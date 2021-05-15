Tour de Hongrie: Howson wins stage 4 and takes overall lead
By Cyclingnews
Australian gets the better of Hermans and Tiberi
Stage 4: Balassagyarmat - Gyöngyös-Kékestető
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4:55:50
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:09
|3
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|4
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:19
|5
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:32
|6
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:00:38
|7
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:44
|10
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:46
|11
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:56
|13
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:00
|14
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|0:01:06
|15
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:08
|16
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:10
|17
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|18
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|19
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:01:13
|20
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:01:14
|21
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:01:18
|23
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Kristjan Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:21
|25
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|26
|Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:27
|29
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:33
|30
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:44
|31
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|32
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|33
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:01:49
|34
|Gal Glivar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|35
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|36
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:02:01
|37
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:03
|38
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:02:06
|39
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:02:11
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:14
|41
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|42
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|43
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|44
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:04:15
|45
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|46
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:04:20
|47
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:25
|48
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|50
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:05
|52
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:05:09
|53
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:05:20
|54
|Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|0:06:16
|55
|Viktor Filutás (Hun) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:06:19
|56
|Zsombor Palumby
|0:06:22
|57
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:07:53
|58
|Norbert Hrenkó
|0:07:59
|59
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:08:29
|60
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:13
|61
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|65
|Ferenc Szöllősi
|0:09:23
|66
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:21
|67
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|68
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|69
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal WB
|70
|Gergő Orosz
|71
|Balázs Rózsa (Hun) Team Novak
|72
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM
|75
|Aljaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|76
|Aljaz Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil
|77
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:10:27
|78
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:32
|79
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|80
|Olav Kooij
|81
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:12:19
|83
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:12:33
|84
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|85
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:02
|86
|Yuval Ben Moshe (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|87
|Adam Karl
|88
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:21
|89
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:42
|91
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|93
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|95
|Mihkel Räim
|96
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|97
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|98
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|99
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:16:31
|100
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:36
|101
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:19:12
|102
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|103
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|104
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|105
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|106
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|107
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|108
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:19:51
|109
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|110
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:20:30
|111
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:49
|113
|Ahmed Madan (Brn) Bahrain Victorious
|114
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:20:51
|115
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|116
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|117
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:58
|118
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNS
|Asbjørn Andersen
|DNS
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNS
|Gergely Szarka
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|16:11:24
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:16
|3
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|4
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:32
|5
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:45
|6
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:00:51
|7
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:00:54
|8
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:57
|10
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:59
|11
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:11
|12
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal WB
|0:01:19
|13
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:21
|14
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:23
|15
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|16
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:01:26
|18
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:27
|19
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|20
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:01:30
|21
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:31
|22
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|23
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:32
|24
|Kristjan Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:34
|25
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:36
|26
|Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:40
|28
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:44
|29
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:01:57
|30
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|31
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|32
|Gal Glivar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:02
|33
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|34
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:02:14
|35
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:16
|36
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:02:19
|37
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|38
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|39
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:27
|40
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:12
|41
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|42
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|43
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|44
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:24
|45
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:30
|46
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:04:37
|47
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:38
|48
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|0:04:56
|50
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:05:13
|51
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:18
|52
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:05:31
|53
|Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal WB Development Team
|0:06:29
|54
|Viktor Filutás (Hun) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:06:32
|55
|Zsombor Palumby
|0:06:35
|56
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:07:19
|57
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:08:06
|58
|Norbert Hrenkó
|0:08:12
|59
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:26
|60
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|61
|Péter Kusztor (Hun) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:09:27
|63
|Ferenc Szöllősi
|0:09:35
|64
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:54
|65
|Aljaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:10:32
|66
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:10:34
|67
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Gergő Orosz
|69
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|70
|Balázs Rózsa (Hun) Team Novak
|71
|Aljaz Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil
|72
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:10:40
|73
|Olav Kooij
|0:10:45
|74
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|75
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|76
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal WB
|0:11:02
|77
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:52
|78
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:12
|79
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:12:38
|80
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:41
|81
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:12:46
|82
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team DSM
|0:14:15
|83
|Adam Karl
|0:15:15
|84
|Samuel Bewley (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:18
|85
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:20
|86
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:31
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:15:46
|88
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:48
|89
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:15:49
|90
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:15:53
|91
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:55
|92
|Mihkel Räim
|93
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|94
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:16:44
|96
|Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:17:14
|97
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:17
|98
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:29
|99
|Yuval Ben Moshe (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:01
|100
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:47
|101
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:19:25
|102
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|103
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|104
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|105
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|106
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:19:53
|107
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|0:20:04
|108
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:20:38
|109
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:20:42
|110
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:20:44
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:21:02
|113
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Giotti Victoria Savini Due
|0:21:04
|114
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|115
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:21:11
|116
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:21:35
|117
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|0:26:58
|118
|Ahmed Madan (Brn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:29:31
