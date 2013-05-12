Trending

Kittel claims Tour de Picardie

Argos-Shimano sprinter wins final stage to secure overall victory

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) has turned on the afterburners and left his rivals behind.

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) has turned on the afterburners and left his rivals behind.
(Image credit: ASO)
Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) has plenty of time to celebrate his victory on the final day at the Tour de Picardie.

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) has plenty of time to celebrate his victory on the final day at the Tour de Picardie.
(Image credit: ASO)
Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) wins the final stage at the Tour de Picardie which also secures overall victory for the German sprinter.

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) wins the final stage at the Tour de Picardie which also secures overall victory for the German sprinter.
(Image credit: ASO)
2013 Tour de Picardie champion Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) speaks to the media.

2013 Tour de Picardie champion Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) speaks to the media.
(Image credit: ASO)

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) took a convincing sprint victory on the final stage of the Tour de Picardie which secured the general classification win for the German fast man. Vacansoleil-DCM teammates Kenny van Hummel and Danny van Poppel rounded out the top three for the 171km stage from Nanteuil-le-Haudouin to Soissons.

The third and final stage of the Tour de Picardie would be the decider for overall honours between Kittel and Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Team Europcar), as the pair started the day tied on time having each won one stage and finished second on another the previous two days. Coquard started the final stage in the leader's jersey, having won the previous day, and snagged a time bonus at the stage's second intermediate sprint to move into the lead on the road against Kittel, but the Frenchman had no answer for Kittel in the sprint for the stage win. While Kittel won the stage, Coquard could only manage 12th and with the winner's time bonus factored in Kittel won overall by seven seconds against the Europcar Frenchman. Van Hummel completed the GC podium in third place at 20 seconds.

"Today was a very good day – a good ‘late’ birthday present for me," said Kittel, who turned 25 on Saturday. "I am really happy to win the final stage, but even more happier to win the general classification today as well. For a sprinter it doesn’t happen that often, so that makes it very special and I am really proud of it and of the team who made it happen.

"We had a good position for this stage as Europcar had the leader and were forced to take control, so we could save some energy for the final. The last 40km was quite tough as there were some hills and a lot of attacks. We decided from the start that we would focus on the final sprint and not the intermediate one, so we decided to go all in.

"After we had lost Tom Veelers due to a crash, it was up to Ramon Sinkeldam to be my last lead-out man. He positioned me on the front to easily start sprinting with 200m to go. The lead-out went really well and just like Friday, you can see that everybody believes in our goal and stays cool which is what makes the difference and is the key to our success."

The action on the final day kicked off early with David Boucher launching an attack at kilometre 12 and the FDJ rider was soon joined by Maxime Daniel (Sojasun) and Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme-Marseille).

The three escapees worked together smoothly and quickly put clear daylight between themselves and the peloton. 2005 Tour de Picardie stage winner Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) and Luca Wackermann (Lampre-Merida) missed the train but tried to make amends three kilometres later. Despite coming within striking distance from the front of the race, just 20 seconds in arrears in Villers-Cotterêts at km 33.5, the two chasers were unable to close the gap. After a long chase they finally gave up when the difference reached one minute at kilometre 65.

By the time Boucher went across the top of the Côte de Braine (81.5km) in first place, the breakaway had a 2:40 advantage on the field, led by the race leader's team, Europcar. The gap peaked at three minutes at the first intermediate sprint in Malval (100.5km), taken by Daniel. David Boucher, who hails from Maubeuge, not too far from here, grabbed a few more precious KOM points at the top of the Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique (131.5km, with 39.5km to go), ensuring that once in Soissons he would seize the best climber's jersey from the man who took it yesterday, Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale).

The break was finally caught with 25km to go. Coquard won the intermediate sprint on the first crossing of the finish line in Soissons (160.5km), netting himself a precious three-second bonus to move ahead of Kittel on the general classification.

The German, however, was keeping his powder dry for the final sprint, which Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was forced to sit out due to a fall nine kilometres from the finish. Kittel, the winner of the first stage in Flixecourt two days ago, launched a powerful sprint on the final straight in Soissons that left all his rivals in the dust.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:05:13
2Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
7Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
10Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
13Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
19Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol
20Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
25Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
27Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
31Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
32Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
33Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
34Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
35Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
37Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
38Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
39Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
42Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
43Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
44Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
45Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
46Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
47Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environment
50Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
53Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
55Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
56Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
57Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
58Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
59Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60David Le Lay (Fra) Sojasun
61Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
62Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
63Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
64Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
65Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
67Jacques Janse Van Rensbourge (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
68Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
71Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
75Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
76José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille0:00:21
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:27
78Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:29
79Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
80Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
81Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
82Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:35
84Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
85Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:43
86Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
88Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
89Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:09
90David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:01:15
91Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
92Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
93William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
94Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
95Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
96Joshua Berry (USA) La Pomme Marseille0:01:27
97Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:47
99Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:06
100Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
101Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:15
102Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:02:42
103Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
104Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:03:29
106Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:03:37
107Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:30
108Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:49
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
110Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:44
111Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
112Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
113Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Songero Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFBenoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFRomain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFMathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFFranck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ

Points
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano25pts
2Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun15
7Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka14
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida13
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille12
10Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole11
11Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
13Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ8
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
15Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
17Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 933
19Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol2
20Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 1 - Malcal (Colligis-Crandelain)
1Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun3pts
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
3David Boucher (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Soissons
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2
3Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Braine
1David Boucher (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
3Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique
1David Boucher (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
3Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun1

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:15:39
2Lotto Belisol
3FDJ
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7La Pomme Marseille
8BigMat-Auber 93
9Sojasun
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Team Europcar
12Lampre-Merida
13Team Argos-Shimano
14Bretagne-Seche Environnement
15MTN-Qhubeka
16Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:29

Final general classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13:08:44
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:07
3Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
4Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:21
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:22
7Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun0:00:23
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:24
11Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
12Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:26
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
22Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
23Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
25Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
27Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:51
28Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
29Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
30Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:53
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
34Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
36Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
38Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
44Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45David Le Lay (Fra) Sojasun
46Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
47Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
48Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
49Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:06
50Jacques Janse Van Rensbourge (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:10
52Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:16
54Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:01:18
55Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:21
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:22
57Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
58Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:41
59Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:04
60Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:07
61Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
62Christopher Jennings (RSA) La Pomme Marseille
63Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
65Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
67William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:02:19
68Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:20
69Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:28
70Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
71Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:34
72Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:38
73Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:48
74Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:50
75Joshua Berry (USA) La Pomme Marseille0:02:59
76Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:07
77Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:03:08
78Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:37
79Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:38
80Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:42
81Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:03:59
82Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:12
83Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:04:19
84Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environment0:04:49
85Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:56
86Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:18
87Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:20
88Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:24
89Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:05:44
90Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:05:45
91Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:03
92David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
93Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:06
94Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:06:12
95Fréderique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:59
96Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:12
97Benjamin Lemontagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:07:13
98Jason Bakke (RSA) La Pomme Marseille0:07:20
99Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun0:07:51
100Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:08:08
101Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:11
102Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:10
103José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille0:10:02
104Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:04
105Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:11:08
106Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:23
107Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:07
108Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:33
109William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:36
110Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:57
111Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:18:39
112Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:45
113Songero Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
114Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:07

Points classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano72pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar59
3Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team52
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step42
5Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement38
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team36
7Kristan Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka35
8Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille31
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille30
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
12Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
13Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun18
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
15Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida15
16Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun15
17Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
18Andrea Francesco Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
20Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole11
21Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale10
23Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
24Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ8
27Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ8
28Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement7
29Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
30Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale6
31Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
32Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
33Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
34Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
35Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
36Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol4
37José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille4
38Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 933
39Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement2
40Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida1
41Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano1
42David Boucher (Fra) FDJ1
43Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Mountains classification
1David Boucher (Fra) FDJ8pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
4Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
5Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4
7Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun2
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2
9Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 932
10Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
12Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun1
13Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
14Gregory Henderson (Aus) Lotto Belisol1

Teams classification
1Bretagne-Seche Environnement39:27:30
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:16
6Team Europcar0:00:27
7FDJ0:00:43
8Lotto Belisol0:00:52
9Lampre-Merida0:00:54
10La Pomme Marseille
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Sojasun
13MTN-Qhubeka
14Team Argos-Shimano
15BigMat-Auber 930:01:19
16Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:03

