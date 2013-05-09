Tour de Picardie past winners
Champions from 1935 to 2012
|2012
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2011
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2010
|Ben Swift (GBr)
|2009
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned)
|2008
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra)
|2007
|Robert Hunter (RSA)
|2006
|Jimmy Casper (Fra)
|2005
|Janeck Tombak (Est)
|2004
|Tom Boonen (Bel)
|2003
|David Millar (GBr)
|2002
|Michael Sandstod (Den)
|2001
|Olivier Asmaker (Fra)
|2000
|Michael Sandstod (Den)
|1999
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|1998
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|1998
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz)
|1997
|No race was held
|1996
|Philippe Gaumont (Fra)
|1995
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
|1994
|Miguel Indurain (Spa)
|1993
|Frédéric Moncassin (Fra)
|1992
|Thierry Marie (Fra)
|1991
|Wilfried Nelissen (Bel)
|1990
|Hendrik Redant (Bel)
|1989
|Andres Kappes (Ger)
|1988
|Steve Bauer (Can)
|1987
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
|1986
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
|1985
|Jos Lieckens (Bel)
|1984
|Alan Peiper (Aus)
|1983
|Pascal Jules (Fra)
|1982
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra)
|1981
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1980
|Patrick Bonnet (Fra)
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1978
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
|1977
|Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
|1976
|Emiel Gijsemans (Bel)
|1975
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1974
|Robert Mintkiewicz (Fra)
|1973
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1972
|Cyrille Guimard (Fra)
|1971
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1970
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1969
|José Samyn (Fra)
|1968
|Walter Roucquet (Bel)
|1967
|Peter Glemser (Ger)
|1966
|Hubert Niel (Fra)
|1965
|Seamus Elliott (Irl)
|1964
|Wilfried Boelke (Ger)
|1963
|Klaus Bugdahl (Ger)
|1962
|André Bar (Bel)
|1961
|Jaime Alomar (Spa)
|1960
|Jo De Haan (Ned)
|1959
|Joseph Wasko (Fra)
|1958
|Joseph Thomin (Fra)
|1957
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1956
|Louis Caput (Fra)
|1955
|Lucien Gillen (Lux)
|1954
|Jean Bellay (Fra)
|1953
|Alfred Tonello (Fra)
|1952
|Pierre Komar (Fra)
|1951
|Pierre Lagrange (Fra)
|1950
|S. Hyz (Fra)
|1939
|A. Desmoulins (Fra)
|1938
|Lucien Le Guevel (Fra)
|1937
|Gaston Grimbert (Fra)
|1935
|Marcel Blanchon (Fra)
