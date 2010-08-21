Phinney grabs second time trial win in Utah
Second place keeps Leipheimer in the lead
Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) reiterated his time trial form with a victory at the Tour of Utah's Stage three. The American rode the 14.8 km course in a time of 16:46 taking his second victory in the discipline this week after the rider won the event's prologue ahead of team-mate Alex Dowsett.
“I knew I had good time trialing form from the prologue,” Phinney said. “This was longer than the prologue but I knew that if I rode my ride at a fast speed then I could have a chance.
“It feels good, it really does, because this is my first big time trial victory in the US and to beat the guys that are here, the talent that’s here is pretty special,” he added. “It’s all worth it when you can come to a time trial and pull off a win; that is the most important thing.”
“It is obviously a good course that suits me because it was flat,” he said. “I’m a big person and I’ve got a lot of power. I just went out and kept a consistent speed and tried to hold it. I managed to hold it all the way through. I came through the finish line with a lot of pain but that’s only natural.”
Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) was just two seconds slower than Phinney at Miller Motorsport Park, while New Zealand's Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL) took third place an additional nine seconds behind. His second in the time trial assured Leipheimer retains the race lead ahead of Francisco Mancebo (Canyon Bicycles) and Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) heading into tomorrow's Downtown Park City circuit race.
“It was very fast and super smooth with some wind but that was OK,” Leipheimer said. “It was just a really fast course. It was funny on the track because you get disoriented not knowing which way you were going. It was just a matter of keeping it pegged the whole time.
“I didn’t know Taylor’s overall time because I didn’t have a watch with me but I did get one split on him about half way,” he added. “I just have to take this race mile by mile and I have to be willing to lose the Tour of Utah. There is really no way that I can mark everyone and defend it.
“Tomorrow’s crit is hard and that might play into my favour,” he said. “The race might take out about 90 percent of the riders and I just have to deal with a few. But Sunday is a different story, there won’t be any way to stop the onset of attacks that will for sure come my way.”
After finishing on the prologue podium, both Dowsett and Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) narrowly missed out on today's podium. The riders finished in fourth and fifth place respectively on the stage.
The Miller Motorsports Park offered the time trialists an A-typical course held on a raceway usually used for open wheeler training for local F3 drivers.
“The first part of the course was boring, out and back but then you got in the twist and turns,” Phinney said. “You don’t feel like a race car driver because you’re only really going like 30 miles an hour but it’s still special. It is a bit different than track racing. There is no wind in track racing.”
Phinney was the 20th rider to roll off the starting ramp. He was forced to endured the suspense of sitting in the hot seat for the next 100 contenders to complete their effort.
“The worst part of it was the 30 minutes of waiting afterwards for someone to beat me,” Phinney said. “I’m not a very quiet person but I get a little quiet when I’m nervous and I was more nervous after the race than before the race. I was sitting there bracing myself for something that may or may not have come.”
All three podium finishers broke the 17-minute record set by two-time winner Tom Zirbel in 2008 and 2009. Several riders noted less wind than the previous year along with cooler temperatures.
“The course was hard, fast and flat so every little bit of speed you got was hard work,” Vennell said. “You weren’t going that much faster for the amount of extra effort. Knowing the course, because it’s the same as last year, helped. I knew how to pace myself better. The wind was strong today but it died off at the end. It was a cool course, for a time trial course, really good fun.”
The Tour of Utah’s penultimate stage four is a brand new criterium course at Park City, but it is not a day for the sprinters. With upwards of 5000 feet of climbing, this particular course might be better suited to the climbers with a hilly 1.6-kilometre circuit held in the historical downtown of Park City.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:16:47
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|0:00:01
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:15
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|0:00:34
|8
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|0:00:35
|9
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:40
|10
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:00:42
|11
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:46
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:52
|13
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:53
|14
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|15
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|18
|Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:00:54
|19
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|20
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:56
|21
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|23
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:57
|24
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|25
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:58
|26
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|27
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|28
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|29
|Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
|30
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|31
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:01:03
|32
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:06
|33
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:01:07
|35
|Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|36
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|37
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|38
|Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
|39
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|40
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:11
|41
|Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
|0:01:12
|42
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:13
|43
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:14
|44
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|45
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|46
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:17
|47
|Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
|0:01:18
|48
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:01:19
|49
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:20
|50
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:22
|51
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|52
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|53
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:27
|54
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:30
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|56
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|57
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|58
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:01:31
|59
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:01:32
|60
|Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
|0:01:33
|61
|Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
|0:01:35
|62
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:01:36
|63
|Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|64
|Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:01:37
|65
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|66
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|67
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:38
|68
|Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:01:39
|69
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|70
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:40
|71
|Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:01:41
|72
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:01:42
|73
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:43
|74
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:45
|75
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:46
|76
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:01:47
|77
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|78
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|79
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:50
|80
|Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|81
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:53
|82
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:54
|83
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|84
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:55
|85
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:57
|86
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:58
|87
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:59
|88
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|89
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
|90
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:02:02
|91
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:03
|92
|Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|93
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|94
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:04
|95
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:10
|96
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|97
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|98
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|99
|Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:02:12
|100
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|101
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:13
|102
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|103
|Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy
|0:02:14
|104
|Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:02:15
|105
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|106
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|107
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|0:02:21
|108
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:02:22
|109
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:29
|110
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|111
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|112
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:02:35
|113
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:02:38
|114
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:02:43
|115
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:02:50
|116
|Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:02:54
|117
|Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:02:57
|118
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:02
|119
|Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|DNF
|David Brockbank (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|DNF
|Aaron Olsen (USA) Cole Sport
|DNF
|Bryson Perry (USA) Cole Sport
|DNF
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Exergy
|DNF
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Exergy
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:16:47
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:15
|3
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:40
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:52
|5
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:00:53
|6
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|7
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:56
|8
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:57
|9
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:58
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|11
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|13
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|14
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:01:30
|15
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:01:31
|16
|Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:01:39
|17
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:01:40
|18
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:54
|19
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:58
|20
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:02:10
|21
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|22
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|23
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|0:02:21
|24
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:03:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|0:17:21
|2
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:24
|3
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:46
|5
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:00:48
|6
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:00:56
|7
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:12
|8
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:20
|9
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:36
|10
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:38
|11
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:39
|12
|Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:01:41
|13
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:01:44
|14
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:02:01
|15
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:02:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|6:57:24
|2
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|0:01:37
|3
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|0:01:49
|4
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|0:02:07
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|7
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:03:05
|8
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:03:17
|9
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:27
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:03:34
|11
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:03:41
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:03:45
|13
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:07
|14
|Jai Crawford (Aus) V Australia
|0:04:13
|15
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:04:36
|16
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:04:42
|17
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|18
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:04:47
|19
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:05:21
|20
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|21
|Jason Donald (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:05:41
|22
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:05:50
|23
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:06:12
|24
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1
|0:06:13
|25
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|26
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:07:50
|27
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:08:08
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:08:12
|29
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:08:13
|30
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:08:17
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:27
|32
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:51
|34
|Corey Collier (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:09:21
|35
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:09:52
|36
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:10:09
|37
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:24
|38
|Scott Tietzel (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:11:38
|39
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:11:55
|40
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:12:09
|41
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|42
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:13:15
|43
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:32
|44
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:13:45
|45
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:13:52
|46
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|0:14:11
|47
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:14:30
|48
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:14:32
|49
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|0:14:48
|50
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:14:54
|51
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:15:16
|52
|Christopher Hong (USA) Exergy
|0:16:24
|53
|Mike Olheiser (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:16:42
|54
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:16:51
|55
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:17:04
|56
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:17:13
|57
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:41
|58
|Sam Krieg (USA) Cole Sport
|0:18:51
|59
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:18:59
|60
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|61
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:37
|62
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:56
|63
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:20:12
|64
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:20:15
|65
|Chris Winn (Aus) Team Rio Grande
|0:20:17
|66
|Matthew Cooke (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:20:33
|67
|Daniel Ramsey (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:20:47
|68
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:21:00
|69
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:21:17
|70
|Andres Diaz (Col) Exergy
|0:21:20
|71
|Kai Applequist (USA) Exergy
|0:21:45
|72
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:21:55
|73
|Sidney Taberlay (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:22:15
|74
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:23:12
|75
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:23:25
|76
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:23:28
|77
|Mike Friedman (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:24:37
|78
|Jesse Millersmith (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:24:39
|79
|Timothy Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:25:33
|80
|Jonathan Baker (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:25:56
|81
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:45
|82
|Adam Switters (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:27:48
|83
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:53
|84
|Jay Thompson (RSA) V Australia
|0:29:07
|85
|Phil Mooney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:29:15
|86
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:29:45
|87
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:29:53
|88
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:31:51
|89
|Greg Krause (USA) V Australia
|0:32:58
|90
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:33:25
|91
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:33:33
|92
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:33:57
|93
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:34:11
|94
|Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:34:40
|95
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:34:44
|96
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|97
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:35:02
|98
|Dan Bechtold (USA) Exergy
|0:35:45
|99
|Eddy Kwon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:36:06
|100
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|0:36:21
|101
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:37:08
|102
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:37:38
|103
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|0:37:40
|104
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:37:41
|105
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:37:56
|106
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:38:01
|107
|Josh Horowitz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:39:23
|108
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:40:22
|109
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:40:43
|110
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:40:54
|111
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:40:57
|112
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:43:19
|113
|Michael Lanham (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:44:29
|114
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:44:35
|115
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:46:48
|116
|Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:47:07
|117
|Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:47:46
|118
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:58
|119
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:50:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|10
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|8
|4
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|6
|5
|Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|5
|6
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|4
|7
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|4
|8
|Robert Britton (Can) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|10
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|3
|11
|K Frank Pipp (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|1
|13
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Canyon Bicycles
|17
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|16
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|15
|4
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|13
|5
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|8
|7
|David Tanner (Aus) V Australia
|8
|8
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|8
|9
|Philip Zajicek (USA) V Australia
|6
|10
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|6
|11
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Team Rio Grande
|4
|12
|Alex Hagman (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|4
|13
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|4
|14
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|2
|15
|Cesar Grajales (Col) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Boswell (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|6:59:53
|2
|Tim Roe (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:00:48
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:01:12
|4
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:02:18
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:03:43
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:09:40
|8
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:03
|9
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Bel) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:11:16
|10
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:11:23
|11
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Exergy
|0:11:42
|12
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:12:03
|13
|John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:14:22
|14
|Andrew Barker (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:16:30
|15
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:08
|16
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:18:31
|17
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:18:48
|18
|Max Durtschi (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:19:26
|19
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:20:56
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:32:15
|21
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms
|0:35:09
|22
|Alfredo Cruz (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:35:27
|23
|Joshua Berry (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:45:17
|24
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) V Australia
|6:59:13
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:56
|3
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:02:47
|4
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Team Holowesko Partners
|0:02:58
|6
|Jonathan Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:07
|7
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:18:23
|8
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:21:23
|9
|David Harward (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:27:56
|10
|Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
|0:31:36
|11
|Evan Hyde (USA) On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:38:33
|12
|Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:39:05
|13
|Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport
|0:42:46
|14
|Mike Sohm (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:44:59
|15
|Francis (Gardie) Jackson (USA) Cole Sport
|0:45:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|V Australia
|20:40:00
|2
|Team Holowesko Partners
|0:05:16
|3
|BISSELL Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:38
|5
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:09:38
|6
|On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition
|0:09:52
|7
|Team Rio Grande
|0:10:15
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:10:54
|9
|KFAN Composite p/b teamgive
|0:13:59
|10
|Team Type 1
|0:14:48
|11
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|0:14:56
|12
|Canyon Bicycles
|0:30:47
|13
|Exergy
|0:33:50
|14
|California Giant Berry Farms
|0:36:27
|15
|KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER
|0:43:06
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:45:43
|17
|Cole Sport
|0:51:50
|18
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:53:33
|19
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:54:23
