Tour de l'Avenir: Mads Würtz wins breakaway sprint in Cluses

Jose Luis Rodriguez moves into overall race lead

Hail the new world champion: Mads Wurtz Schmidt

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Würtz (Denmark)3:24:21
2Dries Van Gestel (Belgium)
3Anders Skaarseth (Norway)
4Julen Amezqueta (Spain)
5Jonas Koch (Germany)0:00:24
6Gianni Moscon (Italy)
7Fabien Grellier (France)
8Martijn Tusveld (Netherlands)
9Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal)
10Jan Dieteren (Germany)

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chile)15:05:04
2Imanol Estevez (Spain)0:00:04
3Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)0:01:14
4Julen Amezqueta (Spain)0:01:22
5Anders Skaarseth (Norway)0:01:24
6Johannes Weber (Germany)0:01:26
7Gianni Moscon (Italy)0:01:28
8Dries Van Gestel (Belgium)0:01:29
9Sebastian Henao Gomez (Colombia)0:01:31
10Jonas Koch (Germany)0:01:32

