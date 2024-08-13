‘Just didn't have a good day’ - ITT World Champion Chloé Dygert not strong enough to deny Vollering at Tour de France Femmes

By
published

Dygert dons rainbow bands for the first time since winning in Stirling, loses by five seconds to Dutch GC star

ROTTERDAM NETHERLANDS AUGUST 13 Chloe Dygert of The United States and Team CanyonSRAM Racing sprints during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 3 a 679km individual time trial stage from Rotterdam to Rotterdam UCIWWT on August 13 2024 in Rotterdam Netherlands Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Racing for the first time this year in the rainbow jersey, Chloé Dygert (Canyon-Sram) finished second on stage 3 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even two-time individual time trial World Champion, Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) wasn’t strong enough to deny Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) a win in the short 6.3km Rotterdam race against the clock on stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes.

After a rocky season undone by crashes, injuries and illness, Dygert, amazingly, donned the rainbow stripes for the first time this season during the seven-and-a-half-minute effort. She set the equal fastest time at the intermediate time check past the Erasmusbrug bridge, before losing five seconds to Vollering in the 2.4km run to the line and with it the stage.

