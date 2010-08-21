Trending

Phinney grabs second time trial win in Utah

Second place keeps Leipheimer in the lead

Image 1 of 24

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) rides to his second time trial victory this week.

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) rides to his second time trial victory this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 24

Ian Boswell (Bissell) pulls on his best young rider jersey for another day.

Ian Boswell (Bissell) pulls on his best young rider jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 24

Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) grits his teeth with the finish in sight.

Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) grits his teeth with the finish in sight.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 24

Jeff Louder (BMC) is one of several Utah riders this year.

Jeff Louder (BMC) is one of several Utah riders this year.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 24

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) has the finish in site.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) has the finish in site.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 24

Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners) putting in a good ride.

Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners) putting in a good ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 24

Late evening sun greeted the last few riders.

Late evening sun greeted the last few riders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 24

Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) is still a general classification threat with two stages left.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia) is still a general classification threat with two stages left.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 24

Ian Boswell (Bissell) puts in a great ride to hold onto the best young rider jersey.

Ian Boswell (Bissell) puts in a great ride to hold onto the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 24

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) heading in for a third place finish.

Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) heading in for a third place finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 24

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 24

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) could be a climbing sprinter to watch in tomorrow

David Tanner (Fly V Australia) could be a climbing sprinter to watch in tomorrow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 24

Mark Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) heading in for a good time.

Mark Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong) heading in for a good time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 24

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leans through a fast turn.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leans through a fast turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 24

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 24

A rider passes by as the sun gets lower in the sky.

A rider passes by as the sun gets lower in the sky.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 24

Fly V Australia riders get warmed up before the short and fast time trial.

Fly V Australia riders get warmed up before the short and fast time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 24

Riders roll around the team area before the start.

Riders roll around the team area before the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 24

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) going after a good time.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) going after a good time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 24

Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) comes by sporting his South African National TT Champion kit.

Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) comes by sporting his South African National TT Champion kit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 24

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) riding in his Dutch Antilles National TT Champion kit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) riding in his Dutch Antilles National TT Champion kit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 24

Podium (L-R): Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team), Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Podium (L-R): Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team), Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) and Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 24

Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team) took the final podium place.

Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team) took the final podium place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 24

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) was two seconds off the stage win, but it was enough to keep his race lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) was two seconds off the stage win, but it was enough to keep his race lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) reiterated his time trial form with a victory at the Tour of Utah's Stage three. The American rode the 14.8 km course in a time of 16:46 taking his second victory in the discipline this week after the rider won the event's prologue ahead of team-mate Alex Dowsett. 

“I knew I had good time trialing form from the prologue,” Phinney said. “This was longer than the prologue but I knew that if I rode my ride at a fast speed then I could have a chance.

“It feels good, it really does, because this is my first big time trial victory in the US and to beat the guys that are here, the talent that’s here is pretty special,” he added. “It’s all worth it when you can come to a time trial and pull off a win; that is the most important thing.”

“It is obviously a good course that suits me because it was flat,” he said. “I’m a big person and I’ve got a lot of power. I just went out and kept a consistent speed and tried to hold it. I managed to hold it all the way through. I came through the finish line with a lot of pain but that’s only natural.”

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) was just two seconds slower than Phinney at Miller Motorsport Park, while New Zealand's Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL) took third place an additional nine seconds behind. His second in the time trial assured Leipheimer retains the race lead ahead of Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) heading into tomorrow's Downtown Park City circuit race.

“It was very fast and super smooth with some wind but that was OK,” Leipheimer said. “It was just a really fast course. It was funny on the track because you get disoriented not knowing which way you were going. It was just a matter of keeping it pegged the whole time.

“I didn’t know Taylor’s overall time because I didn’t have a watch with me but I did get one split on him about half way,” he added. “I just have to take this race mile by mile and I have to be willing to lose the Tour of Utah. There is really no way that I can mark everyone and defend it.

“Tomorrow’s crit is hard and that might play into my favour,” he said. “The race might take out about 90 percent of the riders and I just have to deal with a few. But Sunday is a different story, there won’t be any way to stop the onset of attacks that will for sure come my way.”

After finishing on the prologue podium, both Dowsett and Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) narrowly missed out on today's podium. The riders finished in fourth and fifth place respectively on the stage.

The Miller Motorsports Park offered the time trialists an A-typical course held on a raceway usually used for open wheeler training for local F3 drivers.

“The first part of the course was boring, out and back but then you got in the twist and turns,” Phinney said. “You don’t feel like a race car driver because you’re only really going like 30 miles an hour but it’s still special. It is a bit different than track racing. There is no wind in track racing.”

Phinney was the 20th rider to roll off the starting ramp. He was forced to endured the suspense of sitting in the hot seat for the next 100 contenders to complete their effort.

“The worst part of it was the 30 minutes of waiting afterwards for someone to beat me,” Phinney said. “I’m not a very quiet person but I get a little quiet when I’m nervous and I was more nervous after the race than before the race. I was sitting there bracing myself for something that may or may not have come.”

All three podium finishers broke the 17-minute record set by two-time winner Tom Zirbel in 2008 and 2009. Several riders noted less wind than the previous year along with cooler temperatures.

“The course was hard, fast and flat so every little bit of speed you got was hard work,” Vennell said. “You weren’t going that much faster for the amount of extra effort. Knowing the course, because it’s the same as last year, helped. I knew how to pace myself better. The wind was strong today but it died off at the end. It was a cool course, for a time trial course, really good fun.”

The Tour of Utah’s penultimate stage four is a brand new criterium course at Park City, but it is not a day for the sprinters. With upwards of 5000 feet of climbing, this particular course might be better suited to the climbers with a hilly 1.6-kilometre circuit held in the historical downtown of Park City.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:16:47
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's0:00:01
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:15
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
6Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
7Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia0:00:34
8Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia0:00:35
9Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:40
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:00:42
11Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:46
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:52
13Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:00:53
14Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
15Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
16Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
17Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
18Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:00:54
19Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
20Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:56
21Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
23Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
24Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
25Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:58
26Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
27Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
28Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
29Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
30K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
31Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:03
32Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:06
33Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
34Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:01:07
35Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
36James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
37Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
38Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
39Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
40Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:11
41Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy0:01:12
42Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:13
43Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:14
44Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
45Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:01:16
46Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia0:01:17
47Greg Krause (USA) V Australia0:01:18
48Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:19
49Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:20
50Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:01:22
51Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
52Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
53Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:27
54Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:30
55Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
56Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
57Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
58John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:31
59Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:01:32
60Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport0:01:33
61Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy0:01:35
62Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:01:36
63Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
64Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:01:37
65Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
66Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
67Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:01:38
68Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:01:39
69Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
70Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:40
71Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:41
72Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:01:42
73Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:43
74Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:45
75Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:46
76Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:01:47
77Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
78Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
79Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:50
80Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
81Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:53
82Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:54
83Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
84Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:55
85David Tanner (Aus) V Australia0:01:57
86Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:58
87Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:59
88Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
89Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
90Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:02
91Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:03
92Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
93Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
94Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:04
95Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:10
96Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
97Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
98Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
99Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:02:12
100David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
101Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:13
102Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
103Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy0:02:14
104Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:02:15
105Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:02:18
106Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
107Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:02:21
108Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:02:22
109Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:29
110Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:02:31
111Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:02:34
112Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:02:35
113Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:02:38
114Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:02:43
115Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:02:50
116Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:02:54
117Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:02:57
118Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:03:02
119Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:03:06
DNFDavid Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles
DNFAaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport
DNFBryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport
DNFEric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
DNFRemi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy
DNFKevin Rowe (USA) Exergy
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
DNFAaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:16:47
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:15
3Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:40
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:52
5Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:00:53
6Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
7Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:56
8Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:57
9Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:58
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
11Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
12Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:01:16
13Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
14Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:01:30
15John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:01:31
16Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:01:39
17Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:01:40
18Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:54
19Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:58
20Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:10
21Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
22Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:02:18
23Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:02:21
24Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:03:02

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia0:17:21
2Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:24
3Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:46
5Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:00:48
6Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:00:56
7Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:12
8Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:20
9Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:36
10David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:38
11Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:01:39
12Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:01:41
13Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:01:44
14Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:02:01
15Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:02:16

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's6:57:24
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles0:01:37
3Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia0:01:49
4Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia0:02:07
5Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
7Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:03:05
8Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:03:17
9Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:27
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:03:34
11Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:03:41
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:03:45
13Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:07
14Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia0:04:13
15Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:04:36
16Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:04:42
17Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
18Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:04:47
19Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:05:21
20Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:05:40
21Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:41
22James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:05:50
23Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:06:12
24Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 10:06:13
25Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:06:42
26Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:07:50
27Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:08:08
28Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:08:12
29Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:08:13
30Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:08:17
31Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:27
32Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:08:51
34Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:09:21
35Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:09:52
36Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:10:09
37Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:24
38Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:11:38
39Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:11:55
40Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:12:09
41Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:13:04
42Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:13:15
43Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:32
44Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:13:45
45Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:13:52
46Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:14:11
47Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:14:30
48Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:14:32
49David Tanner (Aus) V Australia0:14:48
50Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:14:54
51Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande0:15:16
52Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy0:16:24
53Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:16:42
54John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:16:51
55Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:17:04
56Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:17:13
57Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:17:41
58Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport0:18:51
59Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:18:59
60K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:19:02
61Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:37
62Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:56
63Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:20:12
64Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:20:15
65Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande0:20:17
66Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:20:33
67Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:20:47
68Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:21:00
69Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:21:17
70Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy0:21:20
71Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy0:21:45
72Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:21:55
73Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:22:15
74Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:23:12
75Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:23:25
76Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:23:28
77Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:24:37
78Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:24:39
79Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:25:33
80Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:25:56
81Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:27:45
82Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:27:48
83Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:27:53
84Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia0:29:07
85Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:29:15
86David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:29:45
87Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:29:53
88Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:31:51
89Greg Krause (USA) V Australia0:32:58
90Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:33:25
91Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:33:33
92Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:33:57
93Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:34:11
94Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:34:40
95Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:34:44
96Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
97Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:35:02
98Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy0:35:45
99Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:36:06
100Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:36:21
101Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:37:08
102Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:37:38
103Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 10:37:40
104Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:37:41
105Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:37:56
106Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:38:01
107Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:39:23
108Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:40:22
109Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:40:43
110Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:40:54
111Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:40:57
112Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:43:19
113Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:44:29
114Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:44:35
115Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:46:48
116Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:47:07
117Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:47:46
118Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:48:58
119Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:50:51

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) V Australia16pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG10
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG8
4Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 16
5Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling5
6Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
7Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners4
8Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team3
9Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
10Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 13
11K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team2
12Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1
13Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles17pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG16
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's15
4Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG13
5Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team10
6Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia8
7David Tanner (Aus) V Australia8
8Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis8
9Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia6
10Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER6
11Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande4
12Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition4
13Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 14
14Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis2
15Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition2

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team6:59:53
2Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:00:48
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners0:01:12
4Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:18
5Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:03:43
6Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:04:13
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:09:40
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:03
9Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners0:11:16
10Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:11:23
11Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy0:11:42
12Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:12:03
13John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:14:22
14Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:16:30
15Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:08
16Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling0:18:31
17Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:18:48
18Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:19:26
19Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:20:56
20Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG0:32:15
21Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms0:35:09
22Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:35:27
23Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:45:17
24Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:46:29

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia6:59:13
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:56
3Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:02:47
4Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
5Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners0:02:58
6Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:07
7Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:18:23
8Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:21:23
9David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:27:56
10Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:31:36
11Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:38:33
12Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:39:05
13Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:42:46
14Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles0:44:59
15Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport0:45:18

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1V Australia20:40:00
2Team Holowesko Partners0:05:16
3BISSELL Pro Cycling Team0:07:35
4BMC Racing Team0:08:38
5Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:09:38
6On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition0:09:52
7Team Rio Grande0:10:15
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:10:54
9KFAN Composite p/b teamgive0:13:59
10Team Type 10:14:48
11Trek-LIVESTRONG0:14:56
12Canyon Bicycles0:30:47
13Exergy0:33:50
14California Giant Berry Farms0:36:27
15KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER0:43:06
16Hagens Berman Cycling0:45:43
17Cole Sport0:51:50
18Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:53:33
19Kelly Benefit Strategies0:54:23

