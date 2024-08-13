Power naps, spectators' delight, staff headaches: How the double stage day at the Tour de France Femmes played out

Teams struggle to sort logistics as two races in one day returned to a Tour de France for the first time since 1991

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) performed well on Tuesday's Tour de France double stage day, even with media duties and time for naps (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Double stage race days are not a new concept to elite races in cycling, featuring in men’s Tours de France back in the 90s but also seen as recently as the Baloise Ladies Tour this past July. However, the second day of action at the Tour de France Femmes proved more of a logistical headache, with many riders and teams not favouring the rare day as staff worked extra time to ensure things ran smoothly.

For stage winner Demi Vollering, there was time to take not one, but two power naps. For FDJ-Suez, it led them to book another hotel in Rotterdam so their riders could shower and cool down properly ahead of the time trial.

