Tour de Gatineau: Letizia Paternoster wins from bunch sprint

Letizia Paternoster (Liv AlUla Jayco) seized the victory from a bunch sprint at Tour de Gatineau on Saturday for her first victory of the season.

Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge-TWENTY24) took second place while Canadian Sarah Van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling) rewarded the home crowd with third.

The 117km road race was contested across 12 laps around Gatineau, located across the Ottawa River in the south-western section of the province of Québec. Liv AlUla Jayco was active throughout as they covered attacks from a number of North American squads.

"It was a really nervous race, super-fast and nervous because it was a hard lap with a lot of corners and a lot of ups and downs," Paternoster said in a team press release.

"I had a really fantastic team and they did the best lead out for me, my job was just to give everything in the last 200 metres. We had to control the race all day and in the end I took the victory.

“I’m super happy about my first victory of the season, I’ve really been waiting for that. I’m so happy and so proud of all the team, we worked really well together."

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling