Tour de Hongrie: Howson wins stage 4 and takes overall lead

By

Australian gets the better of Hermans and Tiberi

Tour de Hongrie 2021 - 42nd Edition - 5th stage Balassagyarmat - Gyongyos-Kekesteto 202,2 km - 14/05/2021 - Damien Howson (AUS - Team Bikeexchange) - photo Igor StancÃ­k/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Damien Howson of Team BikeExchange wins stage 4 and claims overall lead at 2021 Tour de Hongrie (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4:55:50
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:09
3Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15
4Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:19
5Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:32
6Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:00:38
7Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:00:41
8Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
9Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:00:44
10Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:46
11Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:54
12Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM 0:00:56
13Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:00
14Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB 0:01:06
15Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08
16Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:10
17Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
18Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
19Szymon Rekita (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:01:13
20Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:01:14
21Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
22Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:18
23Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Kristjan Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:21
25Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:23
26Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:27
29Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:33
30Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:44
31Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
32Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
33Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:01:49
34Gal Glivar (Slo) Adria Mobil
35Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:54
36Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:02:01
37Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:03
38Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:02:06
39Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:02:11
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:14
41Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
42Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59
43Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:14
44Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:04:15
45Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
46Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:04:20
47Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:25
48Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
49Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
50Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
51Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:05
52Patryk Stosz (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:05:09
53Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:05:20
54Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 0:06:16
55Viktor Filutás (Hun) Giotti Victoria Savini Due 0:06:19
56Zsombor Palumby 0:06:22
57Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:07:53
58Norbert Hrenkó 0:07:59
59Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:29
60Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:13
61Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
62Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
64Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
65Ferenc Szöllősi 0:09:23
66Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:21
67Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
68Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
69Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal WB
70Gergő Orosz
71Balázs Rózsa (Hun) Team Novak
72David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
73Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
74Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM
75Aljaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
76Aljaz Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil
77Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:10:27
78Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:10:32
79Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange
80Olav Kooij
81David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:12:19
83Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due 0:12:33
84Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
85Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:02
86Yuval Ben Moshe (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
87Adam Karl
88Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:21
89Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:42
91Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
92Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
93Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team
95Mihkel Räim
96Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
97Pawel Bernas (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
98Maciej Paterski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
99Adrian Kurek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:16:31
100Taj Jones (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:36
101Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:12
102Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
103Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
104Andrea Guardini (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
105Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
106Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
107Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
108Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:19:51
109Luca Pacioni (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
110Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:20:30
111Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:49
113Ahmed Madan (Brn) Bahrain Victorious
114Paolo Simion (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due 0:20:51
115Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
116Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
117Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:58
118Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
DNFJoel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNSAsbjørn Andersen
DNSKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSTorstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSNiklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSErlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSCharles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNSGergely Szarka

General Classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 16:11:24
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:16
3Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24
4Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:32
5Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:45
6Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:00:51
7Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:00:54
8Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
9Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange 0:00:57
10Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:59
11Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:11
12Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB 0:01:19
13Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:21
14Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:23
15Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
16Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
17Szymon Rekita (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:01:26
18Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:27
19Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
20Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:30
21Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:31
22Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
23János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:32
24Kristjan Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:34
25Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:36
26Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:40
28Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:44
29Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Giotti Victoria Savini Due 0:01:57
30Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
31Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
32Gal Glivar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:02:02
33Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
34Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:02:14
35Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:16
36Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:02:19
37Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24
38Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
39Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange 0:02:27
40Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:12
41Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:14
42Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:03:27
43Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:04:08
44Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:24
45Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:30
46Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:04:37
47Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:38
48Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
49Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 0:04:56
50Patryk Stosz (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:05:13
51Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:18
52Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:05:31
53Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team 0:06:29
54Viktor Filutás (Hun) Giotti Victoria Savini Due 0:06:32
55Zsombor Palumby 0:06:35
56Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:07:19
57Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:08:06
58Norbert Hrenkó 0:08:12
59Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:26
60Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
61Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
62Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:09:27
63Ferenc Szöllősi 0:09:35
64Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:54
65Aljaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:10:32
66Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:10:34
67Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Gergő Orosz
69Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
70Balázs Rózsa (Hun) Team Novak
71Aljaz Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil
72Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:10:40
73Olav Kooij 0:10:45
74David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
76Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal WB 0:11:02
77David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:52
78Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:12
79Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:12:38
80Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:41
81Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due 0:12:46
82Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM 0:14:15
83Adam Karl 0:15:15
84Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:15:18
85Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:20
86Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:31
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:15:46
88Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:15:48
89Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:15:49
90Pawel Bernas (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:15:53
91Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:55
92Mihkel Räim
93Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
94Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Adrian Kurek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:16:44
96Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:17:14
97Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:17
98Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:29
99Yuval Ben Moshe (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:01
100Taj Jones (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:47
101Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:25
102Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
103Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
104Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
105Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
106Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:19:53
107Luca Pacioni (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:20:04
108Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:20:38
109Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:20:42
110Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:20:44
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:02
113Paolo Simion (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due 0:21:04
114Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
115Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:11
116Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:21:35
117Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM 0:26:58
118Ahmed Madan (Brn) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:31

