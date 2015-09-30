Gougeard wins Tour de l'Eurométropole prologue
Keizer and Brandle round out top three
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>Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:23
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|6
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|10
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|13
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|16
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:32
|18
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|19
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:39
|23
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|27
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|28
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|0:00:42
|29
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:43
|30
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|32
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|33
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|35
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|38
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|40
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|42
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:52
|43
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|44
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:53
|46
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|49
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|51
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|52
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:55
|53
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|54
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|55
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|56
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|58
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|59
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|62
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:01
|65
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|66
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|67
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|68
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:02
|69
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:03
|70
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|73
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|74
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|75
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|76
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:08
|78
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|80
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|85
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:11
|86
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:13
|89
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|90
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:14
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|95
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|97
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|98
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:19
|101
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|103
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:20
|104
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|105
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|106
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|107
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:21
|108
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:22
|109
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|110
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|111
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|112
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:27
|114
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|115
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|116
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|117
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|118
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:31
|119
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:34
|120
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|121
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:35
|122
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:36
|123
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:37
|125
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|0:01:38
|126
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39
|127
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:40
|128
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|129
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:42
|130
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:43
|131
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:44
|132
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|133
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:45
|135
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|0:01:49
|137
|Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|138
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:50
|140
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|141
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|142
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|143
|Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:53
|144
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:57
|146
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:59
|147
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|148
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|0:02:00
|149
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:07
|150
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|0:02:08
|152
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|153
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|154
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|155
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:18
|156
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|157
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:24
|159
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:26
|160
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|161
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|162
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:23
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|6
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:18
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|10
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|12
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|13
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|15
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|16
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:32
|18
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|19
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|22
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:39
|23
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|27
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|28
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|0:00:42
|29
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:43
|30
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|32
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|33
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|35
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|38
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|40
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|42
|Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:52
|43
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|44
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:53
|46
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|49
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|51
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|52
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|0:00:55
|53
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
|54
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|55
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|56
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|58
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:59
|59
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|62
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:01
|65
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|66
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|67
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|68
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:02
|69
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:03
|70
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:04
|73
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|74
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|75
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|76
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:08
|78
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|80
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|85
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:11
|86
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|87
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:13
|89
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|90
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:14
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|95
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
|97
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|98
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|100
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:19
|101
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|103
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:20
|104
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|105
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|106
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|107
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:21
|108
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:22
|109
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|110
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|111
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|112
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:27
|114
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|115
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|116
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|117
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|118
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:31
|119
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:34
|120
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|121
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:35
|122
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:36
|123
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:37
|125
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|0:01:38
|126
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39
|127
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|0:01:40
|128
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|129
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:42
|130
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:43
|131
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:44
|132
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|133
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|134
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:45
|135
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|0:01:49
|137
|Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|138
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:01:50
|140
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|141
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|142
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:51
|143
|Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:53
|144
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:57
|146
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:59
|147
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|148
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|0:02:00
|149
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:07
|150
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
|0:02:08
|152
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|153
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|154
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|155
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:02:18
|156
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|157
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:24
|159
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:02:26
|160
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:30
|161
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|162
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy