader and were forced to take control, so we could save some energy for the final. The last 40km was quite tough as there were some hills and a lot of attacks. We decided from the start that we would focus on the final sprint and not the intermediate one, so we decided to go all in.
"After we had lost Tom Veelers due to a crash, it was up to Ramon Sinkeldam to be my last lead-out man. He positioned me on the front to easily start sprinting with 200m to go. The lead-out went really well and just like Friday, you can see that everybody believes in our goal and stays cool which is what makes the difference and is the key to our success."
The action on the final day kicked off early with David Boucher launching an attack at kilometre 12 and the FDJ rider was soon joined by Maxime Daniel (Sojasun) and Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille).
The three escapees worked together smoothly and quickly put clear daylight between themselves and the peloton. 2005 Tour de Picardie stage winner Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) and Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida) missed the train but tried to make amends three kilometres later. Despite coming within striking distance from the front of the race, just 20 seconds in arrears in Villers-Cotterêts at km 33.5, the two chasers were unable to close the gap. After a long chase they finally gave up when the difference reached one minute at kilometre 65.
By the time Boucher went across the top of the Côte de Braine (81.5km) in first place, the breakaway had a 2:40 advantage on the field, led by the race leader's team, Europcar. The gap peaked at three minutes at the first intermediate sprint in Malval (100.5km), taken by Daniel. David Boucher, who hails from Maubeuge, not too far from here, grabbed a few more precious KOM points at the top of the Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique (131.5km, with 39.5km to go), ensuring that once in Soissons he would seize the best climber's jersey from the man who took it yesterday, Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale).
The break was finally caught with 25km to go. Coquard won the intermediate sprint on the first crossing of the finish line in Soissons (160.5km), netting himself a precious three-second bonus to move ahead of Kittel on the general classification.
The German, however, was keeping his powder dry for the final sprint, which Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was forced to sit out due to a fall nine kilometres from the finish. Kittel, the winner of the first stage in Flixecourt two days ago, launched a powerful sprint on the final straight in Soissons that left all his rivals in the dust.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:05:13
|2
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|7
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|10
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|19
|Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|25
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|32
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|33
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|34
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|35
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|39
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|40
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|42
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|43
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|44
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|47
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environment
|50
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|53
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|55
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|56
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|57
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|59
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|David Le Lay (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|63
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|67
|Jacques Janse Van Rensbourge (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|68
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|73
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|75
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|76
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:21
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:27
|78
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:29
|79
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|80
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|81
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|82
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:35
|84
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|85
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:43
|86
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|88
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|89
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:09
|90
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:15
|91
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|95
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|96
|Joshua Berry (USA) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:27
|97
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:47
|99
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:06
|100
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:15
|102
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:42
|103
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|104
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:03:29
|106
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:37
|107
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:30
|108
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:49
|109
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:44
|111
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|112
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|113
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Songero Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|15
|7
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|14
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|12
|10
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|11
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|13
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|8
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|15
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|17
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|18
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|3
|19
|Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2
|20
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2
|3
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|3
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|1
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|3
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:15:39
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|La Pomme Marseille
|8
|BigMat-Auber 93
|9
|Sojasun
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:29
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:08:44
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:07
|3
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:21
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:22
|7
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:23
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:24
|11
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:26
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|22
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|25
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|27
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:51
|28
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|29
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|30
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:53
|31
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|34
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|36
|Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|38
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|44
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|David Le Lay (Fra) Sojasun
|46
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|47
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|48
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:06
|50
|Jacques Janse Van Rensbourge (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:10
|52
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:16
|54
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:18
|55
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:21
|56
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:22
|57
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|58
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:41
|59
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:04
|60
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:07
|61
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|62
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|63
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|67
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:19
|68
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:20
|69
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:28
|70
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|71
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:34
|72
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:38
|73
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:48
|74
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:50
|75
|Joshua Berry (USA) La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:59
|76
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:07
|77
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:08
|78
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:37
|79
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:38
|80
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:42
|81
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:03:59
|82
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:12
|83
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:19
|84
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environment
|0:04:49
|85
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:56
|86
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:18
|87
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:20
|88
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:24
|89
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:44
|90
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:05:45
|91
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:03
|92
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:06
|94
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:12
|95
|Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:59
|96
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:12
|97
|Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:07:13
|98
|Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:20
|99
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|0:07:51
|100
|Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:08
|101
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:11
|102
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:10
|103
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|0:10:02
|104
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:04
|105
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:08
|106
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:23
|107
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:07
|108
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:33
|109
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:36
|110
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:57
|111
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:18:39
|112
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:45
|113
|Songero Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|114
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:07
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|3
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|5
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|38
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|7
|Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|35
|8
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|31
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|30
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|12
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|13
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|15
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|15
|16
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|15
|17
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|18
|Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|20
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|21
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|23
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|24
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|25
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|27
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|8
|28
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|7
|29
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|30
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|31
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|32
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|33
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|34
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|35
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|36
|Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|4
|37
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|38
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|3
|39
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|2
|40
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|1
|41
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|42
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|1
|43
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|1
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|8
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|4
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|5
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|7
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2
|9
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|2
|10
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|12
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|13
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|14
|Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|39:27:30
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:16
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|7
|FDJ
|0:00:43
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:52
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|10
|La Pomme Marseille
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Sojasun
|13
|MTN-Qhubeka
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|BigMat-Auber 93
|0:01:19
|16
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy