Simon Yates wins second straight l'Avenir stage

Fernandez remains in leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain3:05:44
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Slovenia0:00:03
3Clément Chevrier (Fra) France0:00:04
4Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:09
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria0:00:35
6Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway0:00:44
7Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany0:00:53
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium0:00:55
9Dimitri Peykens (Bel) Belgium
10Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands

General classification after stage 6
1Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Spain18:12:19
2Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:03
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria0:01:10
4Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:12
5Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway0:01:43
6Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:01:50
7Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Colombia0:01:51
8Gavin Mannion (USA) United States
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy0:02:08
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia0:02:57

