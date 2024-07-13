Tour de l'Ain: Fergus Browning holds off sprinters to claim stage 1, takes leader's jersey

A general view of Fergus Browning of Australia and Team Trinity Racing sprinting for the stage 1 win at Tour de l'Ain

Breakaway rider Fergus Browning (Trinity Racing) narrowly held off the peloton to claim the stage 1 victory and the leader's jersey at the Tour de l'Ain in Bourg-en-Bresse.

The Australian was part of an all-day breakaway and fought in the final kilometres of the race to take the win ahead of the bunch sprint won by runner-up Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) and third-placed Tobias Müller (Rad-Net Oßwald).

Browning now leads the overall classification by seven seconds ahead of Pithie.

The opening stage was a 137km race from Laiz to Bourg-en-Bresse that offered two category 4 climbs over Côte de Chaveyrait and Côte de Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne, before the run-in to Bourg-en-Bresse.

Browning was part of an early breakaway with Robin Plamondon (CIC U Nantes Atlantique). Browning took the day's sprint bonus points and the mountain classification points on offer as the pair stretched their gap ahead of the peloton.

Groupama-FDJ, Cofidis and TotalEnergies led the field into the final kilometres of the race, catching Plamondon with 5km to go, while Browning attacked in a last-ditch effort to stay ahead of the field.

Coming into the final few hundred metres, the peloton had Browning in its sights. Groupama-FDJ's Pithie launched his sprint, but he wasn't fast enough to catch Browning, who narrowly claimed the stage win.

Results

