Image 1 of 24 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) rides to his second time trial victory this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 Ian Boswell (Bissell) pulls on his best young rider jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) grits his teeth with the finish in sight. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 Jeff Louder (BMC) is one of several Utah riders this year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) has the finish in site. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 24 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners) putting in a good ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 24 Late evening sun greeted the last few riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 24 Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) is still a general classification threat with two stages left. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 24 Ian Boswell (Bissell) puts in a great ride to hold onto the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 24 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) heading in for a third place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 24 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 24 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) could be a climbing sprinter to watch in tomorrow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 Mark Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) heading in for a good time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leans through a fast turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 A rider passes by as the sun gets lower in the sky. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 Fly V Australia riders get warmed up before the short and fast time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 Riders roll around the team area before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) going after a good time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) comes by sporting his South African National TT Champion kit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) riding in his Dutch Antilles National TT Champion kit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 Podium (L-R): Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team), Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team) took the final podium place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) was two seconds off the stage win, but it was enough to keep his race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) reiterated his time trial form with a victory at the Tour of Utah's Stage three. The American rode the 14.8 km course in a time of 16:46 taking his second victory in the discipline this week after the rider won the event's prologue ahead of team-mate Alex Dowsett.

“I knew I had good time trialing form from the prologue,” Phinney said. “This was longer than the prologue but I knew that if I rode my ride at a fast speed then I could have a chance.

“It feels good, it really does, because this is my first big time trial victory in the US and to beat the guys that are here, the talent that’s here is pretty special,” he added. “It’s all worth it when you can come to a time trial and pull off a win; that is the most important thing.”

“It is obviously a good course that suits me because it was flat,” he said. “I’m a big person and I’ve got a lot of power. I just went out and kept a consistent speed and tried to hold it. I managed to hold it all the way through. I came through the finish line with a lot of pain but that’s only natural.”

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) was just two seconds slower than Phinney at Miller Motorsport Park, while New Zealand's Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL) took third place an additional nine seconds behind. His second in the time trial assured Leipheimer retains the race lead ahead of Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) heading into tomorrow's Downtown Park City circuit race.

“It was very fast and super smooth with some wind but that was OK,” Leipheimer said. “It was just a really fast course. It was funny on the track because you get disoriented not knowing which way you were going. It was just a matter of keeping it pegged the whole time.

“I didn’t know Taylor’s overall time because I didn’t have a watch with me but I did get one split on him about half way,” he added. “I just have to take this race mile by mile and I have to be willing to lose the Tour of Utah. There is really no way that I can mark everyone and defend it.

“Tomorrow’s crit is hard and that might play into my favour,” he said. “The race might take out about 90 percent of the riders and I just have to deal with a few. But Sunday is a different story, there won’t be any way to stop the onset of attacks that will for sure come my way.”

After finishing on the prologue podium, both Dowsett and Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) narrowly missed out on today's podium. The riders finished in fourth and fifth place respectively on the stage.

The Miller Motorsports Park offered the time trialists an A-typical course held on a raceway usually used for open wheeler training for local F3 drivers.

“The first part of the course was boring, out and back but then you got in the twist and turns,” Phinney said. “You don’t feel like a race car driver because you’re only really going like 30 miles an hour but it’s still special. It is a bit different than track racing. There is no wind in track racing.”

Phinney was the 20th rider to roll off the starting ramp. He was forced to endured the suspense of sitting in the hot seat for the next 100 contenders to complete their effort.

“The worst part of it was the 30 minutes of waiting afterwards for someone to beat me,” Phinney said. “I’m not a very quiet person but I get a little quiet when I’m nervous and I was more nervous after the race than before the race. I was sitting there bracing myself for something that may or may not have come.”

All three podium finishers broke the 17-minute record set by two-time winner Tom Zirbel in 2008 and 2009. Several riders noted less wind than the previous year along with cooler temperatures.

“The course was hard, fast and flat so every little bit of speed you got was hard work,” Vennell said. “You weren’t going that much faster for the amount of extra effort. Knowing the course, because it’s the same as last year, helped. I knew how to pace myself better. The wind was strong today but it died off at the end. It was a cool course, for a time trial course, really good fun.”

The Tour of Utah’s penultimate stage four is a brand new criterium course at Park City, but it is not a day for the sprinters. With upwards of 5000 feet of climbing, this particular course might be better suited to the climbers with a hilly 1.6-kilometre circuit held in the historical downtown of Park City.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:16:47 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 0:00:01 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:15 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 6 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 7 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 0:00:34 8 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 0:00:35 9 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:40 10 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:00:42 11 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:46 12 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:52 13 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:00:53 14 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 15 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 16 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 17 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 18 Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:00:54 19 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 20 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:56 21 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 23 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 24 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 25 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:58 26 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 27 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 28 Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 29 Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia 30 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 31 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:03 32 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:06 33 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 34 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:01:07 35 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 36 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 37 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 38 Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande 39 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 40 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:11 41 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 0:01:12 42 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:13 43 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:14 44 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 45 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:16 46 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 0:01:17 47 Greg Krause (USA) V Australia 0:01:18 48 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:01:19 49 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:20 50 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:22 51 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 52 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 53 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:27 54 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:30 55 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 56 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 57 Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 58 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:31 59 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:01:32 60 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 0:01:33 61 Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy 0:01:35 62 Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:01:36 63 Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 64 Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:01:37 65 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 66 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 67 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 0:01:38 68 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:01:39 69 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 70 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:40 71 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:41 72 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:01:42 73 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:43 74 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:45 75 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:46 76 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:01:47 77 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 78 Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 79 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:50 80 Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 81 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:53 82 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:54 83 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 84 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:55 85 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 0:01:57 86 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:58 87 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:59 88 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 89 Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy 90 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:02:02 91 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:03 92 Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 93 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 94 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:04 95 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:10 96 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 97 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 98 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 99 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:02:12 100 David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles 101 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:13 102 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles 103 Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy 0:02:14 104 Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:02:15 105 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:18 106 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 107 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 0:02:21 108 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:02:22 109 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:29 110 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:31 111 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:34 112 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:02:35 113 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:02:38 114 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:02:43 115 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:02:50 116 Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:02:54 117 Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:02:57 118 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:02 119 Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:03:06 DNF David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles DNF Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport DNF Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport DNF Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling DNF Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy DNF Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis DNF Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:16:47 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:15 3 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:40 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:52 5 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 0:00:53 6 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 7 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:56 8 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:57 9 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:58 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 11 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:16 13 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 14 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:01:30 15 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:01:31 16 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:01:39 17 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:01:40 18 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:54 19 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:58 20 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:02:10 21 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 22 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:18 23 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 0:02:21 24 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:03:02

Best Utah rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 0:17:21 2 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:24 3 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 4 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:46 5 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:00:48 6 Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:00:56 7 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:12 8 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:20 9 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:36 10 David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:38 11 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:39 12 Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:01:41 13 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:01:44 14 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:02:01 15 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:02:16

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 6:57:24 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 0:01:37 3 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 0:01:49 4 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 0:02:07 5 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 7 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:03:05 8 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:03:17 9 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:27 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:03:34 11 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:03:41 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:03:45 13 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:04:07 14 Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia 0:04:13 15 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:04:36 16 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:04:42 17 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 18 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:04:47 19 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:05:21 20 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:05:40 21 Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:41 22 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:05:50 23 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:06:12 24 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:06:13 25 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:42 26 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:07:50 27 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:08:08 28 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:08:12 29 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:08:13 30 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:08:17 31 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:27 32 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:51 34 Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:09:21 35 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:09:52 36 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:10:09 37 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:10:24 38 Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:11:38 39 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:11:55 40 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:12:09 41 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:13:04 42 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:13:15 43 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:32 44 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 0:13:45 45 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:13:52 46 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 0:14:11 47 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:14:30 48 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:14:32 49 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 0:14:48 50 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:14:54 51 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:15:16 52 Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy 0:16:24 53 Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:16:42 54 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:16:51 55 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:17:04 56 Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:17:13 57 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:17:41 58 Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport 0:18:51 59 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:18:59 60 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:19:02 61 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:37 62 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:56 63 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:20:12 64 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:20:15 65 Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande 0:20:17 66 Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:20:33 67 Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:20:47 68 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:21:00 69 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:21:17 70 Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy 0:21:20 71 Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy 0:21:45 72 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:21:55 73 Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:22:15 74 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:23:12 75 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:23:25 76 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:23:28 77 Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:24:37 78 Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:24:39 79 Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:25:33 80 Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:25:56 81 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:27:45 82 Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:27:48 83 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:27:53 84 Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia 0:29:07 85 Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:29:15 86 David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:29:45 87 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:29:53 88 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:31:51 89 Greg Krause (USA) V Australia 0:32:58 90 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:33:25 91 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:33:33 92 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:33:57 93 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:34:11 94 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:34:40 95 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:34:44 96 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 97 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:35:02 98 Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy 0:35:45 99 Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:36:06 100 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:36:21 101 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:37:08 102 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:37:38 103 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 0:37:40 104 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:37:41 105 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:37:56 106 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:38:01 107 Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:39:23 108 Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:40:22 109 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:40:43 110 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:40:54 111 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:40:57 112 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:43:19 113 Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 0:44:29 114 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:44:35 115 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:46:48 116 Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:47:07 117 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:47:46 118 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:48:58 119 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:50:51

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 16 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 10 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 8 4 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 6 5 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 5 6 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 7 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 4 8 Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 10 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 3 11 K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 2 12 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 1 13 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles 17 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 16 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's 15 4 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 13 5 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 8 7 David Tanner (Aus) V Australia 8 8 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 8 9 Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia 6 10 Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER 6 11 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande 4 12 Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 4 13 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 4 14 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 2 15 Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 2

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 6:59:53 2 Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:00:48 3 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners 0:01:12 4 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:02:18 5 Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:03:43 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:13 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:09:40 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:11:03 9 Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners 0:11:16 10 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:11:23 11 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy 0:11:42 12 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:12:03 13 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:14:22 14 Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:16:30 15 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:08 16 Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:18:31 17 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:18:48 18 Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:19:26 19 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:20:56 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG 0:32:15 21 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms 0:35:09 22 Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 0:35:27 23 Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:45:17 24 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team 0:46:29

Best Utah rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia 6:59:13 2 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:56 3 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive 0:02:47 4 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners 0:02:58 6 Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:07 7 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:18:23 8 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:21:23 9 David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:27:56 10 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:31:36 11 Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition 0:38:33 12 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:39:05 13 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:42:46 14 Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles 0:44:59 15 Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport 0:45:18