Tour de l'Ain: Jefferson Alexander Cepeda clinches overall while Rémi Capron wins final hilly stage

By
published

Young Frenchman finishes second on GC as Cepeda holds on to yellow jersey

ILE CHAMBOD FRANCE JULY 15 LR Remi Capron of France of France and Team Van Rysel Roubaix stage winner Jefferson Alexander Cepeda of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost Yellow leader jersey and Stefano Oldani of Italy and Team Cofidis Green points jersey celebrate at podium during the 36th Tour de lAin 2024 Stage 3 a 1531km stage from Lagnieu to Ile Chambod on July 15 2024 in Ile Chambod France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Tour de l'Ain 2024: Jefferson Alexander Cepeda of EF Education-EasyPost won the GC title and the Yellow leader jersey (centre), and on the final podium were stage 3 winner Rémi Capron of Van Rysel-Roubaix in second overall and Stefano Oldani of Cofidis, who also won the Green points jersey (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Rémi Capron (Van Rysel-Roubaix) earned his first victory of the season in a surprise sprint win on stage 3 of the Tour de l’Ain on Monday. In a reduced 10-rider bunch, the 24-year-old held off Tom Donnewirth (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Nicolas Breuillard (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93), who finished second and third, respectively.

Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost), who took the yellow leader’s jersey with the stage 2 win, finished just four seconds off his pace in 11th and secured the overall title. Capron moved into second overall, 24 seconds back, while Stefano Oldani (Cofidis) rounded out the GC podium in third.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews