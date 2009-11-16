Meyer time trials to race win
Corset keeps the wins coming
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Meyer
|0:06:28
|2
|Bradeley Hall
|0:00:05
|3
|Adam Semple
|0:00:09
|4
|Graeme Brown
|0:00:12
|5
|Richard Lang
|0:00:15
|6
|Ben Cureton
|0:00:16
|7
|Peter Herzig
|0:00:17
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo
|0:00:20
|9
|Mike Fitzgerald
|10
|Reece Stephens
|0:00:21
|11
|Cameron Jennings
|0:00:24
|12
|Nick Atkin
|0:00:27
|13
|Mitch Benson
|14
|Sam Davis
|0:00:28
|15
|Bradley Robson
|0:00:29
|16
|Peter Thompson
|0:00:30
|17
|Steve Hedley
|0:00:32
|18
|Evan Oliphant
|0:00:36
|19
|Karl Evans
|0:00:37
|20
|Rowan Burton
|0:00:38
|21
|Douglas Repacholi
|0:00:42
|22
|Elliott Wells
|23
|Stu Payne
|0:00:44
|24
|Nathan Jones
|0:00:45
|25
|Sam Berry
|0:00:46
|26
|Luke Hardy
|0:00:48
|27
|Joel Strachan
|0:00:49
|28
|Dimitri Lafleur
|0:00:51
|29
|Leon Vogels
|0:00:56
|30
|Matt Upton
|0:00:57
|31
|Patrick Gill
|0:00:59
|32
|Carlo Barendilla
|33
|Luke Joyce
|0:01:05
|34
|Rowan Dever
|0:01:06
|35
|Paidi O'Brien
|0:01:10
|36
|Peter Griffin
|0:01:11
|37
|Adrian Petersen
|0:01:13
|38
|Steven Haplin
|39
|Roy Gillespie
|0:01:15
|40
|Tegue Chalwaski
|0:01:16
|41
|James McCallum
|0:01:17
|42
|Hin Leung Paul Szeto
|0:01:27
|43
|Craig Johns
|0:01:34
|DNS
|Andrew Sime
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset
|0:07:30
|2
|Ellen Van Duij
|0:00:02
|3
|Simone Grounds
|0:00:08
|4
|Rebecca Halliday
|0:00:15
|5
|Davina Summers
|0:00:19
|6
|Sarah-Jeanne Fraser
|0:00:24
|7
|Melissa Hoskins
|8
|Liz Young
|0:00:27
|9
|Kate Cullen
|0:00:36
|10
|Jasmin Hurikino
|0:00:39
|11
|Sally Robbins
|0:00:47
|12
|Anna Kauffman
|0:00:48
|13
|Stephanie Russell
|0:00:50
|14
|Laura Meadley
|15
|Jillian Scanlan
|0:00:56
|16
|Ellen Roe
|17
|Angela McClure
|0:00:59
|18
|Nathalie Laurendeau
|19
|Liz Leyden
|0:01:02
|20
|Nicole Sloan
|0:01:04
|21
|Angeline Papajcsik
|0:01:14
|22
|Elizabeth Georgouras
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Travis Meyer (Plan B)
|2
|Graeme Brown (Rabobank / Canton)
|3
|Richard Lang (Budget Forklifts)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ruth Corset (AIS)
|2
|Eileen Van Duij
|3
|Simone Grounds (Bundaberg Sugars)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy