The current GC standings at the Tour de France Femmes 2024

By
published

Charlotte Kool first rider to wear the first yellow jersey with stage 1 sprint victory

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 12: Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsm-firmenich PostNL celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024, Stage 1 a 123km stage from Rotterdam to The Hague / #UCIWWT / on August 12, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Dutch rider Charlotte Kool of Team dsm-firmenich PostNL celebrates at Tour de France Femmes podium as Yellow leader jersey winner after stage 1 win (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

It was a home victory on stage 1 of the Dutch Grand Départ at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes as Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) sprinted into the maillot jaune in The Hague and marked the second time a Dutch sprinter took the yellow jersey on the first stage. It was last done in 2022 after Kool’s then-teammate Lorena Wiebes (now SD Worx-Protime) did it on the Champs-Élysées opener.

Behind Kool, the GC was very tight as bonus seconds for the top three finishers determined the separation of most of the peloton. Stage runner-up Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) was four seconds behind Kool, and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) was six seconds down. After that, everybody was on 10 seconds, all the way down to Nafosat Kozieva (Tashkent City Women) who finished 116th out of 148 riders, 17 seconds back. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.