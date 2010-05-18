Abbot victorious in Osseja
Stage runner-up Pooley takes commanding GC lead
Mara Abbot (US National Team) and Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) worked together on the Tour de l’Aude’s fourth stage, and both riders benefited from the cooperation. For Abbott working with her British rival gave her a stage victory at the French race, while Pooley’s reward was a strong lead in the general classification.
Pooley trailed Abbot across the line after 97 kilometres of racing, with the pair 43 seconds ahead of third placed Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia). Pooley had started the day 1:03 minutes behind Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia), but the Dutch rider was over three minutes behind on the day’s stage.
The time loss swung the pendulum in Pooley’s favour by 2:34 minutes, with five stages remaining. "I am very happy today. It is always great to be in the leader's jersey of Tour de l'Aude," said Emma Pooley. "So far I have a good gap over Adrie Visser. We still have some races to go, and something can always happen but I am confident."
The attack by Pooley and Abbot came from a six rider breakaway that escaped during the mountains. Pooley had the advantage of having team-mates Sharon Laws and Regina Bruins in the breakaway with her and Abbott.
"It was a nice day today, we had sun, no wind and now as well the yellow jersey," said Cervelo TestTeam sport director Egon van Kessel. "The peloton with our other riders reached the finish about 3:20 later so there are still five of our riders in a good overall position. Our team is in a comfortable position for the upcoming stages."
|1
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|2:41:30
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:43
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:05
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:15
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:03:19
|9
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:23
|10
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|11
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:03:25
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|14
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|17
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|20
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:35
|21
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:03:43
|23
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:03:47
|24
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|25
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:05:13
|26
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|27
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:53
|28
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|0:09:22
|29
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:12:28
|30
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:16:07
|31
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|32
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|33
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|34
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|35
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|36
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|37
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|38
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|39
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|40
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|41
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|42
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|43
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|44
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|45
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|46
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|47
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:16:20
|48
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|49
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|50
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|51
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|52
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:23:36
|53
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|54
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|55
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|56
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|57
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|58
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|59
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|60
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|61
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|62
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|63
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:23:40
|64
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|65
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|66
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:28:04
|67
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|68
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|69
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|70
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|71
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|72
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|73
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|74
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|75
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|76
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|77
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|78
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|79
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|80
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|81
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|82
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|83
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|84
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|85
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|86
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|87
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|0:29:31
|88
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|DNF
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNF
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|3
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|5
|4
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|8
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|6
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|6
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|8:10:50
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:11
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:54
|4
|Leontien.nl
|0:12:57
|5
|US National Team
|0:13:10
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:16:00
|7
|TIBCO
|0:24:35
|8
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:27:28
|9
|Team Valdarno
|0:30:03
|10
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:30:44
|11
|Noris Cycling
|0:37:01
|12
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:41:16
|13
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:42:01
|14
|MTN
|15
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:49:30
|16
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:53:58
|17
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:01:27
|18
|German National Team
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|9:44:05
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:02:34
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:09
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:03:21
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:27
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:03:28
|8
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:31
|9
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:35
|10
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:03:45
|11
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:55
|12
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:57
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:09
|14
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:04:24
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:27
|16
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:04:35
|17
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:05:10
|18
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:05:23
|19
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:54
|20
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:06:31
|21
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:08:03
|22
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:08:31
|23
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:08:49
|24
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:12:46
|25
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|0:13:14
|26
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:15:32
|27
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:16:43
|28
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:16:52
|29
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|0:16:54
|30
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:17:22
|31
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:18:05
|32
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:19:01
|33
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:19:05
|34
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:19:12
|35
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:19:13
|36
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|0:20:21
|37
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:21:10
|38
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:21:36
|39
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:22:13
|40
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:22:26
|41
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:24:17
|42
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:25:28
|43
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:25:51
|44
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:26:49
|45
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:27:01
|46
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:27:06
|47
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|0:27:37
|48
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|49
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:27:45
|50
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:27:57
|51
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:28:09
|52
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:28:25
|53
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:29:35
|54
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|0:29:50
|55
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:29:51
|56
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:31:05
|57
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:31:34
|58
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|0:32:18
|59
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:32:19
|60
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:32:29
|61
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:33:48
|62
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:34:32
|63
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:35:14
|64
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:35:47
|65
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|0:37:11
|66
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:37:45
|67
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:37:52
|68
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:38:04
|69
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:38:06
|70
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:38:07
|71
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:38:08
|72
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:40:11
|73
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:40:56
|74
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:42:59
|75
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:43:15
|76
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:43:46
|77
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:43:56
|78
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:45:49
|79
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:46:23
|80
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:47:58
|81
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|0:48:25
|82
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:48:32
|83
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:49:39
|84
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|0:50:24
|85
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:52:06
|86
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:54:19
|87
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:54:33
|88
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|0:55:53
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|66
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|61
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|53
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|52
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|48
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|47
|7
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|45
|8
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|44
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|36
|10
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|34
|11
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|31
|12
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|30
|13
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|30
|14
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|15
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|24
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|17
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|23
|18
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|19
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|20
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|20
|21
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|22
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|19
|23
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|24
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|25
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|26
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|28
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|10
|29
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|30
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|8
|31
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|32
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|5
|33
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|4
|34
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|4
|35
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2
|36
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|25
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|18
|4
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|7
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|5
|8
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|9
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|11
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|12
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|1
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|9:47:33
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:29
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:26
|4
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:09:18
|5
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:15:33
|6
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:17:42
|7
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:18:08
|8
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:18:45
|9
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:22:00
|10
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:24:09
|11
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:24:57
|12
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:28:51
|13
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:31:46
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:32:19
|15
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:34:17
|16
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:34:36
|17
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:36:43
|18
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:37:28
|19
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:39:47
|20
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:42:21
|21
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:44:30
|22
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:45:04
|23
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:48:38
|24
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:51:05
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|29:17:56
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:04:47
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:06:46
|4
|US National Team
|0:23:22
|5
|Leontien.nl
|0:26:59
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:30:29
|7
|TIBCO
|0:40:15
|8
|Noris Cycling
|0:51:50
|9
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:58:09
|10
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:08:56
|11
|Team Valdarno
|1:12:37
|12
|Lotto Ladies Team
|1:13:10
|13
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:13:51
|14
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:15:54
|15
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:16:22
|16
|MTN
|1:27:58
|17
|German National Team
|1:28:36
|18
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:45:03
