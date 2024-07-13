Tour de l'Ain: Fergus Browning holds off sprinters to claim stage 1, takes leader's jersey

By
published

Laurence Pithie sprints in for second, Tobias Müller third in Bourg-en-Bresse

A general view of Fergus Browning of Australia and Team Trinity Racing sprinting for the stage 1 win at Tour de l'Ain
A general view of Fergus Browning of Australia and Team Trinity Racing sprinting for the stage 1 win at Tour de l'Ain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Breakaway rider Fergus Browning (Trinity Racing) narrowly held off the peloton to claim the stage 1 victory and the leader's jersey at the Tour de l'Ain in Bourg-en-Bresse. 

The Australian was part of an all-day breakaway and fought in the final kilometres of the race to take the win ahead of the bunch sprint won by runner-up Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) and third-placed Tobias Müller (Rad-Net Oßwald).

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

