Image 1 of 3 Taylor Phinney won the Tour de l'Avenir prologue and earned the yellow leader's jersey. (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) rides to victory on the Tour of Utah's opening stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Taylor Phinney took his second consecutive pursuit title in Copenhagen. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Taylor Phinney (USA) kept the race leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de l’Avenir but the talented American was disappointed to finish fifth on the stage after pulling his foot out of the pedal during the sprint, just three hundred metres from the finish.

The 144km stage from Vierzon - Saint-Amand-Montrond in central France was won by John Degenkolb (Germany) ahead of Michael Matthews (Australia), who finished third in Sunday’s prologue, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland).

Matthews is just seven seconds behind Phinney overall, with Alex Dowsett (Great Britain), still second at six seconds.

Tuesday’s 150.5km second stage is from Saint-Amand-Montrond to Cusset and includes five climbs in the final 50km of racing.



Full results 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany 3:37:05 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland 4 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 6 Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia 7 Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain 8 Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain 10 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) France A 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 13 Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark 14 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A 15 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation 16 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 17 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 19 Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal 20 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte 21 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain 22 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 24 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium 27 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 28 Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal 29 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 30 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands 31 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 34 Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B 35 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain 36 Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain 37 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal 39 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 40 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland 42 Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia 43 Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal 44 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 45 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland 46 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 47 Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America 48 Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 49 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands 50 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 51 Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark 52 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands 54 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus 55 Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal 56 Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia 57 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 58 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 59 Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B 60 David Rosch (Ger) Germany 61 Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia 62 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B 63 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 64 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland 65 Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark 66 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands 67 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation 68 Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland 69 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands 70 Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation 71 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia 72 David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany 73 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte 74 Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany 75 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain 76 Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia 77 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 78 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain 79 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A 80 Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation 81 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland 82 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 83 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 84 Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium 85 Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus 86 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A 87 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium 88 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 89 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 90 Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation 91 Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 93 Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B 94 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 95 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 96 Benjamin King (Aus) Australia 97 Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte 98 Benjamin King (USA) United States of America 99 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia 100 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland 101 Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia 102 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 103 Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg 104 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium 105 Maximilian May (Ger) Germany 106 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium 107 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain 108 Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany 109 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus 110 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus 0:00:17 111 Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg 0:00:57 112 Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America 0:01:28 113 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 0:02:24 114 Alex Howes (USA) United States of America 115 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland 116 Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 0:06:00 117 Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus 118 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus 0:10:05

Points 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany 38 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia 37 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 33 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain 25 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland 25 6 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation 23 7 Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia 19 8 Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain 17 9 Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 15 10 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 13 11 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte 11 12 Romain Hardy (Fra) France A 10 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 9 14 Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark 8 15 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A 7 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation 6 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 5 18 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 5 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 4 20 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 4 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal 3 22 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 3 23 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain 2 24 Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal 2 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 1 26 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte 1

Mountain 1 - La Vieille Côte 1 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 5 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 3 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte 2 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 1

Mountain 2 - La Vieille Côte 1 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 5 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 3 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte 2 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 1

Mountain 3 - La Vieille Côte 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 5 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 3 3 Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B 2 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 1

Teams 1 Spain 10:51:15 2 France A 3 Slovenia 4 Great Brisain 5 Mixed team 6 Australia 7 Kazakhstan 8 Portugal 9 Russia 10 Switzerland 11 Colombia 12 Denmark 13 Poland 14 Belgium 15 USA 16 Netherlands 17 Germany 18 France B 19 Luxembourg 20 Belarus

Overall classification after stage 2 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 3:46:00 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:06 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Australia 0:00:07 4 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 0:00:19 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany 0:00:21 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) United States of America 0:00:24 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:26 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Portugal 0:00:27 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Spain 0:00:28 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 11 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:29 12 Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:30 13 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Slovenia 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) France A 15 Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B 0:00:31 16 Timothy Roe (Aus) Australia 17 Nairo Alexander Quintanarojas (Col) Colombia 0:00:33 18 Mark Christian (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:34 19 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Netherlands 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:35 22 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Russian Federation 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 0:00:36 24 Tom Thill (Lux) Luxembourg 25 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Belgium 26 Camilo Suarez (Col) Colombia 27 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Belarus 28 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Equipe-Mixte 0:00:37 29 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Belgium 0:00:40 30 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:41 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Poland 0:00:42 32 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte 0:00:43 33 Sebastian Lander (Den) Denmark 34 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) France A 0:00:44 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:45 37 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Spain 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Belgium 0:00:47 39 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) France A 40 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) France A 41 Vicente Garcia Da Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain 42 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Netherlands 43 David Rosch (Ger) Germany 0:00:48 44 Dmitriy Ignatyev (Rus) Russian Federation 45 Maximilian May (Ger) Germany 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 47 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) France B 48 Benjamin King (USA) United States of America 0:00:49 49 Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Spa) Spain 50 Joni Brandao (Por) Portugal 51 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belgium 0:00:50 52 Bruno Silva (Por) Portugal 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Belgium 54 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Great Britain 55 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Spain 0:00:51 56 Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 57 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:53 58 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Belgium 0:00:54 59 Benjamin King (Aus) Australia 60 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Slovenia 61 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:55 62 Mads Meyer (Den) Denmark 63 Sebastian Salazar (Col) Colombia 64 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) France A 0:00:56 65 Marek Canecky (Svk) Equipe-Mixte 66 Martin Grunder (Ger) Germany 0:00:57 67 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Russian Federation 68 Christopher Butler (USA) United States of America 69 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:58 70 Yoann Barbas (Fra) France B 71 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Denmark 0:00:59 72 Amaro Antunes (Por) Portugal 0:01:01 73 Mathias Lisson (Den) Denmark 0:01:02 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Switzerland 75 Marko Kump (Slo) Slovenia 76 Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus 77 Domingos Goncalves (Por) Portugal 78 Bert Jan Lindeman (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:03 79 Alexei Tsatevich (Rus) Russian Federation 80 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Equipe-Mixte 0:01:04 81 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Great Britain 82 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Spain 0:01:05 83 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Equipe-Mixte 84 Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) France B 85 Kuanysh Kylybayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:06 86 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Luxembourg 87 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland 88 Michael Baer (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:07 89 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland 90 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:08 91 David Hesselbarth (Ger) Germany 92 Michael Weicht (Ger) Germany 0:01:09 93 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland 94 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Australia 0:01:10 95 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland 96 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:11 97 Andi Bajc (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:13 98 Guilherme Lourenco (Por) Portugal 0:01:15 99 Nick Aitken (Aus) Australia 100 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:16 101 Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:01:20 102 Arkimedes Argueles Rodrigues (Rus) Russian Federation 0:01:22 103 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland 104 Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus 105 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Denmark 0:01:24 106 Pawel Charucki (Pol) Poland 107 Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:25 108 Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:01:32 109 Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:01:36 110 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 0:01:41 111 Kanstantin Klimiankou (Blr) Belarus 112 Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg 0:02:13 113 Ian Boswell (USA) United States of America 0:02:38 114 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:14 115 Alex Howes (USA) United States of America 0:03:22 116 Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 0:07:02 117 Andreï Holubeu (Blr) Belarus 0:07:15 118 Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus 0:11:11

Mountains classification 1 Loïc Desriac (Fra) France B 10 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Colombia 6 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) France A 5 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Equipe-Mixte 4 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) France B 3 6 Jérome Cousin (Fra) France B 2 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) United States of America 1 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Netherlands 1 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia 1