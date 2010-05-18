Image 1 of 23 The competition leaders on the presentation podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 23 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) descending ahead of Mara Abbott (United States). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 23 The break group which eventually split before the finish, when Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) won and Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) took the race lead. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 23 Edwige Pitel (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox), a Frenchwoman in an Italian team. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 23 The lead group gets a time gap update from the officials. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 23 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) on a climb. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 23 Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) was eventual stage winner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 23 Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) descending towards the finish. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 23 The yellow jersey group descends to the finish. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 23 Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) takes the stage win ahead of Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), who took over the race lead. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 23 Defending champion Claudia Hausler (Cervelo Test Team) on the wheel of Trixi Worrak (Noris Cycling). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 23 Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 23 Claudia Hausler (Cervelo Test Team) takes a look at Australian champion Ruth Corset (Tibco). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 23 French champion Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Vienne Futuroscope) before the start. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 23 The crowded start area in Osseja, Pyrenees Oriental. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 23 The peloton heads out of Osseja. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 23 Kath Mattis (United States of America National Team) made an early break attempt. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 23 Winner of the previous stage Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 23 Kath Mattis (United States of America National Team) during her break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 23 World road champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 23 Race leader Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) with the previous race leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 23 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the mountains. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 23 Stage winner Mara Abbott (United States of America National Team) with the mayor of Osseja. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Mara Abbot (US National Team) and Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) worked together on the Tour de l’Aude’s fourth stage, and both riders benefited from the cooperation. For Abbott working with her British rival gave her a stage victory at the French race, while Pooley’s reward was a strong lead in the general classification.

Pooley trailed Abbot across the line after 97 kilometres of racing, with the pair 43 seconds ahead of third placed Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia). Pooley had started the day 1:03 minutes behind Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia), but the Dutch rider was over three minutes behind on the day’s stage.

The time loss swung the pendulum in Pooley’s favour by 2:34 minutes, with five stages remaining. "I am very happy today. It is always great to be in the leader's jersey of Tour de l'Aude," said Emma Pooley. "So far I have a good gap over Adrie Visser. We still have some races to go, and something can always happen but I am confident."

The attack by Pooley and Abbot came from a six rider breakaway that escaped during the mountains. Pooley had the advantage of having team-mates Sharon Laws and Regina Bruins in the breakaway with her and Abbott.

"It was a nice day today, we had sun, no wind and now as well the yellow jersey," said Cervelo TestTeam sport director Egon van Kessel. "The peloton with our other riders reached the finish about 3:20 later so there are still five of our riders in a good overall position. Our team is in a comfortable position for the upcoming stages."

Full Results 1 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 2:41:30 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:43 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:57 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:05 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:15 7 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:03:19 9 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:23 10 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 11 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 12 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:03:25 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 14 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 16 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 17 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 20 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:35 21 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 22 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:03:43 23 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:03:47 24 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:04:16 25 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:05:13 26 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 27 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:53 28 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 0:09:22 29 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:12:28 30 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:16:07 31 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 32 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 33 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 34 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 35 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 36 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 37 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 38 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 39 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 40 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 41 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 42 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 43 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 44 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 45 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 46 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 47 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:16:20 48 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 49 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 50 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 51 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 52 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:23:36 53 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 54 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 55 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 56 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 57 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 58 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 59 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 60 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 61 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 62 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 63 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:23:40 64 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 65 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 66 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:28:04 67 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 68 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 69 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 70 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 71 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 72 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 73 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 74 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 75 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 76 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 77 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 78 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 79 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 80 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 81 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 82 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 83 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 84 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 85 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 86 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 87 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 0:29:31 88 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN DNF Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team DNF Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team

Mountain 1 - Col du Calvaire (HC) 29km 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 12 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 8 3 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 5 4 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 2 6 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain 2 - D4 Col de Creu (HC) 53km 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 12 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 8 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 5 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 6 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col de la Llose (HC) 67km 1 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 12 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 5 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 6 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1

Teams 1 Cervelo Test Team 8:10:50 2 HTC Columbia Women 0:01:11 3 Nederland Bloeit 0:03:54 4 Leontien.nl 0:12:57 5 US National Team 0:13:10 6 Redsun Cycling Team 0:16:00 7 TIBCO 0:24:35 8 Vienne Futuroscope 0:27:28 9 Team Valdarno 0:30:03 10 Lotto Ladies Team 0:30:44 11 Noris Cycling 0:37:01 12 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:41:16 13 Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:42:01 14 MTN 15 Safi - Pasta Zara 0:49:30 16 Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:53:58 17 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:01:27 18 German National Team

General classification after stage 4 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 9:44:05 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:02:34 3 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:09 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:03:15 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:03:21 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:27 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:03:28 8 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:31 9 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:35 10 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:03:45 11 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:55 12 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:57 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:09 14 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:04:24 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:27 16 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:04:35 17 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:05:10 18 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:05:23 19 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:54 20 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:06:31 21 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:08:03 22 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:08:31 23 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:08:49 24 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:12:46 25 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 0:13:14 26 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:15:32 27 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:16:43 28 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:16:52 29 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 0:16:54 30 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:17:22 31 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:18:05 32 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:19:01 33 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:19:05 34 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:19:12 35 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:19:13 36 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 0:20:21 37 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:21:10 38 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:21:36 39 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:22:13 40 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:22:26 41 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:24:17 42 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:25:28 43 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:25:51 44 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:26:49 45 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 0:27:01 46 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:27:06 47 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 0:27:37 48 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 49 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:27:45 50 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:27:57 51 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:28:09 52 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:28:25 53 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:29:35 54 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 0:29:50 55 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:29:51 56 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:31:05 57 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:31:34 58 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 0:32:18 59 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:32:19 60 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:32:29 61 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:33:48 62 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:34:32 63 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:35:14 64 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:35:47 65 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 0:37:11 66 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:37:45 67 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:37:52 68 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:38:04 69 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:38:06 70 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 0:38:07 71 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:38:08 72 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 0:40:11 73 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:40:56 74 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:42:59 75 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:43:15 76 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:43:46 77 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:43:56 78 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:45:49 79 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:46:23 80 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:47:58 81 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 0:48:25 82 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:48:32 83 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:49:39 84 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 0:50:24 85 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:52:06 86 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:54:19 87 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:54:33 88 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 0:55:53

Points classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 66 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 61 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 53 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 52 5 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 48 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 47 7 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 45 8 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 44 9 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 36 10 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 34 11 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 31 12 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 30 13 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 30 14 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 26 15 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 24 16 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 24 17 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 23 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 19 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 20 20 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 20 21 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 19 22 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 19 23 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 18 24 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 18 25 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 16 26 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 12 27 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 28 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 10 29 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 8 30 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 8 31 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 7 32 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 5 33 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 4 34 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 4 35 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 2 36 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Mountains classification 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 32 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 25 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 18 4 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 10 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 7 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 5 8 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 9 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 1 10 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1 11 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1 12 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 1

Young rider classification 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 9:47:33 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:29 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:26 4 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:09:18 5 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:15:33 6 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:17:42 7 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:18:08 8 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:18:45 9 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:22:00 10 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:24:09 11 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:24:57 12 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:28:51 13 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:31:46 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:32:19 15 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:34:17 16 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:34:36 17 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 0:36:43 18 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:37:28 19 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:39:47 20 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:42:21 21 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:44:30 22 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:45:04 23 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:48:38 24 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:51:05