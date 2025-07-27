'Everything I win here is extra' - Lorena Wiebes shows climbing strength with second in Tour de France Femmes stage 2 uphill finish

European champion 'not super frustrated' ahead of sprint stages 3 and 4

QUIMPER , FRANCE - JULY 27: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime crosses the finish line during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Quimper, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes finished second on stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) finished second on stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes, outsprinting everyone in the peloton on the uphill finish in Quimper but having late attacker Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) cross the finish line three seconds ahead of her.

"I wasn't 100% confident to sprint for the win today because it was almost a tougher final than yesterday. But I also knew the beginning of the climb was really steep, and I had in my mind that I just needed to hang on until the left corner, they could not drop me afterwards. Yes, there was still one rider in front, but I think we can be happy with the result," Wiebes told a huddle of journalists after the stage.

