Phinney keeps lead after first road race stage
American fifth in sprint won by John Degenkolb
Taylor Phinney (USA) kept the race leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de l’Avenir but the talented American was disappointed to finish fifth on the stage after pulling his foot out of the pedal during the sprint, just three hundred metres from the finish.
Related Articles
The 144km stage from Vierzon - Saint-Amand-Montrond in central France was won by John Degenkolb (Germany) ahead of Michael Matthews (Australia), who finished third in Sunday’s prologue, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland).
Matthews is just seven seconds behind Phinney overall, with Alex Dowsett (Great Britain), still second at six seconds.
Tuesday’s 150.5km second stage is from Saint-Amand-Montrond to Cusset and includes five climbs in the final 50km of racing.
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|3:37:05
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
|4
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|6
|Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|8
|Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|13
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|14
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
|15
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|16
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|19
|Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
|20
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|21
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
|22
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|24
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium
|27
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|28
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal
|29
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|30
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
|33
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|34
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
|35
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
|37
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|39
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|40
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|42
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
|43
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
|44
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|45
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland
|46
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|47
|Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
|48
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|49
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|51
|Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark
|52
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus
|55
|Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal
|56
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia
|57
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|58
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|59
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
|60
|David Rosch (Ger) Germany
|61
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|62
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|63
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|64
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
|65
|Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
|66
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|68
|Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland
|69
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|71
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|72
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|73
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte
|74
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany
|75
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain
|76
|Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
|77
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|78
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|79
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A
|80
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation
|81
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
|82
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|83
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|84
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
|85
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus
|86
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
|87
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium
|88
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|89
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|90
|Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation
|91
|Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B
|94
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|95
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|96
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|97
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
|98
|Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
|99
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia
|100
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
|101
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia
|102
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|103
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg
|104
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|105
|Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
|106
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium
|107
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
|108
|Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany
|109
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
|110
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:17
|111
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:57
|112
|Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
|0:01:28
|113
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:24
|114
|Alex Howes (USA) United States of America
|115
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland
|116
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:00
|117
|Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus
|118
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:10:05
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|38
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|37
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|33
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
|25
|6
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
|23
|7
|Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
|19
|8
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|17
|9
|Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|10
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|13
|11
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
|11
|12
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|10
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|9
|14
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|8
|15
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
|7
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|5
|18
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|20
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|3
|22
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|3
|23
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|2
|24
|Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
|2
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|1
|26
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|1
|1
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|5
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|3
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|2
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|5
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|3
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|2
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|1
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|5
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|3
|3
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
|2
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|1
|1
|Spain
|10:51:15
|2
|France A
|3
|Slovenia
|4
|Great Brisain
|5
|Mixed team
|6
|Australia
|7
|Kazakhstan
|8
|Portugal
|9
|Russia
|10
|Switzerland
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Denmark
|13
|Poland
|14
|Belgium
|15
|USA
|16
|Netherlands
|17
|Germany
|18
|France B
|19
|Luxembourg
|20
|Belarus
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|3:46:00
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:06
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|0:00:07
|4
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|0:00:19
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|0:00:21
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|0:00:24
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:26
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:00:27
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|0:00:28
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|11
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:29
|12
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:30
|13
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A
|15
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
|0:00:31
|16
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
|17
|Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
|0:00:33
|18
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:34
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:35
|22
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|0:00:36
|24
|Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|25
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
|26
|Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
|27
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus
|28
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|0:00:37
|29
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:40
|30
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:41
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:42
|32
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|0:00:43
|33
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|34
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
|35
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|0:00:44
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:45
|37
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:47
|39
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
|40
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
|41
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|42
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|David Rosch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:48
|44
|Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
|45
|Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|47
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
|48
|Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
|0:00:49
|49
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
|50
|Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal
|51
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:50
|52
|Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
|53
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
|54
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
|55
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain
|0:00:51
|56
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|57
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:53
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:54
|59
|Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
|60
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
|61
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:55
|62
|Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
|63
|Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
|64
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
|0:00:56
|65
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
|66
|Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany
|0:00:57
|67
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|68
|Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
|69
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:58
|70
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
|71
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:59
|72
|Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal
|0:01:01
|73
|Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark
|0:01:02
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
|75
|Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
|76
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
|77
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
|78
|Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:03
|79
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
|80
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte
|0:01:04
|81
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
|82
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|0:01:05
|83
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
|84
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B
|85
|Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:06
|86
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
|87
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
|88
|Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:07
|89
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
|90
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:08
|91
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
|92
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany
|0:01:09
|93
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
|94
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia
|0:01:10
|95
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
|96
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:11
|97
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:13
|98
|Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal
|0:01:15
|99
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia
|100
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:16
|101
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:20
|102
|Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:22
|103
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|104
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
|105
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:24
|106
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland
|107
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:25
|108
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:01:32
|109
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:01:36
|110
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|0:01:41
|111
|Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus
|112
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:13
|113
|Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America
|0:02:38
|114
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:14
|115
|Alex Howes (USA) United States of America
|0:03:22
|116
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:07:02
|117
|Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus
|0:07:15
|118
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus
|0:11:11
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany
|38
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
|37
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|33
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
|25
|6
|Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
|23
|7
|Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
|19
|8
|Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|17
|9
|Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|10
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|13
|11
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
|11
|12
|Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
|10
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
|9
|14
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
|8
|15
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
|7
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
|5
|18
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|20
|Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|3
|22
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
|3
|23
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
|2
|24
|Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
|2
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|1
|26
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
|1
|1
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
|10
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
|6
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
|5
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
|4
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
|3
|6
|Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
|2
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
|1
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
|1
|1
|USA
|11:19:13
|2
|Australia
|0:00:08
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:12
|4
|France B
|0:00:13
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:16
|6
|France A
|0:00:29
|7
|Colombia
|0:00:30
|8
|Germany
|0:00:44
|9
|Spain
|0:00:47
|10
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:49
|11
|Belgium
|0:00:50
|12
|Portugal
|0:00:53
|13
|Mixed team
|0:01:03
|14
|Slovenia
|0:01:04
|15
|Russia
|0:01:07
|16
|Denmark
|0:01:24
|17
|Belarus
|0:01:30
|18
|Luxembourg
|0:01:31
|19
|Poland
|0:01:44
|20
|Switzerland
|0:01:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy