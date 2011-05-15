Image 1 of 9 PureBlack Racing's Mike Northey wins the Tour De Grove's NRC Criterium in St Louis, Missouri (Image credit: Pure Black Racing) Image 2 of 9 The back of the pack in the Tour de Grove men's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 3 of 9 Bryan Hill leads the bunch (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 9 There were plenty of flat tyres (Image credit: Matt James) Image 5 of 9 UnitedHealthcare's Adrian Hegyvary and Jake Keough (Image credit: Matt James) Image 6 of 9 Helmig leads the break (Image credit: Matt James) Image 7 of 9 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) looked exhausted by his efforts (Image credit: Matt James) Image 8 of 9 Lining up for the start of the men's race (Image credit: Matt James) Image 9 of 9 Mike Northey claims the win for Pure Black Racing (Image credit: Matt James)

Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) took a convincing sprint victory at the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Tour de Grove on Saturday. The youngster jumped ahead of his breakaway companions with three corners to go, outpacing Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) in second and Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) in third.

"My teammate helped drive the breakaway and that what allowed me to get the win," Northey said. "I didn't want to leave it to the last turn, especially because it was windy. I took it from three corners to go and hit the last turn with a bit of a gap. I was able to hold it to the line. I was pretty excited."

The race was a member of both the NRC and the USA Crit Championship Series. The Pro-Cat 1 men were competing for a $15,000 prize purse. They embarked on a 75-minute race, plus three laps, held on a two-kilometre, L-shaped circuit.

Rain drizzled over the riders as they took to the start line. Despite the wide open roads, the race was slightly dangerous due to the slick and wet corners. Riders were cautious but several crashes took place during the first two laps.

Northey attacked early in the race and formed an initial breakaway of five riders including Keough. An additional five riders bridged across forming a group of ten that included Helmig, Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia), Ty Magner (Team Type 1), Juan Paublo Dotti (Aerocat), Adam Myerson (MountainKhakis), Chris Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing), Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) and Eric Young (Bissell).

"The first group went right away and half a lap later another group came across," Keough said. "I think Cantwell and I played a little bit of cat and mouse. My teammate helped to drive it and kept it together but he flatted with lap and a half to go. One guy attacked on the last lap and I wound up on Cantwell coming out of the last corner. I had some gearing trouble and took a run at it late and I came from behind Cantwell and Helmig and just caught the guy who won at the line."

The breakaway hovered at approximately 30 seconds for the remainder of the criterium. Northey jumped with three corners to go and gained a small lead heading onto the finale straightaway. Despite headwind, he managed to hold off the sprint behind him for the victory.