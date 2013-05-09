Trending

Tour de Picardie past winners

Champions from 1935 to 2012

2012John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
2011Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2010Ben Swift (GBr)
2009Lieuwe Westra (Ned)
2008Sébastien Chavanel (Fra)
2007Robert Hunter (RSA)
2006Jimmy Casper (Fra)
2005Janeck Tombak (Est)
2004Tom Boonen (Bel)
2003David Millar (GBr)
2002Michael Sandstod (Den)
2001Olivier Asmaker (Fra)
2000Michael Sandstod (Den)
1999Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
1998Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
1998Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
1997No race was held
1996Philippe Gaumont (Fra)
1995Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
1994Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1993Frédéric Moncassin (Fra)
1992Thierry Marie (Fra)
1991Wilfried Nelissen (Bel)
1990Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1989Andres Kappes (Ger)
1988Steve Bauer (Can)
1987Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
1986Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1985Jos Lieckens (Bel)
1984Alan Peiper (Aus)
1983Pascal Jules (Fra)
1982Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
1981Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1980Patrick Bonnet (Fra)
1979Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1978Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
1977Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
1976Emiel Gijsemans (Bel)
1975Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1974Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
1973Alain Santy (Fra)
1972Cyrille Guimard (Fra)
1971André Dierickx (Bel)
1970Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1969José Samyn (Fra)
1968Walter Roucquet (Bel)
1967Peter Glemser (Ger)
1966Hubert Niel (Fra)
1965Seamus Elliott (Irl)
1964Wilfried Boelke (Ger)
1963Klaus Bugdahl (Ger)
1962André Bar (Bel)
1961Jaime Alomar (Spa)
1960Jo De Haan (Ned)
1959Joseph Wasko (Fra)
1958Joseph Thomin (Fra)
1957Jean Stablinski (Fra)
1956Louis Caput (Fra)
1955Lucien Gillen (Lux)
1954Jean Bellay (Fra)
1953Alfred Tonello (Fra)
1952Pierre Komar (Fra)
1951Pierre Lagrange (Fra)
1950S. Hyz (Fra)
1939A. Desmoulins (Fra)
1938Lucien Le Guevel (Fra)
1937Gaston Grimbert (Fra)
1935Marcel Blanchon (Fra)

