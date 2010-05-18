Trending

Abbot victorious in Osseja

Stage runner-up Pooley takes commanding GC lead

Image 1 of 23

The competition leaders on the presentation podium.

The competition leaders on the presentation podium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 23

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) descending ahead of Mara Abbott (United States).

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) descending ahead of Mara Abbott (United States).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 23

The break group which eventually split before the finish, when Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) won and Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) took the race lead.

The break group which eventually split before the finish, when Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) won and Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) took the race lead.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 23

Edwige Pitel (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox), a Frenchwoman in an Italian team.

Edwige Pitel (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox), a Frenchwoman in an Italian team.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 23

The lead group gets a time gap update from the officials.

The lead group gets a time gap update from the officials.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 23

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) on a climb.

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) on a climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 23

Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) was eventual stage winner.

Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) was eventual stage winner.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 23

Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) descending towards the finish.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) descending towards the finish.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 23

The yellow jersey group descends to the finish.

The yellow jersey group descends to the finish.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 23

Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) takes the stage win ahead of Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), who took over the race lead.

Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) takes the stage win ahead of Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), who took over the race lead.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 23

Defending champion Claudia Hausler (Cervelo Test Team) on the wheel of Trixi Worrak (Noris Cycling).

Defending champion Claudia Hausler (Cervelo Test Team) on the wheel of Trixi Worrak (Noris Cycling).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 23

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling)

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 23

Claudia Hausler (Cervelo Test Team) takes a look at Australian champion Ruth Corset (Tibco).

Claudia Hausler (Cervelo Test Team) takes a look at Australian champion Ruth Corset (Tibco).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 23

French champion Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) before the start.

French champion Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) before the start.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 23

The crowded start area in Osseja, Pyrenees Oriental.

The crowded start area in Osseja, Pyrenees Oriental.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 23

The peloton heads out of Osseja.

The peloton heads out of Osseja.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 23

Kath Mattis (United States of America National Team) made an early break attempt.

Kath Mattis (United States of America National Team) made an early break attempt.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 23

Winner of the previous stage Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women).

Winner of the previous stage Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 23

Kath Mattis (United States of America National Team) during her break.

Kath Mattis (United States of America National Team) during her break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 23

World road champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno).

World road champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 23

Race leader Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) with the previous race leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team).

Race leader Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) with the previous race leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 23

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the mountains.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the mountains.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 23

Stage winner Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) with the mayor of Osseja.

Stage winner Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) with the mayor of Osseja.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Mara Abbot (US National Team) and Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) worked together on the Tour de l’Aude’s fourth stage, and both riders benefited from the cooperation. For Abbott working with her British rival gave her a stage victory at the French race, while Pooley’s reward was a strong lead in the general classification.

Pooley trailed Abbot across the line after 97 kilometres of racing, with the pair 43 seconds ahead of third placed Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia). Pooley had started the day 1:03 minutes behind Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia), but the Dutch rider was over three minutes behind on the day’s stage.

The time loss swung the pendulum in Pooley’s favour by 2:34 minutes, with five stages remaining. "I am very happy today. It is always great to be in the leader's jersey of Tour de l'Aude," said Emma Pooley. "So far I have a good gap over Adrie Visser. We still have some races to go, and something can always happen but I am confident."

The attack by Pooley and Abbot came from a six rider breakaway that escaped during the mountains. Pooley had the advantage of having team-mates Sharon Laws and Regina Bruins in the breakaway with her and Abbott.

"It was a nice day today, we had sun, no wind and now as well the yellow jersey," said Cervelo TestTeam sport director Egon van Kessel. "The peloton with our other riders reached the finish about 3:20 later so there are still five of our riders in a good overall position. Our team is in a comfortable position for the upcoming stages."

Full Results
1Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team2:41:30
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:00:43
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:57
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:03:05
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:15
7Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
8Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:19
9Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:03:23
10Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
11Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
12Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:03:25
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
14Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
17Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
18Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
20Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:35
21Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
22Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:03:43
23Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:47
24Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:04:16
25Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:05:13
26Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
27Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:53
28Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO0:09:22
29Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:12:28
30Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:16:07
31Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
32Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
33Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
34Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
35Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
36Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
37Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
38Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
39Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
40Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
41Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
42Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
43Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
44Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
45Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
46Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
47Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:16:20
48Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
49Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
50Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
51Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
52Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:23:36
53Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
54Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
55Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
56Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
57Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
58Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
59Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
60Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
61Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
62Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
63Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:23:40
64Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
65Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
66Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:28:04
67Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
68Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
69Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
70Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
71Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
72Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
73Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
74Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
75Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
76Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
77Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
78Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
79Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
80Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
81Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
82Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
83Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
84Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
85Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
86Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
87Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN0:29:31
88Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
DNFElizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFLina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team

Mountain 1 - Col du Calvaire (HC) 29km
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women8
3Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team5
4Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team2
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain 2 - D4 Col de Creu (HC) 53km
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team8
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women5
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
6Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Llose (HC) 67km
1Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team12pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women5
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
6Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1

Teams
1Cervelo Test Team8:10:50
2HTC Columbia Women0:01:11
3Nederland Bloeit0:03:54
4Leontien.nl0:12:57
5US National Team0:13:10
6Redsun Cycling Team0:16:00
7TIBCO0:24:35
8Vienne Futuroscope0:27:28
9Team Valdarno0:30:03
10Lotto Ladies Team0:30:44
11Noris Cycling0:37:01
12S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:41:16
13Fenixs - Petrogradets0:42:01
14MTN
15Safi - Pasta Zara0:49:30
16Gauss RDZ Ormu0:53:58
17Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:01:27
18German National Team

General classification after stage 4
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team9:44:05
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:02:34
3Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:09
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:15
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:03:21
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:03:27
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:03:28
8Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:03:31
9Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:03:35
10Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:03:45
11Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:03:55
12Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:57
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:09
14Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:04:24
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:04:27
16Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:04:35
17Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:05:10
18Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:05:23
19Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:05:54
20Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:06:31
21Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:08:03
22Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:08:31
23Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:08:49
24Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:12:46
25Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO0:13:14
26Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:15:32
27Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:16:43
28Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:16:52
29Carmen Small (USA) US National Team0:16:54
30Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:17:22
31Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:18:05
32Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:19:01
33Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:19:05
34Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:19:12
35Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO0:19:13
36Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO0:20:21
37Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:21:10
38Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:21:36
39Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:22:13
40Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:22:26
41Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara0:24:17
42Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:25:28
43Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:25:51
44Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:26:49
45Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team0:27:01
46Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:27:06
47Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO0:27:37
48Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
49Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:27:45
50Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:27:57
51Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:28:09
52Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:28:25
53Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:29:35
54Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN0:29:50
55Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:29:51
56Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:31:05
57Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl0:31:34
58Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team0:32:18
59Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:32:19
60Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:32:29
61Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:33:48
62Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO0:34:32
63Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:35:14
64Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:35:47
65Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO0:37:11
66Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:37:45
67Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:37:52
68Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:38:04
69Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:38:06
70Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team0:38:07
71Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:38:08
72Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team0:40:11
73Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:40:56
74Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling0:42:59
75Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:43:15
76Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:43:46
77Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:43:56
78Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:45:49
79Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:46:23
80Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team0:47:58
81Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team0:48:25
82Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:48:32
83Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:49:39
84Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN0:50:24
85Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:52:06
86Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:54:19
87Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:54:33
88Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN0:55:53

Points classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit66pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team61
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team53
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team52
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl48
6Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women47
7Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women45
8Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team44
9Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu36
10Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl34
11Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women31
12Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team30
13Carmen Small (USA) US National Team30
14Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope26
15Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit24
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women24
17Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO23
18Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit21
19Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit20
20Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team20
21Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team19
22Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling19
23Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
24Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team18
25Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling16
26Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team12
27Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
28Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO10
29Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara8
30Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling8
31Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team7
32Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara5
33Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team4
34Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox4
35Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl2
36Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Mountains classification
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team32pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team25
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women18
4Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl10
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team8
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
7Carmen Small (USA) US National Team5
8Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women5
9Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team1
10Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1
11Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1
12Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO1

Young rider classification
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl9:47:33
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:29
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:02:26
4Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:09:18
5Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:15:33
6Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:17:42
7Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:18:08
8Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:18:45
9Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:22:00
10Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:24:09
11Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:24:57
12Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:28:51
13Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:31:46
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:32:19
15Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:34:17
16Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:34:36
17Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team0:36:43
18Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:37:28
19Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:39:47
20Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:42:21
21Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team0:44:30
22Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:45:04
23Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:48:38
24Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:51:05

Teams classification
1Cervelo Test Team29:17:56
2HTC Columbia Women0:04:47
3Nederland Bloeit0:06:46
4US National Team0:23:22
5Leontien.nl0:26:59
6Redsun Cycling Team0:30:29
7TIBCO0:40:15
8Noris Cycling0:51:50
9Vienne Futuroscope0:58:09
10Safi - Pasta Zara1:08:56
11Team Valdarno1:12:37
12Lotto Ladies Team1:13:10
13Fenixs - Petrogradets1:13:51
14Gauss RDZ Ormu1:15:54
15S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:16:22
16MTN1:27:58
17German National Team1:28:36
18Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:45:03

 

