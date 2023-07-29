Tour de France Femmes Stage 7 Live - Battle on the Tourmalet

Refresh

Big smile for Kopecky in yellow ahead of the start. She's had a small mechanical issue with her power meter/head unit in the opening kilometre, but as we're still in neutral it won't be much of a problem. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes is underway! We'll have the neutralised roll out before the flag is dropped at 16:25 CEST and racing proper gets started. Col du Tourmalet here we come.

We're under 10 minutes away from the start in Lannemezan with the riders coming to the start line now.

All eyes will be on how the World Champion, Van Vleuten goes today. She was incredibly dominant at last year's Tour de France Femmes, but Vollering has seemingly closed the gap since them. She's been the best GC rider of a generation and will want to make a huge step towards completing the Grand Tour triple today after already winning the Vuelta and Giro in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the sixth and, should be, final day for Kopecky in yellow who will be working all day for Vollering's GC campaign. She'll be one of the final domestiques for the Dutch superstar alongside Marlen Reusser.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was one of the best climbers behind Van Vleuten and Vollering at last year's race, and hid no secrets on the podium as she stated the tactic was simple today: "To follow Annemiek [van Vleuten] and Demi [Vollering]." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lovely reception for Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich) on stage from the French crowds. The young French climber was fourth overall in the 2020 Tour de France Femmes and should be one of the protagonists of the day on the long climbs.

The riders are completing sign-ons and the team presentation ahead of the neutralised roll out from Lannemezan at 16:15 CEST.

Here's a look at the profile for the queen stage which shows the two brutal climbs that will decide the day after 89.8km of racing. Make sure you read Simone Giuliani's great feature on the mythical climb that has featured more in the men's Tour de France than any other mountain pass. Today it plays host to, hopefully, a battle for the ages between the best climbers in the women's pro peloton. Col du Tourmalet: The crowning climb of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: ASO)

Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) also won't start the queen stage after she was confirmed to have broken her collarbone in a crash yesterday, despite finishing the stage with that injury. The American would've featured heavily on today's mountain stage that suited her, so it's a big shame to see her unable to continue.

Here's a look at the GC standings before they are changed significantly after stage 7. It should be the final day in yellow for Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), with the GC favourites below her in second to sixth place separated by just 14 seconds. The 💛@maillotjauneLCL💛 rankings, before the Queen stage of the #TDFF2023.Le classement 💛@maillotjauneLCL💛, la veille de l’étape Reine du #TDFF2023. pic.twitter.com/W0iMYpeOQXJuly 29, 2023 See more

There's been some unfortunate news this morning as Elisa Longo Borghini has been forced to abandon the race ahead of the queen stage due to being in a 'considerable amount of pain' as a result of a skin infection at the top of her thigh. Her teammate and former World Champion, Elisa Balsamo has also left the race because of fatigue.

Today's stage is one of the most anticipated days of women's racing in recent memory. It starts in Lannemezan and finishes atop the fabled Col du Tourmalet. The Tourmalet is used in tandem with the Col d'Aspin and together they should provide the perfect arena for the well-poised GC battle to explode.