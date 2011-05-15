Trending

Northey takes the win for Pure Black Racing

Keough, Helmig restricted to minor placings

PureBlack Racing's Mike Northey wins the Tour De Grove's NRC Criterium in St Louis, Missouri

The back of the pack in the Tour de Grove men's race

Bryan Hill leads the bunch

There were plenty of flat tyres

UnitedHealthcare's Adrian Hegyvary and Jake Keough

Helmig leads the break

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) looked exhausted by his efforts

Lining up for the start of the men's race

Mike Northey claims the win for Pure Black Racing

Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing) took a convincing sprint victory at the National Racing Calendar (NRC) Tour de Grove on Saturday. The youngster jumped ahead of his breakaway companions with three corners to go, outpacing Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) in second and Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) in third.

"My teammate helped drive the breakaway and that what allowed me to get the win," Northey said. "I didn't want to leave it to the last turn, especially because it was windy. I took it from three corners to go and hit the last turn with a bit of a gap. I was able to hold it to the line. I was pretty excited."

The race was a member of both the NRC and the USA Crit Championship Series. The Pro-Cat 1 men were competing for a $15,000 prize purse. They embarked on a 75-minute race, plus three laps, held on a two-kilometre, L-shaped circuit.

Rain drizzled over the riders as they took to the start line. Despite the wide open roads, the race was slightly dangerous due to the slick and wet corners. Riders were cautious but several crashes took place during the first two laps.

Northey attacked early in the race and formed an initial breakaway of five riders including Keough. An additional five riders bridged across forming a group of ten that included Helmig, Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia), Ty Magner (Team Type 1), Juan Paublo Dotti (Aerocat), Adam Myerson (MountainKhakis), Chris Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing), Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) and Eric Young (Bissell).

"The first group went right away and half a lap later another group came across," Keough said. "I think Cantwell and I played a little bit of cat and mouse. My teammate helped to drive it and kept it together but he flatted with lap and a half to go. One guy attacked on the last lap and I wound up on Cantwell coming out of the last corner. I had some gearing trouble and took a run at it late and I came from behind Cantwell and Helmig and just caught the guy who won at the line."

The breakaway hovered at approximately 30 seconds for the remainder of the criterium. Northey jumped with three corners to go and gained a small lead heading onto the finale straightaway. Despite headwind, he managed to hold off the sprint behind him for the victory.

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing)1:27:28
2Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
3Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
4Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Te)0:00:01
5Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:02
6Juan Paublo Dotti (Team Aerocat)
7Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartP)
8Christopher Monteleone (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)0:00:13
9Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:00:14
10Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
11Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartP)0:00:32
12Aaron Marcus Kemps (Fly V Australia)
13Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Te)0:00:33
14Roman Van Uden (Team Rubicon-Orbea)
15Ben Kersten (V Australia)
16Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
17Euris Vidal (Foundation)
18Stephen Dilford (TradeWind Energy)0:00:34
19Zack Allison (Sonic Boom Pb Lucky Pie)
20Adam Leibovitz
21Issac Howe (Kenda p/b geargrinder)
22Rafael German (Foundation)
23Lisban Quintero (Foundation)
24Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum)
25Ian Crane (Hagens Berman LLP)
26Brad Huff (Jelly Belly)
27Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Devlopment Team)
28Jeremy Grimm (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
29Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
30Unknown0:00:35
31Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartP)
32Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis)
33Josh Gillingham
34Alder Martz (Hincapie Development team)0:00:36
35Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis)
36Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartP)
37Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartP)0:00:37
38Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
39Gabriel Antonio Baca
40Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
41Marco Aledia (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:00:38
42Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
43Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
44Andrew Otte
45Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:39
46Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
47Devin Clark (Hub Racing)
48Ryan Mele (Trek of Pittsburgh)0:00:40
49Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman LLP)0:00:41
50Shem Roger (Pure Black Racing)
51Taylor Gunman (Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVE)
52Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
53Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
54Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
55Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Breman Cycling Team)0:00:42
56J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
57Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
58Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
59Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
60Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavit)0:00:43
61Scottie Weiss (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:00:44
62Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
63Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
64Chad Burdzilauskus
65Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:00:45
66Steve Scholzen
67David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:47
68Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
69Justin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team)
70Nick Housely (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:48
71Erik Hamilton
72Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclis)
73Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:49
74Tristan Schouten (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation,)0:00:50
75Jackie Simes (Jamis Sutter Homes p/b Colavit)
76Tom Scully (Chipotle Devlopment Team)
77Phillip Snodgrass (Bicycles Plus)0:00:51
78Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Devlopment Team)0:00:53
79Davide Frattini0:00:55
80Bradley Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)0:00:58
81Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:00
82Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartP)0:01:09
83Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartP)0:01:10
84Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)0:01:12
85Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Mesa C)0:01:25
86Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:01:39
87Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:01:40
88Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
89Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)

