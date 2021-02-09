How to watch Tour de la Provence – live TV and streaming

After the European stage racing season kicked off with Étoile de Bèsseges last week, the peloton returns to southern France for the Tour de la Provence.

The four-day race starts on Thursday and includes a partial climb of Mont Ventoux. There are a host of big names on the start list, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) making his debut at the race, while Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) will also start their seasons in Provence.

Bernal's Ineos Grenadiers squad will send a strong squad to France, with Iván Sosa, Eddie Dunbar and Gianni Moscon also taking part, while Laurens De Plus will make his debut with the team.

Alaphilippe will also be joined by some big hitters in Rémi Cavagna, Kasper Asgreen and Yves Lampaert. Meanwhile, Astana send the Izagirre brothers and Alexey Lutsenko alongside Vlasov, who won a stage last year.

Giro stage winner Ben O'Connor makes his AG2R Citroën debut, with Aurelien Paret-Peintre looking to continue his good form after a GP la Marseillaise win to start his year. Jack Haig, Wout Poels and Dylan Teuns lead a strong Bahrain Victorious team.

Bauke Mollema and Giulio Ciccone will lead Trek-Segafredo, while Ciccone's compatriot Fabio Aru makes his Qhubeka Assos debut.

Elsewhere, Spaniards Enric Mas (Movistar) and Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) start their seasons in Provence, as Philippe Gilbert and Étoile de Bèsseges winner Tim Wellens lead Lotto Soudal.

A handful of big-name sprinters will start the race, with Matteo Trentin and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) and Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) taking part. Other fastmen include Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), and Max Kanter (Team DSM).

The first two days of the race feature plenty of hills, with stage 1 to Six-Fours-les-Plages set for a sprint finish while stage 2 to Manosque finishes uphill.

Stage 3, the queen stage, will see the riders tackle 15km of Mont Ventoux to Chalet Reynard, while stage 4 is one for the sprinters.

