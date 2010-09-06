Trending

Phinney keeps lead after first road race stage

American fifth in sprint won by John Degenkolb

Image 1 of 3

Taylor Phinney won the Tour de l'Avenir prologue and earned the yellow leader's jersey.

Taylor Phinney won the Tour de l'Avenir prologue and earned the yellow leader's jersey.
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 2 of 3

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) rides to victory on the Tour of Utah's opening stage.

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) rides to victory on the Tour of Utah's opening stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 3

Taylor Phinney took his second consecutive pursuit title in Copenhagen.

Taylor Phinney took his second consecutive pursuit title in Copenhagen.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Taylor Phinney (USA) kept the race leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de l’Avenir but the talented American was disappointed to finish fifth on the stage after pulling his foot out of the pedal during the sprint, just three hundred metres from the finish.

Related Articles

Phinney grabs second time trial win in Utah

Phinney considering his career options for 2011

Phinney wins Tour de l'Avenir prologue

Tour de l'Avenir - the champions' breeding ground

The 144km stage from Vierzon - Saint-Amand-Montrond in central France was won by John Degenkolb (Germany) ahead of Michael Matthews (Australia), who finished third in Sunday’s prologue, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland).

Matthews is just seven seconds behind Phinney overall, with Alex Dowsett (Great Britain), still second at six seconds.

Tuesday’s 150.5km second stage is from Saint-Amand-Montrond to Cusset and includes five climbs in the final 50km of racing.
 

Full results
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany3:37:05
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland
4Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
5Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America
6Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
7Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
8Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain
10Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
11Romain Hardy (Fra) France A
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain
13Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
14Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
15Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
16Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland
17Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium
19Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
20Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte
21Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
22Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
24Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium
27Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
28Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal
29Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
30Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
31Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
34Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B
35Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
36Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
37Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal
39Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
40Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland
42Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
43Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
44Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
45Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland
46Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark
47Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
48Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
49Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands
50Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
51Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark
52Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
54Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus
55Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal
56Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia
57Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
58Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
59Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
60David Rosch (Ger) Germany
61Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia
62Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
63Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands
64Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
65Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
66Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands
67Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
68Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland
69Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands
70Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
71Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia
72David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
73Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte
74Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany
75David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain
76Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
77Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America
78Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain
79Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A
80Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation
81Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
82Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
83Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
84Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
85Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus
86Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium
88Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
89Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
90Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation
91Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
93Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B
94Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A
95Romain Bardet (Fra) France B
96Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
97Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
98Benjamin King (USA) United States of America
99Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia
100Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
101Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia
102Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B
103Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg
104Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
105Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
106Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium
107Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
108Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany
109Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
110Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus0:00:17
111Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:57
112Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America0:01:28
113Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:02:24
114Alex Howes (USA) United States of America
115Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland
116Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:00
117Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus
118Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus0:10:05

Points
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany38pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia37
3Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America33
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain25
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland25
6Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation23
7Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia19
8Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain17
9Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan15
10Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B13
11Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte11
12Romain Hardy (Fra) France A10
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain9
14Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark8
15Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A7
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation6
17Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America5
18Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland5
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands4
20Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain4
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal3
22Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium3
23Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain2
24Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal2
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A1
26Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte1

Mountain 1 - La Vieille Côte
1Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B5pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia3
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte2
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands1

Mountain 2 - La Vieille Côte
1Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B5pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia3
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte2
4Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America1

Mountain 3 - La Vieille Côte
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A5pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) France B3
3Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B2
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia1

Teams
1Spain10:51:15
2France A
3Slovenia
4Great Brisain
5Mixed team
6Australia
7Kazakhstan
8Portugal
9Russia
10Switzerland
11Colombia
12Denmark
13Poland
14Belgium
15USA
16Netherlands
17Germany
18France B
19Luxembourg
20Belarus

Overall classification after stage 2
1Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America3:46:00
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain0:00:06
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia0:00:07
4Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B0:00:19
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany0:00:21
6Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America0:00:24
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands0:00:26
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:00:27
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain0:00:28
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A
11Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands0:00:29
12Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:30
13Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A
15Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B0:00:31
16Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia
17Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia0:00:33
18Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain0:00:34
19Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands0:00:35
22Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation
23Romain Bardet (Fra) France B0:00:36
24Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
25Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium
26Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia
27Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus
28Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte0:00:37
29Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium0:00:40
30Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:41
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland0:00:42
32Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte0:00:43
33Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark
34Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia
35Romain Hardy (Fra) France A0:00:44
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:00:45
37Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium0:00:47
39Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A
40Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A
41Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
42Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands
43David Rosch (Ger) Germany0:00:48
44Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation
45Maximilian May (Ger) Germany
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia
47Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B
48Benjamin King (USA) United States of America0:00:49
49Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain
50Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal
51Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium0:00:50
52Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium
54Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain
55David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain0:00:51
56Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
57Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia0:00:53
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium0:00:54
59Benjamin King (Aus) Australia
60Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia
61Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:55
62Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark
63Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia
64Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A0:00:56
65Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte
66Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany0:00:57
67Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation
68Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America
69Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland0:00:58
70Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B
71Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark0:00:59
72Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal0:01:01
73Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark0:01:02
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland
75Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia
76Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
77Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal
78Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands0:01:03
79Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation
80Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte0:01:04
81Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain
82Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain0:01:05
83Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte
84Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B
85Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:06
86Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg
87Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
88Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland0:01:07
89Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland
90Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:08
91David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany
92Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany0:01:09
93Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
94Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia0:01:10
95Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland
96Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia0:01:11
97Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia0:01:13
98Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal0:01:15
99Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia
100Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland0:01:16
101Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:20
102Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:22
103Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland
104Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
105Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark0:01:24
106Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland
107Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland0:01:25
108Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:32
109Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg0:01:36
110Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia0:01:41
111Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus
112Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:13
113Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America0:02:38
114Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain0:03:14
115Alex Howes (USA) United States of America0:03:22
116Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:02
117Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus0:07:15
118Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus0:11:11

Points classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany38pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia37
3Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America33
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain25
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland25
6Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation23
7Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia19
8Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain17
9Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan15
10Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B13
11Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte11
12Romain Hardy (Fra) France A10
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain9
14Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark8
15Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A7
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation6
17Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America5
18Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland5
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands4
20Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain4
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal3
22Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium3
23Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain2
24Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal2
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A1
26Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte1

Mountains classification
1Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B10pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia6
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A5
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte4
5Romain Bardet (Fra) France B3
6Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B2
7Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America1
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands1
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia1

Teams classification
1USA11:19:13
2Australia0:00:08
3Great Britain0:00:12
4France B0:00:13
5Netherlands0:00:16
6France A0:00:29
7Colombia0:00:30
8Germany0:00:44
9Spain0:00:47
10Kazakhstan0:00:49
11Belgium0:00:50
12Portugal0:00:53
13Mixed team0:01:03
14Slovenia0:01:04
15Russia0:01:07
16Denmark0:01:24
17Belarus0:01:30
18Luxembourg0:01:31
19Poland0:01:44
20Switzerland0:01:54

Latest on Cyclingnews