'She's better than ever' - AG Insurance-Soudal plan Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey defence for Kim Le Court

By published

'I also want to fight for Sarah,' says team DS Jolien D'Hoore as she highlight dual GC options with Sarah Gigante also reasonably positioned

: Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Quimper, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Kim Le Court in the Tour de France lead after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Le Court crossed the line in Quimper on stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes expecting to head back to the team bus to cool down after making the podium but missing the top step.

To her surprise, however, a yellow jersey was waiting for her after she earned a time bonus and moved even with stage 1 winner Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) on time and took the race lead on the tie-breaker.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.