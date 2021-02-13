Tour de la Provence stage 3 – Live race coverage

Refresh

And the six leaders have stretched their advantage to 1'30 over the chasing peloton.

Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie, Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93, Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko, Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal, Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie and Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM are the riders in the break.

130km to go and finally a group of six riders has gone clear. They have over one minute on the peloton and this looks like the break of the day. Names to come...

It's only early February but the usual suspects are the ones to watch. Astana-Premier Tech are going to be keeping an eye on two familiar faces as they look to set up Lutsenko and Vlasov. “Last year Lutsenko and Vlasov did a very nice race here, our rivals already know what to expect from them, we are among the favourites. But, of course, there are many big stars here, for example, Egan Bernal or Julian Alaphilippe. It is our first race in 2021 season and the main goal is to feel the race and to see our level, to evaluate the work had been done during the winter. So, of course, we are going to try something tomorrow with Alexey and Aleksandr, but we have to see how the race will go on," said their DS Fofonov. That story is right here.

Away from the race, the big news is that former Team Sky and BC doctor, Richard Freeman is facing charges from UKAD for two alleged anti-doping violations. This is while the GMC look into Freeman in another case. Story is here. If found guilty Freeman could face up to a four-year ban from UKAD. He would be the second doctor employed by Dave Brailsford to have a ban. In 2015 Geert Leinders was banned for life over doping violations. Those violations were related to his time before being on Team Sky's books.

12km into the stage and the bunch is still intact.

That pattern remains consistent in the early stages with a wave of attacks before the peloton bring everything back together again.

5km into the stage and we've seen a few attacks fly off the front but so the peloton have reacted to each move.

A chilly 6 degrees at the start this morning but reports are that Tim Wellens, who won Besseges earlier this month didn't start. He's come down sick but Lotto-Soudal have yet to make a formal announcement.

¡Buenos días! ❄️ #TDLP21 🇫🇷La etapa 3 del Tour de La Provence se llevará a cabo según el plan trazado, luego de que los organizadores garantizaran que la vía esté libre de nieve. El ascenso a Chalet Reynard será posible 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/8UIs4KH8M9February 13, 2021

Here are the results from yesterday's stage and the current GC. There are some standout names to watch when it comes to the finish and the overall standings, with a couple of dozen riders within about 20 seconds of the overall lead. Ballerini won the opening two stages but that run will end today and we'll see a new winner and new race leader. Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:21:49 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 4 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 8 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9:04:52 2 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:16 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:19 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:26 9 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

To bring you up to speed the sun is out, everyone is in arm warmers and we're rolling through the neutralized zone. There are two third cat climbs before the final ascent but the race should see a break go clear in the opening kilometers before the GC teams really take over.

It's the Queen stage of the race with the peloton set to tackle the Mont Ventoux. There had been some concerns that recent snow might be a problem but that non-story was put to bed by the organisers and we're set to race up one of the most iconic climbs in the sport... well at least up to the ski station at Chalet Reynard.