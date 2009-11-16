Trending

Meyer time trials to race win

Corset keeps the wins coming

Elite women's podium (L-R): Ruth Corset (AIS), Eileen Van Duij and Simone Grounds (Bundaberg Sugars).

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Graeme Brown's (Rabobank / Canton) efforts were rewarded with second overall.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Richard Lang (Budget Forklifts) digs deep in the time trial but doesn't manage to hang on for the overall victory.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
The men's and women's podium finishers pop the lid on celebrations.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Elite men's overall podium (L-R): Graeme Brown (Rabobank/Canton), Travis Meyer (Plan B) and Richard Lang (Budget Forklifts).

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Meyer0:06:28
2Bradeley Hall0:00:05
3Adam Semple0:00:09
4Graeme Brown0:00:12
5Richard Lang0:00:15
6Ben Cureton0:00:16
7Peter Herzig0:00:17
8Anthony Giacoppo0:00:20
9Mike Fitzgerald
10Reece Stephens0:00:21
11Cameron Jennings0:00:24
12Nick Atkin0:00:27
13Mitch Benson
14Sam Davis0:00:28
15Bradley Robson0:00:29
16Peter Thompson0:00:30
17Steve Hedley0:00:32
18Evan Oliphant0:00:36
19Karl Evans0:00:37
20Rowan Burton0:00:38
21Douglas Repacholi0:00:42
22Elliott Wells
23Stu Payne0:00:44
24Nathan Jones0:00:45
25Sam Berry0:00:46
26Luke Hardy0:00:48
27Joel Strachan0:00:49
28Dimitri Lafleur0:00:51
29Leon Vogels0:00:56
30Matt Upton0:00:57
31Patrick Gill0:00:59
32Carlo Barendilla
33Luke Joyce0:01:05
34Rowan Dever0:01:06
35Paidi O'Brien0:01:10
36Peter Griffin0:01:11
37Adrian Petersen0:01:13
38Steven Haplin
39Roy Gillespie0:01:15
40Tegue Chalwaski0:01:16
41James McCallum0:01:17
42Hin Leung Paul Szeto0:01:27
43Craig Johns0:01:34
DNSAndrew Sime

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset0:07:30
2Ellen Van Duij0:00:02
3Simone Grounds0:00:08
4Rebecca Halliday0:00:15
5Davina Summers0:00:19
6Sarah-Jeanne Fraser0:00:24
7Melissa Hoskins
8Liz Young0:00:27
9Kate Cullen0:00:36
10Jasmin Hurikino0:00:39
11Sally Robbins0:00:47
12Anna Kauffman0:00:48
13Stephanie Russell0:00:50
14Laura Meadley
15Jillian Scanlan0:00:56
16Ellen Roe
17Angela McClure0:00:59
18Nathalie Laurendeau
19Liz Leyden0:01:02
20Nicole Sloan0:01:04
21Angeline Papajcsik0:01:14
22Elizabeth Georgouras

