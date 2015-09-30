Trending

Gougeard wins Tour de l'Eurométropole prologue

Keizer and Brandle round out top three

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:23
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:03
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:12
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:15
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:17
6Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:18
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
10Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:21
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
12Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
13Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:26
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:29
15Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
16Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team0:00:30
17Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:32
18Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
19Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
22Daniel Mclay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:39
23Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:40
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:41
27Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
28Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole0:00:42
29Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:43
30Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
32Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
33Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
35Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:47
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
38Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
40Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:51
42Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Den) Leopard Development Team0:00:52
43Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
44Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:53
46Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
48Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
49Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
51Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
52Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team0:00:55
53Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot
54Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
55Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
56Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
58Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:59
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
60Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
62Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:01:01
65Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
66Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
67Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
68Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:02
69Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:01:03
70Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:04
73Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:05
74Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
75Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
76Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:08
78Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Florent Pereira (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
80Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
84Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
85Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:11
86Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
87Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:13
89Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
90Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:14
91Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:15
93Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
95Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Development Team
97Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
98Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
99Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
100Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:19
101Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
102Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
103Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:20
104Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
105Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole
106Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
107Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:21
108Elie Gesbert (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:22
109Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
110Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
111Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
112Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
113Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:27
114Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
115Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:29
116Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
117Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
118Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:31
119Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:34
120Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
121Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:35
122Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:36
123Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:37
125Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole0:01:38
126Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:39
127Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Development Team0:01:40
128Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:01:41
129Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:42
130Jelle Goderis (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:43
131Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:44
132Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
133Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
134Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:45
135Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
136Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole0:01:49
137Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
138Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
139Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:01:50
140Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
141Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
142Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:51
143Jayde Julius (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:53
144Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
145Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:57
146Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:59
147Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
148Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast0:02:00
149Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:07
150Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Lille MetTeam Roompotole0:02:08
152Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
153Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
154Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
155Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:02:18
156Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
157Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
158Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:24
159Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi0:02:26
160Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:30
161Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:01
162Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha

